Dennis Kucinich Exposes "The Permanent Government" Behind US Foreign Intervention

Authored by Adam Dick via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
In a recent interview with host Wilmer Leon at the Inside the Issues show, former presidential candidate and United States House of Representatives Member Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) discussed how what Kucinich terms the “permanent government” has worked to ensure the United States continues pursuing destructive foreign interventions and to keep America “at the precipice of a much wider war” irrespective of who is president.
“There’s an unbroken line going back over the last 30 years where American presidents have continued to proceed with an interventionism that has been counterproductive,” states Kucinich.
This “continued commitment to a failed foreign policy of interventionism, of unilateralism, of first strike,” Kucinich continues, “imperils America,” “does not make us safer,” “separates us from the world community,” “has people looking to extract vengeance on Americans,” and “has made the world a more dangerous place.”
Saying we need to look beyond the personalities of the succession of US presidents from George W. Bush to Barack Obama to Donald Trump, Kucinich recommends we “look at the foreign policy establishment of the United States of America” that, he explains, includes people in the State Department who have a neoconservative ideology, in the Pentagon who are dedicated to the military-industrial complex, and in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who can “conjure conflicts” and “try to justify the further involvement of the military and the State Department.”
This, Kucinich says, “is the permanent government, which we see reflected through Democrat and Republican administrations, no matter whether they are so-called conservative or liberal or populist; it’s all the same.”
While this “permanent government” push for US intervention overseas has produced many harmful consequences, some of which Kucinich discusses in the interview, it also, he argues, produces the additional danger that it “keeps us at the precipice of a much wider war.”
Listen to Kucinich’s complete interview here.
What has he done to correct this problem?
Counter productive? It destroyed the USA. Generations of wealth evaporated during this period of theft by a group who gained control of the monetary systems of all but a few countries in order to achieve global domination.
Why is that Dennis? Could it be to keep up the supply of petrochemicals needed to fly liberal activists to conferences to talk about their feelings?
what has he done to correc this problem?
well, sure i agree ur point, mostly shit all, by our standards. but by politician standards, a fair bit I guess. and a podcast technically is a start and better than nothing o.0
most revolutions are tiny ripples before they're suddenly big waves ....
so by nature they will seem like little-to-nothing it happening -- until it does
He was fighting against this crap while he was in office...thus he isnt in office any longer. Dennis ain't perfect but much more perfect than the creeps running the show right now.
You may find it interesting, slightlyskeptical, how he was bounced from Congress. I'm from NW Ohio and I remember that it was due to a gerrymandering gambit by the republicans in charge of the Ohio legislature. They redrew some lines and Dennis' district was mostly absorbed into the 9th, that of Marcy Kaptur from Toledo; so they fought it out in the primaries. The republican's idea was to get rid of one of these democrats and, unfortunately, it turned out to be Dennis. Marcy, the ultra-leftist and Hillary CS, is still in office since 1983.
Meet the PERMANENT Government. https://goo.gl/bFYusM
http://www.famoushookups.com/site/celebrity_profile.php?name=Sandra-Lee-Mccarthy&celebid=2222
George Bush SR has Controlled OUR MEDIA OUR GOVERNMENT, AND THE CIA SINCE THE 70'S WHEN HE WAS DIRECTOR OF THE CIA! HE HAS USED HIS IMMENSELY POWERFUL "CARLYLE GROUP " TO KEEP EVERYONE TOWING THE LINE! HE HAS USED OCCULTIC, SATANIC MAJIX TO FILL WAHINTON AND JOLLYWEIRD WITH PEDOPHILES AND SATANISTS! HIS WET DREAM OF A "NEW WORLD ORDER " HAS TO HAVE A MILITARY ARM, AND THAT'S US!! SO AMERICANS HAVE BEEN PUT ON THE HOOK TO NOT ONLY PAY FOR THE WARS, BUT TO SEND OUR YOUTH TO DIE IN PHONY ASS WARS FOR CORPORATE INTERESTS! BUSH ALSO DECIDES WHO GOES TO WASHINTON AND WHO DOESN'T! THE ALL OUT SMEAR CAMPAIGN AGAINST JUDGE MOORE IS BECAUSE BUSH HATES HIM! HE' A TRUE CHRISTIAN CONSERVATIVE, AND AN AVID 1ST AMENDMENT ADVOCATE! BUSH CAN'T AFFORD TO HAVE EITHER IN CONGESS AND NEITHER CAN THE REST OF THE DEMONS" MCCINNELL, RYAN, ETC ETC!
Petrochemical industries are lock stock and barrel supported by Republicans. Red states like Texas. Oklahoma, Louisiana, and even petro parts of California. Now I can acknowledge that poiticians from both isles are paid for and foreign policy has mostly been about fomenting petro advantages, but your statement is utter BS!
Oh and fuck these pop ups that ZH now forces upon us.
Every single time there's an article by him or Ron, someone takes the cheap shot.
"What's he done to ..."
Pathetic. Do you know his voting records? What bills he drew up?
What do you think You could do in congress with a couple hundred swamp creatures voting against you? Being undercut by every side.
Ron said that Dennis voted the same as him on the majority of bills.
thanks for wasting your time. i was going to be a bit more curt with an ad hominen. dennis is one of the good guys. that's for sure....unless you are one of the left/right/lib/con/dem/rep idiots astuphat seems to be.
the zionazis are the enemy. almost everything else is a distraction from that truth.
"the zionazis are the enemy"
Stop being coy. It's the Jews. Any Jew who follows the Talmud is the enemy. Hitler was right!
"Zionists" for those goy who follow hoping for a seat at the table. It will never come you stupid idiots. You are helping them destroy your people. Faggot nigger fucks!
Ive always wondered what Barry told him on that plane ride.
God forbid!!! Truth is truth, no foreign policy change at all. Almost like the president is a fucking puppet!!! Oh wait...........
We have to wait for the US to fall, before we can behead the deaap state. Yet they already have that event planed out and we do not.
Nothing. I expect he wasn't interested in croaking due to "natural causes" at a young age.
The big question is, what have YOU done to correct this problem?
Have you lost enough weight yet to vote or make a call?
Ran for President.
Dennis, did you start reading ZH?
Look, we've known and expounded about this for years. It's called the
Deep State. It's deep, it's kosher.
Useful Fools and Idiots drink Kool-aid(DS)(K) and are all Rah-Rah! These schmucks have actually convinced themselves, that serving their Overlords.inc and Overlords.gov is a noble thing to do.
And if their Overlords.inc decide to give themselves pay raises and bonuses, by wiping out jobs, families and communities, then the schmucks who still have a job (for now), convince themselves that it is their moral responsibility to step in with acts of charity. The almost poor, feeling good by helping the poor, so the rich can stay rich and undisturbed.
What a great interview. On the spot.
Hey Tuphat, you know anyone who has somethin to say or has done anything?
"What has he done" to solve the matter?
Dennis Kucinch knows he has NO POWER to change the system. He fully recognizes just how out of control the US government is when it comes to foreign intervention. He also knows all too well that the higher-ups are in full and absolute control. May I suggest you continue to seek knowledge on Zerohedge, RT.com, and other sites who are trying to convey the terrible mess this whole thing is.
Please consider my words. It's the only power I have.
"What has he done" to solve the matter?
Dennis Kucinch knows he has NO POWER to change the system. He fully recognizes just how out of control the US government is when it comes to foreign intervention. He also knows all too well that the higher-ups are in full and absolute control. May I suggest you continue to seek knowledge on Zerohedge, RT.com, and other sites who are trying to convey the terrible mess this whole thing is.
Please consider my words. It's the only power I have.
Sometimes the left is even right.
even a blind squirrel kills two birds with one stone. I think I got that right.
That's as close as Kucinich will ever go to naming the warmongers.
And like everybody else who swims in the DC Swamp, he knows them all by name.
He sounds like Pat Buchanan on foreign policy, which is wonderful. Unfortunately, Dennis was always in favor of more immigration, unlike pat Buchanan, which is suicidal. Dennis is in favor of globalism and open borders and would import a new electorate and expect them to care about the deep state or the military-industrial complex as opposed to tribal politics. A typical globalist shallow thinker is Pat Kucinich.
So, basically, one of the best among the Dems.
Yep and prob has no problem with grown men sharing a restroom with little girls in target
But just ask any one of a huge number of zh's........no difference at all between reps and dems, except that there is.
Both parties are the same when it comes to foreign policy, 9/11 with bush the osama slaying with nigger obama, and the syrian strike by trump after teh "chemical attacks".
They will blackmail every U.S. president or try to.
Next time they tell you interesting things in election campaigns they deserve the finger beore the elections AND after. They all get turned, no point in kabuki.
DK 2020!!!!!!
That's a "no shit, tell us something we don't know" story
Don't be so egocentric. Sometimes people forget or they are young and it's new to them.
I thought they'd never catch up. Presidents and the so called precious democracy have a way of doing the same things over and over again. Conflicts are there to be fuelled so Lockheed Martin and Raytheon can fatten themselves up like the late German Chancellor Kohl.
Monsanto has a revolving door with the Department of Agriculture,big pharma the FDA,big banks and treasury etc etc at the top its AIPAC,CFR et al it is the same families and names recycled over and over but it does stop with the President he is the one hiring and firing.
The Bureaucracy
American Apparatchik
This guy reminds me of Senator Lugar. I met him, shook his hand and everyone said he was the best man for the job. Yet! He didn't come close because he isnt what the deep state wanted.
Kuchinich was pretty much the same. I would say a Lugar/Kuchinich Kuchinich/Lugar ticket would be awesome. BUT! You will never see it because its not what the deep state wants.
Kucinich is a smart cookie. He's a wacko on occasion (which is a good thing) but he's a true American in my opinion. He's always looking out for everyone. He's got no agenda I've ever noticed.
If CNN or the Washington Post ignores then 65% of the people will consider Kucinich another lunatic like Ron Paul and ignore.
People forget that Kucinich teamed up with Ron Paul on a bill to audit the Fed. He's actually a lot more reliable and honest politician than most with respect to the government obeying the constitution, despite being politically on the left.
Dennis Kucinich and Ron Paul teaming up on a Bill to "Audit the Fed" is indeed commendable. Not effective, but commendable.
What would be more commendable and far more effective, is if the American People got off their fat, lazy and uninformed asses and marched by the millions -- at state capitals and in DC.
Without that, it's just pure fantasy to think that anything will be done, or that things will change for the better.
The ONLY vote that counts is with your feet and trigger fingers, my dear Plantation friends.
Gee thanks for telling U.S. Dennis...
Oh... And about Hopkins International Airport in your State on 9/11 - http://www.rense.com/general56/flfight.htm!
I actually like ya Dennis and Ron Paul. But when it came time to ante up and do the "Paul Wellstone" you both chicken shitted "out"!!!
Ok. So. You think that Flight 93 landed safely in Cleveland eh? Really? I cannot tell you what happened to that flight but I can tell you it didn't land in Cleveland. My god. Get a fucking grip dude.
arby
You obviously are satisfied with the Reverend's "special recipe" for Kool-Aid...
If you have some, by all means keep drinking till you're finished!
"has people looking to exact vengeance" well that's the whole point isn't it.
State department is Anti-American.
Isnt that "Get you killed talk"?
*see JFK getting Lee Harveyd.
I grew up outside of Cleveland when Kucinich bankrupted the city. He was always a pretty smart character. He sucked at math but he sure did know people and politics. I think he's gotten better at the latter.
He's right of course. We've got a mess on our hands.