Friendly Reminder That Jeff Bezos Is Still Trying To Take Over The Universe

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,
Jeff Bezos, currently the wealthiest human being on planet Earth, did not purchase the Washington Post in 2013 because he was expecting newspapers to make a lucrative resurgence.
This self-evident fact doesn’t receive enough attention.
I will say it again for emphasis: Jeff Bezos, who has used his business prowess to become the wealthiest person in the world, did not purchase the Washington Post in 2013 because he was expecting newspapers to make a profitable comeback. That did not happen.
What did happen is the world’s richest plutocrat realizing that he needed a mouthpiece to manufacture public support for the neoliberal corporatist establishment that he is building his empire upon. This is why WaPo ran sixteen smear pieces on Bernie Sanders in the span of sixteen hours at the hottest point in the Democratic presidential primary battle. It is also why it continues to publish filth like this:
"How will Democrats cope if Putin starts playing dirty tricks for Bernie Sanders (again)?" https://t.co/tNG3FCL8SR via @PostOpinions
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 13, 2017
Last year Silicon Valley venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya said that Amazon is “a multi-trillion-dollar monopoly hiding in plain sight.” In June Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, wrote that Amazon is trying to “control the underlying infrastructure of the economy.”
Bezos continues to get cozier and cozier with the US power establishment as his empire metastasizes across human civilization. He kicked WikiLeaks off Amazon servers in 2010, he scored a 600 million dollar contract with the CIA in 2013, he joined a Pentagon advisory board in 2016, he hung out with Defense Secretary James Mattis in August, and he’s spent nearly ten million dollars this year lobbying the federal government, which is likely what led to an NDAA amendment gifting Amazon a $54 billion market it’s expected to dominate as a supplier to the Pentagon.
A pleasure to host #SecDef James Mattis at Amazon HQ in Seattle today pic.twitter.com/JnQZoSOnFN
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) August 10, 2017
Billion. With a ‘b’.
The Intercept reports that attempts to scale back the amendment by anti-monopolists have led to some adjustments, but to little real effect.
“This amendment looks like it will crown Amazon as an official gatekeeper to government procurement,” said Lina Khan of the Open Markets Institute.
“Government spending that was previously dispersed across hundreds of distinct companies will now instead all be channeled through one company, with Amazon collecting a tax.”
Meanwhile Democrats are fixated on the Koch brothers and Republicans are focused on George Soros.
I gave this story a jokey headline, but seriously, watch Jeff Bezos very closely.
Your future is increasingly more likely to be imperiled by new money tech plutocrats like him than by old money plutocrats like Soros and the Rothschilds.
The power dynamics of the plutocracy is shifting as the world changes at breakneck pace, and people need to be able to keep adjusting the way they think about things to keep up. A lot of folks in conspiracy circles are still talking about deep state power structures like it’s 2004, and meanwhile those power structures are all prepping for a tech explosion, monetary revolutions, vast shifts in the global economy and the end of oil.
These changes are already well underway. Let’s get our brainpower focused on the present.
The richest man in the world did not purchase the Washington Post because he believed newspapers were about to enjoy a lucrative resurgence, and he certainly didn’t purchase it to ensure the production of high quality journalism. He bought it so that he’d have a trusted mouthpiece through which to lie to you about what is happening in the world in a way that will benefit his empire.
* * *
He's going to die in a plane crash and Amazon will go the way of Sears.
The author is confusing B men with the T men.
Three more zeros, maybe four.
I haven't looked closely at Amazon's financials but hasn't Bezos been losing money every year for like a decade? If so, how does he even stay in business? Walmart is learning that they can't compete with Amazon online because they can keep losing money like Amazon does.
T men are pumping money into AMZN to destroy Main St. businesses and big brick and mortar companies.
"new money tech plutocrats"
Yep, Bezos & Suckerberg are prime examples.
Who is richer:
<--- The guys you pay $300 Billion a year to, in interest, to pay off wars they engineer.
<--- Some white guy with $80 Billion in stock.
Bezos is a front man for the company.
AWS feeds all our info to them for nothing.
New money is just a front for old money. Tru dat!
He sure came through with the WaPo Moore stories, that earned his pay for another week.
Now that the 1% control over half the worlds wealth the only question is who in politics or the media don't they own?
...and when a majority of people depend on them, and most other business have been eliminated, they will pull the plug.
Really ingenious way to destroy several billion lives.
That's why they come down so hard on anyone not part of the team that shows any independence. Don't collect rainwater, no chickens, no veges in your front yard, NO homeschooling, apparently they want very few survivors.
Dude, it's propped up by govt. We actually subsidize 1.50 in everything hey ship. It was a see aye ehh involved proposition from the get go.
On that show, Mr. Robot. ..E Corp is Amazon, no???
Double Secret Prime members get free 2-day shipping on healthy young organs.
The NEW plutocrats are not setting the Middle East on fire nor provoking Russia. It's the OLD doing it. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
I just bought an item cheaper than Amazon's list price on Jet.com.
And the kicker, I wasn't forced to fund the state through any sales tax, making it significantly cheaper. I plan to do a lot more shopping there in the future.
Friendly Reminder That Jeff Bezos Is Still Trying To Take Over The Universe
Maybe Jeff B. is being primed to be the antichrist??
Bozos and Musk can jump on one of those tax payer paid for space ships and fly off to conquer Mars together.
Jet was bought by Walmart within the last year. I bought a watch from them well before the sale.
I used to be pretty ambivalent towards Walmart, but since the left and all the Bernie bros never shut up about them I am embracing them and shunning CostCo because the left loves them so much.
Still, Jet has the best prices and the state gets nothing. Yes. Sign me up. I don't care who owns it. The state gets nothing. That's what matters. Starve the beast.
Amazon stays in business thanks to the generosity of its investors and employees who gladly accept no return on their investment, and in the case of employees, are largely paid in stock and shovel their cash salary into stock. The company internally is a cult.
And Amazon stays in business thanks to all those Millenials who are to lazy buy anywhere else. Besides, all their anger is directed towards Trump!
I believe ?you can believe what you want)
B is currently one of the few favorite sons of the master
executing his agenda towards singularity.
The previous gainers are losing favoritism while the
losers are now gaining...when comes to human
consciousness, it loops (work in cycles).
Amazon is being propped up by government subsidies, just like banks, the MIC, EU Farmers, insurance companies, corporate and personal welfare beneficiaries, political elites and all the other pampered, crony plutocrats. All too Big to let Fail even when they do. Meanwhile the small productive businesses that used to create jobs and give people's lives meaning are being treated like weeds that need to be exterminated.
Stealing everything that is not nailed down is now the new normal for the elites.
And we are rapidly running out of other people's money to pay for it.
And so the stench of corruption is overwhelming and getting even worse. Cue Brexit, Trump, Catalonia and many more to come. Let's hope these are all peaceful transitions (unlikely). As history shows, this is when it starts to get ugly. I am talking Bezos and Soros ugly, even uglier.
Time for a new business model boys and girls. Trust-busting monsters like Amazon would be a good start.
Amazon getting into EU insurance market.
https://www.pymnts.com/amazon/2017/amazon-protect-could-be-expanding-eur...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-insurance/amazon-seeks-staff-i...
I cannot stomach these tribals scumbags!
<sigh> Ok, fine, we'll shoot Jeff, too.
This is getting to be a long list.
I'm like a rabid dog, sitting on a pile of CALL options, just waiting to pulverize AMZN...
If Price Line can go to 2,000 so can Amazon. I'm still routing for you.
Priceline sold/sells a service. AMZN has jumped the Rubicon. You can't eat electricity or digital junk.
Thanks for looking out for me.
This is why I don't buy anything from Amazon.
Walmart?
Lets discuss WMT?
I'm not entirely sure any of us can know if we're buying things from Amazon any more.
If you have ever watched 'Robocop', I'm pretty sure Amazon is OCP (Omni Consumer Products).
Or as I stated sbove, E Corp on the show Mr. ROBOT
my balls on the chin of mr robot.
Hey NoDebt- You remember "Back To The Future" #2?
You know why demographics drop off at 49?
Anyone with two brain-cells, has zero interest in reruns of history.
Hey! Wait a minute. There's another guy. He's the number two at OCP. His name is Dick Jones. DICK JOOONES!!
They own Zappos, the shoe website. I do know that.
Jegs?
Jeff Bezos is a government dependent nigger. What did this motherfucker ever do that required him to risk his own money?
It's not the man it's the system.
We live in a Democracy with the Global reserve currency. You knew this was going to happen.
These liberal billionaires are just as trapped as we are. They want total control but can never have it. We want them to go away but they are here to stay.
Stale Mate muther fuckers.
I'd like to send Bezos a big wet plague-ridden beso from all the smalltown retailers he screwed as part of his profitless pursuit of empire, which he could not have accomplished without regulators turning a blind eye. Of course he's dangerous; monopoly with government approval is his business model.
Now he wants to sell you his opinions.
Here’s wishing his private jet crashes into the earth at high speed, exploding into a fireball, with Bezos inside.
And with passanger Soros!
Bezos is an unnatural boil on the ass that is America.
Amazon is not profitable. Much like Musk. This is nothing more than CIA faggots wasting billions in taxpayer dollars to prop up some circle jerk fantasy that isn't sustainable, let alone even possible, if not for centralized faggotry.
When the People reach a critical mass of ignorant, entitled, with a finally fatal dose of lazy, well, it all falls down.
Where's the news?
All your Bezos are belong to us!
....couldn't help it....
The little bald prick can have it, I’ll be outta here sooner than later and am unconcerned about the likes of evil midgets...
where to?
The next dimensions
Bezos slipped right on by the syndicate, or he is the sydicate now!