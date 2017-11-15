BoE Deputy Governor Gives Crazy Speech Warning Markets Have Underestimated Rate Rises

On 2 November 2017, the Bank of England raised rates for the first time in a decade and Sterling’s initial rise was promptly sold off by forex traders as we discussed.
The 7-2 vote by the Monetary Policy Committee was not the unanimous decision some had expected, while Cunliffe and Ramsden saw insufficient evidence that wage growth would pick up in line with the BoE’s projections from just over 2% to 3% in a year’s time. Ben Broadbent, MPC member, deputy governor and known to be a close confidant of Governor Carney, gave a speech today at the London School of Economics (LSE) in which he warned markets that Brexit issues didn’t necessarily mean that interest rates have to remain low.
Bloomberg reports that Broadbent stated that the Brexit impact on monetary policy depends on how it affects demand, supply and the exchange rate.
"There are feasible combinations of the three that might require looser policy, others that lead to tighter policy."
Which sounds alot like he doesn't know, although he stuck to the central bankers trusty tool, reassuring LSE students the Phillips Curve "still seems to have a slope".
According to the FT.
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has warned that financial markets have underestimated the chance of further interest rate rises. In a speech at the London School of Economics on Wednesday, Ben Broadbent said markets had placed too much emphasis on the idea that interest rates needed to be kept low in the face of Brexit uncertainty. The deputy governor said it was “uncertain” and “complex” to anticipate how Brexit would affect inflation. But he rejected the assertion that Brexit “necessarily implies low interest rates”.
“Even as inflation rose, and the rate of unemployment fell further, interest-rate markets continued to under-weight the possibility that (the) bank rate might actually go up this year,” he said.
The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee announced its first interest rate rise in more than a decade earlier this month. But the central bank has struggled to convince financial markets that it is likely to raise rates further.
BoE officials were taken aback when sterling sold off on the day it announced the rate rise, and two-year gilt yields remain below the BoE base rate, suggesting markets are sceptical that the MPC will raise rates further while there is still considerable uncertainty around the UK’s economic future outside of the EU.
Broadbent acknowledged that there is a risk that Brexit uncertainty could adversely impact UK demand. However, he sees the potential for other factors, a reduction in trade, for example, which could crimp UK capacity and necessitate a rise in rates. While Broadbent’s thinking is flawed, and his barley field example plainly ridiculous, the FT continues.
Brexit-related uncertainty could weigh on demand and motivate the MPC to keep interest rates low to support the economy, but other factors could push the central bank to raise rates.
For example, if Brexit reduced the UK’s openness to trade, the country’s output capacity could suffer, which would require the BoE to raise rates to temper inflation.
“Economists often presume that changes in an economy’s underlying productivity occur only slowly,” Mr Broadbent said. However, he added: “A sharp reduction in the degree of openness (to trade) could have a more immediate impact. “A field currently producing barley, sold into the European market, can’t easily or as fruitfully be replanted with olive trees”. He said the challenge for monetary policymakers was that “reductions in supply can add inflationary pressure even as they lower aggregate (gross domestic product)”.
So, let’s consider Broadbent’s example...
The UK suffers a drop in aggregate demand due to a contraction in trade, the BoE raises rates in an over-leveraged economy to stem the inflation and…undoubtedly makes the contraction in GDP much worse. That makes no sense and is the kind of one dimensional thinking that we’ve had to put up with from central bankers. What’s worse is that Broadbent has specific responsibility for monetary policy and a c.v. as long as your arm – Cambridge, Harvard PhD, Fulbright Scholar, Columbia University, Goldman Sachs and UK Treasury.
It’s no wonder we are in such a mess with people like this pulling the levers of policy in the central banks. Crazy ideas aside, Broadbent and his BoE colleagues might be unhappy with market projections for the future path of interest rates, but they can hardly blame investors for being sceptical.
Which way are rates going, Ben?
It doesn't have to make sense because printing money out of thin air doesn't make sense.
Printing money out of thin air does make sense, whenever it is needed as a convenient bribe to try and stop intelligence agencies and/or more intelligent agents from collapsing fiat systems with deep core revelation of their modi operandi/vivendi. It is though destructively prone and systemically vulnerable to abuse and misuse by the less than worthy and greedy.
A curse for mankind, methinks, which systems doggedly ignore and pretend doesn't exist. Such is a madness confirmed, is it not?
By tightening rates they turn more and more people into debt slaves for real. Even though in the US people can walk away from their debt (house), most of the rest of the world cant. And you can not start raising rates in other countries until you start raising rates in the US. So even if the US will give the banks big losses, the rest of the world will make up for that. And they still have the student loans, creditcard loans etc to bring in the dough in the US.
Watch as they start cranking the rates up to 10. It will be nasty. So get out of debt if you can, stack up on the only real money (silver/gold) and be careful what neighbourhood you choose to live.
Whatever is good for GS is good for the UK economy.
He's cracking up. There will be a lot of it soon.
The jewwss from their white towers of City of London (google "city of london", you will be amazed) have spoken!
Bow to their might, goyim. Bow!
Nobody needs rate rises because central banks make money fall from the clear blue sky.
we have another dancer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ572yLH9sc
He's got rhythm, but the melody is pathetic, and the use of harmony is totally absent. Interesting, but primitive. Now let's see him write a symphony, in which all the elements of music are present and skillfully handled.
Hey look at this pile of digits I just printed. You at 25 can have what your stupid ape parents had at 40 with this student loan. Presto.....debt contrived just to fuck you over.
Seriously, is there any dumber ape than Americans?
Where are you from turd muncher?
To MusicisYou : Yes. Yes there are.
It's not clear what this article is arguing for. Higher or lower rates?
Perhaps the sub-text is that it would have been better for interest rates never to have been lowered in 2008 and countless times since by central banks. It has failed to generate genuine demand and only served to distort markets and create bubbles. They should have been left to market forces all along.
We now have a huge problem whereby massive investments are based solely on virtual zero interest rates and if/when rates are increased the malinvestment will need to be unwound causing even more economic turbulence.
agreed PLUS we now have even higher and even less susainable (repayable) debt at the consumer, corporate, local/regional and government levels.
even a masturbating monkey would be able to draw that line of supply against demand for debt at a cheaper price.
if you count the market value of equiy (stock markets) as something that also needs financing (with earnings growth) - the situation is ripe for a huge crash in prices of money owed in the form of debt and equity.
Yep. Just think of all of the housing that has been sold on variable rate mortgage at a 300 year low in interest rates. And of course, in stagnant wage aspirational consumerist rip off Britain, this means that people are only just covering their payments each month (because they just have to have that new Audi too). Rate hikes are going to fuck those people hard, and I would think that they account for large number of the population.
The little tweaks here and there to interest rate policy since the start of QE are nothing more than CBs trying to convince everyone that they still have some policy tools left. But now that the big banks need to make some cash fast, they can't put rates up without causing another crisis, and we see that CBs are infact completely our of ideas. We also see the outright stupidity of thinking that CBs need to 'control' rates on the first place.
Of course, if governments had let some banks fail, bailed out the people and kept on top of the outright greed and theft, we would probably be doing OK. But that's not what governments are for, is it.
Indeed. I'll be shedding tears for these greedy people. Not!
If only. But Gordoom Brown couldn't bear the sight of queues of people outside banks wall-to-wall on TV pulling their money out in the run-up to an election.
Well, at least Brown helped save the Euro by selling all of the Gold at around 230 per, otherwise Italian debt would have killed it before it got off the ground. Gold sales by Euro nations that year seemed suspiciously large and well coordinated, proving once again who is really in charge.
What was Clarkson called him? A one eye'd Scottish idiot?
The thing about Brown and gold sales is that he seemed proud of his great achievement. A real life Jonah.
BINGO!
“BoE officials were taken aback when sterling sold off on the day it announced the rate rise” Sterling sold off because Carney made dovish noises about the number of future rises in rates. Surely even Carnaage cannot be that incompetent to have surprised himself.
Sterling sold off after announcement of rate rise? Clearly the writer is clueless on how forex works or he is spinning more fake news. Laughable.
He must not have noticed the USD selling off on every previous rate rise. Must not have been conspicuous enough. Sheesh.
Since WW2 (at latest) nobody in the UK who has had responsibility for rate-setting has ever
taken 'fighting inflation' to be the top priority.
So encouraging 'saving' has always been at the bottom of the pile.
There has always been 'something else' that took priority: Trying to maintain full employment,
avoiding a crash in the residential housing market, propping the banking system, etc.
What the UK needs is a simple, near-automatic rule that sets rates to squeeze inflation.
Obvious choice is something like: what is tax rate on savings for average worker (20%)?
Set rate so that after-tax _real_ return is at least 1 and possibly 2%.
Currently, say: 6% * 0.8 - 3 = 1.8%.
But if they set rates at 6% residential property market dies (every man and his dog has bought - see
buy-to-let schemes).
So forget rate rises - this guy is just trying to make it look like the BoE has choices,
when if, in the real world, BoE was to propose such a rise the UK government would take
back rate-setting power and cancel the rise.
Watson
Very easy to understand what the BOE is doing.
Inflation, deflation, the whole monetary mechanism has relative componenents.
If they were honest they would admit even during the boom times pre-2008 they were using hidden CTRL-P to achieve that position.
2008 economy stalled and is still stalled so now they struggle to play the inflate / deflate game because? They did not hand the money to the real economy to spend but stored it in so called asset purchases.
They need inflation and there is little to none so they use interest rates instead to attempt to generate the inflation and it works if you have a vibrant booming economy.
I see this though the entitled 1% keep having a nice life while the 99% get robbed.
"If they were honest they would admit even during the boom times pre-2008 they were using hidden CTRL-P to achieve that position."
I think pre-2008 the boom occurred by interest rates being too low and kept low because there was little inflation. This had the effect of encouraging excessive borrowing on consumer spending and asset investment, mainly property with self-certification mortgages etc. A typical case of an overheating economy which Gordoom Brown relished in to prove his endogenous growth theory.
The bust came when people were indebted up to their eyeballs.
UK is set to out perform, so they will raise further. Doom porn is just emotional drivel, like Trump's economy. UK will surge post Brexit.
HOLD TIGHT !
Classic example of "baffle 'em with bullshit" and then steal everything not nailed to the floor or welded to the wall.
"Cambridge, Harvard PhD, Fulbright Scholar, Columbia University, Goldman Sachs and UK Treasury"
In other words he has an offical rubber stamp certificate and on the job training to be a "systems manager" instead of a problem solver.
Why do we keep this outdated and insufficient entirely corrupt economic system ? Because it's the best tasting turd in the punch bowl is getting to be a pretty lame excuse.
Another tentacle of the Vapire Squid.
Cut it off.
Stop talking and pull it.