"Helpless, Raging" Charlottesville Families Shocked By These 2018 Obamacare Premiums..."It's Horrific"

Over the past several months, Democrats have jumped on every opportunity possible to blame the Trump administration for yet another year of staggering Obamacare premium increases. Ironically, despite arguments from the Left that Trump's defunding of Obamacare's marketing budget would cause 2018 signups to plunge, as Politico recently noted, they're actually up in 2018...which begs the question: was the Obama administration just wasting $100 million a year in taxpayer money for nothing? Shocking thought, we know.
Meanwhile a fresh barrage of outcries from Democrats, most notably Ms. Nancy Pelosi, came after Trump's decision to cut federal subsidies, an action which the CBO insisted could result in devastating premium increases of up to 20%.
Of course, if Trump is responsible for 20% of Obamacare's premium hikes in 2018, then perhaps Nancy Pelosi should explain to the Dixon family in Charlottesville, VA precisely who is responsible for the other portion of the 235% premium hike they just received.
As the Washington Post points out this morning, the Dixons, a family of 4 in Virginia, were shocked earlier this month to find that their Obamacare premiums were going to surge from roughly $900 per month in 2017 to over $3,000 per month in 2018.
Ian Dixon, who left his full-time job in 2016 to pursue an app-development business, did so because the ACA guaranteed that he could still have quality coverage for his young family, he said.
But when the 38-year-old Charlottesville husband and father of a 3- and a 1-year-old went to re-enroll this month, his only choice for coverage would cost him more than $3,000 a month for his family of four, which amounted to an increase of more than 300 percent over the $900 he paid the year before. And this is for the second-cheapest option, with a deductible of $9,200.
“Helpless is definitely a good word for it,” Dixon said. “Rage is also a good word for it.”
Of course, Democrats and the MSM also applauded Obamacare's 'great success' earlier this year when several counties that were previously feared to be left with no coverage options in 2018, suddenly picked up a carrier. That said, perhaps Bloomberg, Reuters, NBC, etc. should reconsider just how meaningful these Obamacare monopolies are if the premiums charged are so high that no one can afford them anyway...
Earlier this year, Aetna and Anthem pulled out of the Albemarle market, citing too much unpredictability and risk. A smaller carrier, Optima, came in to fill the void. Consumers in the area went from having 19 plans offered in the options from Aetna and Anthem to only five coverage options with Optima.
Several factors led to Optima’s offering such high-priced plans, said Michael Dudley, the president of Optima.
First, small communities like Charlottesville tend to be pricier to cover because there is a small patient pool to balance out risks. So Optima took a cue from the carriers who had already ditched the market when actuaries predicted it was a place where the insurance companies might be paying out more to cover claims than it receives in premiums.
It is also a more expensive coverage area because the primary provider is University of Virginia Health System, an academic medical center that charges higher rates for its care than a community hospital. Optima will include UVA Health System in-network, unlike many carriers who have dropped the big medical centers as a cost-saving measure.
...perhaps local business owner Shawn Cossette can provide the Obamacare cheerleaders within the media some helpful insights...
Among them was Shawn Marie Cossette, 55, who runs her own event and floral design business in Charlottesville. Last year, she purchased an Anthem silver plan for $550 a month for herself. This year, under Optima, a silver plan would cost her $1,859 monthly.
“It’s a huge percentage of my income,” she said. “I really believed in the ACA. I really feel everyone deserves the right to health insurance, but who can afford those prices if you don’t qualify for subsidies?”
But they get to keep their doctor.
At $3,000/mo. per person in the US that still only comes to a grand total of about $12 Trillion a year in health insurance premiums. That's not even 100% of our GDP. I don't see what all the bitching is about.
Oh, well, yeah, if everyone hits their $9,000 deductible for the year maybe it's more than 100% of GDP, but how likely is that to happen?
Well, all those "poor people" from the inner cities and the refugees can not pay for healtcare - but sombody got to pay for them too. Several years ago the payers did not have to fully carry that extra burden.
The American "health" system is a typical business system: Shitty air, water and food in addition to stress help the economy grow - pharma, doctors etc.
Leading a healthy lifstyle is therefore not encouraged. Mandated vaccinations and a ban on raw milk are just two examples.
"Well, all those "poor people" from the inner cities and the refugees can not pay for healtcare - but sombody got to pay for them too."
WTF...nobody "got" to pay for them. Where the hell did you get that idea?
I'm old enough to remember Free Clinics.
"I really feel everyone deserves the right to health insurance ... ."
I'm trying to think if I know anyone stupid enough to say this ... hm.
Nope. I only know people stupid enough to say "I really feel everyone deserves the right to health care."
If they had left insurnce alone and added privately run free clinics to every city, mandated that doc's with loans could pay them off working in the free clinics... they would have provided 'health care' for any one. (and tell the doctors union to piss up a rope on limiting the number of doctors in the US)
Like DACA, just something our "leaders" come up with to keep people fighting.
If you disagree with mass illegal immigration, you hate latinos, you're a racist.
If you can't afford your own healthcare now because of 0care, you want black people to die, you're a racist.
Political weapons.
The libs are experts at applying cute labels to their favorite causes. For example, they call the illegal children, of illegal aliens "Dreamers". Which publicly makes you an automatic asshole, if you're against it.
Here's some divide & conquer bullshit for ya...what is "normal" about making the "young & healthy" buy...health insurance?
There is nothing normal about it unless one is trying to make everyone "monetarily responsible" for their neighbor, thats socialism.
And the progressives attempt to make ObamaCares abject failure as a "law" about capitalism?...LMAO!
No choice, well, thats very progressive ;-)
That SCOTUS ruling on the ACA 'tax' was pure tyranny.
Whatever political blinders that most people had should have been completely torn down and ripped apart by that un-Constitutional ruling.
Trump managed to surreptitiously tap into a populist/nationalist segment of society, and then he seriously disappointed at least half of his supporters by continuing the status quo of his predecessor.
Congress passed a repeal of ObamaCare for him to sign into law?
I would just add, when an MIT professor (that would be Jonathan Gruber) said..."call it the stupidity of the American voter"...he wasn't talking about the people who opposed ObamaCare, obviously he was talking about the people who supported it.
We were always opposed it, "the minority" said so.
So much for "democracy" ;-)
Glad I have good insurance through my employer, 34.00 a month premiums, and 3000.00 deductable for a family of four. Plus I get an HSA which the company funds with 800.00 fuck Obama care and obama.and fuck .gov in general while I'm at it.
but that is quite a bit of money you are NOT being paid because it goes straight to the unsurance industry. ( It's not INsurance any more. It's UNsurance)
Why are we complaining, the Populists have been telling you since you started grade school that you lived in a democracy? We have come to believe it and parrot the lie when we are queried. Democracy is nothing more than the dictatorship of the majority. The whole reason for the third world invasion is because third worlders typically vote for the party of more government. The republic in the mind of the public died with a whimper.
We established a republic to put in place bright line limits on the dictatorship of the majority. Those limits are assailed from every angle.
Trump is the least of your worries judging by that limp dick response.
I guess what SJW doctors, interns and med students are really saying is, instead of volunteering their time& expertise they prefer BMW's, fancy houses, clothes & jewelry to helping the less fortunate.
Where have all the flowers gone? ;-)
Long time passing. When will they ever learn?...
Power is a very dangerous drug, so is "democracy" ;-)
Out here in the sticks doctors are just scraping by seeing 20 medicare patients an hour and paying their office staff of 12 to process the government mandated paperwork.
As an aside to that, I saw the hand writing on the wall a long time ago, I don't tell my doctor 3/4 of what I used to for the simple reason they put it all in a government accessible database instead of an office file like they used to.
What they think they know is just fine with me.
And for the Millennials who read this, you'll just have to trust me when I say...I'm not an organ donor, I mean its all based on trust, right? ;-)
I'm trying my best to make sure my organs aren't reuseable.
i once asked a lawyer if a "do not resuscitate" tattoo on my neck would stand up in court if some religious type EMT decided i was violating their feelings and they went ahead and resuscitated. in a word, he told me "no."
however, a neck tattoo that says "organs all destroyed from years of abuse" just might make the roving gangs of organ harvesters pick a different target. prolly won't be a boon on a job interview. like most neck tattoos.
Pretty soon, youll have to get a surviving relative to jab your organs with a trocar so the borg doesnt recycle them. But then, what if your Niggercare is 20% less expensive if you 'voluntarily' become an organ/semen/egg donor?
This is actually the reason for the shortage of primary care physicians. Instead of having programs for people to become doctors by getting cheap or free loans in exchange for working as a doctor, we have every doctor spending half a mil or more in med school, and coming out wanting a huge return on that investment. Being a primary care doctor isn't where the money is at though, unless you are seeing only private insured patients at a premium rate, or seeing massive numbers of those low fixed rate government patients.
Medicine is just another industry being pillaged by government and lawyers. If medical malpractice were outlawed tomorrow, and government stopped trying to boondoggle it, the prices would drop 90% within a year.
Exactly. The people who bought into this Shit Show are getting exactly what they deserve.
Unfortunately, the costs of this unmitigated disaster are being "shared' with non-bathhouse barrycare policies, as our insurance company rep noted at work last week while explaining our premium increases & benefit decreases for 2018.
Did the rep tell you how good of a plan it was? And how hard your HR rep worked negotiating the terms?
Ours always does. Makes me wanna slap them in their fat heads.
Are employer gave our new ACA type plan a really cute cool name "Destination Wellbeing". They did this because they had to pay a tax (penalty), for having "Cadillac Healthcare". The Destination Wellbeing program, didn't come with a jar of Vaseline, either. That's extra and not covered under Part 6, subsection 3.0, paragraph 12 of our new plan.
There is ONLY the Democrat/Republican Terror Party. Voting is simply a matter of choosing your rapist.
Get strategic hedge simple score voting and destroy the Unaparty System!
"I'm old enough to remember Free Clinics."
I was just a kid when the local "free clinic" got sued out of existence for what was probably a misdiagnosed broken pinkie. Malpractice insurance went through the roof, so thanks to our wonderful and ethical legal system, nobody can afford to run a "free clinic".
This is the way of the corpocrisy. See Chapter 4 for Monsanto suing farmers into whose fields GMO seeds incidentally blew . . . before germinating.
We have to pass it to see what's in it.
