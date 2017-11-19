"Worst Case Scenario" Looms As Merkel's "Jamaica Coalition" Collapses

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Nov 20, 2017 4:00 AM

We warned on Friday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a 'night of the long knives' in her efforts to bring together the co-called 'Jamaica' coalition of four parties and after a desperate weekend of talks, Bloomberg reports Merkel's efforts at forming a coalition have failed meaning a second election looms and sending the euro sliding.

As Bloomberg reports, talks on forming German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s next government collapsed, throwing the future of Europe’s longest-serving leader into doubt and potentially pointing the world’s fourth-biggest economy toward new elections.

After a 12-hour negotiating session that ended shortly before midnight Sunday, the Free Democratic Party walked out of the exploratory talks, saying the differences with the Green party were too great to bridge.

Merkel has sought for four weeks to enlist the two smaller parties for her fourth-term coalition.

“It’s better not to govern than to govern badly,” FDP head Christian Lindner told reporters in Berlin.

No further coalition talks were scheduled, he said. There was no immediate comment from Merkel.

EURUSD is down aroound 80 pips on the news...

As MINT Partners' Bill Blain noted previously, Germans are not used to multiple elections – and a second vote early next year would be massive negative for Merkel herself – she may even have to stand down if coalition looks like falling. That could be massive shock.

As a result, the prospects for more volatile European peripheral markets, particularly Greece and Italy, are likely to be exacerbated, and we might well see some of the currency and European stock market froth blow away in coming days as the scale of the “German Problem” becomes clearer.

  • My worst case Germany scenario is a second election early next year, political uncertainty as Mutti Merkel finds herself squeezed out, and a scramble to build a new coalition government in her aftermath.
  • The best case scenario isn’t much better: that Merkel manages to forge a new coalition, but it will be a long drawn out affair and the resulting administration will be vulnerable, weak and fraxious.

These sound like German problems, but they mean the “leader of Europe” is likely to be entirely inward focused in coming months/years.. at a time when the European union will be facing a host of new issues regarding closer union, banking union and reform of the ESM, bailout and QE policies. There will also be new potential crisis points – Italian elections next year, Greece bailout, renewed immigration crisis or a blow-up with Trump. And these are just the known unknowns.

This has profound implications for the so-called French/German axis as it slides towards Paris. We are not going to see a new German government “waste time” on issues like closer EU union, European Banking Union, or critical finance issues like reforming ESM or new approaches on QE and Bailout funds. Forget Wiedemann for ECB president, it’s more likely to another Frenchman (Trichet II) – I’m sure its already underway. In short.. Germany negotiations could get very fraxious while Europe is dragged down in its wake. I doubt the markets have discounted it yet.

johngaltfla's picture
johngaltfla Nov 19, 2017 6:13 PM

I saw Jamaica and thought for a minute there Germany was giving out free hash.

After all, the Bundesbank has for a decade now along with the ECB.

junction's picture
junction johngaltfla Nov 19, 2017 6:18 PM

If the NWO follows its past game plan, expect a terrorist attack in Germany around Christmas time, probably in Berlin.  It will take a lot to remove Merkel's claws from Germany's throat.

BuddyEffed's picture
BuddyEffed junction Nov 19, 2017 6:20 PM

Anyone with insight on the earthquakes near Tadine, New Caledonia

Recent swarm up in the 7 to 4 range seems unusual.

Richard Chesler's picture
Richard Chesler BuddyEffed Nov 19, 2017 6:22 PM

She thought turning the homeland into the homeyland was ok.

 

TBT or not TBT's picture
TBT or not TBT Richard Chesler Nov 19, 2017 6:49 PM

Europe needs less government "leadership" than it has now.   So this is a good development. 

JohninMK's picture
JohninMK TBT or not TBT Nov 19, 2017 7:28 PM

Much less, so we are pulling our contribution to EU Government out in March 2019.

Expect more 'bad' headlines on Brexit as a diversionary tactic from this mess.

giovanni_f's picture
giovanni_f JohninMK Nov 20, 2017 12:47 AM

The consul of Jamaika in Berlin colluded wit the Russians against Angela Merkel, I'm sure. And they pobably even used the same weapons of mass confusion against the negotiators which the Cubans used against our embassy staff in Havanna.

forexskin's picture
forexskin giovanni_f Nov 20, 2017 1:38 AM

hate to say it, but seeing her drooping mug in tears was click bait.

merkel crying is good news for the world generally - more please?

Haus-Targaryen's picture
Haus-Targaryen forexskin Nov 20, 2017 5:25 AM

This is all political theater. 

In the EU, some 80% of all regulation ultimately comes from Brussels -- the other 20% are fairly toothless. 

In Germany, you have 87% of the population that wants MORE "European Integration" while 13% does not.  It matters not who or what kind of coalition is formed, the results will be the same. 
Song_Of_Roland's picture
Song_Of_Roland Haus-Targaryen Nov 20, 2017 5:42 AM

Political theater 100%. Same with the FDP pulling out and trying to look principled.

I am still trying to figure out whether this collapse will benefit the AfD... Thoughts?

But on those same lines, you could say that 67% of the population didn't vote for Merkel and therefore reject her platform.

Haus-Targaryen's picture
Haus-Targaryen Song_Of_Roland Nov 20, 2017 5:51 AM

Not sure how the AfD will fare. I think it will only help it as its around 15% whereas they get a little less than 13% previously.  Anything 15% of more from the AfD really starts screwing up the math for a coalition government ... save for Union/SPD again. 

I think the best thing that could come from this is simply political instability and a stalemate in German politics where essentially nothing happens for the next few years. 

And yes, while 67% of the population voted against Merkel, 87% of the German population voted for MORE EU integration, a idea and policy that all other "major" parties are behind, including FDP. 

Same can be said for NATO, with a few caveats with the Linke on that one -- but I digress. 

The Germans want more EU integration, and they'll most definitely get it.  Not sure about you, but do you have as much fun as I do watching everything slowly going to Hell here and everyone blaming literally anything and everything save the EU.  

"Its American Foreign Policy that is doing it to us" or "Its the Russians" or "Its the banks" or "Its Capitalism" or "Its the Linke Flügel" or "Its corruption in the PIGS" etc., etc., etc., 

As soon as you mention the EU, everyone from left to right almost unanimously agrees that the EU is doing the right things and everything they can to fix the above problems.  Its like a cult at this point. 

WordSmith2013's picture
WordSmith2013 Haus-Targaryen Nov 20, 2017 6:25 AM

The best way to understand Merkel is to see her in action in Greece.

 

http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/11/angela-merkels-snake-dance-video/

 

Angela Merkel’s Snake Dance (Video)

UnschooledAustrianEconomist's picture
UnschooledAustr... Haus-Targaryen Nov 20, 2017 6:44 AM

"Not sure about you, but do you have as much fun as I do watching everything slowly going to Hell here"

Having the blast of my life ;-)

And with everything what is now going to hell, we'll have the chance to fight for what is ours.

Keep the faith.

Haus-Targaryen's picture
Haus-Targaryen UnschooledAustrianEconomist Nov 20, 2017 6:51 AM

Dans tempus acceptabile,
Da lacrimarum rivulis
Lavare cordis victimam,
Quam laeta adurat caritas.

SoDamnMad's picture
SoDamnMad JohninMK Nov 20, 2017 2:54 AM

UK, just walk away and say you owe them nothing.  

Sy Kloine Bee's picture
Sy Kloine Bee JohninMK Nov 20, 2017 3:11 AM

Keep dreaming, it's all a show. Neither the EU, nor the UK gov't will ever allow a real Brexit.  It will be a Brexit in name only if it happens at all.  Likely they will just keep dragging it out until either 1) it is politically convenient to cancel it 2) there will be a major event - a contrivance, a false flag, an economic event, a war perhaps - which gives a reason for continued membership.  The EU is to be the new Soviet Union, and "more Europe!" is the cry of the Bolshevik marrano.

Thoresen's picture
Thoresen JohninMK Nov 20, 2017 3:29 AM

“Much less, so we are pulling our contribution to EU Government out in March 2019.
Expect more 'bad' headlines on Brexit as a diversionary tactic from this mess.”

Now being reported that German industrialists are looking for ways for the UK to stay in the EU but with border and migration controls. That should strengthen May's hand, but she just looks as if she is going to agree to pay a bigger exit fee.

malek's picture
malek Richard Chesler Nov 19, 2017 7:27 PM

Actually, a few days ago I realized that in 2015 she may have thought like this:
"I am not a politician that is liked by my voters emphatically, and now facing the migrant crises where I have to choose between doing the right but difficult thing or just give way and attribute it to my (and the German peoples') empathy.
Well my big idol Helmut Kohl pulled the "Pflegeversicherung" ("long term care insurance") out of the hat in 1994(*) and with that practically guaranteed his reelection in October of 1994.
Maybe I should do the same approach now!"

Well that didn't turn out as expected...
 
 
(*) opening up another bottomless pit besides the existing federal "retirement insurance" for everyone

So It Goes's picture
So It Goes Richard Chesler Nov 19, 2017 8:26 PM

"scale of the “German Problem” becomes clearer." 

Can't stop laughing - haven't heard about a German Problem since the 1940s.

la0508's picture
la0508 BuddyEffed Nov 19, 2017 6:36 PM

watch DUTCHSINSE on youtube. He's brilliant, and very intellectually honest. He'll show you how to predict most earthquakes, both in magnitude and location. His predictions are spot on. Check it out. Very very worthwhile. No joke.

BuddyEffed's picture
BuddyEffed la0508 Nov 19, 2017 6:58 PM

Underwater volcano maybe. Shallow earthquakes noted.
Clustering around 6.2 miles down. That's pretty shallow.
Some even just 2 miles down. Some magma coming up?

Dame Ednas Possum's picture
Dame Ednas Possum BuddyEffed Nov 19, 2017 10:57 PM

Does he use ShepWave? 

I hear that these geniuses are 1,264% accurate... then can even accurately predict when Mutti sharts herself. 

 

ebear's picture
ebear Dame Ednas Possum Nov 20, 2017 3:37 AM

Sheep bladders are your best bet.  100% accurate 1/3 of the time.

The Jaguar's picture
The Jaguar BuddyEffed Nov 19, 2017 6:37 PM

It’s hilderbeast stirring her fat ass at the news her sister in germany is having problems with the luftwaffer.

junction's picture
junction BuddyEffed Nov 19, 2017 8:00 PM

Thanks for the information on this 7.0 earthquake.  Statrting in Iran a week ago, where a 7.3 earthquake struck, there has been earthquake activity across the world.  Most of the quakes and aftershocks have been small.  Like the 2.8 Richter scale Tasmanian earthquake on April 12, 2011, which struck one month before the Tohoku 9.0 earhquake on May 11, 2011.  

Ace006's picture
Ace006 BuddyEffed Nov 19, 2017 8:23 PM

Is this an article about volcanoes?

Laowei Gweilo's picture
Laowei Gweilo BuddyEffed Nov 20, 2017 12:46 AM

is this a serious question?

try a message board that would actually logically have insight o.0 try reddit seismology. you'll need to 'adjust for libtard' but you'd probably end up closer to the scientific mark that having to 'adjust for conspiracy' =p

44magnum's picture
44magnum junction Nov 19, 2017 6:33 PM

Or "it was the russians" again

iadr's picture
iadr junction Nov 19, 2017 7:33 PM

IDK. For obvious reasons, the right candidate/messaging could conceivably make that into a losing game for her.

But will it be tried?, 99% sure yes.

ZH Snob's picture
ZH Snob johngaltfla Nov 19, 2017 6:53 PM

Hallelujah!!  bye-bye EU. 

get a real job, Draghi.

Wage Slave 927's picture
Wage Slave 927 johngaltfla Nov 19, 2017 7:03 PM

Did you hear about the new German microwave oven? It has seats for 35.

BarkingCat's picture
BarkingCat Wage Slave 927 Nov 19, 2017 7:12 PM

I hope that is simply a model prototype. They better be cracking on the 35000 version.

SoDamnMad's picture
SoDamnMad BarkingCat Nov 20, 2017 2:58 AM

Let's see. 6 million divided by 35,000 equals  ...

fajensen's picture
fajensen johngaltfla Nov 20, 2017 4:43 AM

When I hear "Jamaica Coalition", I think of Kingston, Jamaica - where the SAS sends medics to get the best hands-on training in the world on the treatment of real-world gunshot wounds.

Germany will be the world training center for knife wounds, the UK will be the "Acid Burns Educational Facility", Sweden will be dick-in ass-wounds

.... If the future isn't bright, at least its Colourful, maybe that's the deal with "Jamaica!?

max2205's picture
max2205 Nov 19, 2017 6:16 PM

Will printing Moar help?

???ö?'s picture
???ö? max2205 Nov 19, 2017 6:32 PM

"Jamaica' coalition"...  dnd we thought only Clinton has bad tag lines.

How fucking detached from reality are these tools.  Everything in their eyes is color, diversity, and humanity.

Not a fucking ounce of animal instinct, just like the shitty equity markets they pretend to run. 

 

gladih8r's picture
gladih8r Nov 19, 2017 6:16 PM

I'll drink to that!

Cheers everyone! 

GOLD AND SILVER NATZI's picture
GOLD AND SILVER... Nov 19, 2017 6:17 PM

The obvious solution is to allow several million more muzzies into the country.

Anteater's picture
Anteater GOLD AND SILVER NATZI Nov 19, 2017 6:27 PM

Better to splash pig's blood on all the Temple doors in NYC-WADC,

since their 'pre-emptive' jungle law of Moloch is the entire reason

that we have immigrant Muslims in the first place. Cause -> Effect.

"We won, you lost. It's just business, get over it. Now geh weg."

Burn Zionism to bone ash, before we're put in concentration camps.

 

Smegley Wanxalot's picture
Smegley Wanxalot Nov 19, 2017 6:21 PM

Jamaica coalition? 

I thought that fatass idiot Mutti was trying to build a islamo-rapefugee coalition.

loveyajimbo's picture
loveyajimbo Nov 19, 2017 6:22 PM

Maybe if she lost 70 lbs and grew a little moustache?

buzzsaw99's picture
buzzsaw99 Nov 19, 2017 6:23 PM

they call her "mom"?

TBT or not TBT's picture
TBT or not TBT buzzsaw99 Nov 19, 2017 7:15 PM

"Fuerher" having lost its former appeal     Strange moniker for a childless commie. 

HRClinton's picture
HRClinton buzzsaw99 Nov 19, 2017 8:30 PM

They should call her "Mommy dearest"

 

Dame Ednas Possum's picture
Dame Ednas Possum HRClinton Nov 19, 2017 11:01 PM

Ironic given she is a barren witch. 

Maybe 'dearest' as she has cost European culture and society so dearly. 

RTP's picture
RTP ebear Nov 20, 2017 5:34 AM

The Germans slowly realize that inside the Troyan Mutti Babushka is Zio Georgie and inside him Zio Benjie

Stopdreaming's picture
Stopdreaming Nov 19, 2017 6:24 PM

How in God's name did the idiotic Germans vote her in again...after she opened the muzzie floodgates?  The German's only have themselves to blame.

 