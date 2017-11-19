Top NSA Whistleblower Claims "Russiagate" A Fake To Increase War-Spending

Authored by Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
William Binney is the mathematician and Russia-specialist, who quit the NSA in 2001 as its global Technical Director for geopolitical analysis, because of the lying about, and manipulations of, intelligence, that he saw — distortions of intelligence by the George W. Bush Administration — in order to ‘justify’ systematic, massive, and all-encompassing, Government snooping into all Americans’ private electronic communications. His, and some colleagues’, efforts to get the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense to investigate the matter, produced FBI raids into their homes, and seizures of their computers, so as to remove incriminating evidence they might have against higher-ups. According to Binney, NSA's Director, Michael Hayden, had vetoed in August 2001 a far less intrusive and more effective system of signals-intelligence collection and analysis, which might have enabled the 9/11 attacks to be blocked — a more effective system that would have been less expensive, less intrusive, and not violated Americans’ Constitutional rights. Hayden went on to head the CIA, until the end of George W. Bush’s Presidency. Afterward, Hayden joined the Chertoff Group and other military-industrial-complex contractors of the US federal Government. There were no such rewards for any of the whistleblowers.
Binney viewed Hillary Clinton as continuing George W. Bush’s neoconservatism, and so, though reluctantly, voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
On November 15th, an interview of Binney was published at the Washingtonsblog news-site, titled “How to Instantly Prove (Or Disprove) Russian Hacking of US Election”, in which Binney provides technical details to explain why he strongly believes that the Democratic Party’s allegations, which say that Russia was the source of the leaks of information from the computers of the Democratic National Committee and from Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta, are nothing more than intentional concoctions and distortions, which are backed and promoted by America’s military-industrial complex, whose stock-values rise accordingly with the lies.
He believes,
there’s a huge part of the story that the entire mainstream media is missing …
Specifically, Binney says that the NSA has long had in its computers information which can prove exactly who hacked the DNC … or instead prove that the DNC emails were leaked by a Democratic insider. …
And he stressed:
If the idiots in the intelligence community expect us to believe them after all the crap they have told us (like WMD’s in Iraq and “no we don’t collect data on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans”) then they need to give clear proof of what they say. So far, they have failed to prove anything.
Which suggests they don’t have proof and just want to war-monger the US public into a second cold war with the Russians.
After all, there’s lots and lots of money in that for the military-industrial-intelligence-governmental complex of incestuous relationships.
His technical explanation of how he came to this conclusion, is provided in that Washingtonsblog article. He doesn't think that the elements within the intelligence community which are promoting the Russiagate allegations can possibly be so stupid as to actually believe what they are saying. He claims that they know that what they are saying is false, because if it weren’t false, then they could provide, to the public, evidence that it is true, and do it without violating anyone’s rights, nor revealing any legitimate US national-security information.
Basically, he is saying that the keepers of the keys are blocking the public from the truth, because they know that the truth will expose the fact that they’ve been lying to the public, all along.
His technical explanation of the details employs a number of undefined terms, which aren’t understandable to persons who are not themselves technically knowledgeable about the field, such as his saying:
First, from deep packet inspection, they would have the originator and ultimate recipient (IP) of the packets plus packet series 32 bit number identifier and all the housekeeping data showing the network segments/path and time to go though the network. And, of course, the number of packet bits. With this they would know to where and when the data passed.
From the data collection, they would have all the data as it existed in the server taken from. That’s why I originally said if the FBI wanted Hillary’s email, all they have to do is ask NSA for them.
All this is done by the Narus collection equipment in real time at line rates (620 mbps [mega bits per second,] for the STA-6400 and 10 gbps [giga bits per second] for the Insight equipment).
Binney explained what these numbers mean: Each Narus Insight device can monitor and record around 1,250,000 emails each second … or more than 39 trillion emails per year.
However, no one who is promoting the Russiagate allegations is taking him on, to debate Binney’s allegations. Instead, all of the newsmedia are plastered with allegations of ‘Russia’s meddling in American democracy’.
There are people who know what the terms that Binney is using refer to. But, thus far, none of these people is saying that Binney is a liar. Instead, they’ve all just been ignoring him - and none of the major newsmedia have been inviting Binney and the promoters of the military-industrial-complex’s position onto their forums in order to debate these issues in public.
It’s just like the situation was about ‘Saddam’s WMD,’ in 2002 and 2003 prior to our invasion and destruction of Iraq as a supposed ‘response’ to the 9/11 attacks.
As usual, Binney is right but ignored by the mainstream press.
Anybody with couple of brain cells knows this is bullshit. But it's still beyond most US popuplation.
Now tarts, let's worship the cloth, you all stand.
Hmm. Bullshit?
Can you explain how it's bullshit or are you just gumflapping.
We'll wait.
How could you not know it's bullshit, tard?
Just ask yourself if you know anything about the world, are there any elections in the world that US government has not influenced/meddled?
Yer previous post was ambiguous, is Binney bullshittin' or is he spot on and revealing the real crap?
Try re-writing yer previous post so the Party what's doing the bullshittin' is plainer.
Ignored, no, they are actively one him, they do character assasination on him, there was an article at ZH recently about that
ne-tiger - there's a DC-3 in Miami bound for Havana with a bunch of defectors on it boarding right now . Better hurry before you miss your flight to freedom.
I love this guy. Look up his original interviews where he describes the raid on his home. Priceless. I'll attach later it if I can find it and have time to do so. Search "Stellar Wind" and his name.
Rats. It seems the interview I was looking for is behind a paywall at Coast to Coast. Broadcast was in 2013. Maybe the YouTube videos have it.
Cool. Paste the link if you can find it. Thnx.
This the one ? https://youtu.be/Pg2yrnBR1Ok
How is Binney alive still? Just has too much dirt on each asshole on the planet? I like this guy.
This guy is my hero. Who was the first person to put him on the air and let him speak and state his case? Alex Jones. You can hate Infowars and AJ all you want but AJ is a force to be recockoned with and AJ has shown himself to be nothing less than real patriot.
And he can make your penis hard again.
The fucking guys like Superman or something.
Without AJ Binney probably would have been knocked off.
I don't need stuff to get a hard on, but the water filter AJ sells is one I use every day. Why? Because I want to use it. I hate the taste of my local water. Lucky for me they don't dump toxic fucking flouride into it. They use other stuff which is why it tastes horrible unfiltered.
The agencies that are supposed to represent the people and enforce the law have morphed into political tools to be used Against The American People. How are you going to get an agency like the FBI to investigate the Clintons when they are in on the scam?
A score of senior and rank and file agents should have gone to prison for burning all those women and children to death in Waco. The Clinton Administration gave those agents a pass, and in the process the Clintons purchased the undying support of the agency. When the very tool you would use to bring down a criminal enterprise has been coopted by that enterprise, you better tread softly.
I am beginning to understand that we are at a tipping point. People are beginning to grasp the import of agency lies about the assassination of President Kennedy. It is clear now that the lies were not told to protect the public.
They were told so that the coconspirators could perfect their coup. Once the coup was completed successive generations of politicians were given the message. That message was simple. We the shadow government can kill anybody we choose. Look what we did to Kennedy. You either toe the line or you will send in the cleaners. Those that would not kao tau to shadow rulers got to meet their John Hinckley or died under suspicious circumstances in some West Texas ranch.
( Doesn’t matter the Criminal alphabet Agencies, the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA have decades & Trillions invested over the decades planting “Agent Smiths” in all of them Pentagram MIC included.)
People are beginning to understand that they have been herded by acts of terrorism conducted by their own state. The scenario of the lone shooter with spectacular marksmanship and fantastic kill rates has lost its credibility. Just another in a lone, long line of “book depository”False Flags.
Trump full well understands that he is in mortal combat with a sinister and entrenched oligarchy. This is not their first rodeo and they are extremely dangerous. He has to be sure of his footing before he takes his next step. By the grace of God, he may just very well be able to pull back the curtain and expose these monsters.
If they manage to kill him, buckle up because any agency with federal in its title will have lost any claim to legitimacy. The oligarchs tried to steal the election and that failed. If they steal the election by killing the President, what follows next is a turkey shoot.
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
war spending...for bioweapons.
https://gizadeathstar.com/2017/11/putin-someone-collecting-russian-dna-usaf-admits/
it's not just for the us of a populace anymore.
I think it's been obvious for some time that the US only exists to fund self-serving wars against weak (or entirely invented) enemies with no endpoint for when victory can be declared.
Bammy declared victory in Iraq and Libya just in time for the 2012 election, at which time Uranium One wasn't a problem and ValJar was working out sweet deals for the mullahcracy in Iran. Peace is so easy see.
Hey, business is business, right?
If we invent them they become real enough for Govt. work.
It's always about the money.
Next thing you know they will say 9/11 was an inside job and nigger obama didn't kill Usama after all.
I like Binney, very candid, but I don't know how he gets away with saying things like this.
(The NSA - the only part of Government that listens.)
Edit: this:
First, from deep packet inspection, they would have the originator and ultimate recipient (IP) of the packets plus packet series 32 bit number identifier and all the housekeeping data showing the network segments/path and time to go though the network. And, of course, the number of packet bits. With this they would know to where and when the data passed.
Very simply packets are like envelopes of data, with an address on them from the sender machine to the reciever machine with some error checking data to make sure it got there (Cyclic Redundancy Check)
Usually sent through a specific port number (80 for http, 443 for https etc etc) Since you can send any type of data through any port outside of the standard ones, deep packet inspection is like looking in the envelope to see what kind of data you have, rather than just assuming 'oh, it's port 80, it must be a webpage', which is very handy to a spook.
The capacity of their systems means they can read it faster than you can send it.
and DPI was developed where?
/s
lol :)
Binneys a true American Patriot but even without his testimony, common sense says from the Wikileaks revelations, NSA has every E-mail in the US tied to an IP address so 5 minutes could get a record of anything.
So who's asking for it?
The corruption of politicians for money...rinse, repeat.
The stupid it doth hurt...
Personally, I think it's a West versus East thing. These guys, I think, are gearing up for what they rightly or wrongly perceive as a struggle for control of the globe. China is playing a long-game with Russia and Iran as the try to integrate China, Asia and the Middle East. Hence the endless struggle to get as many Hispanics in this country as possible as soon as possible, to tie the whole hemisphere together in self interest. Of course, I could be wrong but if you look at the bigger trends....
Elimination of middle class, creation of a working class, management, security and the elite.
Basically the job of the entire mainstream news media is to increase war spending.
Drugs
Mexicans
Terrorists
Refugees
North Koreans
Chinese
Arabs
Russians
Afghans
Weinstein
the list only gets longer...never shorter.
Be afraid, bring your family close...the night is long and full of terrors.
add:
Gays/Lesbians
Muslims
Scary damn world we live in, huh?
Watch the documentary "A Good American".....his design/work on ThinThread was absolute genius.
I believe our Intelligence ( bah) Services. Nice People! sarc
Of course it is....pure smoke screen so bezos gets more government money.....
he misses obummer a lot.
I miss the central banks buying up the market.
Gonna have to start real trading again.
Dammit.
Is it even possible to work for the government and not be just a tad conflicted. On one side ya got all the flag waving an shit. Then there is the behind the scene shit thats truly sicko stuff. The war on terror is a prime example. We fund the boogiemen. War on drugs? Kinda the same deal.
The NSA tools could be used to wipe out pretty much all the corruption. Instead its used to do What?
The boys who could ask for this info will not because the NSA will show them their control file at the same time. Totally beyond redemption. Plan a accordingly.
"Parent Partners provide home based case management and support services to families. Under the direction of the Program Supervisor, the Parent Partner provides regular home visit support, training, coaching, resource and referral, linkages to services to assigned families, largely in the families' home or community. Additional responsibilities include completion of required documentation and attendance at required meetings."
https://visalia.craigslist.org/npo/d/parent-partner/6391058107.html
Whoe's NEWZ>>>> Whifff
ALWAYS DO YOUR HOMEWORK!
The deep state
(read zewish Goldmann Sach$, RothChild$ etc plus corporates)
have only one way to drive up
stock market shares
THAT IS BY GETTING MONEY FROM GOVT/FED
and it is only possible with huuuuuuuge state spending
and where the govt spends
Here
WAR (actually world war)
===========
Look they r already started beating drums of war
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-19/arab-league-holds-emergency-ses...
but remember what nuclear war would do
it will fry the entire world
the oceans will vanish
and earth will become like mars
a red planet of deserts
fake news
The nature of spying is lying. A fool trusts a professional liar. The purpose of the NSA is not to obtain information, but rather to control information. The common sheeple believes government hacks tell the truth under oath or to media or to anyone. The control of information corrupts absolutely. Information is not truth.
The only thing you can count on with spys or anyone with a security clearence is they will always lie about the important stuff.
Thats the job.
I looked at some of those US District Court sealed indictments and they were related to u.s. code 18 2703 which was to compel unsealing defendant's communications and-or records. Didn't say who was in possession of those Communications.... There are 300 indictments in California alone.
Next time this cat opens his pie hole somebody should ask him a few real questions!
Just like the "cold war" was fake to excuse the building of the zionist empire's world network of military bases and regime changes and conquests. The "War of Terror" replaced the "cold war" for this purpose, as Russia was no longer a sufficient excuse, post USSR "fall", and now they're swinging back in that direction as the war of terror loses its effectiveness as an excuse.
Totally agree - The fake 'war on terror' just gave them an excuse to go into Sovereign FUCKING nations under the 'guise' of 'We are looking for terrorists' !
So much now in the public domain that we should have realised FUCKING decades ago !
I love how TPTB just throw out the claim that Binny has been debunked. You don't have to prove anything in this wierd age. It's all propaganda 24/7. The cow is yellow and that's enough for the masses.
I didn't believe there were WMD in Iraq because Saddam was a lot of things but not stupid, and Hans Blix couldn't find any.
Long before Snowden I believed in the kind of surveillance that he unveiled because of the Echelon project etc. It also fit the NSA MO, and was imminently plausible.
The Russian government feels encircled by NATO and under attack. No Russian patriot would ever surrender control over Crimea. They have a very smart ex-KGB man running the country. So of course they are waging an asymmetric information guerrilla war against the West. The evidence is all over twitter.
What is not a fake is the CIA role in starting the Ukrainian conflict. There's a documentary that aired, interviewing Georgian snipers, who claim they were hired by Mikheil Saakashvili, under the command of one Mamuka Mamulashvili, and ordered to 'sow chaos.' This Georgian sniper team was told by Mamulashvili to fire on everything: police, civilians, trees. In total, around 80 people were killed, and this kicked off the Ukrainian civil war.
Mamuka Mamulashvili can be seen in pictures wearing US, Georgian, Ukrainian, and even neo-nazi patches. Looks to be some kind of false flag maker. Has been involved in every war with Russia in that region in the last two decades.
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/11/double-crossed-maidan-snipers-on-tv-in....