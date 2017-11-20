Gold, Euro Slump As Merkel Admits "New Elections Are The Better Way"

EURUSD is testing overnight lows (and gold is tumbling) after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer to go ahead with new federal elections rather than try to form a minority government.
Seeking her fourth term, Bloomberg reports that Merkel is “skeptical” about a minority government as it may not bring about necessary stability and is open to another so-called grand coalition with the Social Democratic party, she said in an interview with ARD television.
In the absence of an agreement to secure a majority in Germany’s Bundestag, “I’m certain that new elections are the better way,” she said.
And FX markets reacted...
Why should this crap affect the price of gold?
Gold happening to go up will negatively affect the price of gold
Are the Germans liquidating physical gold reserves in the face of new and improved elections? We all remember Gordon Brown.
Of course not -- my point is gold doesn't need a reason to tumble in price other than the fact it went up too high on Friday and some banker somewhere decided they needed to take action
Right. Gold "slumped" after getting hit in the back of the head with 4 foot riot stick.
Good News/Bad News Is BAD For GOLD ...?
she will quietly move to Switzerland, New Zealand, Russia... who knows?
she will only go to Germanistan for the Bayreuther Festspiele while those are still played within Germanistan.
They better keep it down because whe Israhell starts a war between Iran and the US, the price of EVERYTHING worth anything is going to explolde like a pipe under pressure.. There!... comment in 2 articles now.. LOL
One would think that any new war would cause the price of gold to soar. Actually, those things that SHOULD cause gold to soar have the opposite effect. If gold goes up it is only very briefly. If the gold market is rigged, it is rigged. The price will be what the riggers' want it to be (and they don't want it to be "high," "rising rapidly," "rising steadily," etc.
Same with the stock market, if "they" want it to be rising, it will be going up.
But gold and silver are the two canaries that can never be allowed to sing their warning tune.
Merkel has a PHD in Quantum Physics so maybe she'll to move to a Parallel dimension...
Heisenberg uncertainty principle ... for all we know, she's already in another universe or dimension.
Golds down cause of Merkel?
It was Merkel sold 2 billoin $ of gold in 2 seconds??
Shieze!
Investor "sentiment" for gold and silver were slain a while back. Now, the Powers that Be simply take recurring actions like those today to simply make sure this sentiment doesn't rise from the dead.
Gold going up will negatively impact the price of gold. Probably, it will (and has) negatively effected the share prices of gold and silver miners.
At some point, more people are going to realize that the prices of gold and silver cannot go above a certain price point without the Status Quo being put at risk. And that can't happen.
wow.... ETF traders are so sorry for Herr Merkel... too bad the paper price also gives the metal price in this fake market
Wake Up!
Attach "gold slumps" to any headline. There is a quota that must be met, more so around round numbers to the upside.
Because every reason is good to cut gold price by $ 20 !
We might even go lower ! I havent seen a drop like this since 2008
No reason - or ANY reason - suffices when it comes to knocking down the price of gold and silver. No one in the MSM, and no "regulator" will raise an eyebrow or utter a sentence expressing befuddlement when these smash-down (cap and contain) activities take place. Given this reality, I don't even know why the "explanation writer" even bothers writing his headlines.
Gold is always tumbling.
Sieg für AfD.
Alternative For Germany
The first sensible statement from Merkel in a long time.
Gold declining in the face of elections is insane...store of wealth, offset for inflation? Not when millions of forward bullshit contracts on paper gold can be dumped.
Where is Ghordius? Haven't seen him for a while.
He must have crawled into his safe space.
He's been busy applying for a new job in the private sector.
Ghordius most likely freelances for government and corporate diversity and inclusion departments. He could be currently advising on how many blacks and moo-slims should be mandated to appear in public advertising in Germany, thus furthering the achievement of the magnificent European integration plan.
https://www.vodafone.de/
"And FX markets reacted..."
Wrong, in the case of gold there are no markets, only fraud, corruption and intervention
If you bought Gold Miners you're being dragged to the wood shed kicking and screaming by the hair.
...and then thrown into the wood chipper Fargo style to boot.
I have plenty of gold miners and I'm not the slightest bit concerned. The ones that were just sitting on support levels will get stopped out. So far none have. I have plenty of cash on the sidelines designated for a few companies I wanted to buy at a lower levels where there is plenty of support. Those ones are moving towards those levels and hopefully I'll land them this week. I have gold miners and I'm not exactly "kicking and screaming by the hair". I'm thankful for these opportunities. I guess some people know how to trade them and some people don't.
And the mining company CEOs just shrug and take it. I can think of only one that acknowledges what is going on. A "leader" with "true grit" does not exist in this group.
I'm wondering if Keith Neumeyer is the one true leader you're talking about. He's the guy who built Majestic Silver into a $billion company as well as First Quantum Minerals, another $billion company. His latest piece of magic is the assembly of First Mining Finance which is a "mineral bank" company absolutely destined to become yet another $billion company. He has asked other mining execs to join him in sticking it right in the face of the cabal by refusing to sell metal to them by holding some of their PMs right off the market. He does (he holds back what he can). Only one of those execs agreed to join him (sorry, I can't think of his name at the moment).
gold, we knew that it would get crushed, cant have it over 1300$
Netdania is showing monthly volume at 26 BILLION ounces per month
265,000,000 volume x 100 per contract?
Is that right?
EURUSD is testing overnight lows (and gold is tumbling)
And let me guess, bitcoin up....
Merkel is an agent of the devil, doing evil whenever and wherever possible, just like her fellow demon barry o.
This childless cunt would have made a better grade school teacher...probably.
If Merkel's into "new elections", best bet is to man polling places with those who grasp the intricacies of how easily election fraud can be performed.
She's slated to lose such a "new election". Why would she relish this?
Beware the Merkelwocky.
No Germany. Wise up.
No holocaust.
Merkel's a Polish Jew, lesbo, commie.
Do better.
Some entity with very deep pockets and excellent credit rating saw an opportunity to place a large number of buy orders at the $1 280 peg. Then he sold a similar number of contracts as the price teetered upwards from...it looks like $1 291. And thus bought them all back at $1 280. A most profitable four hours work for a Monday morning. (Or afternoon if he's a limey). I'm just a village idiot watching this on Kitco, but even I can see that it's a simple transaction as long as your marker is good for a few billion. There's no need to put on the tin foil hat.
The markets...sorry I meant casinos...are rigged by the International Criminal Banking Syndicate headquartered at the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) in Basal, Switzerland. There are no markets anymore...just endemic rigging and corruption as far as the eye can see. But the sinister banksters are not all powerful and free markets will one day reassert themselves, in the near future. And when this happens, the western world will be looking at the implosion of the banking/financial/political systems which will be followed by a New Dark Age that could last decades. And there will be a fearful reckoning for the gangster elite who plundered the western world and left behind an economic and social disaster. They can run and they can build bunkers...but they cannot hide. And one day they will have to answer for their heinous crimes against humanity. Truth and morality can be suppressed in the short term but ultimately will win over unspeakable evil.
Merkel is a Traitor to:
This list goes on..........
Like the last 3 years, gold will drop to its yearly low in early December. I've been waiting for that to buy.
You would do better buying banks, bitcoins, and MIC stocks, but whatever ....
I bought last year in December and am up over 10% which is a good return for a hard asset unlike your worthless suggestions which can go to zero in a crash.
Good luck to you then. Started stackin in the 80's son but times change and I change with 'em. Really wish you luck though.
You're the one who needs luck with assets that can become totally worthless.