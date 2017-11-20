Now the Sexual Harassment Noose Falls Upon Rep. John Conyers

The_Real_Fly's picture
by The_Real_Fly
Nov 20, 2017 10:31 PM

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com

The sexual harassment allegations continue, with today's showcase revelations being Charlie Rose and Rep. John Conyers. Over at the Weinstein scandal, upwards of 90 women have come forward, some of whom claimed they were outright raped by the big fat ape.

So you know, Harvey Weinstein is still at large.

This from Buzzfeed tonight -- tipped off by Mike Cernovich

Here's Mike discussing the latest scandal via Periscope.

Michigan Rep. John Conyers, a Democrat and the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 with a former employee who alleged she was fired because she would not “succumb to [his] sexual advances.”
 
Documents from the complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News include four signed affidavits, three of which are notarized, from former staff members who allege that Conyers, the ranking Democrat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee, repeatedly made sexual advances to female staff that included requests for sexual favors, contacting and transporting other women with whom they believed Conyers was having affairs, caressing their hands sexually, and rubbing their legs and backs in public. Four people involved with the case verified the documents are authentic.
 
And the documents also reveal the secret mechanism by which Congress has kept an unknown number of sexual harassment allegations secret: A grinding, closely held process that left the alleged victim feeling, she told BuzzFeed News, that she had no option other than to stay quiet and accept a settlement offered to her.
 
“I was basically blackballed. There was nowhere I could go,” she said in a phone interview. BuzzFeed News is withholding the woman’s name at her request, because she said she fears retribution.
 
Last week the Washington Post reported that the office paid out $17 million for 264 settlements with federal employees over 20 years for various violations, including sexual harassment. The Conyers documents, however, give a glimpse into the inner workings of the Office of Compliance, which has for decades concealed episodes of sexual abuse by powerful political figures
 
The woman who settled with Conyers launched the complaint in 2014 with Congress’s Office of Compliance alleging that she was fired for refusing his sexual advances and ended up facing a daunting process that ended with a confidentiality agreement in exchange for a $27,111.75 settlement. Her settlement, however, came from Conyers’ office budget rather than the designated fund for settlements.
 
Congress has no human resources department. Instead, congressional employees have 180 days to report a sexual harassment incident to the Office of Compliance, which then leads to a lengthy process involves counseling, mediation, and requires the signing of a confidentiality agreement before a complaint can go forward.
 
After this, an employee can choose to take the matter to federal district court, but another avenue is available: an administrative hearing, after which a negotiation and settlement may follow.
 
In her complaint, the former employee said Conyers repeatedly asked her for sexual favors and often asked her to join him in a hotel room. On one occasion, she alleges that Conyers asked her to work out of his room for the evening, but when she arrived the congressman started talking about his sexual desires. She alleged he then told her she needed to “touch it,” in reference to his penis, or find him a woman who would meet his sexual demands.
 
She alleged Conyers made her work nights, evenings, and holidays to keep him company.
 
In another incident, the former employee alleged the congressman insisted she stay in his room while they traveled together for a fundraising event. When she told him that she would not stay with him, she alleged he told her to “just cuddle up with me and caress me before you go.”
 
“Rep. Conyers strongly postulated that the performing of personal service or favors would be looked upon favorably and lead to salary increases or promotions,” the former employee said in the documents.
 
Three other staff members provided affidavits submitted to the Office Of Compliance that outlined a pattern of behavior from Conyers that included touching the woman in a sexual manner and growing angry when she brought her husband around.
 
One affidavit from a former female employee states that she was tasked with flying in women for the congressman. “One of my duties while working for Rep. Conyers was to keep a list of women that I assumed he was having affairs with and call them at his request and, if necessary, have them flown in using Congressional resources,” said her affidavit. (A second staffer alleged in an interview that Conyers used taxpayer resources to fly women to him.)
 
The employee said in her affidavit that Conyers also made sexual advances toward her: “I was driving the Congressman in my personal car and was resting my hand on the stick shift. Rep. Conyers reached over and began to caress my hand in a sexual manner.”
 
The woman said she told Conyers she was married and not interested in pursuing a sexual relationship, according to the affidavit. She said she was told many times by constituents that it was well-known that Conyers had sexual relationships with his staff, and said she and other female staffers felt this undermined their credibility.
 
“I am personally aware of several women who have experienced the same or similar sexual advances made towards them by Rep[.] John Conyers,” she said in her affidavit.
 
A male employee wrote that he witnessed Rep. Conyers rub the legs and other body parts of the complainant “in what appeared to be a sexual manner” and saw the congressman rub and touch other women “in an inappropriate manner.” The employee said he confronted Conyers about this behavior.
 
“Rep. Conyers said he needed to be ‘more careful’ because bad publicity would not be helpful as he runs for re-election. He ended the conversation with me by saying he would ‘work on’ his behavior,” the male staffer said in his affidavit.
 
“I don’t think any allegations should be buried...and that’s for anyone, not just for this particular office"
The male employee said that in 2011 Conyers complained a female staffer was “too old” and said he wanted to let her go. The employee said he set up a meeting in December 2011 to discuss “mistreatment of staff and his misuse of federal resources.” The affidavit says that Conyers “agreed that he would work on making improvements as long as I worked directly with him and stopped writing memos and emails about concerns.”
 
Another female employee also attested that she witnessed Conyer’s advances, and said she was asked to transport women to him. “I was asked on multiple occasions to pick up women and bring them to Mr. Conyers[‘] apartment, hotel rooms, etc.”
 
BuzzFeed News reached out to several former Conyers staffers, all of whom did not want to speak on the record. One former staffer, who did not want to be named, said she was frustrated by the secretive complaint process.
 
“I don’t think any allegations should be buried...and that’s for anyone, not just for this particular office, because it doesn’t really allow other people to see who these individuals are,” said the former staffer. “When you make private settlements, it doesn’t warn the next woman or the next person going into that situation.”
 
Another staffer said that Conyers’ reputation made people fearful to speak out against him. Aside from being the longest-serving House member and the ranking member of a powerful committee, Conyers is a civil rights icon. He was lauded by Martin Luther King Jr. and is a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
 
“Your story won’t do shit to him,” said the staffer. “He’s untouchable.”
 
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said she was not aware of the settlement.
 
“The current process includes the signing of non-disclosure agreements by the parties involved. Congresswoman Jackie Speier has introduced legislation that will provide much-needed transparency on these agreements and make other critical reforms,” Pelosi said in the statement. “I strongly support her efforts.”

 
What's interesting about the revelations of sexual harassment is they're mainly being reported by left wing media, concerning left wing men. Perhaps there's a disruption in the matrix, or they're quite literally eating their own.
This didn't age well.

Good times.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Reaper's picture
Reaper Nov 21, 2017 10:29 AM

The good boy, Ryan, protects those in protected classes.

ToSoft4Truth's picture
ToSoft4Truth Nov 21, 2017 9:41 AM

Which Paul Ryan covered it up - the N-word lov'in Speaker Paul Ryan? 

one_fed_up_chick's picture
one_fed_up_chick Nov 21, 2017 9:29 AM

I always thought he looked dumber than dirt and couldn't fuck his way out of a wet paper bag.  And Christ, to listen to him talk?  Goes to show what the hell I know

zimboe's picture
zimboe Nov 21, 2017 9:26 AM

Let's find out how desperate these horndogs are.

Only permit them to hire fat bloated dumptruck diesel dyke lesbians. Grope one of those carpet destroyers and you gonna get your ass trampled flat.

...

As Mohammad says in the Koran: "Never try to fuck something that can kick your ass."

I'm paraphrasing somewhat. My Arabic is not so good. He may have been referring to large camels. Stick to the smaller ones.

sacredfire's picture
sacredfire zimboe Nov 21, 2017 10:42 AM

Never fuck a large camel when you can fuck a small one. Surah 1.2

Disgruntled Goat's picture
Disgruntled Goat zimboe Nov 21, 2017 9:46 AM

It also states that you cannot eat an animal after having sex with it. For real.

Storm-Clouds's picture
Storm-Clouds Nov 21, 2017 8:57 AM

My apologies Coy boy all those years in Congress I assumed you hadn’t done a thing?

The dead are once again laughing their asses off...

Who is next?

Maxine come on down......the price is.....nah even the dead wouldn’t do that....

williambanzai7's picture
williambanzai7 Nov 21, 2017 8:53 AM

I say we lock Conyers, McCain and Ryan in a cage with a pack of starving gorillas, hyenas and Maxine Waters.

zimboe's picture
zimboe williambanzai7 Nov 21, 2017 9:28 AM

Maxine Waters?

with that face and some dough you could make gorilla cookies.*

 

 

 

 

*Gag stolen from Redd Foxx.

iadr's picture
iadr Nov 21, 2017 8:40 AM

congressional employees have 180 days to report a sexual harassment incident to the Office of Compliance, which then leads to a lengthy process involves counseling, mediation, and requires the signing of a confidentiality agreement before a complaint can go forward.

 

And anyone need reminding why the above quoted is so? Right, because of the risk of partisan accusations, ie, controlled, directed gossip... because the whole arrangement of gov't we have is some sort of popularity contest.

Good luck removing all that cautionary stuff from the legal framework and then still having a functional government.

Some on here might say that's the point. IDK... *sigh*

BarkingCat's picture
BarkingCat Nov 21, 2017 8:38 AM

These assholes are using taxpayer funds to pay off to silence those who accuse them of wrongdoing. 

This is a fucking crime. It is a misappropriation of federal funds. In other words this is theft. They should be arrested prosecutor and thrown in prison.

Able Ape's picture
Able Ape Nov 21, 2017 8:29 AM

It certainly would be an absurdity to think that the public would get any meaningful work out of an 88-year old fossil.  The only thing he would work at is bowel movements...

JoseyWalesTheOutlaw's picture
JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Nov 21, 2017 8:26 AM

No problem for Johnny...his voting base has an average IQ of 38. You do remember Marion Barry?

 

The most useless MFers on the planet reside in DC. You couldn't find enough hones people to have a 5 on 5 basketball game in DC.

how_this_stuff_works's picture
how_this_stuff_works Nov 21, 2017 8:19 AM

This "sex" stuff will turn out to be the easy part.

I'm waiting for someone to peel back the layers and start investigating the shady dealings between government types, and not just at the federal level, for their involvement in bribery, collusion and corruption.

Because it's out there. (Shhh, don't tell the FBI that racketeering is going on amongst elected officials.)

Son of Loki's picture
Son of Loki Nov 21, 2017 7:34 AM

"Conyers is morally unfit to be a Congressman."

 

Where's the MSM on this one?

dizzyfingers's picture
dizzyfingers Nov 21, 2017 6:45 AM

:-) only slightly OT,

Uh-Oh

By

November 20, 2017  Women still attracted to masculine men.

jeff montanye's picture
jeff montanye dizzyfingers Nov 21, 2017 6:54 AM

also just slightly ot but remember when this guy was all the rage?  not too much lately.

https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=imran+awan+prosecut...

paint it red call it hell's picture
paint it red ca... Nov 21, 2017 6:37 AM

Run and hide you crooked hypocritical DC cockroaches, the sexual predator spotlight is about to be shined on all of you.... And watching The Show just tickles the shit out of me.

trailer park boys's picture
trailer park boys Nov 21, 2017 6:36 AM

It's a given that those who have worked their way to the top - whether it's politics, media or religion - amassing great wealth and power along the way, consider themselves above the law and are corrupt to the core. As far as politics go, term limits are the only answer. One term for senators and representatives. No chance to amass that power and wealth. No need to campaign. Less chance of becoming a corrupt scumbag.

BarkingCat's picture
BarkingCat trailer park boys Nov 21, 2017 8:51 AM

Fuck elections. Your Institute a lottery. Everyone's name goes in it and when you are chosen, you are obligated to go and serve for one term. Then you're done. Make it like jury duty

zimboe's picture
zimboe BarkingCat Nov 21, 2017 9:32 AM

But we'd wind up with a useless incompetent legislat- Ohwait.

Never mind.

docloxvio's picture
docloxvio trailer park boys Nov 21, 2017 7:40 AM

How about selection by random lot ? Kind of like jury duty .... regarded as 'your turn in the barrel'. Really couldn't be much worse than what we have now.

shimmy's picture
shimmy Nov 21, 2017 6:10 AM

I see he is black. This shouldn't be a surprise then as it seems almost all black men are sex fiends looking to hump anything with a vagina. 

Arnold's picture
Arnold shimmy Nov 21, 2017 6:29 AM

Old school Democrat.
Clinton core supporter.
Got to be gone.
Snowballing out of control now.

Whites need not apply.

--DNC

Arnold's picture
Arnold Arnold Nov 21, 2017 6:32 AM

Calling David Brock, you Pedo, you.
John, John Podesta, Please pick up the White Phone.

Arnold's picture
Arnold Dovda Wimar Nov 21, 2017 9:18 AM

Vice Presidential Creep Joe Biden Whispers Into Young Girl Ear: What Did He Tell Her?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fjn8iLCSesc

toocrazy2yoo's picture
toocrazy2yoo Nov 21, 2017 5:52 AM

I can't believe waves of intern-chicks that for decades rotated in and out of DC on 6-week stints on the Hill as temp-staff haven't come forward. They are the meat on the bone, the REWARD that comes with prominence on the Hill. They would interview them based on looks. It was a big joke. I was their phone guy back then, it was all routine. They were a harem for Bill, George Stephanopoulis and James Carville, another reptilian when the Clintons started the DLC back in the late 80s. Many, MANY intern chicks were raped, fondled and subjected to sex they hadn't intended to give, they'd throw parties in Potomac Md. and Tyson's Corner and Mclean in these huge mansions, they'd be filled with intern-chicks. The parties, drugs, hookers, the limos and the best of everything and the youngest, sweetest peices of ass anywhere were the college interns, the freshman chicks, on-staff.It all accelerated when the Clintons got in, it was a grand time, really.

Anywhere, where the hell are all the intern chicks to claim THEIR bounty-for-long-distant-booty given? These broads coming out of the woodwork have no stories to tell compared to what happened to college interns fresh out of High School for DECADES. Once I hear a story with the word "intern", you may consider that what we think is depravity today is really routine and the New Depravity will take your breath. Just watch. Somewhere, Gloria Alred is searching intern lists for a settlement, errrr, social justice.

the edge of chaos's picture
the edge of chaos toocrazy2yoo Nov 21, 2017 8:58 AM

Boy if these "interns" ever start talking look out. Especially the gay ones...the careers they would end. These fucking scum bags have used and abused their positions of power for decades...its time the bar tab came due!

Dontblamethegoat's picture
Dontblamethegoat toocrazy2yoo Nov 21, 2017 6:03 AM

Perhaps she is having trouble finding ex-Interns that worked for Republicans ...

Dick Gazinia's picture
Dick Gazinia Dontblamethegoat Nov 21, 2017 7:25 AM

"Perhaps she is having trouble finding ex-Interns that worked for Republicans ..."

 

Why?  Did Joe Scarborough kill ALL of them?

jeff montanye's picture
jeff montanye Dontblamethegoat Nov 21, 2017 6:50 AM

widen it to include the males.  the republicans have plenty of closeted homosexuals including some predators (https://www.google.com/search?q=republican+closeted+gay+predators&client...)

gloria allred, if not an equal opportunity litigator, has sued democrats (it's really about the money isn't it?)

https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=gloria+allred+sues+...

gespiri's picture
gespiri Nov 21, 2017 5:37 AM

At 88 YEARS OLD, he should be put in a "home" or EUTHANIZED.  

Why is there no retirement age for these lizards in Congress but there is in corporate?

OCnStiggs's picture
OCnStiggs gespiri Nov 21, 2017 8:30 AM

Because they write the rules...

trailer park boys's picture
trailer park boys gespiri Nov 21, 2017 6:21 AM

How about term limits for these professional politicians? One 6 year term for senators; one 4 year term for representatives. No chance to amass great power and wealth. No need to endlessly campaign. Less chance of becoming a corrupt dirtbag.

jeff montanye's picture
jeff montanye trailer park boys Nov 21, 2017 6:40 AM

well for one it would complicate aipac's vetting procedures considerably.

https://www.amazon.com/Guilt-Association-Deception-Self-Deceit-America/d...

oh wait.

SillySalesmanQuestion's picture
SillySalesmanQu... Nov 21, 2017 4:16 AM

I’m long on popcorn and short on justice.

nmewn's picture
nmewn SillySalesmanQuestion Nov 21, 2017 5:53 AM

Yeah.

However they're coming out of the third turn and they say Justice is a stretch runner so we'll see if the ole nag has anything left in er. Maybe if she stumbles she'll take out half the field.

But Popcorn is even money ;-)

Setarcos's picture
Setarcos Nov 21, 2017 3:41 AM

Well, well, well.  I have a tale to tell about Conyers too, though it ain't sexual, just another form of sleaze or corruption.  You decide.

About 12-14 years ago I became a member of John Conyers blog and, as an Australian, got encouraged to give my perspectives and thanked for them ... getting described as "a valued member".  Then another member mentioned Israel in a mildly critical way and got immediately banned.

Back then I did not know much about the Israel/Zionist lobby, so I naively asked what was wrong about criticizing Israel.  So I too got banned without recourse, but the SOB kept on sending me begging emails for months, i.e. for financial contributions ... perhaps he needed them to help defray the costs of sexual predation.  

Nothing would now surprize me about any politician, including here in Australia.

jeff montanye's picture
jeff montanye Setarcos Nov 21, 2017 6:35 AM

well rupert murdoch, a committed zionist although a goy (non jew) ostensibly (timmy geithner is episopalian) does own a newspaper or two there.

Australia[edit]

News Corp Australia

Metropolitan newspapers, magazines and news distribution channels[edit]

National[edit]

The Australian including weekly insert magazine The Deal and monthly insert magazine (wish)[3]

The Weekend Australian including insert magazine The Weekend Australian Magazine[4]

Australian Associated Press (45%)

www.news.com.au National online news website

New South Wales[edit]

The Daily Telegraph[5]

The Sunday Telegraph including insert magazine sundaymagazine[6]

Victoria[edit]

Herald Sun[7]

Sunday Herald Sun including insert magazine sundaymagazine[8]

Lions Raw

Queensland[edit]

The Courier-Mail including weekly insert magazine QWeekend[9]

The Sunday Mail[10]

Brisbane News[11]

South Australia[edit]

The Advertiser including the monthly insert the Adelaide* magazine[12]

Sunday Mail[13]

Western Australia[edit]

The Sunday Times[14]

Tasmania[edit]

The Mercury[15]

The Sunday Tasmanian[16]

Northern Territory[edit]

Northern Territory News[17]

Sunday Territorian[18]

Community suburban newspapers[edit]

Sydney[edit]

Cumberland/Courier (NSW) newspapers[19]

Blacktown Advocate

Canterbury-Bankstown Express

Central

Central Coast Express Advocate

Fairfield Advance

Hills Shire Times

Hornsby and Upper North Shore Advocate

Inner West Courier

Liverpool Leader

Macarthur Chronicle

Mt Druitt-St Marys Standard

NINETOFIVE

North Shore Times

Northern District Times

NORTHSIDE

Parramatta Advertiser

Penrith Press

Rouse Hill Times

Southern Courier

The Manly Daily

The Mosman Daily

Village Voice Balmain

Wentworth Courier

Melbourne[edit]

Leader (Vic) newspapers[20]

Bayside Leader

Berwick/Pakenham Cardinia Leader

Brimbank Leader

Caulfield Glen Eira/Port Philip Leader

Cranbourne Leader

Dandenong/Springvale Dandenong Leader

Diamond Valley Leader

Frankston Standard/Hastings Leader

Free Press Leader

Heidelberg Leader

Hobsons Bay Leader

Hume Leader

Knox Leader

Lilydale & Yarra Valley Leader

Manningham Leader

Maribyrnong Leader

Maroondah Leader

Melbourne Leader

Melton/Moorabool Leader

Moonee Valley Leader

Moorabbin Kingston/Moorabbin Glen Eira Leader

Mordialloc Chelsea Leader

Moreland Leader

Mornington Peninsula Leader

Northcote Leader

Preston Leader

Progress Leader

Stonnington Leader

Sunbury/Macedon Ranges Leader

Waverley/Oakleigh Monash Leader

Whitehorse Leader

Whittlesea Leader

Wyndham Leader

Brisbane[edit]

Quest (QLD) newspapers[21]

Albert & Logan News (Fri)

Albert & Logan News (Wed)

Caboolture Shire Herald

Caloundra Journal

City News

City North News

City South News

Ipswich News

Logan West Leader

Maroochy Journal

North-West News

Northern Times

Northside Chronicle

Pine Rivers Press/North Lakes Times

Redcliffe and Bayside Herald

South-East Advertiser

South-West News/Springfield News

Southern Star

The Noosa Journal

weekender

Westside News

Wynnum Herald

Weekender Essential Sunshine Coast

Adelaide[edit]

Messenger (SA) newspapers[22]

Adelaide Matters

City Messenger

City North Messenger

East Torrens Messenger

Eastern Courier Messenger

Guardian Messenger

Hills & Valley Messenger

Leader Messenger

News Review Messenger

Portside Messenger

Southern Times Messenger

Weekly Times Messenger

Perth[edit]

Community (WA) newspapers[23] (50.1%)

Advocate

Canning Times

Comment News

Eastern Reporter

Fremantle-Cockburn Gazette

Guardian Express

Hills-Avon Valley Gazette

Joondalup-Wanneroo Times

Mandurah Coastal / Pinjarra Murray Times

Melville Times

Midland-Kalamunda Reporter

North Coast Times

Southern Gazette

Stirling Times

Weekend-Kwinana Courier

Weekender

Western Suburbs Weekly

Darwin[edit]

Sun (NT) newspapers[24]

Darwin Sun

Litchfield Sun

Palmerston Sun

Regional and rural newspapers[edit]

New South Wales[edit]

Tweed Sun'

Victoria[edit]

Echo

Geelong Advertiser

GeelongNEWS

The Weekly Times

Queensland[edit]

Bowen Independent

Burdiken Advocate

Cairns Sun

Gold Coast Bulletin

Gold Coast Sun

Herbert River Express

Home Hill Observer

Innisfail Advocate

Northern Miner

Port Douglas & Mossman Gazette

Tablelander – Atherton

Tablelands Advertiser

The Cairns Post

The Noosa News

Townsville Bulletin

Townsville Sun

weekender

Tasmania[edit]

Derwent Valley Gazette

Tasmanian Country

Northern Territory[edit]

Centralian Advocate

medium giraffe's picture
medium giraffe jeff montanye Nov 21, 2017 9:15 AM

Budgies are indigenous to Australia, therefore it is imperative that there is sufficient Budgie cage liner.

The Dirty Digger is performing a vital service.

Setarcos's picture
Setarcos jeff montanye Nov 21, 2017 7:41 AM

What's new?  What is your point for listing all those Murdoch rags which hardly anyone in Australia cares about, let alone everyone else in the World.

Of interest, for those who don't know, is that during the early 1970s Murdoch spearheaded a CIA soft coup, which unseated the Whitlam Government ... part of the reason being that Whitlam wanted to shut US military bases.

TheReplacement's picture
TheReplacement Setarcos Nov 21, 2017 8:54 AM

The point being, I believe, is that Murdoch is a frontman for the operation and that it is infinitely useful to control the media to control the narrative to control the populace to control the outcome.

OCnStiggs's picture
OCnStiggs Nov 21, 2017 2:11 AM

Do you think these guys would be outed if Hillary was president?

And some say Steve Bannon is all bluster. Just wait, the real bombshells are just around the corner. The rumors about pedophiles throughout the MSM and Hollywood are about to explode into the uncomfortable light of day. No wonder rumors are swirling that Trump is at Quantico surrounded by Marines. The Deep State is out for blood but it looks like the bloodletting will be theirs.

I am so glad to hear Flake and McCain helped cover for this guy. May they rot in hell on earth for the remained of their lives and then go to the real hell.

MAGA!

lakecity55's picture
lakecity55 OCnStiggs Nov 21, 2017 4:15 AM

"Foghorn Leghorn, reporting for BartBright news, revealed today shocking evidence of McPain's collection of underage male lovers.

'This explains why he consistently votes against his fellow Americans' interests,' Leghorn said. 'But many of the boys, now young men, said he voted the way he did simply because he was a total asshole.'"

McPain, recovering from frontal lobe surgery due to a tumor, was unavailable for comment. He is scheduled to vote next week on a big Senate Sex Harassment Bill.

 