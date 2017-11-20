Now the Sexual Harassment Noose Falls Upon Rep. John Conyers

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
The sexual harassment allegations continue, with today's showcase revelations being Charlie Rose and Rep. John Conyers. Over at the Weinstein scandal, upwards of 90 women have come forward, some of whom claimed they were outright raped by the big fat ape.
So you know, Harvey Weinstein is still at large.
This from Buzzfeed tonight -- tipped off by Mike Cernovich
Here's Mike discussing the latest scandal via Periscope.
Congressman John Conyers is a sexual predator, and Paul Ryan covered it all up https://t.co/rHAzX4Hevo
— Mike Cernovich ???????? (@Cernovich) November 21, 2017
Michigan Rep. John Conyers, a Democrat and the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 with a former employee who alleged she was fired because she would not “succumb to [his] sexual advances.”
Documents from the complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News include four signed affidavits, three of which are notarized, from former staff members who allege that Conyers, the ranking Democrat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee, repeatedly made sexual advances to female staff that included requests for sexual favors, contacting and transporting other women with whom they believed Conyers was having affairs, caressing their hands sexually, and rubbing their legs and backs in public. Four people involved with the case verified the documents are authentic.
And the documents also reveal the secret mechanism by which Congress has kept an unknown number of sexual harassment allegations secret: A grinding, closely held process that left the alleged victim feeling, she told BuzzFeed News, that she had no option other than to stay quiet and accept a settlement offered to her.
“I was basically blackballed. There was nowhere I could go,” she said in a phone interview. BuzzFeed News is withholding the woman’s name at her request, because she said she fears retribution.
Last week the Washington Post reported that the office paid out $17 million for 264 settlements with federal employees over 20 years for various violations, including sexual harassment. The Conyers documents, however, give a glimpse into the inner workings of the Office of Compliance, which has for decades concealed episodes of sexual abuse by powerful political figures
The woman who settled with Conyers launched the complaint in 2014 with Congress’s Office of Compliance alleging that she was fired for refusing his sexual advances and ended up facing a daunting process that ended with a confidentiality agreement in exchange for a $27,111.75 settlement. Her settlement, however, came from Conyers’ office budget rather than the designated fund for settlements.
Congress has no human resources department. Instead, congressional employees have 180 days to report a sexual harassment incident to the Office of Compliance, which then leads to a lengthy process involves counseling, mediation, and requires the signing of a confidentiality agreement before a complaint can go forward.
After this, an employee can choose to take the matter to federal district court, but another avenue is available: an administrative hearing, after which a negotiation and settlement may follow.
In her complaint, the former employee said Conyers repeatedly asked her for sexual favors and often asked her to join him in a hotel room. On one occasion, she alleges that Conyers asked her to work out of his room for the evening, but when she arrived the congressman started talking about his sexual desires. She alleged he then told her she needed to “touch it,” in reference to his penis, or find him a woman who would meet his sexual demands.
She alleged Conyers made her work nights, evenings, and holidays to keep him company.
In another incident, the former employee alleged the congressman insisted she stay in his room while they traveled together for a fundraising event. When she told him that she would not stay with him, she alleged he told her to “just cuddle up with me and caress me before you go.”
“Rep. Conyers strongly postulated that the performing of personal service or favors would be looked upon favorably and lead to salary increases or promotions,” the former employee said in the documents.
Three other staff members provided affidavits submitted to the Office Of Compliance that outlined a pattern of behavior from Conyers that included touching the woman in a sexual manner and growing angry when she brought her husband around.
One affidavit from a former female employee states that she was tasked with flying in women for the congressman. “One of my duties while working for Rep. Conyers was to keep a list of women that I assumed he was having affairs with and call them at his request and, if necessary, have them flown in using Congressional resources,” said her affidavit. (A second staffer alleged in an interview that Conyers used taxpayer resources to fly women to him.)
The employee said in her affidavit that Conyers also made sexual advances toward her: “I was driving the Congressman in my personal car and was resting my hand on the stick shift. Rep. Conyers reached over and began to caress my hand in a sexual manner.”
The woman said she told Conyers she was married and not interested in pursuing a sexual relationship, according to the affidavit. She said she was told many times by constituents that it was well-known that Conyers had sexual relationships with his staff, and said she and other female staffers felt this undermined their credibility.
“I am personally aware of several women who have experienced the same or similar sexual advances made towards them by Rep[.] John Conyers,” she said in her affidavit.
A male employee wrote that he witnessed Rep. Conyers rub the legs and other body parts of the complainant “in what appeared to be a sexual manner” and saw the congressman rub and touch other women “in an inappropriate manner.” The employee said he confronted Conyers about this behavior.
“Rep. Conyers said he needed to be ‘more careful’ because bad publicity would not be helpful as he runs for re-election. He ended the conversation with me by saying he would ‘work on’ his behavior,” the male staffer said in his affidavit.
“I don’t think any allegations should be buried...and that’s for anyone, not just for this particular office"
The male employee said that in 2011 Conyers complained a female staffer was “too old” and said he wanted to let her go. The employee said he set up a meeting in December 2011 to discuss “mistreatment of staff and his misuse of federal resources.” The affidavit says that Conyers “agreed that he would work on making improvements as long as I worked directly with him and stopped writing memos and emails about concerns.”
Another female employee also attested that she witnessed Conyer’s advances, and said she was asked to transport women to him. “I was asked on multiple occasions to pick up women and bring them to Mr. Conyers[‘] apartment, hotel rooms, etc.”
BuzzFeed News reached out to several former Conyers staffers, all of whom did not want to speak on the record. One former staffer, who did not want to be named, said she was frustrated by the secretive complaint process.
“I don’t think any allegations should be buried...and that’s for anyone, not just for this particular office, because it doesn’t really allow other people to see who these individuals are,” said the former staffer. “When you make private settlements, it doesn’t warn the next woman or the next person going into that situation.”
Another staffer said that Conyers’ reputation made people fearful to speak out against him. Aside from being the longest-serving House member and the ranking member of a powerful committee, Conyers is a civil rights icon. He was lauded by Martin Luther King Jr. and is a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
“Your story won’t do shit to him,” said the staffer. “He’s untouchable.”
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said she was not aware of the settlement.
“The current process includes the signing of non-disclosure agreements by the parties involved. Congresswoman Jackie Speier has introduced legislation that will provide much-needed transparency on these agreements and make other critical reforms,” Pelosi said in the statement. “I strongly support her efforts.”
What's interesting about the revelations of sexual harassment is they're mainly being reported by left wing media, concerning left wing men. Perhaps there's a disruption in the matrix, or they're quite literally eating their own.
This didn't age well.
Since #POTUS' first day in office, his admin & @HouseGOP have relentlessly attacked women’s #reprorights & access to care.
— John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) October 6, 2017
Good times.
The good boy, Ryan, protects those in protected classes.
Good times!
Which Paul Ryan covered it up - the N-word lov'in Speaker Paul Ryan?
I always thought he looked dumber than dirt and couldn't fuck his way out of a wet paper bag. And Christ, to listen to him talk? Goes to show what the hell I know
Let's find out how desperate these horndogs are.
Only permit them to hire fat bloated dumptruck diesel dyke lesbians. Grope one of those carpet destroyers and you gonna get your ass trampled flat.
...
As Mohammad says in the Koran: "Never try to fuck something that can kick your ass."
I'm paraphrasing somewhat. My Arabic is not so good. He may have been referring to large camels. Stick to the smaller ones.
Never fuck a large camel when you can fuck a small one. Surah 1.2
It also states that you cannot eat an animal after having sex with it. For real.
My apologies Coy boy all those years in Congress I assumed you hadn’t done a thing?
The dead are once again laughing their asses off...
Who is next?
Maxine come on down......the price is.....nah even the dead wouldn’t do that....
I say we lock Conyers, McCain and Ryan in a cage with a pack of starving gorillas, hyenas and Maxine Waters.
Maxine Waters?
with that face and some dough you could make gorilla cookies.*
*Gag stolen from Redd Foxx.
Hey!!! That’s mine!!
And anyone need reminding why the above quoted is so? Right, because of the risk of partisan accusations, ie, controlled, directed gossip... because the whole arrangement of gov't we have is some sort of popularity contest.
Good luck removing all that cautionary stuff from the legal framework and then still having a functional government.
Some on here might say that's the point. IDK... *sigh*
These assholes are using taxpayer funds to pay off to silence those who accuse them of wrongdoing.
This is a fucking crime. It is a misappropriation of federal funds. In other words this is theft. They should be arrested prosecutor and thrown in prison.
It certainly would be an absurdity to think that the public would get any meaningful work out of an 88-year old fossil. The only thing he would work at is bowel movements...
No problem for Johnny...his voting base has an average IQ of 38. You do remember Marion Barry?
The most useless MFers on the planet reside in DC. You couldn't find enough hones people to have a 5 on 5 basketball game in DC.
This "sex" stuff will turn out to be the easy part.
I'm waiting for someone to peel back the layers and start investigating the shady dealings between government types, and not just at the federal level, for their involvement in bribery, collusion and corruption.
Because it's out there. (Shhh, don't tell the FBI that racketeering is going on amongst elected officials.)
"Conyers is morally unfit to be a Congressman."
Where's the MSM on this one?
:-) only slightly OT,Uh-Oh
By Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr.
November 20, 2017 Women still attracted to masculine men.
also just slightly ot but remember when this guy was all the rage? not too much lately.
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=imran+awan+prosecut...
Run and hide you crooked hypocritical DC cockroaches, the sexual predator spotlight is about to be shined on all of you.... And watching The Show just tickles the shit out of me.
It's a given that those who have worked their way to the top - whether it's politics, media or religion - amassing great wealth and power along the way, consider themselves above the law and are corrupt to the core. As far as politics go, term limits are the only answer. One term for senators and representatives. No chance to amass that power and wealth. No need to campaign. Less chance of becoming a corrupt scumbag.
Fuck elections. Your Institute a lottery. Everyone's name goes in it and when you are chosen, you are obligated to go and serve for one term. Then you're done. Make it like jury duty
But we'd wind up with a useless incompetent legislat- Ohwait.
Never mind.
Delete dupe post.
How about selection by random lot ? Kind of like jury duty .... regarded as 'your turn in the barrel'. Really couldn't be much worse than what we have now.
I see he is black. This shouldn't be a surprise then as it seems almost all black men are sex fiends looking to hump anything with a vagina.
Old school Democrat.
Clinton core supporter.
Got to be gone.
Snowballing out of control now.
Whites need not apply.
--DNC
Calling David Brock, you Pedo, you.
John, John Podesta, Please pick up the White Phone.
who’s next?
https://pin.it/lbjgy6uoeh5e34
Vice Presidential Creep Joe Biden Whispers Into Young Girl Ear: What Did He Tell Her?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fjn8iLCSesc
I can't believe waves of intern-chicks that for decades rotated in and out of DC on 6-week stints on the Hill as temp-staff haven't come forward. They are the meat on the bone, the REWARD that comes with prominence on the Hill. They would interview them based on looks. It was a big joke. I was their phone guy back then, it was all routine. They were a harem for Bill, George Stephanopoulis and James Carville, another reptilian when the Clintons started the DLC back in the late 80s. Many, MANY intern chicks were raped, fondled and subjected to sex they hadn't intended to give, they'd throw parties in Potomac Md. and Tyson's Corner and Mclean in these huge mansions, they'd be filled with intern-chicks. The parties, drugs, hookers, the limos and the best of everything and the youngest, sweetest peices of ass anywhere were the college interns, the freshman chicks, on-staff.It all accelerated when the Clintons got in, it was a grand time, really.
Anywhere, where the hell are all the intern chicks to claim THEIR bounty-for-long-distant-booty given? These broads coming out of the woodwork have no stories to tell compared to what happened to college interns fresh out of High School for DECADES. Once I hear a story with the word "intern", you may consider that what we think is depravity today is really routine and the New Depravity will take your breath. Just watch. Somewhere, Gloria Alred is searching intern lists for a settlement, errrr, social justice.
Fresh meat does in time get old and the stories do come out. http://people.com/politics/how-jfk-seduced-white-house-intern-mimi-alford/
Boy if these "interns" ever start talking look out. Especially the gay ones...the careers they would end. These fucking scum bags have used and abused their positions of power for decades...its time the bar tab came due!
Perhaps she is having trouble finding ex-Interns that worked for Republicans ...
"Perhaps she is having trouble finding ex-Interns that worked for Republicans ..."
Why? Did Joe Scarborough kill ALL of them?
widen it to include the males. the republicans have plenty of closeted homosexuals including some predators (https://www.google.com/search?q=republican+closeted+gay+predators&client...)
gloria allred, if not an equal opportunity litigator, has sued democrats (it's really about the money isn't it?)
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=gloria+allred+sues+...
At 88 YEARS OLD, he should be put in a "home" or EUTHANIZED.
Why is there no retirement age for these lizards in Congress but there is in corporate?
Because they write the rules...
How about term limits for these professional politicians? One 6 year term for senators; one 4 year term for representatives. No chance to amass great power and wealth. No need to endlessly campaign. Less chance of becoming a corrupt dirtbag.
well for one it would complicate aipac's vetting procedures considerably.
https://www.amazon.com/Guilt-Association-Deception-Self-Deceit-America/d...
oh wait.
I’m long on popcorn and short on justice.
Yeah.
However they're coming out of the third turn and they say Justice is a stretch runner so we'll see if the ole nag has anything left in er. Maybe if she stumbles she'll take out half the field.
But Popcorn is even money ;-)
Well, well, well. I have a tale to tell about Conyers too, though it ain't sexual, just another form of sleaze or corruption. You decide.
About 12-14 years ago I became a member of John Conyers blog and, as an Australian, got encouraged to give my perspectives and thanked for them ... getting described as "a valued member". Then another member mentioned Israel in a mildly critical way and got immediately banned.
Back then I did not know much about the Israel/Zionist lobby, so I naively asked what was wrong about criticizing Israel. So I too got banned without recourse, but the SOB kept on sending me begging emails for months, i.e. for financial contributions ... perhaps he needed them to help defray the costs of sexual predation.
Nothing would now surprize me about any politician, including here in Australia.
well rupert murdoch, a committed zionist although a goy (non jew) ostensibly (timmy geithner is episopalian) does own a newspaper or two there.
What's new? What is your point for listing all those Murdoch rags which hardly anyone in Australia cares about, let alone everyone else in the World.
Of interest, for those who don't know, is that during the early 1970s Murdoch spearheaded a CIA soft coup, which unseated the Whitlam Government ... part of the reason being that Whitlam wanted to shut US military bases.
The point being, I believe, is that Murdoch is a frontman for the operation and that it is infinitely useful to control the media to control the narrative to control the populace to control the outcome.
Do you think these guys would be outed if Hillary was president?
And some say Steve Bannon is all bluster. Just wait, the real bombshells are just around the corner. The rumors about pedophiles throughout the MSM and Hollywood are about to explode into the uncomfortable light of day. No wonder rumors are swirling that Trump is at Quantico surrounded by Marines. The Deep State is out for blood but it looks like the bloodletting will be theirs.
I am so glad to hear Flake and McCain helped cover for this guy. May they rot in hell on earth for the remained of their lives and then go to the real hell.
MAGA!
"Foghorn Leghorn, reporting for BartBright news, revealed today shocking evidence of McPain's collection of underage male lovers.
'This explains why he consistently votes against his fellow Americans' interests,' Leghorn said. 'But many of the boys, now young men, said he voted the way he did simply because he was a total asshole.'"
McPain, recovering from frontal lobe surgery due to a tumor, was unavailable for comment. He is scheduled to vote next week on a big Senate Sex Harassment Bill.
Interview the tumor.