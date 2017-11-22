All The Old World Systems Are Being Deliberately Torn Down

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
As we approach the holiday season many people turn to thoughts on tradition, heritage, principles, duty, honor and family. They consider the accomplishments and even the failures of the past and where we are headed in the future. For most of the year, the average American will keep their heads in the sands of monotony and decadence and distraction. But during this time, even in the midst of the consumption frenzy it has been molded into, people tend to reflect, and they find joy, and they find worry.
What perhaps does not come to mind very often though are the institutions and structures that provide the "stability" by which our society is able to continue in a predictable manner. While many of these institutions are not built with the good of the public in mind, they often indirectly secure a foundation that can be relied upon, for two or three generations, while securing power for the establishment. The problem is, the establishment is never satisfied with a static or semi-peaceful system for very long. They are not satisfied by being MOSTLY in control, they seek total control. Thus, they are often willing to create chaos and crisis and even tear down old structures that previously benefited them in order to gain something even greater (and more oppressive for the rest of us).
The official Thanksgiving holiday, for example, did not really begin as a homage to the colonial settlers and pilgrims of America's birth and their struggles to build a new life. While George Washington did proclaim a "Day of Thanks" in 1789, the model for Thanksgiving began far later, in 1863 as the Civil War was raging. It was the Civil War that upset the traditional balance of power between the states and the federal government, nearly annihilating the nation and asserting federal power as unquestionable for decades to come. A moment of great chaos which destroyed old institutions (like the 10th Amendment) but gave establishment elitists even more control in the end.
In Abraham Lincoln's proclamation for the Thanksgiving holiday, he stated: "In the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity ... peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed and harmony has prevailed everywhere, except in the theater of military conflict."
This may sound like a rather delusional claim on Lincoln's part as we look back now at that time period, especially for those who understand how much freedom was actually lost in the process. But this is what the establishment does — it provides some security and some stability for a time, then suddenly rips it away to frighten the masses into conforming to increased centralization, then it returns that security and stability afterwards as a reward for our compliance.
In 1864, Lincoln gave a second proclamation for a Thanksgiving holiday, stating that: "I do further recommend to my fellow-citizens aforesaid that on that occasion they do reverently humble themselves in the dust." Now, I sometimes wonder if Lincoln was referring to reverence for God, or reverence to the power structure which was about to give back some of the predictability and tranquility it had taken away?
Well, America has enjoyed another period of relative calm in terms of institutional peace and most citizens have grown rather used to the idea that this calm is somehow the norm. However, it is becoming ever more clear that another shock to the system is coming, this time through domestic AND international events, and some of the old world structures we are used to seeing may not exist afterwards. Here are just a few...
NATO
The cold war era defense alliance between multiple Western nations is on the verge of breaking apart. Turkey, a key NATO ally in projecting power across the Middle East, has undergone a dramatic and aggressive shift towards increased totalitarianism recently. This has all been in the name of stopping a "coup," which is rather bewildering because there is almost no evidence of a coup actually being planned or attempted.
Ever since, Turkey has launched a campaign of anti-western sentiment and is embracing closer economic and military ties with Russia. Recep Erdogen's chief adviser has publicly called for Turkey's membership in the NATO alliance to be reconsidered.
At the same time, two dozen European nations have signed a defense pact this month, seeking to build a centralized European military and end dependency on the U.S. and NATO.
The old world military order is being upended. But to what goal? As stated earlier, the establishment is shaking up our conceptions of what is safe and secure. They are taking away the carrot to make way for the stick. When all is said and done, the goal would be a renewed interdependency between nations to a greater degree and a reduced and hobbled U.S. populace more easily frightened into submission.
OPEC
As I examined extensively in my article "Saudi Coup Signals War And The New World Order Reset," there is a vast change coming to the dynamic in the Middle East and specifically involving OPEC pillars like Saudi Arabia. The old order of oil trade and stability is about to crumble and be replaced with something much less agreeable to the U.S. economy.
It is important to remember that while oil and gas only make up about 10 percent of international trade, these are perhaps the most important commodities in the industrial world. Energy from petroleum sources is a root feeding all other trade and production. The fact that the dollar has been inexorably attached to this energy and production has allowed the U.S. a level of economic advantage that is perhaps unprecedented.
As multiple OPEC nations begin to question the validity of the dollar as the petrocurrency, and Saudi Arabia leads the way towards bilateral deals with Russia and China, it is imperative that we ask ourselves how much stability we can count on in the future of our currency? We also need to look at the systems that are being staged to take over from the dollar, including the IMF's SDR currency basket system and ask ourselves who is really benefiting from the derailment of old world dollar dominance?
Cash And Anonymity
While fiat monetary systems are an abhorrent creation that destroy economies slowly over time, cash at least has the advantages of being anonymous and existing in a physical space - hopefully your pocket. Unfortunately, current trends indicate that even these small consolations are about to be taken away.
Over the past several years, cryptocurrencies based on blockchain technology have been touted in the liberty movement as the end all be all solution to central bank corruption and control. They were going to decentralize everything, and perhaps even collapse the banking system as we know it. These fantasies have so far been proven to be just that - fantasies. The primary investors and supporters of blockchain technology and cypto have turned out to be the international banks themselves. Globalist pillars like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are working fervently to push varying incarnations of the blockchain, and the goal is becoming increasingly clear: To eliminate all physical transactions in the near future and make digital systems the preeminent method of commerce.
I do not think very many people realize how world changing and catastrophic this development will be if it is allowed to continue. Cryptocurrencies were promoted as a means to stop international banking power, and now they represent a whole new level of centralization. The death of anonymity in trade means the death of individual freedom. It is that serious.
East/West Economic Order
Most alternative analysts have observed the economic power shift over the past 10 years from the West to the East. China is now the largest exporter/importer in the world, and is set to surpass the U.S. as the number one economy on the planet in the next couple of years. We have also seen a slow but methodical decoupling from the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency. But, what many analysts mistake as a "positive move" by the East away from Western control is actually a deliberate dismantling of the old monetary order by the globalist establishment with the intent of creating a new world order.
As I have outlined and heavily evidenced in numerous articled, eastern powerhouses like Russia and China are quite public and open about their desire for a new monetary system, NOT under their control, but under the control of the IMF using the SDR basket as a bridge. Once again we see that the deconstruction of the old is almost always pursued to the benefit of the same people that have always been in control.
American Civility
Here at home, divisions have become extremely pronounced in the past few years. There was a time, not long ago, when the primary intention of political ideologues was simply to "win elections" and gain influence over societal norms through legislation. Today, the goal of ideologues is to outright destroy their political opponents by any means necessary, including lies, violence and subterfuge. The political Left in particular has, in my opinion, reached a point of no return in this regard.
The level of zealotry that has been achieved through "social justice" propaganda and cultural Marxism is staggering. There is no logic or reasoning with these people. They are essentially a cult. And while a large percentage of leftists claim they do not necessarily agree with the methodology of these cultists, they do nothing to stop them and often go along quietly with their objectives.
This zealotry and insanity designed to snuff out conservative principles and wreak havoc on American heritage is dangerous. Not because it will be victorious, per se, but because it has the potential to drive conservatives to opposite extremes and into the arms of a totalitarian government response.
When one side reaches a point of zero-tolerance for the ideals or even the existence of the other side, there is a potential for civil unrest. When both sides reach a point of zero tolerance for existence of the other, war is probably coming.
Of course, there should not be "two sides," but as many sides as there are individuals. And by merely observing the non-aggression principle and refusing to apply force to others except in self defense, much of these divisions could be defused. But presenting this solution is easy, making it a mainstay of our culture is another thing entirely.
The Old And The New Belong To Us
These holidays should not be a celebration of luck, which is what they have become. We should not be thankful for one more year without total crisis because the establishment "allowed us" to have it. If something "new" needs to be constructed within our societal framework, then it should be a change in our mentality in terms of how we view the stability of the old world.
These holidays should become a celebration of our own self reliance and independence. A reflection on how we provide our for own stability and continue our traditions. The existing and planned structures of establishment elitists should play no part in how we reflect and set our course. These systems should not matter. We should not need them.
What does matter? Conscience, freedom, family, responsibility, self reliance and integrity. The best traditions are built on these things. Everything else is a fiction, an illusion of solid ground under our feet that can be taken away at any moment by people who would have us abandon all that matters just to get that poisoned ground back again.
I think most of us feel like that clock looks...melting away, waiting for the "reset".
Like the man says before the MMA bouts; LETS GET READY TO RUMBLE. Gold, silver, lead, and food and family. That is what truely matters
You forgot GOD
and that's ALL that matters....
otherwise everything you stated is temporary comfort & worthless in the end.
Life itself is temporary.
This life, yes...
I can think of few things more objectionable than the idea that I would have to remain conscious for all eternity.
It is a horrifiic reality when one becomes aware of it. Maddening even. I am not entirely without sympathy for Lucifer. Imagine being stuck in a dead end job for eternity, with a superior who never will retire. I understand the motivation behind the rebellion. (as above, so below)
That is why the goal of every awakened soul is to gain merit in order to someday get off the wheel (of reincarnation). The final objective is to really, really die. The only way one gets to do that is to dissolve back into the source from whence we came. All of our memories would go into the "cloud storage", but our individual consciousness would be gone forever. A consummation devoutly to be wished.
"few things more objectionable than the idea that I would have to remain conscious for all eternity"
i can. Actually having to do it
Let me think about that for a few millennia and I'll get back to you.
As you come closer to meeting that eternity, the prospect of meeting those who came before may become more appealing. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and God bless.
So life after death is like a family Thanksgiving dinner that just goes on and on and on?
I think the word "integrity" is inappropriate in a United States where degenerate sexual predators in high positions have almost unlimited ability to molest, rape and sexually abuse the targets of their deviant behavior. Hundreds, if not thousands of people knew that Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Roy Moore used their positions of power to degrade the objects of their lust. Silence from everyone, from corrupt Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance to the news staff at CBS, a worthless, lying news organization. The vermin have taken over the Earth.
Who says those people represent us?
Who is still stuck on first base.
Don't listen to people down talking you, the truth will set you serfs free, but first it's going to piss you off severely...
https://plus.google.com/+GaleInnes/posts/CdLuBK4GcMy
>I think the word "integrity" is inappropriate in a United States where...
Or is it more appropriate than ever?
Integrity matters. Let's talk about it more.
Time to talk is past
See the liberal sacrifice its own to strike at Trump or Moore.....:)
Neither is proven, neither is admitted to, you libel.
That painting is a copy idea of "The Persistence of Memory" a 1931 painting by artist Salvador Dalí.
I enjoy his art and have several pieces (photos) of his art work on my walls.
Justin - no it is not. I'm not a fan of Dali, he was mostly a great self-promoter, but some of his work was notable, with Persistence one of the better ones. This painting for the article is a rip-off (or re-interperation if you wish to be kind) of Persistence.
Look for yourself:
Read what you said again- "Copy idea". OK. Goes with the Persistence of cultural glue that holds us together. As an old timer, I'm not sure that memory is enough - the great freedom I had as a child to explore the woods on my own, or with my dog, would get parents arrested these days. We have lost SO much freedom to the bureacratic montrosites of the usa that you can't even get some of it across to the smart phone obsessed teen agers of today, who think they are 'free' as every post and picture is monitored and stored in Utah...
I knew from the title that it was the hasbara zionist Brandon Smith.
I couldn't read much of this. Oh Giordano Bruno, where hath ye gone?
It's an excellent essay. You didn't get it? I sometimes feel bad for people with short attention spans and cognitive dissonance...they miss so much in life.
"Just remember, it's all a conspiracy, no matter what, and anything that happens is always da Globalists taking away our freedom. Bitcoin uses computers, that's how you know it's da Globalists. Remember: it's all a conspiracy, and I already know everything that happens before it does. Happy holidays."
- Brandon Smith
Agreed. What is sad is that most children and some adults can only understand a digital readout. An old fashion clock has no meaning for them.
They don't give thanks, because they imagine God should be thankful for them.
Turkeys are big this year.
Good article Thank you
I wonder how many of us could get through 24 hours of Thanksgiving without, tv radio or internet?
We are so addicted to being "connected", what would we do with all that time we allocate to worrying about the demise of the world.
I'm out riding horses all day,Happy Thanksgiving you all.even Mosley.
In the back of my mind i keep thinking you need space away from all this mess to ride out this mess coming, but space away is hard to find and has a lot of limits. I'm too old to pack up and move to fly over and miss country.
I didn't pack up and move to fly over country until I retired.
Me neither. But I retired at 30.
The first 10 years were the hardest in some ways, and the best in other ways. Scary, your life turned into hard work, so hard and persistent it wasn't even work, just your life.
No regrets doing it.
We're extremely fortunate to have born into this era, which has experienced relative peace, prosperity and liberty unlike any other era. I heartily thank God for these things and my family every day. I really, truly hope we can avoid a civil war (or any war) because killing each other and destroying our own country is playing right into the hands of NWO. The elitists want us to destroy ourselves so whomever is left will be weak, tired and hungry, begging for "stability" and willing to pay any price for the promise thereof. NWO/global government will literally be Hell on Earth, and such carnage will give the bastards all the excuse they need to lock down our nation and send in "peacekeepers." Evil can tempt and deceive, but it cannot force or compel - don't fall for it, America!
I am hoping that there is a tremendous cleansing of the (((NWO))). No more kikes, no more negroes, no more non-Caucasians.
There aren't enough peace keepers on the planet to lock down the continental united states with 300 million citizens armed with 300 million guns...
That is true but their hubris may cause them to turn out the lights. What follows will be a lost decade of hell and most of us will not make to the other side. My goal is to push my grandchildren through the resulting bottleneck. I will strive for their survival as long as there is any breath left in me.
No. This is not a good analysis.
The establishment is not capable of this level of planning.
The Old Order collapses every 50 years or so - 1860-1870, 1914-1918, 1945-1955, and our current slo-mo train wreck which started in 1987 with Greenspan and has been going on ever since.
Demographic change is turning Turkey back from its brief (100 year) flirtation with the West and moderation.
NATO is bloated and useless, like the UN.
Germany is rebuilding the German EEC of 1942.
China is newly confident, but also ageing rapidly.
The Establishment only controls money, and FRB, post Bretton Woods, was the genie coming out of the bottle. Crypto Currencies are a logical outcome of a world where governments have lost the power of the purse.
Oil has been democratized, hence the new religion of "sustainability" to restrict freedom of movement and consumption.
In short, the world in now a Wild West of constant change and insecurity. The Establishment truly has no clothes.
Stay armed.
You're naive. Read Antony Sutton's long catalog of evidence, they have been doing this for decades. When you control most of the politicians and the centers of finance in every nation on earth this level of control and planning is easy.
Ooh, I finally caught you in an inaccuracy:
The elite have been doing this crap for centuries, if not millennia.
Link: https://azizonomics.com/2012/01/04/a-history-of-reserve-currencies-in-on...
That chart only goes back 600 years, but the TRUE history of what these bastards have done goes back to the days of Babylon.
You have me there, I'll concede that. Yes, organized conspiracy by elites has been going on since earliest recorded history. For someone to claim it's not possible when history shows over and over again that it is possible is unbelievable to me.
I like the analogy of the floppy disk, Bitcoin and the notion that technology evolves.
Can you remember you looking IN AWE at a floppy disk? Or a fax machine?
Invest accordingly.
Oh yeah, I remember the 'floppy disk' and the 'hard drive'; 'RAM'; and now the 'flash drive' - and I wonder:
Is it all just some kind of sick sexual joke? Is 'AI' alive and well, and trolling us??
I'm not in awe of bitcoin so much as I'm in awe that people are actually buying into the con of bitcoin and setting themselves up for a cashless slave society.
It is not that it is not good analysis. It is just that it does not go far enough to explain how it can be possible. Humans are short-lived and the cannot predict/ensure the actions of their offspring.
So, if this is not something being planned and implemented by humans, then who?
my new username,
Thank you for being one of the few commenters here to write about some independently verifiable AND factual information. Even the limited number of data points that you noted makes this author's analysis weak, or at least nothing more than an opinion piece.
We all are entitled to our opinions, but we are not all entitled to our own facts and reality. This piece would have had more credibility if the author would have analyzed his theses in light of ALL of the known data, as opposed to those that only reinforce his own biases. Your brief comment would have been a good starting point.
Enjoy your Thanksgiving in spite of the vast conspiracies that seem to always overwhelm too many commenting here on ZH. Some things actually do matter more, and that makes life worth living.
What matters, and makes life worth living, are family, like-minded friends, a good glass of wine, and a beautiful sunset. Happy Thanksgiving to all!