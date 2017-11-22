Bahamas Prime Minister Blames US Cable News For Collapse Of Journalism

Over the weekend, Bahamas Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis addressed the Third Annual Press Club Awards Banquet, where he blamed the collapse of journalism standards on 24-hour cable news shows in the United States. He said, the declining of standards “would not have been allowed in previous times” and urged local journalist not to be “champions of any political party, business, group or interest in a country”.
While addressing the Third Annual Press Club Awards Banquet Munnis said,
This is not a practice that would be allowed by journalists in other countries. I am not speaking here of editorial writing. A journalist and a columnist are distinctly different roles.
The 24-hour cable news shows in the United States have in a number of ways led to a lessening of standards that would not have been allowed in previous times. There has been a considerable blurring of reporting and commentary.
It is telling when certain standards have been breached, that some in the press do not even realize that a standard has been breached.
Journalists are not supposed to be champions of any political party, business, group or interest in a country.
Minnis noted that journalist must report news on a fair and balance perspective while avoiding conflict of interests, adding “the best journalism criticises, celebrates and inspires”. In the United States, that is certainly not the case with 24-hour cable news networks waging an informational war against the American people flooding them in a DDOS style attack of misinformation. The constant bombardment of Russia/Trump collusion stories have sent the trust in television news to record lows.
The Jamaican Observer ends the report by saying,
Minnis said, adding that the press has an essential role in promoting good governance, transparency and accountability.
“By pressing public officials for accurate and timely information, the press helps citizens to learn about the decisions being made by a government on their behalf,” he told the awards ceremony.
It seems as Bahamas Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and the American people have something in common and it’s the distrust of the mainstream media. The one question we ask mainstream media execs: Was the fake news in the last election cycle worth the credibility loss?
Exactly 54 years after his death, JFK knew that the media ' bear heavy responsibilities':
"...My topic tonight is a more sober one of concern to publishers as well as editors.
I want to talk about our common responsibilities in the face of a common danger. The events of recent weeks (Bay of Pigs) may have helped to illuminate that challenge for some; but the dimensions of its threat have loomed large on the horizon for many years. Whatever our hopes may be for the future--for reducing this threat or living with it--there is no escaping either the gravity or the totality of its challenge to our survival and to our security--a challenge that confronts us in unaccustomed ways in every sphere of human activity."The President and the Press: Address before the American Newspaper Publishers Association, April 27, 1961
Everyone now knows CNN is fake news.
Most know NPR is also fake news radio.
Ted Turner — not a Jew — was the first CNN owner, albeit CNN was better under him, not because of religion but just because standards had not fallen as far. The Bahamas’ prime minister is right; the separation of powers in journalism should be restored. The straight news is supposed to be unbiased and better than what trolls can churn out on comment lines. It is supposed to serve as an unbiased watchdog on power and to add value to the public discourse by uncovering facts, timelines, non-editorial context or other more objective things than subjective commentary. Editorialists are a rare breed. The handful of excellent editorialists offer a type of polished, incisive, logical argument that most comment line contributions lack. Ann Coulter comes to mind. There are only a few. There is a reason why they made the newspapers and got a following. The cable news sounds more and more like gossip. Only a handful of them even try to provide something more substantive, but they have a much bigger impact on the public debate than they should.
