Did The Putin/Assad Meeting Cement The End Of America's Mid-East Dominance?

I’m not a terribly religious man. But, I’d like to believe there is a special corner in Hell reserved for those that fomented the Syrian Civil War.
From its beginnings in Libya with gun-funneling through the U.S. embassy in Benghazi to yesterday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, this entire affair will be remembered as one of the most cynical and abusive periods of history.
The Syrian ‘Civil War’ was meant to be the crowning achievement of U.S./Israeli/Saudi policy in the Middle East, the apotheosis of neoconservatism.
Had it succeeded it would have transformed the world into a living hell governed by the likes of Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Angela Merkel and the U.S./U.K. banking cartel.
Syria was to be the wedge that blew open not only the Middle East but Central Asia as well. It would stop the resurgence of Russia as a world power, subjugate Europe to an endless nightmare of forced cultural assimilation and completed bankrupting the United States to bring it in line with the a failing European integration project.
Supranational treaties like the TPP, TTIP and the Paris Accord were designed to create a superstructure that would supplant national sovereignty without any input from the people who were most affected by it.
Putin’s Turning Point
With Vladimir Putin’s pivotal speech at the United Nations on September 28th, 2015, opposition to this vision was expressed in the most forceful, and frankly, humanist terms one could imagine. I’m going to remind you of the most important passage as it relates to Syria.
In these circumstances, it is hypocritical and irresponsible to make loud declarations about the threat of international terrorism while turning a blind eye to the channels of financing and supporting terrorists, including the process of trafficking and illicit trade in oil and arms. It would be equally irresponsible to try to manipulate extremist groups and place them at one’s service in order to achieve one’s own political goals in the hope of later dealing with them or, in other words, liquidating them.
To those who do so, I would like to say — dear sirs, no doubt you are dealing with rough and cruel people, but they’re in no way primitive or silly. They are just as clever as you are, and you never know who is manipulating whom. And the recent data on arms transferred to this most moderate opposition is the best proof of it.
We believe that any attempts to play games with terrorists, let alone to arm them, are not just short-sighted, but fire hazardous (ph). This may result in the global terrorist threat increasing dramatically and engulfing new regions, especially given that Islamic State camps train militants from many countries, including the European countries.
In truth, the whole speech is worth revisiting. It is a stark reminder that Putin, normally very reserved in his words, laid all of his cards on the table and directly accused the United States of declaring war on the world.
And within 48 hours Sukhois were flying over Syria, bombing targets opposed to Syria’s government, allowing one military victory after another for the beleaguered Syrian Arab Army. Shortly thereafter a coalition formed around Assad’s government including Iran’s Republican Guard, Hezbollah’s military wing and China’s tacit financial and moral support.
Putin told everyone, “Enough is enough” at the U.N. Then he backed up his words with actions. War is always regrettable. It is almost never justified. But, when faced with an implacable enemy, there was little else to be done.
And I submit that the neoconservative forces driving the anti-Assad policy decisions are that implacable enemy.
The End of ‘Assad Must Go’
That action began the process of unraveling the carefully constructed narrative that was the Syrian Civil War.
But, enough history.
Yesterday Putin introduced Assad to the military commanders who are most responsible for the stabilization of his country. Syria as a political unit has survived.
Saudi Arabia’s old guard are imprisoned, impoverished and losing influence around the world by the minute. Israel’s neoconservative government, led by madman Benjamin Netanyahu, is fulminating impotently at the turn of events, and, of course, ISIS has all but been wiped out in both Syria and Iraq.
The U.S. continues to talk out of both sides of its mouth, allowing some ISIS members cover to escape to be used again another day, presumably against Iran and/or Lebanon, while taking credit for ISIS’s collapse and the capture of Raqqa.
This reflects the deep-seated issues within the vast U.S. diplomatic, military and intelligence communities and the difficulties President Trump is having bringing these disparate groups to heel while not appearing weak and ineffectual.
You need only look at the odd event over the weekend of military helicopters arriving at the CIA’s headquarters at Langley to know that, at a minimum, there is an internal war occurring within the U.S. government.
The best explanation I’ve heard (and this is by no means a corroborated fact) is that the U.S. military put on a show of force against Obama administration hold-overs in the CIA still operating its terrorist proxies in Syria. And that these operations are in direct conflict with U.S. military goals there.
If that is the case then Putin is right to simply ignore the Americans and move policy talks forward at an accelerated rate, ignoring the talks in Geneva and giving Assad all the support he needs to continue on as Syria’s leader, if that is what the Syrian people want.
Given Assad’s open support of his military and the way the war against ISIS and other separatist groups was led by Syrian forces on the ground, there is little doubt that Assad will win that support in any upcoming elections.
Putin Won’t Gloat
The big question is, however, what price will be extracted from the U.S. for their part in all of this. Putin will not put Trump in a bad position. The loss of face for the U.S. has already occurred internationally.
The Obama administration’s complicity in this sorry chapter of Middle East history has been mostly laid bare for anyone with eyes open enough to see.
Putin will offer Trump a way to save face for the U.S. while laying all the blame on Obama, Clinton, McCain and the rest of them. If you don’t think this ties into Robert Mueller’s ‘Russia-Gate’ investigation run amok, you aren’t paying attention.
Mueller is trying to desperately save everyone implicated here from treason charges. But, I expect, everything about the U.S. political scene is about to change radically.
Once Judge Roy Moore enters the Senate (the odds of that not happening are close to zero), Trump has an impeachment-proof majority in the House and the Senate and can shut down Mueller or get him to play ball.
Trump has the opportunity to play peace-maker here. He can solidify his position as the handler of Saudi Arabia’s and Israel’s worst actors and keep them on a short leash.
In fact, one could make a credible argument that is what the purge in Saudi Arabia was all about. Mohammed bin Salman’s counter-coup was done with Trump’s blessing.
Putin can act similarly to allay suspicions of Iran’s and Hezbollah’s intentions. He can also restrain Assad from retaliating against his enemies, though rightly deserved, in order to build a lasting peace. And once the talks are over and the threat of Kurdish independence is over, Turkey will withdraw its troops from Syria.
Putin called Trump earlier in the week to update him on what comes next. It’s obvious that the two have been in contact about how things are progressing in Syria. And, Trump, for his part has smartly left the clean-up work to Putin while he deals with his domestic neoconservative problems.
Whatever happens after this - framework for long-term peace or an uneasy ceasefire with Russia playing the go-between for the time being - the U.S. has lost all credibility in the region outside of Riyadh and Tel Aviv.
And we have no one to blame except ourselves.
One can only hope.
What exactly did we dominate? Sure, we dropped a shit ton of bombs but we wasted trillions and got a bag of dicks in return.
Iran is running shit from Tehran to Beruit and Russia just moved in.
Thanks Swamp
In the end, whatever got us to this beautiful moment, when the axe comes down on the Cabal the world over, even if it was the critical evil mass of their own shenanigans, perhaps was worth it. Only the point of extreme pain produces the impetus to respond. The last straw has to break before anybody moves, and then everyone moves at the same time. Supreme irony rules the universe. Godspeed to all the operators in the field, and long live President Trump!
Wow, lot to digest at the article. Good article but he gets the CIA function wrong, in my view.
The core issue in the Middle East, make that of the world, is that state and private power ‘corporation’ capitalism are dying and now they will facing all kinds of coup d’états as desperation sets in.
Take Saudi Arabia, it’s very telling:
Saudi Arabia leaders offered their ‘Hope & Change version called ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ but there’s no money for it. US was able to run their Hope & Change in debt because the US owns the world.
Now Saudi Arabia is offering their ‘MAGA’ version called NEON but, again, the Saudis don’t have the money and the working force to build it, so the Saudis will need outside finance and outside labor.
Also, the Saudis are giving up free market concepts by joining the financial Ponzi scheme called stock market. It will IPO their oil company, because they can get more money that way than of the oil that company produces.
However, for the general population, the Saudis embraced free market capitalism ‘privatization’ and nationalism. In the free market capitalism ‘privatization’ the Saudis cut public sector employment but to soon realize that unemployment was going higher and discontent larger. The private sector could not employ all those people.
On the foreigner workers, called guest workers, the Saudis also learned another lesson the hard way, because the Saudis either didn’t like those types of jobs and its low wages but, on the high end-jobs (tech jobs), the Saudis didn’t have the skills.
However, you have nothing to worry, because the Saudis learned this with the west: You tell them that you’re giving the country back to them such as by telling the women that they can drive, that they’re removing all the excessive bureaucracies, and so on.
“If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.” ? W.C. Fields
Interesting & useful post
Don't you think it's a bit of a stretch to say that fascist corporatism is dying?
The real turning point was not Putin's speech at the UN... it was when he told the Iranian general, visiting Moscow, who laid out a map of Syria and explained how a series of defeats for Assad could be turned to victory. To which Putin replied:
"Ok. we will intervene... send Qassem Soleimani" The rest, as they say, is history.
Understanding the squid as it rules the West is comparatively straightforward...
...compared to understanding the control/role of the squid in the East
Thank you Mister Vladimir Vladimirovitch Putin.
The Russians must pay zerohedge a lot to post all this pro-Russia stuff.
Yep, funneled through that law firm that funded Fusion One </s>
Its our inept and evil "leaders" that make Putin look good,not anyone pupming him.
In the US, we're so accustomed to hearing nothing by lies all the time...
...that when we hear the truth- even from a self-serving propagandist like Putin- it rises like a melody above the white noise
Read the comments, he is just giving what the people want.
Most of ZH will say putin, assad & sadam are the must but bush son was a piece of shit traitor.
The privelege of their society make them forget the price to have it. Therefore they lick the enemy dick. Simple mind, non-combattant pieces of shit.
jimmy12345 and b-sugar...joined ZH around the same time, always back up each others comments with the same rhetoric.mmmm!
Do you both work out of the same office in Tel Aviv?
You pair of butthurt-faggots!!
Perhaps true
But how do any of you really know that ZH itself is not controlled by the squid?
All gold and money of the world belongs to us.
All peoples' leaders and most powerful financiers are our useful agents.
If you can see something happening to be looks like against us, it is just because we need it that way for a moment.
We are ready to sacrifice the lives of goyim and even our own people to make our world government to rule openly.
Translation from original Russian Protokols, 1905
Absolutly hilarious, if you find another thread with a comment of this guy and me following I will delete my account and never come back to ZH.
See? Let's love putin and hate israel because... well, fuck it!
you are precious
The jizzuits hide behind the likes of the jooz and Kim jong un...
I've always wondered why the birth mother of the great satan Christians, the Vatican, has never suffered a terrorist attack?
Hmmmmm...
Then I had an epiphany that put the whole world in focus...
Past performance may not predict future results...but then again, it might...
So says Mr. 27 weeks. Brennan, is that you?
What I can see is leader sincerely thanking another leader to have helped save his country from complete destruction...
Human dignity and honesty surface from evil in its worst times... moments like these are priceless in our human history.
I could not agree more, whether you believe in the principals of Christ or not, I see these clearly on display in Putins actions.
If you consider the biblical bullshit than speaks about the second coming after the battle of armagedon, putin would fit quite right in it, to the grrreat dismay of our best ally in the ME...
Oh jesus christ, could you be any more of a rube
Will you be tossing pins to win a Putin-Jesus doll at the carnival, too?
Vlad is one of my favorite folks to listen to, but I recognize he's acting out of self-interest
Hey guys, although I don't speak for IPH, I believe what he was referring to was not biblical Apocalypse but rather the saying "by their fruits you shall know them"
A concept with particular importance during this time of year (US Thanksgiving)
Over the past several years, much to the chagrin of my cognitive dissonance, I have seen more Christian principles and values displayed by Putin, than by virtually ANY US politician, excepting perhaps Tulsi Gabbard and Richard Black - both of whom seem to have some understanding of the truth of the Syrian conflict and the West's hands in it.
Considering it's supposed spiritual roots, the US, as a whole, went over to the dark side a LONG time ago - it's just that the majority of its people haven't recognized it yet
It boggles my mind that Putin/Russia & its allies have become the true, diplomatic leaders in this world, while the US (and other Western nations) in their self-proclaimed pompous piety are more aligned with the devil
me thinks tom gives trump too much credit.
she has been through enough.
they are good people.
and i hear no mention of clawing back that globalist $700mil given to hungary's media.
Great article though the author is somewhat more optimistic than I am. I am yet to be convinced that Trump can free himself of his ziocon shackles. We shall see how this all pans out. Once the poltical situation in Syria begins to unfold all the key players will slowly be made to reveal their cards.
we dont need to blame ourselves. we can just contine to wish clintons and obamas debilitating facial herpes untill they die.
Fuck off. Nobody buys into your spammy bullshit in the slightest. Go back to your Soros-designated master and report an additional failure.
Nobody in Israel
Your intentional or ignorant misdirection of blame is classic jizzuit tactic...
The pedophiliic control base of the power emanating from nervi hall is crumbling and the world will dance on its grsve...
Anybody out there have a queasy feeling in their stomach thinking about the Trump/Tillerson all-in pedal to the floor support for the Saudi's Sunni crescent and moderate opposition which ignominiously withdrew with US support from Raqqa, and the ramifications for the whole middle east? Appreciate that Trump inherited this middle east mess, but I dunno...
Lets be honest the US fucking up all over the middle east, achieving nothing but collapsed countries and an EU flooded with rather unsavory refugees, were the more likley cause of the end of US dominance in the middle east, no matter how hard Israel continues to push them to continue to fuck up all over the place in the middle east.
Like seriously how much did it cost the USA to be Israel's bitch in the middle east, talk about looking like the fool now. How much did Israel invest, to get much more cash in return and to get the US to burn up it's treasury in the middle east to serve Israel's whims.
You know who America's greatest enemy in reality is, just look at the reality of what is going on, corrupted your government to serve it's greed, killing more Americans than any other nation in the process (their scheme, their guilt, their responsibility) and leaving you looking like fools across the global stage. Israel has cost the US trillions, seriously fucked up stuff.
America's empire was doomed the moment we invaded Iraq the second time. Even if Russia had never aided Syria and Syria fell to ISIS, America would have just sunk deeper into the quagmire. It was and still is a vast over-extension to invade the Middle East.
Russia's actions to aid Assad is merely hastening the end of American dominance. It was easy for them to do, the Middle East is their backyard. It costst them a small fraction to project force into the Middle East when compared to America.
I'll remind you the Western press was FULL of articles comparing the Russian intervention with Vietnam and Afghanistan. In hindsight it looked easy but it was far from it. Recall that Turkey shot down a Russian jet, the second loss of Palmyra was pumped to make Ryssia look weak, US backed rebels went all in on capturing 30ish Russians just a few months ago. These are just a few examples. Supporting Assad was far from an easy decision.
No news reporter has yet commented on the superiority of the Russian Kalibr cruise missile over anything in the American arsenal. The Kalibr is a sea-launched missile which seems to have electronic shielding that prevents detection by American satellite and airborne tracking systems. This cruise missile is the weapon Russia used to destroy IS headquarters in Raqqa.
That's because the media narrative must insist that the Russians are assholes and they don't know how to fight and their gear is shit and the soldiers are morally inferior.
When you start looking closer though it's like, they are fucking dangerous but not unreasonable which makes one wonder, how fucking stupid is the Western establishment and why the fuck are we allied with all the losers?
Most strategists are blind. What is really happening is the US-Canada are at the beginning stages of taking all the money and power from the Middle East.
Fracking is making it all possible and the continued and rapid improvement in the technology will make $10 oil once again possible. The Middle East is toast. The US-Canada are now being discovered as the most reliable oil suppliers and that process is growing rapidly every day.
What they do with this new wealth will be the key. If they take NASA public and commercialize space they will dominate the world scene for the next 500 years. If not, they will wind up just like the Middle East to whomever makes the move to space.
sorry, that's delusional.
BHP sure found that out the hard way,none of them seem to make any money.
But they make it up in volume.
Along with montains of cheap debt.
Fracking breaks the earths crust, liquid mix is forced out between the sghale layers. The sun moving into a solar minimum is altering earths megnetic field and a sequence of events are leading to the increasing each week, seismic events. Note the fracking into volcanic domes and all along the craton.
Google shows it really clearly.
Wishful thinking at best. You overlook the fact that the USA is $20 Trillion in debt and that is growing by $1 Trillion per year. Fracking will never ever compensate for the deficit or even begin to pay down the debt. In the meantime, wonder boy Trudeau is screwing up Canada beyond the point of no return. Now let’s turn to Russia, arguably the largest oil producer in the world, stable economy, virtually no debt, and the second largest holder of gold reserves in the world. Tell me again who has all the “new wealth”.
The national debt is in FRN$ which is illegal currency and can be eliminated with the stroke of the pen...
Old Hickory will ride again...and the shackles will be thrown aside...
