JFK Files Reveal Bobby Kennedy And CIA Plotted False Flag War With USSR

False flag conspiracy theories have arisen from thousands of global tragedies ever since pirates allegedly spawned the term by flying the flag of the home country they were preparing to attack. Of course, these "conspiracy theories" would be far easier to discredit if they'd stop coming true...
Alas, a recently revealed document from the so-called 'JFK Files' will only serve to stoke the flames of conspiracy theorists as it very clearly confirms a plot crafted by then Attorney General Robert Kennedy and the CIA to carry out a false attack that could be pinned on the USSR and serve as a basis for a U.S. "counterattack".
According to a formerly "Top Secret" document summarizing a meeting from March 22, 1962, officials from JFK administration secretly strategized on the best way to "manufacture or acquire Soviet aircraft," including a MIG 17 or MIG 19. Per the following except, plans ranged from building aircraft that could stand up "distant observation" or "close observation" and ranged in cost from $3.5 million to $22 million.
So what were these replica planes to be used for? Well, it turns out those details were laid out with some level of specificity as well...that is, if you can get beyond the brilliant efforts at redaction in the excerpt below...
"There is a possibility that such aircraft could be used in a deception operation designed to confuse enemy planes in the air, to launch a surprise attack against enemy installation or in a provocation operation in which Soviet aircraft would appear to attack U.S. or friendly installations in order to provide an excuse for U.S. intervention. If the planes were to be used in such covert operations, it would seem preferable to manufacture them in the United States."
According to the Daily Caller, the meeting was held by the “Special Group (Augmented),” which according to an encyclopedia on the Central Intelligence Agency, included Attorney General Robert Kennedy, CIA Director John McCone, National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lyman Lemnitzer. And while not members, President Kennedy and Secretary of State Dean Rusk were said to attend certain meetings as well.
Perhaps it's time to once again reassess what you 'think' you know...
With that, here is the full document:
JFK Files Reveal Robert Kennedy And CIA Plotting False Flag Attacks To Provoke War With USSR
Wait a minute.
I was told by the conservatives here that Kennedy was not a neocon even that his declassified documents say otherwise.
I was told by the conservatives here that Kennedy wanted to end the Federal Reserve Notes and install a gold/silver certificate currency, again, even when Kennedy’s declassified documents say otherwise.
Now you’re using these same Kennedy declassified documents to prove a third point?
What am I missing here?
to the earlier point of a mueller trump sting on clinton, et. al., at the time of his appointment i liked mueller because of his obvious 9-11 connection (headed fbi then and later). perhaps it will lead organically into his expiating his guilt then by actual police work now.
Has nothing to do w/the assassination, but everything to do with ever present political corruption, ergo, no release.
however the possible sting on clinton via uranium one, fusion gps and the mueller investigation is 9-11 truth bullish.
works from both directions: prosecutes major illegality at the top of the obama administration thereby scaring the elite into squealing and shows the sheeple that deep conspiracy at the top is sometimes true.
best of both worlds.
The CIA is is floating this "RFK-Russia" false flag red herring because they set up Oswald as a patsy after LHO infiltrated their assassination plot.
Lee Harvey Oswald: Unsung Hero Who Alerted JFK To ‘Assassination Plot’ In Chicago
The C.I.A. is getting DESPERATE as the truth is getting out.
Why? Because the ex-CIA Director literrally ran the assassination plan out of the CIA's Camp Pearcy aka The Farm.
JFK Assassination Plot Exposed, Multiple Co-Conspirators Identified
Look, I was already convinced that Dulles was the traitor, but was there really a sniper standing in the middle of Elm Street?
Note the little shadow cutout in the picture: http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=88390
You'd think that would have shown up in some of the photographs...
It will happen (ONLY) if the people demand it, to date they fail to grasp the significance of Building 7 collapse as key to unraveling the whole falsity of the narrative. Ergo miss completly the methodology of government - and their enslavement to it. Ergo, the theater of the absurd continues.
http://www.kaltura.com/index.php/extwidget/preview/partner_id/1909371/ui...[streamerType]=auto
His flag is Brazil which is not Spanish. You could call him an Iberian So. American shill?
The fact that it didn't happen?
The possibility that this is not genuine but fabricated and tossed into the mix of releases to sew confusion?
The fact that there was a conspiracty to kill the President and finding a motive comes after evidence collection?
At the risk of sounding like a nutcase and only choosing evidence that support my conclusion, the facts are that JFK said and did a lot of things that go against this one piece of evidence, released after (a long time after) the facts.
He gave a speech declaring the existence of a powerful group controlling the world - Yes
He wanted to end the fed - Yes
He rejected Northwoods - Yes
He said he'd bring down the CIA(Mossad) - Yes
He wanted to inspect Dimona - Yes
So ok, maybe this one piece of paper is genuine, maybe it's not. Fact is, it doesn't negate all the other evidence. More likely, the reverse.
he wanted to end the FED? Do you mean that EO 100001 thing? That was not wanting to end the FEDThe JFK / Fed Myth BUSTED: G. Edward Griffin on The Corbett Report
so you are saying there is only one way to end the Fed?
Did you watch the video? Are you going to provide an argument with facts to back it up, or just speak ignorantly and cryptically?
P.S. Heavily edited speaches on youtube and google image search made up qoute memes don't count
Scar Bro: At the risk of sounding like a nutcase………
Yes, you are. The first four answers in your list are wrong, because they do not reflect the actual facts.
But you can cure yourself from your indoctrination. Wondering how?
Research before commenting.
I heard the internet is a good tool for it.
But, it does take effort and time.
I've seen the speech. Are you going to convince me I haven't seen it?
Do you see my avataar? It's a picture of what you look like. I know, I recognize it from the way your posts are written.
dicksburnt: show where I am incorrect?
Sure.
On the Federal Reserve:
Executive Order 11110 issued by Kennedy on June 4, 1963.
The order allowed the Secretary to issue silver certificates, if any were needed, during the transition period under President Kennedy's plan to eliminate Silver Certificates and use Federal Reserve Notes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_11110
On the CIA: While attending John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in Washington in January 1961, General Anastacio Somoza met secretly with CIA director Allen Dulles to discuss the creation of JMTIDE, the cryptonym for the airbase the CIA wanted to use in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua to launch the attack on Cuba. Somoza explicitly raised Nicaragua’s need for two development loans totaling $10 million. The CIA subsequently pressed the State Department to support the loans, one of which was from the World Bank.
http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB355/
2) Kennedy Military Coup in Brazil
http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB465/
And I could go on but, would that matter?
When the actual facts don’t matter.
Facts don’t matter with the indoctrinated and/or the people that were left behind. In the case of the people that were left behind, they create their own facts, because the actual facts hurt them. This is how the mind justifies.
"Actual facts"
LOL
JFK DID do those four things, numbnuts. "Reflecting the actual facts."
You just love to flaunt your ignorance. Then again - outright stupidity and you go hand in hand,
I’m sorry. Your answer is incorrect and irrelevant.
Intervention: A 2016 study by Dov Levin found that, among 938 global elections examined, the United States and Russia combined had involved themselves in about one out of nine (117), with the majority of those (68%) being through covert, rather than overt, actions.
According to the study, the U.S. intervened in 81 foreign elections between 1946 and 2000, while the Soviet Union or Russia intervened in 36.
Regime Changing: United States involvement in regime change started in 1846.
show where I am incorrect?
and why do you post irrelevant gibberish after stating I am incorrect?
Why was RFK, the AG, participating in a meeting with the CIA to plot defense strategy? Maybe, his expertise as a lawyer was needed, although it seems like the topic under discussion would not be found in legal statutes. It was an [extra]-legal matter............:
it's almost like he had inside info suggesting he is (((controlled oppositition))) who is never critical of the (((root problem))).
his "inside" info came and comes from Dr. Steve Pieczinik (don't really care how to spell it). Dr. Steve made Alex Jones! Gave him some credible insider info early on, and withheld a lot. Dr. Steve - the Handler of Alex Jones.
Some time ago they had kind of a fallout. Roger Stone isn't liked by Dr. Steve. Alex likes both, so the good Dr. threw a temper tantrum.
From my ytube subs (barely watch any of them) I can see that Dr. Steve and Alex are buddies again, voicing their opinions. I mean, who doesn't like a good war!? A righteous one?!
I'm curious how Alex will justify a war started by Trump. Oh, it will come. It's in the making. Somewhere. No need to bother with bullshit anymore - the whole world knows what the yanks mean by "bringing democracy".
I feel sorry for Jones - he hoped the best, fell for the creeps.
He did in the beginning. Identified it very clearly but now doesn't go near that subject. In fact will mock you if you do. Happened about the same time he became very successful... and brought out his range of supplements and host of other bullshit.
My guess is, he started off with the right intentions and was bang on about everything. Then, at some point, when he starting getting too close to the truth, the Mossad got in touch and "made him an offer he coudn't refuse". Now he just obscures the facts and promotes stupid or unprovable conspiracy theories whilst ignoring real and provable conspiracies. Case in point is how he started saying pizzagate was 'untrue', manufactured to throw us off the scent, whilst still talking about aliens and shit. That Megyn Kelly interview was totally staged to take away all credibility from himself and paint anyone who follows him as a conspiracy nut. He's a total sellout asshole now. Who can blame him for taking the cash. But while we don't blame him, he has to accept he is a fucking sellout.
This is how they will work. As soon as you start getting close to the truth, they'll just make you an offer. If you don't take the offer... they'll Seth Rich you.
The root problem is jewish control.... in case any fucking idiot hasn't worked it out. Go watch when jones talks about Israeli influence in the U.S but will never go near that subject now.
you are nearly right but between those two words are many people, books, videos, etc. the mossad likud zionist power was most enormous when it was most unknown. that day is long past. the list i post incessantly on 9-11 is solid proof of this. that the zionists and their media just could not support trump like they had bush, mccain and romney is further cause for cautious optimism.
and it doesn't hurt to have truth on your side. trump is innocent of these major crimes of state because he wasn't part of the state. shady business practices are probably a given but his opponents are murdering traitors.
And Jewish Control is only allowed by succuming to vices that they peddle
Thats why they have all out war against Moore.. if more Americans werent in debt, took care of their families, turned off the media and supported each other through their churches then the jews would be back in the ghettos pimping blacks
Many [probably most] people voted for Trump based primarily on domestic policy matters, like ending mass immigration that is bolstered by welfare and that contributes to the unreported mass [under]employment of US citizens, albeit we did not want another gung-ho nation builder controlling foreign policy, either. With the exception of that one Syrian strike, Trump has not done anything to suggest a [real] neocon policy direction. Maybe, there is a little faux neocon going on. He does not seem to want anyone to know which direction he is coming from on any policy matter, especially not in the military arena. Maybe, it is the military school thing. Maybe, it is a corporate thing.
Robert Kennedy was not smart at all: after Deep State has assassinated JFK, it was obvious that his brother would not ever become a US President. These Irish people are living in a different Universe.
He wasn't stupid, it's called having balls. He knew damn well he was at risk. If there were millions more like him we probably wouldn't be in this situation.
"Conspiracy theories would be far easier to discredit if they'd stop coming true."
Same counts for Trump - Russia connection. Sooner or later it would all come out and he would be impeached in No time.
Let me know how that goes, eh
Once again, the CIA has been caught conspiring to murder Americans.
DISBAND THEM TODAY!
Do any of you realize the FACT that when we unite in a common cause nothing and no one is able to blunt our advance?!?!
If you think I am off the reservation (a quack), sort of speak, then you should expand your capacity to encompass what is taking place around you; fathom, if you will, what you are being subjected to with more frequency...
The elite is threatened all over the world....and ONLY if we collectively unite against their arrogant, egotistical, and self-sustained ambitions will we finally defeat their superficial aims...
WE HAVE THE POWER IN NOT ONLY NUMBERS but adaptibility!!!
WHY is it you think that they are trying to "quietly" subvert our privacy rights???
Inform all those around you...we will have the advantage when enough people do their part in disseminating the truth suppressed by those who will and are adept to using their fortunes in order to advance their agenda --personal or otherwise...
+1000
One does not need to look far to see the increasing rise of unity and coalescence movements in various causes. Spanning the political landscape we may not identify with all. Systemically however, they present ground up grassroots energy demanding greater representation vs a smaller heirarchal authoritarian force. The simpler the priciple the greater the unity. I speculate the underlying message: "I want to be free!"
Its a good point being made here, the elites are on the ropes and barely hanging on with the same old tired promise of..."change"...and/or reform, everything they've created is being questioned now like never before.
Will people rise on their own two feet or...remain subservient vassals because, gosh darn it, its just to damned hard?! What about the po-lease and fire departments and muh edumukashun, helfkair, EBT & ObamaFawun's?
Yes, interesting times indeed ;-)
>nmewn a quote for your due dilligence:
“So, if people don't want a war - are opposed to a war - how do you get away with it? You change public opinion and manufacture consent, that's how. You construct a carefully organised deception. A well-crafted and perfectly executed lie. Stage a false flag attacks, created by our own security services, blame it on terrorists, blow up British or US soldiers, bomb our buildings, fly planes into them, lie about weapons of mass destruction that can annihilate us in forty-five minutes flat. And bombard people with it in the media. Terrorists! Terrorism! Cells! Al-Qaeda! Isis! So every single time you turn on the new or read a paper, it's there. Despite the fact that statistically, you're more likely to be killed in a car accident or by your own bathtub than killed by a terrorist! And all the while, they're hiding the real reasons. Oil and gas. Gold. Regime change. Land. Power. Money. So they carry on until the public gets scared and angry, and yes, let's bomb these bastards! And how dare these people threaten and attack us! Then they want the war. The public are practically begging for it by then! Like George Orwell said, "The people believe what the media tells them". And if you control the media, the money, the politics, and the military, you control the whole systems.”
Sibel Hodge - Untouchable
The biggest enemies of the citizen are the ubiquitous assimilation of media - and the confirmation bias that this produces.
From what I could view of that document on this phone, I did not see anything suggesting that RFK opposed this plot. If he did, I see what you mean about the bravery.
