"John McCain’s Walking Boot Mysteriously Swaps Sides Weeks After Treatment For Torn Achilles Tendon"

81 year old John McCain (R-AZ) has had a string of unfortuate heath issues this year. In mid-july, the Arizona Senator underwent brain surgery for aggressive cancer – returning to Washington D.C. five days later to cast his vote against the healthcare bill.

Then, at the beginning of November McCain was treated for a tear to his achilles tendon at Walter Reed medical center – emerging on November 6th in a walking boot on his right leg:

I can't tell you how much I hate wearing this boot! https://t.co/W6zClDRpFb pic.twitter.com/x3mDC4n11H — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 6, 2017

Somehow, some way, it appears McCain’s tear has switched sides two weeks later - the day after his daughter Meghan's wedding...

Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday! pic.twitter.com/sd3rsye1OV — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 22, 2017

Maybe the honorable Senator from AZ is feeling so great two weeks after tearing his tendon that he forgot which side the injury was on?

Looks like @SenJohnMcCain forgot which Achilles tendon tore two weeks after he walked out in a boot on Nov 6th. pic.twitter.com/z5si5J40Bq — ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) November 22, 2017

To verify that the images weren’t reversed, one can observe the buttons on McCain’s blazer on McCain’s right side in both pictures.

Now maybe McCain's tendon healed in two weeks and he simply forgot which leg it was during a senior moment. If that's the case - is he fit to hold his Senate seat? Was he fit to cast the deciding vote which killed the healthcare repeal? Then there was his strange rambling line of questioning during the Comey hearing.

Curious…

