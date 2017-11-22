"John McCain’s Walking Boot Mysteriously Swaps Sides Weeks After Treatment For Torn Achilles Tendon"

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
81 year old John McCain (R-AZ) has had a string of unfortuate heath issues this year. In mid-july, the Arizona Senator underwent brain surgery for aggressive cancer – returning to Washington D.C. five days later to cast his vote against the healthcare bill.
Then, at the beginning of November McCain was treated for a tear to his achilles tendon at Walter Reed medical center – emerging on November 6th in a walking boot on his right leg:
I can't tell you how much I hate wearing this boot! https://t.co/W6zClDRpFb pic.twitter.com/x3mDC4n11H
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 6, 2017
Somehow, some way, it appears McCain’s tear has switched sides two weeks later - the day after his daughter Meghan's wedding...
Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday! pic.twitter.com/sd3rsye1OV
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 22, 2017
Maybe the honorable Senator from AZ is feeling so great two weeks after tearing his tendon that he forgot which side the injury was on?
Looks like @SenJohnMcCain forgot which Achilles tendon tore two weeks after he walked out in a boot on Nov 6th. pic.twitter.com/z5si5J40Bq
— ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) November 22, 2017
To verify that the images weren’t reversed, one can observe the buttons on McCain’s blazer on McCain’s right side in both pictures.
Now maybe McCain's tendon healed in two weeks and he simply forgot which leg it was during a senior moment. If that's the case - is he fit to hold his Senate seat? Was he fit to cast the deciding vote which killed the healthcare repeal? Then there was his strange rambling line of questioning during the Comey hearing.
Curious…
I do not like McCain, I believe he has problems with his brain and is 84 years old. However, I also do not believe he puts the boot on by himself. Even if he did, the people who surround him would know the boot is on the wrong foot. Therefore, I believe that because of his age and health walking in the boot on his right leg caused him to put too much stress on his left leg which has led to a breakdown in the muscles and tendons in the left leg. He will not live long enough to have the tendon in his right leg heal; so the doctor is providing pain medication for the right tendon. He has injured his left leg, should he wear two boots-would you?
Apolitical.. offshore since the 80s...voted with my feet.
Do know something about service academy grads...being one myself...
these fellows at the bottom of their class...(i was top 10% for the record)...well, this fellow is the poster boy
That's his wife Cindy. None of these photos shows his daughter. But she is quite chunky.
Very simple: Worldwide, men´s shirts are closed by buttoms from left to right.
As McBrainsick sits benath his daughter, his shirt is closed from right to left.
So the leg, which is "supported" by the boot is the left one, not as originally the right one was shown.
Just compare yourself.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: PLEASE APPOINT KELLI WARD TO SERVE OUT MCCAIN'S TERM!!!!
Now maybe McCain's tendon healed in two weeks and he simply forgot which leg it was during a senior moment. If that's the case - is he fit to hold his Senate seat?
Many brain cancers start somewhere else and spread to the brain. Stress fractures from bone cancer? Many brain cancers start somewhere else. Anyway, he has a few more months. Looking less robust.
Edit: Here is a pic at her wedding not wearing a boot, so its getting better. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5110115/PICTURED-Inside-fairytal... If he switched the boot on purpose it would be a great troll.
I suppose he is using the boot to garner sympathy. The angle may be the people will show mercy if they pity him.
In the photo with the army guys, the foam was placed over the hard shell, so incorrectly installed.
The model looks like an Aircast AirSelect Walker Boot.
The straps are not symmetrical. Those two round things at the top of the boot only appear on the right side.
Did he injure his other foot and just not want the hype or embarassment?
Very odd.
