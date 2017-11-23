2nd Largest Gunmaker Nears Default As Americans Buy Fewer Firearms Post-Obama

2017 has seen the biggest drop in American firearms sales in history.
After 8 years of almost incessant rises in NICS Firearms Checks (a proxy for 'legal' arms sales) under President Obama...
2017 has seen a considerable drop (year-to-date) - the biggest on NICS records...
This sudden drop in demand after President Trump's election has meant Remington Outdoor, the second-largest U.S. gunmaker, has suffered a “rapid” and “sharp” deterioration in sales and a similar drop in profits since January, and faces “continued softness in consumer demand for firearms,” according to credit analysts at Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings.
As Philly.com's Joseph DiStefano reports, S&P cut the company’s corporate credit rating - already at a junk-bond-level CCC+ - two full notches, to CCC- as:
...a backlog of unsold, unwanted firearms will force Remington to operate at a loss and “pressure the company’s sales and profitability at least through early 2018, resulting in insufficient cash flow for debt service and fixed charges,” unless Remington gives up cash to pay for ongoing operations.
S&P expects “a heightened risk of a restructuring” of Remington’s $575 million senior secured loan and asset-based lending facility, which it is supposed to pay back in 2019.
If Remington defaults on its payments, based on the company’s current value, S&P expects first-lien creditors may receive around 35 cents back from every dollar they have lent or invested. Lower-rated creditors would get back less, or nothing.
While the report said that default is not yet "a virtual certainty," judging by the collapse in Remington's bond prices this week... the market is pretty sure.
And while Remington is not public, it is not alone in pain as shown below...
Saturated market + declining wages + political complacency = insolvency.
The ol' 11-87 trap was a helluva gun. Then I discovered Italian guns.
Remington Outdoor was/is hardly the only company leveraged to the hilt and riding a wave that will eventually collapse.
Can you say the entire S&P 500?
Time to go shopping!
Couldn't be their terrible QC and guns that shoot themselves.
R51 ring any bells? And even when they get the bugs sorted out, they don't make attractive guns. The R51 and RP9 with the huge logos on the grips are fugly. The 700 doesn't do anything a Savage won't do for a lot less $. Oh, and they can't seem to get the heat treat right on the shell latches on their pump and semi-auto shotguns. Furthermore, ever since the part of FEMA region X that I live in has adopted firearm registration (universal background checks), I only buy guns face to face with cash.
2008 crash, massive fraud, Hyper QE, corruption, & scandals, what's next?
Hyper inflation for certain, but...
Historically a country creates massive bonds before war...
WAR, HUH! WHAT IS IT GOOD FOR?
Obviously for turning lead into gold, oil, & drugs.
Did I mention millions of poor serfs dying?
This is a move to end guns, police will round up the rest through crime, gangs, & police state tactics they learned in special training.
Wake up already, they stole everything!
#EveryoneVsTheMoneyPrinters
Remington 700's are ABSOLUTE GARBAGE compared to older versions.
You make a shit product, no one will buy your shit product.
The private equity firm that owns Remington ran it in the dirt and raped it into junk status.
Surprised? I'm not. When the end game is to milk it for all it's worth, you end up with a shell of a former great company.. It is what "they" do.
I went custom, starting with a Stiller action and a Bartlein barrel.. Will never look back.
Shitty companies going under is the healthiest thing in the world.
Ruger has zero debt and treats their shareholders well, btw.
love my .338 stainless
Some NRA dingbat once said that Obama was the best salesman the US weapons industry ever had. It seems like he may have been right.
wished those too big to jail banks had gone under as well (with fdic administration to protect insured depositors and provide continuity for the banking franchise).
clean out the share and bondholders, management too though.
I bought a 700 CDL in 2001, almost sold it two years later when it slam fired out in the field. I actually loved that gun except for that shitty trigger. So I put a two stage Kleppinger trigger in it. Now I'll never sell it.
But yeah, they have gone downhill, and the infamous slam fire trigger was the start. Once I fixed that though mine older model turned into a gem.
Where is theBlack Friday Sale?
I'd buy a nice 1911...
I suppose extrapolating sales from the last Obama year and assuming Hitlery would win caused them to WAAAAYYY over stockpile inventory.
Remington hasn’t made anything decent since the turn of the century.
It’s knicknamed remshit for a reason. The company has been kept alive by gun noobs and nostalgic fudds.
like a knick knack? paddy whack.
Remington had and have some rebates on ammo this month.
The RP9 is a rubbish handgun. Trigger pulls like a rotten banana. And we discovered this lovely feature while testing it:
I got a bang out of that comment.
Remington sucks now. I bought from Colt, S&W, Daniels defense, Sig and Beretta.
Like lots of other buyers, I got zero from Remington.
Sad, actually. The 700 used to be a heck of a nice rifle...now not so much.
That's what I was thinking, but I haven't found much in the way of good deals, at least at Cabela's.
I do need a good semi-auto centerfire rifle.
Take some of your BTC profits and get a Tavor X95, swap out the cutlass grip for pistol, add an ACOG, Dueck Defense tritium RTS, ambi micro safety lever, Magpul angled foregrip, Streamlight TLR-1, Urban ERT sling, and be happy.
You said good, not cheap.
I'd take a quality AR over a Tavor any day. Bullpups are a great idea in theory, but in practice they kinda suck.
I'm still really in love with the concept of the bullpup, but I've not found one that I could really want to call my own. Take the FN P90. Wacky looking thing, but it grows on you. I love the magazine capacity. But the reloading isn't easy (read: quick, for live fire scenarios) and the caliber isn't common. I'm still holding out for a bullpup rifle to fill that bullpup-less hole in my heart.
Gonna hate the trigger.
Nope. The new trigger on the X-95 is just fine.
There is a reason the I.D.F. switched from M-16s and M-4s to the Tavor. Piston driven like an AK, with rod welded to the bolt carrier. 16" barrel means no S.B.R. paperwork. I have had very good experiences. Ultimately reliable and more than accurate enough for a fighting weapon.
Just get a piston driven AR, problem solved without all the bulk and LACK of after-market products.
Plus, they aint American and I am not buying Joo shit.
Boycott Israel
I have to go with HH on this one.
Lets all first concede that the AR-15 is the MOST developed/evolved platform in weapons history. (sorry AK guys, but none of you are winning 3-gun matches)
However the best of the best among AR platform units are often $2k-$3 piston driven to make up for the Direct impingement drawbacks. LWRC, Daniel Defense, POF.....
Next, the biggest market segment for AR-15/M-4 is in the SBR/ Wrist brace pistol/(um sort of SBR loophole) realm. FOr good reason, they are VERY handy at the smaller size.
The 10.5" SBR is short enough to do most everything CBQ to 150 yards, EXCEPT loss of muzzle velocity in a 10 barel kills effectivness of 5.56mm ammunition. so .300 blackout is anattempt to make up for this loss but still you are not going much past 250 yards with .300 BO anyway.
The X-95 is a Battle driven evolution of the Tavor and has the SBR compact size but runs a full 18" long rifle barrel.
At a local 3-gun match I watched a guy with the first Tavor clang off a string of 600 yard 6" diameter circle plate rack like it was easy peasy. I asked him about the weapon and what he did with it. Vortex Stikefire Eagle 1-6x scope (now in 1-8x) and a geiselle trigger and nothing else.
WOW. effing A wow.
No AR/SBR with a 10" barrel can transition from CQB to 600 meters.
the Israelis (hate them if you must) have battle proven this platform.
i do not have one yet, BUT only becasue i am the only lefty in my family and its an expensive rig to not be able to hand to anyone else.
If you're a righty or don't ever think you need to share it, the X-95 does the job of at least two sizes of AR-15, both an SBR and an 20" M-16.
Also look into the SOCOM developed MK262 77grain and the newer XM855A1 tungsten core ammo both in 5.56.
The heavy grain 5.56 is a good crutch for the SBR AR. look into what happens to an SBR's muzzle velocity here.
http://www.ballisticsbytheinch.com/223rifle.html
recommended
https://www.hornady.com/ammunition/rifle/5.56-nato-75-gr-interlock-hd-sb...!/
There ain't a damn thing wrong with DI.
If you like your rifle to shit where it eats, I guess there ain’t a damn thing wrong at all.
Thank you, please post more.
good post, I reload so I'm at that point of if I resize and trim going to 308 win, what's you thought on creedmoor? I haven't actually shot one, but I'm sort of wondering if I want to go with that versus the 308 WIN (7.62 NATO) if you have exp with the creedmoor what was your thoughts?
Try the K&M 308 bullpup. Have one suppressed and love it...great trigger.
http://www.kmarms.com/M17S308.html
Tavors. Over priced.
That's a hell of a fancy-pants bull pup.
You're worth it, Tom.
HH,
I'm still recommending /promoting your high speed ultra lightweight bugout kit with the FNPS-90 in 5.7 from about 2 or 3 years ago
I downloaded it, but you should re-post that link for everyone. it was an awesome write up.
Part of your assertion in favor of the PS-90 was the voume of ammo per pound that can be carried compared to 9mm or 5.56mm
Have you changed your opinion about the PS-90s now that the X-95 has come to town?
Do you have any thoughts on the Kel-tec 22 mag little CMR-30 carbine as the low budget PS-90 substitute?
https://www.keltecweapons.com/rifles/cmr-30
"You're worth it, "
My soul is worth intimately more that any temptation from Israel.
I would not buy a glass of water from those evil fuckers even if I was dying of thirst in the Sahara desert.
F Tavor and the Roth$$child zios. I "ain't" buying no IDF-SS rifle.
Buy a Kel Tec. Made in America bull pup or build one of those SKS to bull pup kits.
https://www.keltecweapons.com/rifles/rfb18
Shout-out to you for mentioning Urban ERT slings.
You must be fucking joking if you think anyone here wants to buy Israeli.
"You said good, not cheap."
*muffled hands rubbing in the distance*
Fuck Cabela's... I don't do business with stores that demand my birthdate be punched into their computer system to buy ammo... Once they do that if you pay anything other than cash they now have your DOB connected to your name via the debit/credit card. Oh and they are over priced on guns and accessories ammo is so so. They do have a lot of stuff but nothing overly impressive they don't stock dies for calibers they don't sell and even for some calibers they do... Just go to Midway.com.
Buy one of the new mid length Colts. Your welcome.
Unlike the Tavor it will have excellent resale value.
It is also a better gun. With tons of aftermarket support and available accessories.
I personally buy nothing from any Israeli firm...because they spy on us to a criminal degree and never get called on it. I will be damned if I give them a penny beyond what our corrupt .gov gives them. But that is just me. YMMV.
What do you guys recommend for first time gun buyer? Glock? Model?
Glock 17 with some top of the line hollow points,can't go wrong.
No. FN or HK...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-09-10/guide-learning-use-sidearm-defe...
P9?