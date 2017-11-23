Alwaleed Bin Talal Reportedly Hung Upside Down And Beaten By US Mercenaries

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must be worried that some of the royals rounded up during his
“corruption crackdown” cash grab are holding out on him. Because the Saudi prince has reportedly hired a crew of American mercenaries who haven’t hesitated to employ an array of “enhanced interrogation” techniques.
As the Daily Mail reports, mercenaries purportedly employed by Academi, a successor to infamous US security contractor Blackwater, have been stringing up some of MBS’s “guests” at the Riyadh Ritz Carlton by their feet and savagely beating them during interrogations. The claims have spread rapidly on Arabic-language social media, and even Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun has accused MbS of using mercenaries. Still, the Daily Mail isn't the most reputable news organization, so these reports should be taken with a grain of salt.
'They are beating them, torturing them, slapping them, insulting them. They want to break them down,' the source told DailyMail.com.
'Blackwater' has been named by DailyMail.com's source as the firm involved, and the claim of its presence in Saudi Arabia has also been made on Arabic social media, and by Lebanon's president.
The firm's successor, Academi, strongly denies even being in Saudi Arabia and says it does not engage in torture, which it is illegal for any U.S. citizen to commit anywhere in the world.
The Saudi crown prince, according to the source, has also confiscated more than $194 billion from the bank accounts and seized assets of those arrested, and could eventually end up with $800 billion in cash and assets to replenish Saudi’s rapidly diminishing reserves. Given the febrile atmosphere in the kingdom, and the tacit support for the crackdown among Saudi citizens, who have seen their jobs and generous government subsidies cut, MbS has been able to circumvent the country’s legal system.
Alwaleed bin Talal
He’s using mercenaries because, according to the Mail, Saudi soldiers might balk at torturing powerful men like Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, whom they’ve been saluting their entire lives. According to the Mail, Talal, who is (or was, until recently) one of the richest men in the world, has also been hung upside down and beaten.
'All the guards in charge are private security because MBS (Mohammed Bin Salman) doesn't want Saudi officers there who have been saluting those detainees all their lives,' said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.
'Outside the hotels where they are being detained you see the armored vehicles of the Saudi special forces. But inside, it's a private security company.
'They've transferred all the guys from Abu Dhabi. Now they are in charge of everything,' said the source.
The source said that Salman, often referred to by his initials MBS, is conducting some of the interrogations himself.
'When it's something big he asks them questions,' the source said.
'He speaks to them very nicely in the interrogation, and then he leaves the room, and the mercenaries go in. The prisoners are slapped, insulted, hung up, tortured.'
The source says the crown prince is desperate to assert his authority through fear and wants to uncover an alleged network of foreign officials who have taken bribes from Saudi princes.
The Daily Mail’s account of the treatment of the Saudi royals arrested in the crackdown is much more harrowing than anything the mainstream media has published. The Mail published photos of what appear to be some of the detainees sleeping on thin mattresses in the ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton.
Among those arrested on allegations of corruption is Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, the Saudi King's nephew who is worth more than $17bn according to Forbes, and owns stakes in Twitter, Lyft and Citigroup.
DailyMail.com's source claims the crown prince lulled Alwaleed into a false sense of security, inviting him to a meeting at his Al Yamamah palace, then sent officers to arrest him the night before the meeting.
'Suddenly at 2.45am all his guards were disarmed, the royal guards of MBS storm in,' said the source.
'He's dragged from his own bedroom in his pajamas, handcuffed, put in the back of an SUV, and interrogated like a criminal.
'They hung them upside down, just to send a message.
'They told them that "we've made your charges public, the world knows that you've been arrested on these charges.'"
Of course, it’s unlikely MbS, or the American mercenaries, will ever be prosecuted for their actions, either in Saudi Arabia or the US. It’s rumored that MbS’s aging father, King Salman, might soon abdicate, granting his son untrammeled power to run KSA as he sees fit.
In 2008 the Boston-born son of former Liberian President Charles Taylor was found guilty by a US court of horrific torture. The jury in Miami found Charles 'Chuckie' Taylor Jr. guilty on all eight counts brought against him, including allegations he and his cohorts tortured victims in Liberia by applying electric shocks to their genitals, burning them with hot irons and melting plastic and rubbing salt in their open wounds.
Civil war in the Kingdom. Here’s why, because it’s very telling of what’s coming to the world
Here we have a Prince that is trying to deliver Saudi Arabia’s MAGA version.
But, he can’t, because its MAGA is totally unrealistic.
The only way out for the Prince to survive now is to create total mayhem in the region and chaos within his population.
That’s the problem when the leader of the nation becomes as delusional as its people. They box themselves in a no win situation. And, with no way out.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/29/jared-kushner-saudi-arabia-244291
Daily Mail Beats ANY US Msm ...
Academi mercs like to beat people with rubber hoses filled with sand, not a wrench.
Nevertheless, if these princes read my article, then they may have some wealth left, if they survive this hell.
hedgeless_horseman's E-Z Internet Guide To Safely Buying and Then Conveniently Losing Bitcoin in a Tragic Boating Accident
Hidden Trezor wallets are the technological equivalent of losing your gold in a boating accident. Good luck proving I didn't.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-11/hedgelesshorsemans-e-z-internet...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GaxRkEB3Ypg
Been hearing rumors that the Vegas attack was actually a bungled assassination attempt on Prince Salman by Taleel himself. They claim that Paddock was actually a gun runner (makes sense as you CAN NOT beat Vegas on any consistant timescale, rather he was just using Vegas casinos to launder money). Apparently his room was right beneath Salman's, but when they attempted the assassination, they found the Prince was gone to another casino to play cards, and that the FBI was apparently already on the scene, knowing that there was a plot, but not neccessarily knowing that it was an assassination atempt on Salman.
Apparently they were cut off from leaving, and decided to fake a terror attack in order to create the chaos needed to escape. Similar with the attempt to blow up the fuel tanks at the airport.
Supposedly the FBI covered up Saudi involvement because if this had come out, the public would likely have clamored for war with Saudi. Instead, they have the man responsible, and likely the whole cabal rounded up.
I hope this is all true, but it could easily be a well crafted story to fit my biases.
that would make a lot of sense...
Sleep deprivation is more effective for intelligence gathering, I doubt this is true
Please. Hillary(!) did the same thing to the women who spoke out against Billy Bob in the 1990's. No outrage over it.
The Ritz Hotel Group is now featuring a Supreme Spa Adventure for select guests, including Extreme Spinal Alignment Inversion and Extraordinary Foot Reflexology. Once a secret of privileged Saudi Royalty, these treatments can now be experienced at the Ritz Riyadh location. Contact Guest Services for details and read our reviews on Yelp!
alleged network of foreign officials who have taken bribes from Saudi princes.
my imagined alleged network is more along the lines of the bush and clinton crime families.
and the saudi stories combined with the supposed mueller trump sting on hillary using uranium one and fusion gps may be giving her bad dreams as we type.
Very true. Loud noise, drugged food and beverage, and the mere threat of violence are often all that is necessary to gain intel. Such psychological/pharmacological tactics were refined by commie shitbags in the Stasi, and further 'distilled' by our own agencies. If you've ever experienced psychological torture tactics for any length of time, trust me, getting a simple old fashioned beatdown starts looking mighty attractive!
Of course, it depends on if you're trying to interrogate, or merely beating someone because you're a sick sadist! This situation could easily be the latter. Nevertheless, torture is senseless, and our engagement in it while touting it before the world did irreparable damage to our reputation. Hanns Scharff, a Luftwaffe interrogator during WWII displayed the folly of torture for the ages:
https://psmag.com/social-justice/nazi-interrogator-revealed-value-kindne...
https://www.google.com/search?q=luftwaffe+interrogator&oq=luftwaffe+inte...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanns_Scharff
When there is money involved, people will pretty much do anything. People have had a very long time to come up with creative ways to get information out of people. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_methods_of_torture
There are "special forces" and then there are "special forces". Very many are simply inhuman, conscienceless torture and murder machines that are actually tested, verified, and selected as sociopaths (or psychopaths if you prefer). The military spends millions training them. Then they are discharged in a few years and work for other fascist gangsters for more millions of dollars in personal salary. They are the real "SFs" -- Sociopathic Forces. Your tax dollars at work, again.
what I'm wondering now is what is the link with Hariri in this story, if any?
Seems a little bizarre to see him caught in this circus at the same time...
This whole circus is much more than a little bizarre. Time may tell (but probably not).
Blackwater might be a US company but they're well known to hire Colombian, Chilean and other latin american torturers from dicatorships in the past. All graduates from the school of the americas. If you can kill and torture, then you're hired.
I have the feeling the story is at least partially true.
They stopped a massacre, but you can't brag about it because 58 people are still dead.
So instead they have to cover it up best they can. ISIS/Mossad/Saud wanted a full blown massacre, 400+ dead probably, which would then have provided impetus to get US troops into Syria. This is why there were early 'ISIS links' in the story, but they went nowhere (i.e. one group was trying to problem-reaction-solution the crisis so that the solution would seem to be an invasion of Syria to fight 'ISIS' for Israel, err, I mean to spread democracy).
+1
Botched assassination actually fits very well. Explains the timeline, the only 10 min. of shooting vs. 72 minutes for the cops to make entry, why/how security guard Campos was shot, and the strange helicopter traffic in the area at the time.
https://imgur.com/a/DTeK7
also one question springs to mind: in this context, what would have been the role of the woman claiming people would get slaughtered?
Together with Hariri's story either there's something more to it, or the story is wrong.
Anyway that's probably much more credible than the official version.
Hard to say, but you know, a lot of people would probably have a hard time telling a Mexican woman from an Arab one...
valid point.
now that leaves us with the broke hariri story.
Any idea how to fill the gaps here?
Seems like pressure is being put on Iran, but from whom and to what ends I can't tell. Hopefully it is originating from Trump and we get another situation like Qatar (by the way, did anyone remember that Qatar is where the Clinton Foundation supposedly stashed all that money after Hillary lost? Have a feeling that the confiscation of those funds were a big part of that operation).
you definitely make a lot of sense.
Lots of videos and write ups on the Vegas attack at rense.com
@ tmosley,
Private Military Contractors are & have been the ones assisting the CIA arming, funding & training the I CIA SIS. Remember, the CIA / Deep State have been funding the Madrasah's / Wahabism programs with Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Syria, Lybia & Central Asia etc... In other words, there’re Mercenary armies aka Death Squads pulling of these Deep State False Flags.
As seen in Vegas. Second largest terror attack since the 911 False Flag & conveniently, the Saudis are in Vegas.
Former FBI translates Sibel Edmonds was gagged by the Bush Administration after 911. She’s was going to blow the whistle on the arming, funding, training, Madrasah’s etc...she was gagged for 10 years.
Know who gagged her?
Criminal Mueller from the Criminal FBI Crime Syndicate investigating the whole fake Russia narrative.
Have been following sad yet fascinating Vegas massacre story closely. There are so very many things that do not add up and conform with the "Paddock a lone gunman" narrative. And the "foiled Saudi coup plot in Vegas" would seem to be a nice fit as an alternative. Saudi-owned Four Seasons hotel above Paddock's room. Paddock's lack of motive. Apparent presence of mystery choppers in the vicinity of the Mandalay/Four Seasons and Delano at the time of the massacre. The really weird presence of FBI man Rouse, and silence on what went down. I could go on at length. It seems quite possible that a cover-up is in place. Likely, in my opinion.
Yet, while there are many amateur investigators on the case (see youtube), there is to date no good evidence proving who pulled the trigger(s). Just a shitload of wild speculation.
And curiously enough Prince AlWaleed bin Talal is a top-tier Twitter shareholder (second largest?) since he is CEO of Kindom Holding Company.
Or at least he was, before they allegedly hung him upside down. Here ya go.
https://www.recode.net/2016/8/11/12417064/twitter-stock-ownership-takeov...
https://www.albawaba.com/business/saudi%E2%80%99s-prince-al-waleed-bin-t...
https://www.albawaba.com/business/kingdom-holding-shares-arrest-prince-a...
Yes, that is a big deal. It implies that these people have been a major force in the destruction of the right to free speech in the US at the hands of "private" companies. As such, I honestly think that the forfeiture of his right to not be tortured is completely justified.
Seriosuly, fuck that guy.
Been seeing that story. It makes the most sense of anything I've read, I have to say. Fits together the loose ends.
But the most important point is that the official story is obviously bullshit. That's all we need to know to understand that ZOG is complicit in whatever really happened.
Just fucking amazing how quickly this thing was completely dropped by the MSM. If that doesn't clue you in on the MSM being completely government-controlled, I don't know what will.
