NewsWeek Embarrasses Itself: "What Russia Did To Control The American Mind"

Fake news tweets and social media posts that flooded the internet leading up to the 2016 presidential election came from a Russian troll factory that works around the clock like any IT facility - except lies were pumping out to control the American mind and put Donald Trump in the White House.

Early this month, Twitter testified before Congress and provided the Senate Intelligence Committee with more than 2,700 accounts tied to the agency, while Facebook identified more than 80,000 pieces of content linked to the agency.

Meanwhile, Google found about $4,700 worth of search-and-display ads with dubious Russian ties.