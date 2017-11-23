NewsWeek Embarrasses Itself: "What Russia Did To Control The American Mind"

Authored by Mike Shedlock via themaven.net/mishtalk,
In yet another mindless fake news story about fake news, NewsWeek explains how "Russia Controls the American Mind"
NewsWeek embarrassed itself with this shoddy headline story WHY CLINTON LOST: WHAT RUSSIA DID TO CONTROL THE AMERICAN MIND AND PUT TRUMP IN THE WHITE HOUSE.
The all caps shouting is theirs.
Fake news tweets and social media posts that flooded the internet leading up to the 2016 presidential election came from a Russian troll factory that works around the clock like any IT facility - except lies were pumping out to control the American mind and put Donald Trump in the White House.
Early this month, Twitter testified before Congress and provided the Senate Intelligence Committee with more than 2,700 accounts tied to the agency, while Facebook identified more than 80,000 pieces of content linked to the agency.
Meanwhile, Google found about $4,700 worth of search-and-display ads with dubious Russian ties.
Mercy!
Imagine that.
$4,700 worth of search-and-display ads took down the Clinton campaign, despite the fact Clinton outspent Trump $969.1 million to $531.0 million according to a Bloomberg article on Campaign Fundraising.?
Writer Jessica Kwong also moaned about trolls being paid between $1,300 and $2,000 per month.
Kwong also makes this amusing claim:
"Twitter users in swing states in the U.S. received more fake news than real stories in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election."
Yes folks, this is how Trump won the election:
By spending a mere $4,700 for paid Tweets and $1,000 or so a month for some trolls, Russia now controls our minds.
If you click on that inane article, you may be treated (as I was) to three autoplay videos, two of them were ads, running simultaneously.
You will also find a barrage of Newsweek Fake News articles like these.?
Instead of reading NewsWeek garbage about how Russia controls our minds with a few thousand dollars, I suggest reading: US spy operation that manipulates social media.
The latter is a believable article about US military software that secretly manipulates social media sites by using fake online personas to influence internet conversations and spread pro-American propaganda.
NewsWeek provides a great example of the pathetic quality of mainstream media reporting.
That's not the only way Newsweek embarrased itself, Tyler.
One big flaw in the Newsweek theory is that folks have hated Hillary for decades. Do they think Putin has a time machine or what?
NewsWeek Embarrasses Itself: "What Russia Did To Control The American Mind"
Observation: Maybe the outcome was divine in nature and part of a greater plan being implemented by spiritual forces in high places. Just a thought.
$4700/300,000,000 Americans X 100 cents/ $ = .0016 CENTS to brainwash each American mind. Forget MK ULTRA, this Tweeting is some potent shit...
I genuinely believe that writer Jessica Kwong's mind is controlled by the Russians. It is not intentional, of course. The Russians don't even know they are doing this and it's doubtful that any of them has ever heard of Jessica. Nevertheless, Jessica has lost control of her mind to them.
Winston no longer exists as a thinking individual. He exists only as a puppet of the Party, forever selfless, forever loving Big Brother.
The power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously and accepting both of them… To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them, to forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary, to draw it back from oblivion for just as long as it is needed… To deny the existence of objective reality and all the while to take account of the reality which one denies…
– George Orwell, 1984
– also all Western liberal political policies
Progressives believe that OUR inability to see the truth is due to our ignorance and stupidity, and it is justified....no, incumbent upon them to exaggerate and LIE if need be, to MAKE us believe.
Further, it is so important that they make us believe, they will actually defy their own stated beliefs to advance their agenda. Abrogation....just like islamists.
Yes. And Reverse Blockade to the golden mean tactics, where unevidenced outrageous positions are confidently asserted, not to persuade you to their argument as such, but to move your opinion to a "mean" position between your current one and their deliberately outrageous and 'expert consensus' position. Behavioral psychology + Machievellian ends-justifies-the-means psychopathy are an evil combination. Think Southern Poverty Law Center & Jamestown Foundation's works, which are at a whole different level of scientific sophistry compared to MSM's paid serial liers.
Look up political ponerology too, "a science, on the nature of evil, adjusted for political purposes"
