The Public Are All Alone: Understanding How The Enemy Of Your Enemy Is Not Your Friend

In political matters, the public are taught to believe that some political Party is ‘good’, and that the others are “bad”; but the reality in recent times, at least in the United States, has instead been that both Parties are rotten to the core (as will be clear from the linked documentation provided here).
Belief in this myth (that the opposition between Parties is between ‘good’ ‘friend’ versus ‘bad’ ‘enemy’) is based upon the common adage that “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
One side is believed, and ones that contradict it are disbelieved - considered to be lying, distorting: bad. But, maybe, both (or all) Parties are deceiving; maybe all of them are enemies of the public, but just in different ways; maybe each of them is trying to control the country in the interests of (and so to obtain the most financial support from) the aristocracy, while all of them are actually against the public.
Can it really be false that “The enemy of my enemy is my friend?”
Not only can be, but often is. And no one is able to vote intelligently without recognizing this fundamental political fact.
It’s true between entire nations, too - not only within nations.
For example: Hitler and Stalin were enemies of each other, but neither of them was a friend of America (except that Stalin did more than anyone else to defeat Hitler, and thereby saved the world, though the U.S. — far less a factor than the U.S.S.R. was in defeating Hitler — still refuses to acknowledge the fact that Stalin did more than anyone else did to prevent the entire world’s becoming dictatorships; so, whatever democracy exists today, is a result of that dictator, Stalin, even more than it’s a result of either FDR or Churchill).
What about internally, then?
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump became enemies of each other, but neither of them had ever really been a friend of the American public: both of them were instead liars who would, and did, do everything they could to grab control (on the aristocracy’s behalf, who financed their respective campaigns) over what is supposed to be our Government, in a democracy. That’s just a sad fact about reality, which both of America’s political Parties deny (because they both need those voters, not merely those mega-donations; they need the public to believe that the Party cares about them).
Most of the American public have been successfully deceived by the ‘news’media, and by the ‘history’-books (likewise published by agents for the aristocracy), to believe that the U.S. Government serves the public-interest, and not the interest of the centi-millionaires and especially billionaires, who finance political campaigns. But it’s no truer than it’s true that the enemy of your enemy is necessarily your friend: both enemies of each other can be your enemies, too. The difference here is that the enmity between the aristocracy and the public is basically intrinsic, whereas the enmities between (Republican versus Democratic, or any other divisions between) aristocrats, are basically personal — these are matters of business, instead of matters of state. They are, in a sense, different business-plans — competing business-plans. But they are all assisting the aristocracy, to control the public, so as to advance the interests of the aristocracy. They’re all competing for the aristocracy’s support, and deceiving for the public’s support. Two blatant recent examples displaying this were America’s invasion in 2003 that destroyed Iraq, and America’s invasion in 2011 that destroyed Libya. Did either of those invasions advance the interests of the American public? But the owners of Lockheed Martin and other ‘defense’ contractors blossomed after 9/11. In fact: U.S. arms-exports are at record highs.
The now-proven reality in America is that the U.S. Government really does represent those billionaires and centi-millionaires, and not the public. It’s a now-proven reality, that the U.S. isn’t a democracy but a dictatorship - albeit, a two-Party one, with a real competition between billionaire and centi-millionaire Republicans on the one hand, versus billionaire and centi-millionaire Democrats on the other. But all billionaires and centi-millionaires are takers (that’s how they came to be super-rich, even the ones who didn’t inherit it from their parents), who (notwithstanding any ‘charity’ they may establish to avoid taxes while extending their control) receive from the public far more than they give to the public; and, so, there is actually an intrinsic class-war — not at all like Karl Marx famously said, between the bourgeoisie (including small-business owners) versus the proletariat (including some centi-millionaires and billionaires who became super-wealthy from being movie-stars or athletic stars and who don’t necessarily actually control any business at all, and so they’re “proletariats”), but instead between the aristocracy versus the public: the ancient and permanent class-conflict. It’s the entire aristocracy-of-wealth (which is maybe half of the nation’s wealth) that’s arrayed against the public (the poorer 99+% of the people). (In fact, Marx — the promoter of the view that the bourgeoisie are the public’s enemies — had aristocratic sponsors, and he would have remained obscure and died poor, if he had instead blamed the aristocracy, not “the bourgeoisie” — which is mainly the middle class — as being the exploiting-class. Marx, too, was an agent of aristocracy. He succeeded and became famous because he had aristocratic sponsors. Otherwise, his name would have simply been forgotten.)
Anyway, the American public are now alone. No Government represents our interests. It’s now been proven that America’s Government doesn’t represent us; and it’s not even the business of any other Government in the world to represent us; so, no foreign government does, either. No Government represents us.
In order to understand any aristocracy, one must understand what gives rise to almost all wars, because almost all wars throughout history have been between contending aristocracies - between the aristocracies of different nations. Each aristocracy needs to be able to fool its national public, to believe that they’re fighting against the foreign public, when, in fact, they’re fighting against the foreign aristocracy, and they’re fighting for the home-nation’s aristocracy - they are, almost always, fighting for one aristocracy, against another aristocracy. Any public who would know that this is the reality, would just as soon commit a democratic revolution, against the local aristocracy, as go to war for the local one, against the foreign ones. This is the reason why, in every dictatorship, the local centi-millionaires and billionaires buy up all of the ‘news’media that inform, or (on essential matters) misinform, their audiences about international relations, and about who did what to whom and why. They hire only ‘reporters’ who comply with whatever deceptions the owners feel to be necessary, in order to be able to attract sponsorships from other aristocrats’ corporations and ‘charities’. But, the aristocrats themselves are actually all in this together, because their mutually shared enemy is the public. Without deceiving the public about essential matters, no national news-medium would be able to attract the sponsorships it needs in order to grow, or even to survive.
The public thinks it’s fighting an international war, when, in fact, they’re fighting for the local aristocracy (and its allied aristocracies), against foreign aristocracies (and their allied aristocracies). This has been true since the dawn of human civilization. Only the weapons are bigger now, and the alliances (in the World Wars) are now global. (But, of course, if there is another World War, then all of human civilization will immediately end, and not long thereafter, all human and most other forms of life will also end.)
An excellent example of the real class-war, and of its international nature, is James Bamford’s 3 April 2012 masterful and pioneering article in Wired, “Shady Companies With Ties to Israel Wiretap the U.S. for the NSA”. He documented that even very high-up people in America’s NSA were kept out of the loop when joint U.S.-and-Israeli intelligence-agencies and private corporations were creating the present 1984-ish, “Big Brother” reality, in (at least) those countries (but, actually, the Sauds, and probably a few others, were also on the inside — the aristocracies not merely of those two countries, U.S. and Israel, are in the alliance).
The “Deep State” isn’t merely one nation’s aristocracy and its agents; it is basically a form of actually international gang-warfare. That’s what got us into invading and destroying Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, Syria 2012-, Ukraine (by coup 2014), and so many other nations. It wasn’t done in order to serve the America public’s interests. That’s just the standard lie — and it keeps going on, and on. Maybe until we invade Russia.
Not sarc to say, this is why we are devolving as a society. People (in general) are not as trustworthy as they once were.
A big part of the genius of the Constitution lies in its impetus for even the wrong people to choose to do the right things.
>>> re: "Understanding How The Enemy Of Your Enemy Is Not Your Friend" <<<
Everything since the Magna Carta has been downhill. What people want is dictators. But NICE dictators. You know, the kind that do the right thing all the time and everybody is happy.
So much better than liberty and self-determination. You know, the scary stuff where you aren't guraranteed anything.
Politicians compete for the job of serving the corporate neo aristocracy in administering their cattle - you, the serf. Politicians try to outcompete each other by the efficiency with which they get to get your votes placing unrealistic promises used to wrap their main agenda, the one given to them by their real employers - the corporate neo lords.
Zuesse's argument sounds a lot like that of Murray Rothbard's in Anatomy of the State (https://mises.org/sites/default/files/Anatomy%20of%20the%20State_3.pdf).
Nice dictators ... UK government screws a large section of the population into the ground to give to the side that supports them.
US government is the same ... all those wanting a free meal of somebody elses suffering but kind of ignores the suffering their entitlement creates.
If you are paying through taxation for a large section of the public to have a better life than yourself ... they are the enemy.
There are many kinds of prisons, systems of control. Probably the biggest of them all is centered right between the ears.
Consciousness is encased inside a sealed box called the skull, which is designed to shelter and protect it from the elements. However when something gets inside the brain, like a disease, drug or misinformation - that cage of meat and bone becomes a trap with no way out.
All hail ZOG. Consume, buy, watch TV, OBEY!
while most of the inter party jousting of the reps and dems looks like professional wrestling, this time it seemed more serious. trump has said he wanted a special prosecutor and to jail hillary clinton. well mueller fills the first part . . . .
Blue eyed Christian Vlad Putin is more my friend than the Clintons, Bushes, Obola, Podestas pedos, Harvesy Weinsteins of Hollywood & NY, McCain, Feinstein, Nudelman, Soros, Jared Kushner, the MSM, NeoCons, $ee Eye A, N$A, and the Pentagram.
as of the moment, the threat posed by a hand full of critics who can easily be dismissed tin foilers, russian trolls, or chicken littles is far less than the damage to the democracy contol grid charade than overtly rounding them up and jailing them.
for now, the soft option is on the table. shut down their internet outlets in the name of protecting the public from fake news or hate speech. just how much self-censorship is occuring today for the sake of saving some ones twitter account or avoid getting "de-friended"?
should silencing critics on the official social media platforms fail, watch for increasing direct opproaches. fines, jail time
start a serious debate on FB or the like about the accuracy of the history of the Holocaust, or the dangers posed by Islamic jihadists. In the USSA, see how long before your social media accounts gets shut down. In the EU or Canada, you can be arrested.
free speech? none so blind as those who will not see.
what exactly do you think "hate laws" are anyway?
WE CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH OUR POLITICIANS ARE EVIL CORRUPT WARMONGERING CRIMINALS.
The saying is BS to begin with. Let me fix it for you (for the 5th time):
The enemy of your enemy may be your ALLY. If you both play it smart.
Here is a more detailed look atthe same scenario - a good read on the topic. It looks at the basic moral requirements of a civil society and the cause of the breakdown western culture is facing. It is worth the read.
--> Altered States of America
How 'bout a Focus on rule of law?
There's nothing new going on here... but once again a critical mass of ignorance and entitlement.
We've been through this before.
Welfare must end, crony capitalism via regulation limiting competition must end, a free market and return to common law (if you actually harm someone a crime is committed, not just because some one may get harmed) must be restored.
Agree about rule of law, but do not agree that we've been here before.
So leveraged, so globally tied. So compromised in all branches of govt. Not to mention our constitution is shredded....no, I do not think we've been here before.
Globally the same families are still pulling the strings and have been for way too long. I know that. They win no matter what and add to their Trillions with a T.
But the US is in uncharted territory, imho....the underpinnings are failing.
You lost me at "Stalin did more....to save the world". The world was lost when National Socialist Germany fell.
I guess if you throw 10 million lives away from stupidity it's called doing more.
How many died when the Commies killed the Zars? Who financed the Commies? Who hated the Zars? Why?
Utopians both. Fuckem all. Out of human flesh no straight thing can be made.
One wonders if that is due to the preponderance of inbred, MUT-tated genes.
The progressive eugenicists and Nazis who followed them, utopians both, heartily agreed. Thankfully there’s Brawndo. It’s got electrolytes.
We have one that can see.
This also lost me at "still refuses to acknowledge the fact that Stalin did more than anyone else did to prevent the entire world’s becoming dictatorships; so, whatever democracy exists today, is a result of that dictator, Stalin..."
From someone who apparently refuses to acknowledge that Stalin was a mass murderer of over 20 million people, who exported Soviet style dictatorships all over the world which encompassed the deaths of more than 100 million people; and the only thing that prevented the "entire world’s becoming dictatorships" was a horrific 'Cold War' that entailed US involvement in -Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Central America etc. etc. to the tune of more than a million Americans killed or maimed, the country bankrupted both financially and morally, and Liberty ultimately lost.
Yay Stalin, eh?
Typical 'journalist' -probably wears a shirt celebrating yet another mass murderer; Che GeuTarda.
Millions, Rotschild, Jews, Because they screwed up the formation of the league of nations.
The most recent place from which the (((Tribe))) was banished, was from Moscow in 1891.
Read http://www.rense.com/general85/banished.htm
This might explain their deep seated hatred of the Czars.
They don't just just mad, they get even. No turning the other cheek. Rather, Justice = Retribution. An eye for an eye. Plus Interest. Plus Deterrence.
Where ever you live, your government(s) were founded to protect you from bullies;
not to become THE bully and leaving you with no protection from every other bully.
That's why they are able to lie, steal and murder without going to jail.
That's a very generous and presumptious assertion about the foundation of every government everywhere, and I don't believe it one bit. Sure there are always the true believers, and there are always the opportunist schemers, but the result is always the same inevitable conclusion to one degree or another. The very idea of a monopolistic coercive state (for protection or any other reason) is wrong and incoherent, unless your goal is complete domination from the beginning.
It''s not my goal; but it is the reason financial sociopaths finance political sociopaths.
When someone doesn't have empathy nor a conscience, there's never enough, no matter how much they already have.