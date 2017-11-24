Afghan War Intensifies: US Stealth Fighters Target Narcotics Production Facilities

16-years after the Bush administration began military operations in Afghanistan, President Trump has just launched a military campaign of his own using high-tech stealth fighters to bomb drug labs in the country.
The Pentagon’s playbook of nation building in the Middle East has stretched, now, to three Presidents making it the longest war in U.S. history. Ever since the U.S. started occupying the country in the early 2000s, opium production soared. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said without drugs, the war in Afghanistan “would have been long over.”
In 2017, Afghanistan’s opium crop and production both hit a record high, despite the increased efforts by government to stop the drug trade. For the Taliban and other criminal elements in the region, opium is an important revenue source to fund operations.
On Monday, the Defense Department said it unleashed F-22 Raptor stealth fighters to bomb narcotic production facilities in southern Afghanistan targeting the revenue streams of the Taliban. The air operation started on Sunday and continued through Monday. The F-22s were accompanied by B-52 bombers and Afghan A-29 Super Tucanos for additional support to expand the strike mission.
According to the Washington Post,
This represents the first significant use of new legal authorities granted by the Trump administration in August that enable the Pentagon to target Taliban revenue streams, said Army Gen. John W. Nicholson Jr., the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.
Previously, the U.S. military conducted strikes only when facing imminent threat or working directly with the Afghans.
Nicholson said, the F-22 “was used because of its ability to deliver precision munitions — in this case, a 250-pound bomb, small-diameter, that causes the minimal amount of collateral damage.” The objective for more precise munitions comes at a time where civilian deaths in U.S. airstrikes have been heavily scrutinized. Earlier this month, U.S. airstrikes in the region killed ‘at least 13 civilians’ in a bombing raid.
“This target was also a Taliban narcotics production facility in Musa Qala. So I want to draw your attention — as you look at this strike, you’re going to see that inside this compound are multiple structures, and we destroy only two of them, while leaving the third standing, which we do to avoid collateral damage,” Nicholson said.
The Drug Enforcement Administration estimates there are 400 to 500 narcotic production facilities across Afghanistan. In the latest strike about 10 of them were taken out. The concentration of strikes resided in the Helmand province, an area where Taliban hold strong control.
Opium cultivation change in Afghanistan 2015/2016 shown on the chart below indicates a rapid increase in the northern tier of the country.
More details of the operation per The Washington Post,
The strikes Sunday hit seven Taliban drug laboratories and a headquarters in three districts across northern Helmand. Three occurred in Kajaki district, four in Musa Qala and one in Sangin — all areas controlled by the U.S. military at the height of Obama’s troop surge there. The largest, carried out by a B-52, struck a opium-processing facility where 50 barrels of drugs were cooking at the time, Nicholson said. Video released by the Pentagon shows the building being consumed by a massive fireball.
The U.S. government has pursued various anti-drug strategies during its 16-year war in Afghanistan, but it has done little to hamper the steady resurgence of opium poppy cultivation and drug trafficking since the Taliban’s fall in 2001. While in power before the U.S. invasion, the Taliban banned poppy growing as un-Islamic and staged bonfires of confiscated opium and heroin.
Until now, though, those U.S. efforts have not directly involved the military. During the early post-Taliban years, the Pentagon focused exclusively on pursuing al-Qaeda and Taliban insurgents and expressly avoided diverting efforts toward curbing the drug trade. In some cases, this was because of U.S. alliances with warlords or regional strongmen who were involved in drugs.
Later, as both poppy production and drug trading rebounded, the U.S. launched several ambitious programs to counter them. One was a crop substitution campaign that encouraged and paid farmers to grow almonds, apricots, green vegetables and saffron instead of poppy. Another paid farmers cash to destroy their poppy fields and funded interdiction campaigns in which Afghan security forces burned fields under cultivation.
These efforts were fatally hampered by a mix of factors, including the enormous appeal of drug profits, the long-accepted tradition of poppy growing by small farmers, the involvement of powerful Afghans in the trade, local hostility to interdiction, and the hardiness that enabled poppy plants to thrive in harsh and dry conditions.
Meanwhile, the Taliban insurgents, apparently abandoning their previous religious scruples, became increasingly involved in both poppy cultivation and drug trafficking as a means of supporting the war, especially in Helmand province. At first they primarily demanded taxes from growers, but gradually the overlap between Taliban recruits and local agricultural labor became so pronounced that the insurgents essentially suspended military operations during poppy harvest seasons.
In the latest figures from the United Nations, “Afghanistan opium production jumps 87 per cent to record level”… Most of the increase has occurred under the United States occupation of the region.
It seems as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is bullish on President Trump’s new campaign to bomb the nation’s narcotic facilities...
Last night, Afghan and US forces launched operations in Helmand to abolish opium processing labs. 8 labs were destroyed on day one. We're determined to tackle criminal economy and narcotics trafficking with full force. It's the main source of financing violence and terror.
— Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) November 20, 2017
Perhaps in a preview of things to come, Sunday through Monday’s U.S airstrikes in Afghanistan signal the war is about to intensify.
Stealth fighters and other support aircraft only managed to knockout 10 narcotic facilities and as the report states there are about another 400-500 to go.
if true langley is pissed.
Western Opium Wars & Dens...karma!
Greg Hunter "I am for Israel" @ 19:18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTEl5yN6qzI
on Thanksgiving nonetheless
you lost me Greg.
US Stealth Fighters Target "COMPETITORS'" Narcotics Production Facilities - There, fixed it for ya.
Wasn't it reported that opium base was flown out of Afghanistan by US interests to be processed into Heroin in Kosovo labs?
Afghanistan wasn't the best place for higher end processing........
US loses control of opium production -> US pushes "opioid epidemic" because supply is insufficient -> US bombs competing producers
If any of the Swamp's facilities were zapped they will be so ticked off.
stories lately of military choppers circling Langely for 1/2 hour then leaving... thought to be a message to knock it the fuck off with funding supporting isis and alqaida.. similar story line here perhaps
I see the CIA is eliminating the competition.
Drugs employ so very many people, from farmers to prison guards to rehab centers. As ass-backwards as this sounds, "drugs" are good for American employment. If the US bombed any "friendly" lab, it was so they could rebuild a newer, better, and bigger facility. The opiate epidemic is just starting.
Why use stealth fighters when drones seem highly capable?
Gotta keep the demand high, and the prices up.
Besides, a little live-fire product testing never hurt the sales flyer...
Nothing better that a stealth fighter to bomb some latrines.
Lets be honest, no drugs were harmed during these raids.
Pretty funny they sent a B52 to ride shotgun. What's that doing over Afghanistan if the plan is to reduce collateral damage??
Looks like President Trump un cuffed the military to help drain the Swamp of Revenue streams. We are witnessing Military Intel vs CIA globalist intel.
Standing armies in foreign countries is a progressive thing, a thing of tyranny and is not American.
"Henry St. George Tucker in Blackstone’s 1768 Commentaries on the Laws of England: “Wherever standing armies are kept up, and when the right of the people to keep and bear arms is, under any color or pretext whatsoever, prohibited, liberty, if not already annihilated, is on the brink of destruction.”
https://www.fff.org/2013/03/04/gun-control-and-the-dangers-of-a-standing...
To have tyranny you must first have a progressive.
Grimaldus
Well...there gies the Clinton Pension Plan! - first the Presidency, then the Clinton foundation scuttled, then shuttering the pedo ring, NOW her opium business built over the past 16 years!....HELL at this rate, Killary's gonna be actually using social security whike Bills in the slammer!
Anyone know why Heroine was so big of an epidemic in vietnam?
Because the CIA wanted a but load of $ to fund black ops for the advancement of the NWO agenda.
No idea. Like slogging through a jungle and getting ambushed wasn't enough fun already.
(((They))) hate the Taliban, because the Taliban opted for a pipeline deal with Iran and China, over the US and Turkmenistan.
The DOD and CYA are just the Goon Squad for our Petroleum intetests and Petrodollar (((owners))).
I'd love to know the cost of:
F-22 Raptor bomb run vs Operational costs & yield of Heroin Lab. I feel we're at the wrong end of a financial equation there!!!
>DOD CYA goon squad... absolutley!
Still one of the best summaries as to how this boat floats:
https://youtu.be/Gy3RUDl_YnU?t=260
Depends are we including the full price of the plane or just the operational cost of the mission and munitions?
It sounds bullish for the MIC.
Carry on.
Good thing the Taliban did not have an active S-200 lying around.
+1
DING-DING-DING...!!!
That is precisely what is going on here. And to think that there are Americans who are brain-dead enough to buy this anti-terror-taliban nonsense has to be the absolute pinnacle of their stupidity.
Damn free booters.
Sure, use one of the most expensive hourly aircraft and maybe use smart bombs at over $100,000. a piece to do what a Warthog could do without using DU ammo and iron bombs. Hey, our credit card never hits it's limit thanks to John McStain.
He clearly values his Thirty Pieces of Silver over that of his own tribe.
+1 for exposing the Judas Iscariot known as Greg Hunter.
Greg Hunter. Another Ziocuck exposed. Good to know.
That is because Hunter is listening to the common interpretation the modern churches preach about a geographical area called Israel. Israel is a people, not a geography. He believes those in Israel are the Israelites of the OT. A total fabrication. Rather than listening to moron preachers, he ought to study a little deeper. The Jesus he speaks of was exposing the counterfeit Jews over 2,000 years ago. The Edomites took over the concept of "Jew" over 2,000 years ago. This is not to say all of those calling themselves Jews are not Israelites, but a vast majority are counterfeits. Ye shall know them by their fruits. Here is what the bible states about them back at the time of Christ.

The seven churches are a pattern for modern day churches. Out of seven churches, God has favor with only two of the churches. What do they have in common?
The seven churches are a pattern for modern day churches. Out of seven churches, God has favor with only two of the churches. What do they have in common?
Oh FFS! This is Fight Club, not the 700 Club.
As such... if their "god Yahweh" can't keep them from getting whooped or kicked out regularly, then Yahweh is either
(a) a priestly fiction, or
(b) a "puny god"
Here's Hulk's view on arrogant and presumptuous, but puny gods...
https://youtu.be/DsUCRcK7QYc
72 names of Yahweh are male polarities of tetragrammitron. WIth female there are 144 names. 144 faces of triangles making Flower of Life. Recipe for structure of matter, which is trapped light in eternal loop
And found in older Egyptian culture.
Flower of Life - Abydos - pre dynastic - appears to be embedded not engraved.
Thump your bible elsewhere. Nobody cares about your primitive superstitions.
Actually it is maths codex for alien technology. But the primitives had no writing only storytelling, so it is engineering diagram translated into form preserved in primitive species, awaiting literate reader. Humans are simply clay for sculpting by more advanced species
Needs more porkrinds and banjos.
Nothing new. The poor sap is your typical dispensationalist evangelical with his head up Israel's ass. Never understood the position and don't care to - but it is amazing what that worldview will do to an otherwise reasonably intelligent human being.
Greg can suck a dick. he attacked CAF in favor of
israles british saturn zionist userping fucking asses.
RIPS
I figured he was smarter than that, so he supports the Rothschilds. Unsubscribed myself, such a shame most churches preach in support of that secular state.
Xtians can not understand anything about their own "magic book". None of them realise that they have fallen for a two thousand year old Roman Imperial Psy-Op. The story of the ministry of Jesus, starting in the Galilee, matches by location and event with The Jewish War or Judean War, also referred to in English as The Wars of the Jews, a book written by Josephus, later Josephus Flavius, a leader of the Zealots, captured by the Romans, who switched sides, became a turncoat and chronicled the crushing of the Jews by Titus Flavius and his legions. Josephus was so loved by the Flavians for all the good work he did that they adopted him, hence the name Josephus Flavius. The Jewish War and the New Testament, while sharing locations and timelines for events, differ of course, in the details of events. The timelines are set 40 years apart. For example - While Jesus tells his first deciples by the Sea of Galilee metaphoricly that you will be fishers of men in 30AD, the legions of Titus in the Jewish War take to boats on the same Sea of Galilee and spear a mass of swimming Zealots trying to escape in 70AD. They were literally fishers of men. Have a look if you dare.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=HS0WSEuousE
Thanks for pointing that out. "Israel is our ally" <vomit> He was in my subs; not any more.
My guess is that they are bombing the russian backed competition...... Just a hunch....
If true, Trumps private prez military wing? A sitting president does have a private military that is dedicated to his whims.
Would help to explain the pentagon tweets as of late, No?
MCain's left shoulder, opposite of his right bad leg, is now in severe pain and will require surgery on his right shoulder, opposite his left bad leg.
Din ding ding,....WINNER^^^^
If true, it means that USAF is bombing CIA's production facilities. LOL !!! First the JFK papers, and now this... Somebody's gonna get royally pissed...
Not if they are competitors
the Defense Department said it unleashed F-22 Raptor stealth fighters to bomb narcotic production facilities in southern Afghanistan targeting the revenue streams of the Taliban.
Sounds like propaganda to me. The taliban destroyed the Afghan opium evidenced by nearly 100% erradication just prior to the US invasion. Ever since the invasion the opium production has risen every single year and currently sits at record highs.
It probably is, but its hard to say. I did read a few years back that the Taliban had gotten into heroin for the needed cash. Impossible to verify. This feels like a token gesture at best.
So let me get this right: the F-22 is the only plane capable of dropping a precision 250lb bomb? Hehe he
So a mix of single prop-jet Tucanos (think a smaller version of a 'nam era Skyraider) flying with 5th gen stealth air superiority fighter. This mission was for someone's benefit but it had nothing to do with picking the best force for the gig at hand.
Where they trying to surprise the CIA or someone else?