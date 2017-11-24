Former Secret Service Agent Threatens To Reveal Details About Bill Clinton And Epstein's "Lolita Express"

In a furious twitter exchange with a Clinton aide on Friday, former secret service agent Dan Bongino threatened to reveal new details about Bill Clinton’s 26 documented trips aboard notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express."
Bongino and former Hillary Clinton aide Nick Merrill started feuding after Merrill challenged Bongino’s claim that Clinton was the most “manipulative political person in a position of power [he had] ever met in my entire life,” as Paul Watson pointed out.
Merrill fired back that Hillary “has enormous respect for the Secret Service & a great relationship with the agents on her detail.” He also alleged that Bongino was never on the Clintons’ detail – a claim that Bongino almost immediately disproved by supplying a photo of him sitting behind Hillary Clinton back in 2001.
This pic is from NY Newsday’s inside cover taken at the US Open in 2001. It’s one of literally hundreds of operations I conducted with Hillary documented throughly by official US govt paperwork of which I still have copies. You’re welcome to stop by & review the paperwork.Thanks. pic.twitter.com/C0lmJRlrDm
After accusing Merrill of being a “fraud”, Bongino dropped a ominous-sounding threat: “Be careful Nick, people know things not yet released publicly about your messiah Hillary. Don’t poke the bear loser, you may not like the results. #Epstein #EmailGate,” tweeted Bongino.
Be careful Nick, people know things not yet released publicly about your messiah Hillary. Don’t poke the bear loser, you may not like the results. #Epstein #EmailGate
He then taunted Merrill by asking: “Dear Nick, are you guys sure you know everyone on the Epstein planes?"
Dear Nick, are you sure you destroyed ALL of the Blackberries. Was there govt property in the bunch? #PeopleKnow
For those who are unfamiliar with his story, Jeffrey Epstein is a New York City financier who pled guilty in 2008 to a single count of soliciting sex from an underage girl. He eventually spent 13 months in prison and was forced to register as a level three sex offender (considered the highest risk of re-offending) though stories of his lust for girls as young of 12 have spread like wildfire in recent years.
Epstein allegedly installed beds in his custom jet, and also purportedly filmed powerful men during romps with underage girls to obtain materials for blackmail.
According to Fox News, Epstein allegedly had a team of traffickers who procured girls as young as 12 to service his friends on Epstein’s “Orgy Island,” an estate on Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands. Epstein now lives permanently in the US Virgin Islands.
Clinton chose to continue his association with Epstein even after the lurid trial, according to the Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking, “everyone within his inner circles knew was a pedophile." Speculation that Clinton was involved with Epstein was noted in "Bill Clinton Was Here": The Elite One-Percent’s 'Orgy Island' Exposed." An article by the now defunct Gawker titled "Flight Logs Put Clinton, Dershowitz on Pedophile Billionaire’s Sex Jet" added to speculation about Clinton's troubling relationship with the convicted sex offender.
Bill Clinton took repeated trips on the " Lolita Express"—the private passenger jet owned by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein—with an actress in softcore porn movies whose name appears in Epstein's address book under an entry for "massages," according to flight logbooks obtained by Gawker and published today for the first time. The logs also show that Clinton shared more than a dozen flights with a woman who federal prosecutors believe procured underage girls to sexually service Epstein and his friends and acted as a "potential co-conspirator" in his crimes.
Epstein's predatory past, and his now-inconvenient relationships with a Who's Who of the Davos set, hit the front pages again earlier this month when one of his victims, Virginia Roberts, claimed in a federal court filing that Epstein recruited her as a "sex slave" at the age of 15 and "sexually trafficked [her] to politically-connected and financially-powerful people," including Prince Andrew and attorney Alan Dershowitz. (The latter, the filing claimed, had sex with the victim "on private planes"; Dershowitz vigorously denies the charges, as does Prince Andrew.)
Two female associates of Epstein—the socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein's former assistant Sarah Kellen—have been repeatedly accused in court filings of acting as pimps for him, recruiting and grooming young girls into their network of child sex workers, and frequently participating in sex acts with them. Kellen in particular was believed by detectives in the Palm Beach Police Department, which was the first to start unraveling the operation, to be so deeply involved in the enterprise that they prepared a warrant for her arrest as an accessory to molestation and sex with minors. In the end, she was never arrested or charged, and federal prosecutors granted her immunity in a 2007 non-prosecution agreement that described her as a "potential co-conspirator" in sex trafficking.
Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, has been accused by Roberts of photographing Epstein's victims "in sexually explicit poses and [keeping] the child pornography on her computer," and "engag[ing] in lesbian sex with the underage females she procured for Epstein." She has denied the allegations in the past.
Clinton shared Epstein's plane with Kellen and Maxwell on at least 11 flights in 2002 and 2003—before any of the allegations against them became public—according to the pilots' logbooks, which have surfaced in civil litigation surrounding Epstein's crimes. In January 2002, for instance, Clinton, his aide Doug Band, and Clinton's Secret Service detail are listed on a flight from Japan to Hong Kong with Epstein, Maxwell, Kellen, and two women described only as "Janice" and "Jessica." One month later, records show, Clinton hopped a ride from Miami to Westchester on a flight that also included Epstein, Maxwell, Kellen, and a woman described only as "one female."
In 2002, as New York reported previously, Clinton recruited Epstein to make his plane available for a week-long anti-poverty and anti-AIDS tour of Africa with Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, billionaire creep Ron Burkle, Clinton confidant Gayle Smith (who now serves on Barack Obama's National Security Council), and others. The logs from that trip show that Maxwell, Kellen, and a woman named Chauntae Davis joined the entourage for five days.
That last name, Chauntae Davies, emerged elsewhere in papers unearthed by the various investigations into Epstein's sex ring: his little black book. Davies is one of 27 women listed in the book under an entry for "Massage- California," one of six lists of massage girls Epstein kept in various locales, with a total of 160 names around the globe, many of them underage victims.
Today, Davies is an actress with credits including HBO's Enlightened. In 2002, she was 23. According to her IMDB profile, in addition to her apparent massage work for Epstein, she landed a role that year as a "lingerie model" in Exposed, a movie produced by a softcore porn company called MRG Entertainment. (Other MRG films include Deviant Desires and Carnal Confessions; the company has since been purchased by Larry Flynt. Exposed, appropriately enough, was directed by a pseudonymous auteur who went by the name of Clinton J. Williams.) Davies's role in Clinton's flying AIDS-prevention circus isn't clear, and though her LinkedIn page claims a certificate in Swedish massage, there is no evidence that she ever actually treated Epstein to one. Reached via e-mail, she said only, "I really am not interested in being slandered in the media for having known this person a time ago. Some of the things being said are not things I have information on."
Full flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein's "Lolita Express"
It's interesting that in 2017 America - where any 9 year old can watch porn vids that would have astounded Kraft-Ebbing, we expect our public figures to behave like Puritans.
Former Secret Service Agent Threatens To Reveal Details About Bill Clinton And Epstein's "Lolita Express"
My response: I would really like to see the details about the "Lolita Express" become public just to see how America reacts.
If America is NOT outraged in virtually every community, then we are DOOMED!!!
Release the shit. We can only wait so many decades!
depose bill clinton. that must be the first step.
How many of those underaged girls died shortly after their flights?
The agents that were a part of the raid on Epstein island have previously commented on the disappearance of the video equipment and evidence found on the island and the hasty closing of the investigation.
Pedophilia is the last gate to go through to get accepted into the satanic ruling cult. It's the threat of exposure that is the fear glue that keeps it all going. If one goes down, they all go down. Which is why there is no effort by the feral bureau of investigation to bust the pedo ring.
It's a Global Massive Sex Compromised Intelligence Operation ring run out of the Deep State headquartered in Israel by the ZioNeoConFascist.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lKe32JerYws
Operation Talpiot (Mossad) is a 40 year plan of full spectrum domination of the information telecommunication industry..worldwide.
It's an ongoing operation since the 70's and they have kill switches everywhere. The treasonous and corrupt US .gov has transported all the technology industry to Tel Aviv.
And to add to that here is some first-hand insight in the un-topic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRuKmxQSPSw
true. and as mr. google says, there are only reasons to invest in israel. highest tech outside the u.s., it's said.
stanley kubrick wasn't kidding.
Clintons, Bushes and Obama are all $ee Eye A. Epstein is a blackmail honey pot funded by retailer billionaire Leslie Wexner to benefit the Mo$$ad. Epstein would get the goods to blackmail all these people.
I watched a good video about Harvey, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Two middle class kids from Boston> Ahh not so fast. Ben's grandpa was $ee Eye Aye working on media and art for $ee Eye A at Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) - ditto his mom. Their break through movie backed by Harvey was screened at the White House with $ee Eye A Bill. Matt Damon - same thing. And notice how they haev done ENDLESS $ee Eye A, N$A, Deep State movies glorifying the surveillance state and intel agencies. There were agency people on the set of all of these movies too.
So if this shit bag Harvery Weinstein was backing them and was backing Bill and the DNC - the $ee Eye A was involved.
The Bush’s, Clinton’s & Obama are all Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath CIA “Company Men”
Realize this this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Alphabet Agency is involved in virtually every capacity of business along with their Criminal Front Companies. Hollywierd included.
That’s exactly, what needs to be comprehended into the human consciousness.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her co horts are only a symptom to the host.
The host being the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Yep. Plus, it's well documented that Hitler came to power with the help of the banksters, and the banksters were more than happy to help him kill jews. Just sayen', the jew conspiracy narrative is flawed in so many ways. These assholes are technocrats and luciferians with god complexes, not practicing jews or even "fake" jews, whatever that's supposed to mean. What's the message in that? Can't tell the fake jews from the real ones so let's get rid of them all? Just more distraction away from the cult of globalism, which is the true religion of TPTB.
By fake jew I mean they are not the biblical semites, but a turkish nomadic tribe called the hazarlar (khazarians).
Also David Irving, an English historian who could speak German documented the two major German banks that funded Hitler. One being a Rothschild bank.
https://www.the-scientist.com/?articles.view/articleNo/37821/title/Genet...
DNA studies of the Ashkanazi are not reliable because they are gamed or politicized. In a previous life, I did genomic research. I could provide examples.
And I agree about the Biblical Institute links. They are usually worth reading. I think they dug a hole for themselves with the tiny URL thing.
http://www.fantompowa.info/koestlerindex.htm
I know the non Christian Bolsehviks backed by the Roth$child$ murdered 25 million Christian Russians, I hope the Russians never forget.
I know 1.1 million Christian Americans were murdered in a "civil war" which was the same type of op by the same type of people. After the war - those people flooded into the south to take over textile and tobacco business. One popular last name they adopted in the South to conceal their true background was Rose like that genteel (not gentile) southerner Charlie Rose.
Freddie, another one. Leo Frank
https://nationalvanguard.org/2015/08/leo-frank-guilty-of-murder-part-1/