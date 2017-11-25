We Don't Trust Each Other Anymore

Authored by Taylor Lewis via Mises Canada,
To channel Tina Turner briefly, what’s trust got to do with keeping a nation? Everything, it turns out.
Despite an uptick over the past year, Americans’ trust in the key institutions is fading. Congress, big business, national news outlets, the criminal justice system–the organizations that influence our public life most are those the least trusted.
The presidency, now presided by over by the trash-talking and tweeting Donald Trump, continues to see its confidence rating plummet. The media’s near-constant negative reporting doesn’t help Trump’s image.
Events in recent days are guaranteed to worsen domestic relations. Truth in character is a diminishing trait. Blame, as ever, lies on both sides.
The Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson’s latest offering highlights the abundance of lies coming from the White House. Everything from failed campaign disclosures to clumsy press hearing answers get Gerson’s goat. A swamp scribbler par excellence, the Post writer embodies establishment opinion on Trump. And while his criticisms are overwrought - the Trump Administration no more frames facts to create a more favorable image than its predecessor - they represent how many liberals view the President.
Still, Gerson isn’t all wrong. One of his targets - Christian support for Alabama Senate candidate accused lecher Roy Moore - is on the mark. The accusations lobbed against Moore haven’t been fully verified, but it’s hard to think so many similar stories would emerge, all depicting the same scenario. Moore hasn’t denied his predilection for minors, either.
Moore’s behavior doesn’t automatically bar Christian support. But it should cause concern. Yet Christian evangelicals have embraced the godly judge even more since the allegations were put in print. “Many of the people who should be supplying the moral values required by self-government have corrupted themselves,” Gerson writes.
It’s never worth debasing the faith for the earthly practice of politics. Unfortunately, some Christians elevate politics - and politicians - to a divine level. Is it any wonder then that secular liberals would look disdainfully upon politically passionate Christians?
For all the sins of hypocrisy on the right, the left is equally guilty, if not more.
Liberals’ recent about-face on Bill Clinton’s sexual predation is the mea culpa of the 21st century. For decades, Democrat operatives and media flunkies have waved away charges that Clinton raped, fondled, and aggressively pursued women other than his wife.
The outing of Harvey Weinstein as a gross pervert changed all that.
The smutty scandal unearthed by Ronan Farrow was more than sordid revelations of Hollywood hijinks–it’s become a cultural turning point. Going forward, we’ll look back at the pre-Weinstein days as a time more innocent and less corrupt, fictive as it was.
As liberals come forth and express contrition over doubting Clinton’s victims, it’s hard to take their compunction seriously, especially when they waged a propaganda war painting Republicans as theocratic tyrants who want all women to return to the detestable model of June Cleaver. Chris Hayes, Matthew Yglesias, Michelle Goldberg, and others are playing the public for fools if they think that twenty years of playing offensive line for QB Willie will easily be forgotten.
Then there’s Lena Dunham, the boisterous voice of socially-conscious millennials. The “Girls” creator has championed herself as a voice of women and an ally of the abused–until it came knocking on her own door. When a writer for her hit show was accused of raping actress Aurora Perrineau, Dunham snapped to his defense, tweeting “first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up.”
Not a bad message. Except that Dunham once claimed women never lie about rape. This selective feminism isn’t doing liberals like Lena any favors. If that wasn’t enough, the very woman who celebrated the extinction of white men was just accused of being a closet racist by a colleague.
Dunham’s a wily example, but not wholly exceptional. Minnesota senator Al Franken has been accused by two women of inappropriate groping. Actor Kevin Spacey was fired from a host of gigs for preying on young men. George Takei is fighting off allegations of imposing himself on men. Russell Simmons has been outed for forcing a 17-year-old to perform oral sex on him. All share a common characteristic: They are outspoken leftists.
There is a devious pattern to all of this. Many of the most vocal ideologues end up hiding dark secrets. Their sanctimony makes it harder to accept our imperfect nature and, in turn, see one another for genuine people to work things out with.
In Eugene O’Neill’s Christian-themed play Days Without End, the demonic doppelgänger Loving mocks the protagonist’s search for higher meaning, declaring that “there is not truth for men, that human life is unimportant and meaningless.”
Without truth, we are base creatures, festering in a bloody power struggle.
“To abandon facts is to abandon freedom,” writes Timothy Snyder. “If nothing is true, then all is spectacle.”
It isn’t just spectacle–it’s a dark void without purpose. And if man lacks purpose, his country, by default, must as well.
At their core, nations are composed of a shared set of truths. When those beliefs diverge to the point of irreconcilability, a schism becomes inevitable. Divided houses don’t stand.
The moral hypocrisy on display by the country’s leading influencers is shredding what little commonality Americans still have. How can a society last when its members no longer believe their neighbors are acting in good faith?
There's a group of us who believe that undermining the constitution and all of it's processes with social justice warriors is just not funny. It's not about trust, it's about betrayal!!!
This article is an example of seditious betrayal of the soul of America.
Its objective is to divide and conquer as well as incite CW2.
Something to consider as suggested by Dimitry Orlov in The Five Stages of Collapse: Survivors’ Toolkit:
"In an effort to introduce a helpful taxonomy of collapses, I have defined my five stages of collapse to serve as mental milestones...the proposed taxonomy ties each of the five stages of collapse to the breaching of a specific level of trust, or faith, in the status quo. Although each stage causes physical, observable changes in the environment, these can be gradual, while the mental flip is generally quite swift...
Stage 1: Financial collapse. Faith in ‘business as usual’ is lost...Financial institutions become insolvent; savings are wiped out and access to capital is lost.
Stage 2: Commercial collapse. Faith that the ‘market will provide’ is lost...import and retail chains break down and widespread shortages of survival necessities becomes the norm.
Stage 3: Political collapse. Faith in the ‘government will take care of you’ is lost. As...the political establishment loses legitimacy and relevance.
Stage 4: Social collapse. Faith that ‘your people will take care of you’ is lost as local social institutions...run out of resources or fail through internal conflict.
Stage 5: Cultural collapse. Faith in the goodness of humanity is lost....Families disband and compete as individuals for scarce resources."
Cool! I'm stage 5.
This is a scale of increasing obvious truth right? I mean families disbanding is pretty silly, but we are all individuals competing for scarce resources. That's obvious.
The Author seems to forget that someone is presumded innocent until found guilty in a court of law. He is using the court of public opinion in the cases he cites and is therefore no better than the scum media.
No u are criminal first. Sorry thats the real way Laws are written. "Criminal background check" ect ect ect start actually reading the words, you will see.
No you are an abusable & jailable serf, like everyone who isn't in the big money printing club. Got Billions?
"Enslave & Punish" - Transformers Cop Car
The US must seem very confusing to those who don't accept that tribalism is now and the future.
Whites in places like a Alabama don't care what outsiders from New York or DC think or say about the man from their tribe and outsiders rallying against him only strengthens their solidarity.
Likewise, Mestizos in California don't care what Whites from Alabama think of their tribal candidates.
So on and so forth.
The federal judicial system is seen as being hell bent on destroying respective tribes.
If you have a problem with this reality and are a Boomer, you only have yourself to thank for believing multiculturism would work.
And the author is simply wrong about Moore: he says 'so many claims' can't be wrong.
There are two claims, and one has been thoroughly debunked. As for the 14 year old, in addition to claiming she had her own phone in her room (something central to life as a teenager, which a girl is unlikely to ever forget), court records show that her custody was transferred to her father 12 days after she supposedly met Moore, because she was a troubled child. Then, a year later her mother regained custody because the girl had substantially improved her behavior. That runs totally contrary to her story that the encounter with Moore precipitated a long decline. And the above is backed up by court records. In short, she's lied on multiple fronts.
Orlov is most definitely genuine and truthful in his analysis WRT these Five Stages of Collapse, although it seems as if the imminent collapse of Western Civilization will not necessarily entail a systematic or enumerated path.
Dmitry Orlov's Five Stages seem to be occurring simultaneously and suddenly.
Yes, the perception of simultaneous collapse is.
It probably is being sped up.
IIRC, those stages don't need to be distinct - i.e. the 2nd stage can start before the 1st finishes. And depending on which metric you use, we've either been in a long drawn out state of financial collapse either since 1971 or since 2000. '71 was the Nixon Shock where we defaulted on our obligations, and 2000 was the end of the dot com bubble, the peak of employment-population ratio, and the end of further debt fueling real growth. Regardless of which one you think is appropriate, most of the growth during the past decade and a half or so has been paper and fraudulent. The fraud will continue until there is no can left to kick, and that will likely be brought on either by some systemic institutions going tits up (I doubt the Fed has the ammo to handle another Lehman event,) or the death of the petrodollar system leading to a currency crisis. Or the former could kick the latter off.
In other words, the stock market will, on average, go up until our entire financial system takes a shit, or at least that's what I expect.
Stage 6: put your training and skills to use slaughtering your enemies (those who want to enslave you), as there is no longer anyone to stop you.
And hence it is, that he who attempts to get another man into his absolute power, does thereby put himself into a state of war with him; it being to be understood as a declaration of a design upon his life: for I have reason to conclude, that he who would get me into his power without my consent, would use me as he pleased when he had got me there, and destroy me too when he had a fancy to it; for no body can desire to have me in his absolute power, unless it be to compel me by force to that which is against the right of my freedom, i.e. make me a slave. To be free from such force is the only security of my preservation; and reason bids me look on him, as an enemy to my preservation, who would take away that freedom which is the fence to it; so that he who makes an attempt to enslave me, thereby puts himself into a state of war with me.
My Gut feeling, for a while now tells me this:
It's because in times of trouble, the circle of trust contracts.
Smaller and smaller down to localities, and families. Local.
Trust in the federal government is collapsing/contracting along with other large institutions.
Smaller circle of trust = decentralization.
Actually it is about trust, and there's betrayal because there's no trust. There's not only no trust in government institutions, there's no trust between individual Americans person to person either, and without trust there's nothing. And since nothing comes from nothing, Presto, we don't have a country.
Here is an article that takes a deeper look at the idea of honesty, truth and trust. https://nomomrniceguy.wordpress.com/2017/11/22/the-altered-states-of-america/
America is becoming the Altered States of America. Time to turn around kids !
It's an entirely selfish, predatory 'society' now. People only want their pension, paycheck, or next high. There is rarely a moment when two people will work together for mutual benefit anymore.
We have become the exact opposite of what allowed humans populate this planet - small interdependent groups that cared for each other. All set for extinction.
You are correct in this observation.
I noticed this tendency towards selfishness about 10 years ago, when I lived in a rural North Idaho, off-the-grid location.
One of the most important tasks for people who choose to live in off-the-grid Northern extremes is the procurement of firewood, which in and of itself requires heavy physical exertion and very hard labor.
Up until recently, one might be able to secure a gentleman's agreement with one or more of your neighbors to aid you in this endeavor.
It went something like this:
Several neighbors would band together with their trucks and chainsaws and spend six or seven hours of hard physical labor to procure 4 or 5 cord of firewood for one individual person's homestead. That person would then be expected to help everyone else in the group by pledging their labor to secure the same benefits and security for other participants.
This process would historically be repeated until every family had the required amount of quality firewood necessary to survive the Winter.
If one person within the group suddenly decides that they don't need to help the rest, as they've already secured their firewood stash at everyone else's expense, then the entire agreement/process rapidly breaks down.
Then the hatred and resentment begins to escalate, as no one wants to help anyone else get firewood if they believe their labor is being exploited or they are being taken advantage of.
Moral and ethical behavior is becoming a relic of the past, and the future of humanity will suffer because of it.
If a man does not have self honesty then he may notbe honest with another, and if he is not honest with another there is no trust. When you have no trust you do not have a positive relationship of outcome ---> https://nomomrniceguy.wordpress.com/2017/11/22/the-altered-states-of-america/
You forgot their next 100%-free womb-productivity reward to include: hundreds per month in free EBT groceries, hundreds in monthly cash assistance, rental subsidy and $6,318 child-tax-credit check, not to mention their excused absenteeism from work in mom-gang jobs, which are indeed [predatory] for all but the moms.
A vote for Moore is like a vote for Trump where it's not so much for that person as against the other ....it's how Trump won it's how Moore will win ...his opponent is a lot worst ...
Such high standards. The guy who is less worse than the guy you see as the worst guy.
Great formula if you are picking the officers for a Pirate Ship
That's an apt metaphor. The US is a pirate empire
How about less concern over salacious, hyped stories about sex and politicians that spike media ratings and more concern about the overall moral decline, including a 62% out-of-wedlock birth rate, aided and abetted by multiple, pay-per-birth monthly welfare and tax-code welfare structures that encourage it.
“The accusations lobbed against Moore haven’t been fully verified, but it’s hard to think so many similar stories would emerge, all depicting the same scenario. Moore hasn’t denied his predilection for minors, either”
Utter unmitigated bull crap. The allegations are false.
If the 24/7 media focus on sex abuse represents reality and not just a way to boost ratings and ad sales by a focus on titillating topics, people need to question why so many minors are [so unsupervised] by their parents that they end up on the airplanes of abusers or in cars with them. [Where] are the parents? A child is a [responsibility], not just a way to ensure excused absenteeism in family-friendly workplaces, free or subsidized rent, free EBT groceries and a $6,318 child-tax-credit check. Perhaps, in an era when so much sex abuse is allegedly happening, one of the parents in households with intact marriages needs to sacrifice a job and the luxury items that dual-earner households can afford to watch young daughters closely, [even] during the vulnerable teenage years. Perhaps, single moms need to consider marrying their children’s fathers to make this more protective parental mode feasible, like the parents of past eras.
I trust Putin, though. He is much less vested in what is today going on in US as "politics" than anyone in US. Rightly so keeps the distance from mud and shit slinging US monkeys.
Being gullible a bit different than trusting.
It's long past time for soul searching, that should have been done after the BS story about Iraqi soldiers and babies in Kuwait compliments of the expensive US propaganda firm, Hill and Knowlton.
The best reference I know to describe America's reality comes from a Hollywood film about the 2003 Cheney Irag invasion.
From Matt Damon, Green Zone;
"What do you think is going to happen the next time we ask people to trust us?"
Then you elected Donald Trump, Huckster of the first order, Elixir Salesman and attention whore that only America could create, and you allowed him to occupy the supposedly highest office in your land.
Listening to a Canadian bitch about Trump while that nitwit is PM just makes me laugh. No wonder why nobody takes Canada seriously. They're hopeless.
If you weren't such a dolt you would realize the Kid is just a shiny face who has no real power.
If you weren't such a dolt you would realize Trump is nothing more than cheap entertainment for idiots like yourself.
Check this out*:
*trust me :-)
lets just go ahead and have a civil war while the rich elite laugh their fucking asses off at the fact that they provoked it all while keeping the average person too busy to realize how much the rich elite have leeched off the average american
Maybe I'm just naive, but I'm hoping the United States might split apart peacefully, like Czechoslovokia recently did, without Civil War 2.
Nah...It’s crap like this article that Americans have long been tired of. This writer and the people he quotes have no more insight or authority on subject matter then a homeless person in a tent city. Very few have ever respected joirnalism and this idiot proves it..If he half a brain he might read up on Jefferson and Franklin on you schmucks peddling garbage..
> he might read up on Jefferson and Franklin
How much have you read, I wonder?
Are you sure things are just like you believe them?
This "Then there’s Lena Dunham" shit is just propaganda, regardless.
Government is public enemy number 1
Local governments, those who are directly accountable to voters such as in small towns are not so bad, but the bigger the government, the worse it is.
Government controls drugs, booze, gambling, prostitution, protection and more. Sounds like the Mafia or Cartel doesn't it? And it has no problem taking over your freedom, bank account or wallet if it has a mind to.
Even Cartels and Mafia have helped poor communities.
Government murders those in the name of a war on something or another whenever it is backed into a corner and needs to divert attention in its 'homeland'
That is why we can't trust those that say one thing and do another, like Bush, Clinton, Obama and now Trump, the god fathers of the government.
That good advice has been openly available for decades.
To not trust people today is clearly the wise, prudent, appropriate default position.
As long as you don't expect much from people, after you observe they are trustworthy for a long, long time... that can be taken into account. But what that means in practice is something like "trust them to do the right thing when the chips are not down". When the chips are down? Good luck with that! In rare cases that will work, but usually not.
As for politicians, government, corporate executives and corporations... forget about it. Almost never will they be trustworthy.
I went to school with a guy that looked the part of the All-American Good Kid. Good looks, big smile, seemed honest and genuine.
As a kid he threw rocks at leashed dogs, kicked cats, knocked the heads off the tulips in the city park, etc. As a juvenile he keyed cars, shoplifted, kicked the spokes on parked bikes, etc. As a young adult he intentionally ran over squirrels, hit his girlfriends, cheated on tests, etc. The guy was a complete and utter asshole with a disarming smile.
The last I heard he was the Manager of a big Home Depot somewhere. Imagine having a guy like that as your boss.
The more crowded we get, the more being a psychopath pays off.
One of my neighbors has a kid headed down the same road. On the surface, he's a good-looking kid that is very athletic but down inside, he's a budding criminal and a real smartass.
He started off trashing people's yards at age 9 with his friends. Moved on to using airguns to shoot up the siding on people's houses (along with spraypainting the siding), committing other acts of vandalism, and beating on people's windows/doors in the middle of the night for fun. He and his friends break into residential garages and sheds for grins, stealing things from one garage/shed and putting them in another.
His old man spent time in prison after being fired from his job as a schoolteacher (imagine that). His mother is fighting a losing battle trying to control him (parents are divorced). The last time he damaged my house, the local constabulary told me that they are working on a case to present to the juvenile prosecutor - they know he's trouble, but a lack of video evidence has hampered their case. Knowing that the cops are on to him, the kid is careful about how he does things.
God only knows what will happen when he gets to high school.
Trust is earned. If nobody trusts you? Whats the message?
I don't trust Libs.... You people are certifiably insane!
the key to a successful con of any kind is taking advantage of the trust of the mark. the mark, in this case, are the american people. the conmen are the usa .gov. that is the irony of the neocon moniker even though i still prefer calling them zionazis.