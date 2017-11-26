Ex-Clinton Foundation Official Tied To Chinese Kindergarten Embroiled In Bizarre Sexual Abuse Scandal

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
A former Clinton Foundation official who is now an independent director at a company which operates private schools in China has found himself embroiled in a bizarre child abuse scandal involving needles, pills, “brown syrup,” nudity, and sexual molestation, according to parents.
The head of a Beijing kindergarten has been fired after China launched a nationwide investigation into a chain of private schools operated by RYB Education Inc. ($RYB) following claims of abuse at multiple locations. Parents report at least 8 toddlers with mysterious needle marks, while others said their children were forced to take white pills that were supposed to be “a little secret” between the children and teachers, along with some sort of “brown syrup” given to the students. Children were also allegedly stripped naked and forced to stand, or locked in a dark room, one parent said.
An unidentified mother who made a viral video about the abuse told reporters Thursday that her son was was injected with a brown liquid by a teacher and made to strip along with other students before being “examined” by a naked adult male stranger, describing it as an "action like sexual intercourse." When the mother pressed the principal to allow her to review closed circuit footage from the school, she was denied.
Medical examination of eight children confirmed that the injuries were in fact caused by needles, Guanzhuang police report.
Furious parents gathered in front of RYB Education New World Kindergarten on Friday demanding answers, while China’s Xinhua news agency reports that children were also sexually molested.
The Beijing kindergarten at the heart of the controversy is located next to a large military base, sparking rumors that military officials had been sexually abusing the children. Notably, the husband of the kindergarten’s director was previously an official at the base, however Fun Junfeng, the base’s political commissioner told PLA daily that there was “no evidence” that military personnel are involved in the abuse.
Mail Online reports:
Li Jing, mother of a three-year-old girl, told AFP her daughter had not been abused but said other children had explained how they were coerced into taking pills.
“Other kids were saying it’s not to be called taking a pill, but a reward. And the pill is not to be called a pill, but a jelly bean, and is a little secret between the child and the teacher,” Li said.
“I asked my child after I heard what other parents said and my child said that they had taken two white pills after lunch, and slept after eating the pills,” one father told CCTV outside the school on Thursday.
These latest allegations are not the first involving RYB schools. In April, the head of a different RYB kindergarten in Beijing was suspended after admitting that teachers had made “severe mistakes” when videos emerged of children being thrown and kicked in the back. In October, 2016 two teachers from an RYB kindergarten in the northeast Julin province were sentenced to 34 months in prison after jabbing children in the buttocks, head, and insides of their mouths with sewing needles.
Link to the Clinton Foundation
RYB Education operates 80 kindergartens and has another 175 franchised locations across 130 cities in China, according to filings. All of its directors are Chinese, with the exception of former Clinton Foundation executive and associate dean at Yale, Joel Getz, 52, who is listed as an Independent Director.
Mr. Joel A. Getz is Independent Director of the Company. Prior to that, Mr. Getz served as Director of Development for the William J. Clinton Foundation in New York and was President of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City.
The RYB Investor Relations page lists Getz as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee.
Bill Bishop of the Sinocism China Newsletter and Axios contributor points out that it’s a bit odd that an Associate Dean at Yale would be on the board of directors of a Chinese kindergarten chain, suggesting that perhaps Getz thought it would be “easy money.”
Why is Joel Getz, an associate dean at Yale, on the board of RYB Education? Must have thought would be easy money, form now at the center of child abuse scandal https://t.co/tmAtuIFzr1 pic.twitter.com/xpVDXRsr5f
— Bill Bishop (@niubi) November 24, 2017
Shares of RYB plummeted on Friday after the investigation was announced, falling over 42% in early trade only to recover slightly, ending the day down 38.41%.
Excuse me Fight Club but perhaps someone here, probably an old-timer, might please refresh my memory? Was it George Bush Sr that was quoted once as saying "If the American public ever found out what we were up to then they'd hang every one of us in the streets"?
Does anyone remember that quote and its context? I think it is relevant here.
You mean this: George Herbert Walker Bush: “Sarah, if the American people ever find out what we have done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us.”
That is a famous 1992 quote by George Herbert Walker Bush to Sarah McLendon, a Texas journalist who Bush had known for years and who was the grand dame of the White House press corps at the time. McLendon had asked Bush: “What will the people do if they ever find out the truth about Iraq-gate and Iran contra?”
Hey Zeropoint. I try to at least give you a click on your articles. Not to be a kiss ass but because I like the rawness and disregard of your posts. Because of that, I am also frequently compelled to post a comment. Here on ZH I will never forget a post (that I forget) where you as an author came out and joined fight club and beat the shit out of a crap poster. In my mind it was a thing of beauty. It's nice to hear from authors defending their thoughts, whether we agree or disagree. So many authors just put their shit out there and ride on it.
Brown syrup. Needle marks. Jelly bean pills. Sleeping children. Narcs? Sedatives? Hypnotics? Heroin? Sexual abuse?
Clinton Foundation always appears in bizarre child abuse and trafficking cases.
Remember Jim Garrow? He was the head of a charity called Pink Pagoda Girls, rescuing little girls in China (girls are disproportionately aborted or killed after birth because of the One-Child Policy, which leads most parents to desire a boy).
Garrow got outed as CIA by BHusseinO, and as a result I think he got tossed out of China, if I'm not mistaken? Haven't heard anything about him in well over a year. Evidently PPG still exists, but their website has been shut down. Hmmmmm.
Does this fit into the equation somehow? Dang, this is getting confusing...
They need to get Hollywood to snap into action and crank out a TV movie declaring it all a carefully-crafted hoax.
It worked when they needed to clear the freaks at the McMartin Preschool.
Well, it didn't COMPLETELY work; there was that pesky retired FBI agent Ted Gunderson to deal with. He was hired by a group of the McMartin children's parents, and kept giving speeches about the mind-numbing results of the investigation he did. Photos, drawings by the children showing satanic rituals, the whole story.
Funny how he died, after being slowly poisoned with cyanide, after complaining that the CIA was after him. His doctor did a YT video about it, explaining his murder pretty conclusively. Wonder if it's been removed from YT by now, for an alleged "copyright violation" or something?
