British PM Makes It Clear: Eastern Partnership Is Created To Damage Russia

Authored by Peter Korzun via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Leaders from the EU and six former Soviet states – Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus – met on Nov.24 to discuss the prospects for deepening ties.
Brussels has always insisted that Eastern Partnership (EaP) with the six states is “not aimed at any country” but it does not sound sincere. British Prime Minister Theresa May left no doubt the EU says one thing meaning another when she warned the summit to be on guard against “the actions of hostile states like Russia which… attempt to tear our collective strength apart”.
According to the prime minister, “From agriculture in Ukraine to the tech sector in Belarus – there is a huge amount of potential in the Eastern neighborhood that we should nurture and develop.”
This is nothing else but a thinly veiled call for Eastern Partnership non-EU members to shift from Russia to the EU.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was more restrained, saying the EU’s partnership with the six states was “very important for our own security.” She did not mention Russia specifically but the meaning was clear. By and large, she meant the same thing Theresa May said.
It’s not words only. Theresa May found it important to emphasize that the UK is about to leave the EU but not Europe and remains unconditionally committed to maintaining European security. The UK plans to spend £100 million over five years to counter what it calls a Russian “disinformation” campaign in what is called the “Eastern Neighborhood.”
The PM’s personal campaign against Moscow is seemingly gaining pace. Addressing the Lord Mayor's Banquet at London's Guildhall on Nov.13, Theresa May launched a crusade against Russia. She called Moscow a “threat to international security” and blamed it for provoking “dangerous and unpredictable” conflicts, “meddling in elections,” hacking the Danish Ministry of Defence and the Bundestag, undermining free societies, and carrying out “cyber espionage and disruption.”
At the same time, none of non-EU Eastern Partnership members was given a clear signal that they could one day join the EU. There is no appetite in the EU for eastward expansion. “This is not an enlargement or accession summit,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker explained.
It’s worth noting that Russian officials never said that the UK or the EU was considered as a hostile state or organization despite the anti-Russia policy, including launching the sanctions war. In the given case, it’s not so important what the PM said but rather who it was destined for.
The Eastern Partnership is an EU program aimed at gradual integration of the six states of the post-Soviet space. Armenia and Belarus are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union and other integration projects with Russia’s participation. Five states (except Georgia) are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Ukraine does not take part in the CIS activities but it has not formally withdrawn from the organization. Belarus is a part of the commonwealth (the Union State) with Russia. In practice, it means that Great Britain spoke on behalf of Moscow’s allies calling Russia a hostile state! Is it not an example of outright political pressure? She actually states that “agriculture in Ukraine” and “the tech sector in Belarus” are threatened by Moscow and need West’s protection! It’s a well-known and undeniable fact that the Belarusian industry would have collapsed a long time ago without orders coming from Russia.
Any time a Russian official expresses doubt about the benefits some EU states get from the EU membership, a ballyhoo is raised about Moscow’s attempts to undermine European unity. But the apparently hostile statements of Theresa May aimed at igniting anti-Russian sentiments are perceived as something normal by EU leadership and bureaucrats.
Is it not strange that the statements in the name of the “United Europe” are made by the leader of the country, which is leaving the EU? The UK is a lame duck; it did not represent anybody at the summit but itself. It’s clear that the PM is dancing to Washington’s tune. The statements create an uncertain environment on the eve of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s visit to Moscow. As the PM sees it, the head of Foreign Office is going to making a trip to the hostile state to talk with the enemy.
Speaking about EaP’s non-EU members on the eve of the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “Clearly, the relationship with Russia plays a pivotal role for all those countries. I feel really very happy for this opportunity to conduct a discussion today to know more about the situation in those countries, and I am hopeful that the summit will be a success.” The statements made by her British counterpart demonstrated that the chances of EaP’s success are zilch, the same as the chances of the six non-EU states to become full-fledged members of the bloc. But the PM’s words confirm the well-known fact – the real goal of EaP is to deprive Russia of the status of the priority partner of at least some of the above-mentioned six countries. The EaP is an instrument to make post-Soviet states distance themselves from Moscow and receive nothing in return. Theresa May made the veils fall, with the truth coming out.
"the real goal of EaP is to deprive Russia of the status of the priority partner of at least some of the above-mentioned six countries."
it's 6 countries with US bases, note. not NATO bases, "just" US ones
and those "economic ties" are similar to what China is proposing with it's "16+1" initiative with the central/eastern european countries, or the Russian EurAsian Union
That worked pretty well with Turkey and Ukraine, right. We'd love to see the next ones.
The only one tiny problem I see is that contrary to UK, Russia is making deals worldwide and has an industry producing something, rather than the financial joke they love to brag about.
Theresa May launched a crusade against Russia.
The Atlantic Council proposes a new strategy for US involvement in the Balkans. We all saw what US involvement in the Balkans led to in the 90s: the violent breakup of Yugoslavia. Among this new strategy, the Atlantic Council (which receives donations of Soros' Open Society) proposes "promoting a historic process of reconciliation with Serbia" (aka forcing Serbia to recognize Kosvo) and it proposes establishing a permanent US military presence in Southeast Europe. Which it already has of course, namely camp Bondsteel in Kosovo, one of the biggest US bases (not NATO) in the world, supposedly to "keep the peace in Kosovo" but more to control that part of the Balkans as well as the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.
http://www.b92.net/eng/news/world.php?yyyy=2017&mm=11&dd=28&nav_id=102901
Europe continues to be America's bitch. So they can have a theatre of operations if it ever comes to a conflict with Russia. No benevolence here. New Rome same as the old Rome.
"Europe continues to be America's bitch"
too simple, that meme
see: China's "16+1"; see the "EurAsian Union"; see "Coalition of the Willing" and "Freedom Fries"
multipolar. means multiple bonds and multiple enmities, too. the Big Boyz don't mind having it this way, note
I see happening what I was warning about months ago when the EU so foolishly was pushing the Visegrad countries around over the migration issue: That the US would jump in, fill the void and stirs things up. I knew they would do the same thing in the Balkans because the EU was not watching that situation and let the region slip into the power plays of others (China, Russia, Turkey, SA and the US). The US gets buddy buddy with the Poles and the Baltic states (and Ukraine) and in the Balkans with the Albanians. The State department also is now focusing on Greece. Pyat, the previous US ambassador to Ukraine -famous for that phone call with Nuland- now is US ambassador to Greece and the US wants to invest in gas pipelines and liquid gas facilities in Greece.
And now they want a renewed focus on the Balkans, bringing Serbia into the fold. They will work on the Serbia president who already announced a big "national dialogue on Kosovo" (this guy was once one of Milosevic henchmen but now all converted). But NATO and US foreign policy is deeply hated by the people there.
So yes, Europe continues to be America's bitch because the EU fails in this power game between the big boys (US and China).
Where were you anyway? Got all worried.
correlation is not causation is the finance lingo pat answer
the Visegrads/"19+1"are being courted by both the US and China, note
this "game" is not new. remember how the Chinese embassy in Belgrad got bombed? remember Albania's oldest BFF? strike months, it's years
the EU is specifically designed to stand aside to most of this kind of "games". unless a EU military is built up, that is. and... it must always be a voluntary association, imo
had a small business crisis to take care of. ugly affair
Alliances last as long as they are useful.
China has been very active in central Europe and the Balkans. They took Pireaus, invest in infrastructure everywhere and in every little villages in the region you can find a Chinese shop selling Chinese crap. All part of that Silk Road that the US is so much trying to sabotage (see Syria, Iran). While the EU is battling the consequences of the financial crisis caused by US financial institutions, battling a migrant and security crisis as a result of US wars in MENA and dealing with a crisis with Russia (also due to US interference), players gonna play in the EU's back garden. Europe is easy to divide and the US knows it and knows how to play that game.
Sory to hear about your business crisis.
Here is btw. a piece on a piece in the FT about the 16+1 China, Central and Eastern Europe summit and another piece about the EU once of a sudden not so much anymore against EU enlargement.
http://www.b92.net/eng/news/world.php?yyyy=2017&mm=11&dd=28&nav_id=102906
http://www.b92.net/eng/news/world.php?yyyy=2017&mm=11&dd=28&nav_id=102909
This EU foreign envoy -what's her name- visited the region a few months ago and got a rude wake up call that the region was not wanting to wait forever to join the EU and how things were sliding back to the directions of the 90s. The EU was sleeping and now they are panicking.
While the EU pushed LGBTQWTRY rights through everybody's throats there (does not go down well with the very conservative people there), they forgot the more important issues such as a prospect to a better life.
They tried to do the same thing with Spain IMHO
Do you ever wonder why Putin is apparently unfazed by all the new bases and stockpiles on his borders?
The US and Europe and their politicians thiink that the next war will be a rerun of WWII; they are fighting the last war as generals usually do.
All those bases and depots in the Countries bordering Russia are targetted by literally thousands of missiles inside Russia; they will cease to exist the minute the first foreign boot steps onto Russian soil.
If Russia is targetted by missiles fired by or on behalf of the U.S, the U.S. mainland will be targetted by Russian missiles and the American Carrier fleet will be sunk for good measure.
The sabre rattling by the U.S. is intended to sell America's expensive and inferior weaponry, but the citizens of those countries hosting US military need to know that in the event of hostilities their politicians have painted a bull s eye on every one of them.
Putin already said that Russia will never again fight a war on their own territory. A limited nuclear war with tactical nuclear weapons could be fought out in Europe or even an conventional war. In both cases Europe will lie in ruins while the US and to some extent also Russia could walk away relatively unscaved.
A renewed US interest in the Balkans also has to do (again) with gas. The US wants to build pipelines and faciltities for LNG in Greece. All this to make sure that Europe does not buy cheaper gas from Russia.
So the choice is join the EU and get a guaranteed influx of Muzzies and/or educationally sub-normal immigrants or stick with Russia and preserve your heritage...... hmmmm...... choices, choices, choices......
guaranteed? like the Muslim under your bed?
wake up. 2015 was two years ago. and most of 2015's BS has been debunked
Collective strength. IE: To stand shoulder to shoulder with the corrupt and morally bankrupt USSA, while it reorders the world and robs the 3rd and developing world of resources, turning once independent countries into vassal states, with puppet leaders.
Or be independent like Russia and have collaborative trade arrangements with countries around the world? QUID PRO QUO. We Brits always choose the former.
It did strike me as slightly odd that, given the UK's imminent departure from the EU, Ms May ought to be looking to find and develope trade links with a big, big country, that has lots of raw materials and a need for hi tech. But no, she is looking to limit trade, reduce opportunity and generally hamstring the nation for.....what, exactly?
Not very bright, or bought and paid for? Either way, she is not acting in the best interests of the British people, but then why would she ever do that?
I think this describes perfectly why Theresa May is desperate to remain wedded to the EU while leaving it, so desperate that she is ready to send bribes of 10's of billions of pounds over to keep it going.
The UK has no interest in a strategic partnership with nations 1000's of miles away, if military problems do occur there we could do little anyway due not to the small size of our military, that could be expanded. But to the great distance, our logistical supply chain would bankrupt us rather quickly even if we could afford to build it in the first place.
I wish we started to act as a nation rather than some sort of global government. As a nation we do have interests in the area around Russia, and we have a right to speak about them or to try to protect them, but the UK can no more protect Ukraine than Russia can protect Ireland.
The "brother" sent her instructions that she needs to be "engaged". Note the sale of low tech missiles and old planes to Poland. They have only one mission, to keep "pushing and pushing .... East"
bribes?
EU membership fees, roughly 8.5 (to 10) billions a year for the UK. most of it for CAP farmer subsidies in the UK and infrastructure for central/eastern europe
compare with 1.5 billions for DUP support in parliament, a completely domestic affair
talking from both sides of mouth, here? nobody forces the UK to stay in the EU. we continentals can't change reality, though. either you eat the cake or your have it, you can't have a "Schroedinger Cake", it's a Myth like that "350 millions a week for NHS" that was immediately retracted
What the UK does with its own money is the UKs affair. As ever you fail to understand that paying £10bn (or whatever) to the EU is handing it over to an UNELECTED body that then decides how best to spend/distribute it on our behalf..... as if we didn't know what was best for ourselves or were too immature to make such decisions?
Fuck the EU and all it stands for.
There will never be a Brexit, the vote to leave has been laughed at and delayed for ever!
https://politicsmeanspolitics.com/brexit-the-dark-money-reality-80f5ab47...
Spot on IMO.
Every time She does or says something, I find it makes more sense when I rmember her declaration that `Isreal has no better freind than me`
Before looking East why doesn't this barren cow 'nurture & develop' the UK?
Because the British crown seeks to rule the world deceptively along with the Vatican. They'll throw Washington a bone.
May should sort out the BBC regarding dis-information. No one trusts the BBC anymore.
Since 2001 it has steeply fallen off the cliff of integrity.
Let's see. The BBC had so much foreknowledge of 911 that it actually participated in the deception surrounding the attacks. We've all seen the video of BBC's Jane Stanley telling us WTC 7 had collapsed when it is still standing over her left shoulder. Now since BBC was a part of the operation, no doubt the British government was as well. After all, if the Brits are so opposed to terrorism, as they claim, then why have they not looked into BBC's foreknowledge? Obviously they like terror. Which all makes sense since they were the intended beneficiaries of the wars in Afghanistan (opium trade) and Iraq (they controlled the ports).
But if we look at Russian media, RT has never shown any foreknowledge or participation in the attacks that killed 3000 Americans. To the contrary they are still the only network that has covered the attacks honestly.
The NWO looks desperate.
Tessie Makes It Clear: "I am paid to push 'The Agenda' of provoking Putin"
- FIXED
What ever the West SAYS you can be sure it means just the opposite. It never fails IF you read history.
May is so full of bullshit it's unbelievable.
Who really in the UK views Russia as a 'hostile threat'?
Certainly not in the City where they love to launder all that dirty Russian cash and not forgetting the London and Home Counties property market. Those estate agents make a fortune blowing all their Russian clients. As to where the money comes from, don't let pesky details get in the way of those big fees.
"Who really in the UK views Russia as a 'hostile threat'?"
most of the Tory party. most of the media, particularly on the Right and the Far Right
go to England in any pub, and ask around. (by Jingo, of course)
Yes and it's mostly dirty money from people who are genetically incapable of filing annual company reports or tax returns in Russia, so they refuse to go home and do business honestly. If they agreed to follow the laws, they could take their cash back under amnesty rules and do business there, but of course they choose not to, and sit in the West pretending to be "dissidents"
She's part of the SWAMP!
say what you will, at least the UK has a functioning legal system. I'll be damned if i sign a contract in russia.
I have contact with a British court in the last year and they are as currupt as hell.
I double dare you to get a prenup enforced here in the UK.
The British legal System, especially the Family Courts operate more like a mother's union than any kind of legal system.
All decisions favour women, regardless of the reality and circumstances.
Note that nearly all the child death scandals in the UK involve female perpetrators.
I don't understand why we in continental Europe keep listening to the UK. They're out of the EU and should have no say in European matters anyore. After all, they always talk about Britain as it is no part of Europe.
Technically speaking WE ARE NOT OUT YET.
The GB Army is going smoothly, in order to INTEGRATE with the EU Army. It is very visible with actions oncerning the French Army and GB Army, look it up.Uk Column
Joining the Armament procurement programme.
We are fighting to get the hell out in order to NOT MEET GREECE's fate.