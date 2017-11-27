Putin Is Mediating A Secret Deal Between Assad And Netanyahu, Bombshell Report Reveals

A bombshell report that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to attack all Iranian facilities and assets within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of Israel's Golan Heights is circulating in Israeli media. The story, first picked up by The Jerusalem Post based on Israeli and Arab sources, also indicates that intense and potentially breakthrough back channel diplomacy between Assad and Netanyahu is currently being mediated via Vladimir Putin.
Though unconfirmed, what appears to be an ultimatum by Netanyahu could be the catalyst that finally pushes the Levant either toward broader war, or in the direction of de-escalation and regional stability after months of intensifying and provocative Israeli airstrikes on Syria and a corresponding war of words. The report also follows on the heels of a rare and unexpected visit of Assad to Sochi, Russia where he met with Putin just prior to trilateral talks between Russia, Iran, and Turkey over the future of Syria.
SAM defense system (Image Source: Iran Review)
Netanyahu himself recently met with Putin in a reportedly contentious summit in August where the Israeli prime minister declared, "We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel. Israel opposes Iran's continued entrenchment in Syria. We will be sure to defend ourselves with all means against this and any threat."
And now after months of Israel issuing threats of "red lines" concerning Iranian troop and militia presence in Syria, The Jerusalem Post reveals the following:
Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida revealed on Sunday that an Israeli source disclosed a promise from Jerusalem to destroy all Iranian facilities within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of Israel's Golan Heights.
The source, who remains unnamed, said that during Syrian President Bashar Assad's surprise visit to Russia last week, Assad gave Russian Premier Vladimir Putin a message for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Damascus will agree to a demilitarized zone of up to 40 kilometers from the border in the Golan Heights as part of a comprehensive agreement between the two countries, but only if Israel does not work to remove Assad's regime from power.
It appears that Netanyahu may have accepted the deal while holding it up as future justification for any attack it might initiation on Syria from across the Golan. The Jerusalem Post continues:
The report also claims that Putin then called Netanyahu to relay the message, and that the Israeli prime minister said he would be willing to accept the deal, but that Israel's goal of eradicating Iran and Hezbollah from the country would remain.
According to the source, Jerusalem sees Assad as the last president of the Alawite community, indicating that a change of regime in Syria - at least towards a government less-linked to Iran - would be favorable for Israel.
Clearly, Israel remains deeply uncomfortable with the Syrian Army's overwhelming momentum of late, especially after the liberation of Deir Ezzor and Abu Kamal from ISIS and seeks to keep the fires burning in Syria, at least enough to bog down Assad and Iran, while bringing pressure to bear designed to force an Iranian and Hezbollah exit from the theater (especially now that Israel finds itself in a weakened position regarding its desire for full on regime change in Syria). Worse for Netanyahu, Hezbollah seems stronger than ever, along with the 'resistance axis' that stretches from Tehran to South Lebanon, with Israel's worst nightmare - the so-called "Iranian land bridge" being connected for the first time in recent history.
According to a dubiously sourced BBC report from earlier this month, Syria stands accused of hosting a sizable Iranian military base south of Damascus, which Israel utilized to ratchet up rhetoric in preparing its case for strikes on supposed Iranian targets inside Syria before the international community. Israel has long justified its attacks inside Syria by claiming to be acting against Hezbollah and Iranian targets.
2017 map via Institute for the Study of War
And as we've consistently highlighted, Israeli officials have gone so far as to declare their preference for Islamic State terrorists on their border rather than allies of Iran. But as we've also explained, Israel is acting from a position of weakness and desperation as all that Netanyahu can hope for now is that an Israeli provocation leads to a direct Syrian military response, but Assad never took the bait which could have led toward massive regional war - even after multiple Israeli provocations - and Netanyahu is now forced to negotiate via Moscow.
Concerning Israeli policy and the Islamic State, The Jerusalem Post makes an astounding and surprising admission which further confirms that official Israeli policy prefers ISIS in Syria rather than Assad or Iran:
The source also commented that after the defeat of the Islamic State, the conflict in Syria would become ''more difficult,'' likely pointing towards a vacuum that would be left without the group. Russian, Syrian and Iranian-backed forces have been fighting against ISIS, while also seeking to knock out rebel groups that oppose the current regime. Russia's stated interests have been in line with Iran's in wanting to keep Assad in power.
Furthermore, the Israeli media report provides confirmation that Israel continues to openly provide direct support to anti-Assad and al-Qaeda linked fighters in the south (in contradiction to Netanyahu's claim of "humanitarian" medical support to civilians, the IDF continues to evacuate and assist active militants):
Over the course of the war, Israel has operated several field hospitals near the Syrian border, where those injured from the war are treated and subsequently returned to Syria. Some of those who have been treated have been rebels fighting against the Assad regime, leading some to say that Israel is assisting the rebels to unseat Assad.
It's certainly no secret that Israel has aggressively pursued regime change in Syria for years (perhaps even decades), but recent provocations, even while Russia maintains a significant presence in the air over Syria, has created an explosive mix which could blow up at any moment. Things have been especially tense along the contested Golan Heights region as each time Israel claims it's shelled from the Syrian territory bordering the country, the IDF retaliates for the attacks it inevitably blames on Damascus, despite the fact that terrorist groups have been controlling parts of those very bordering territories.
Should reports of the Assad-Netanyahu deal be confirmed, it could actually be a positive step towards the continued winding down of the Syrian proxy war; however, it is also entirely plausible and even likely that Netanyahu will use the deal as an excuse to escalate Israeli military action in the Golan and elsewhere in Syria. After all, he can now hold out the "no Iranian facilities within 40 kilometers" as a red line up for his interpretation. And international media and Western governments have already demonstrated a penchant for towing the Israeli line anytime Iran can be blamed as a culprit - evidence or no evidence.
if the USA can have Military base in North Syria, why can't Iranians have a Military Base in Southern Syria?
Syria’s Bashar al-Assad: Secret Back Story Reveals Why The West Cannot Topple His Government
Vlad! Stay out of ME. Let’em all kill each other!
This is classic Hafez Assad. The son learned well from the old man.
"Sure, we'll give you that, as long as it's part of a comprehensive peace treaty...including the return of the Golan Heights to Syria."
This is a bluff coming from a weak hand. Netanyahoodi's got nothing.
This is going to be good.
Russia declares hypersonic anti-ship missile is operational.
Era of carrier battle group is over.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/662369/Russia-War-Missile-Hypersonic-Zircon-Vladimir-Putin-Warship-China-US-Test-Cruise
Israel wants a war pronto but may not be able to get it.
Interesting choice of distance the Israelis are using as their stand-off zone: I believe that 25 miles (40 km) is the maximum range of self propelled artillery, unless I am incorrect....
Netanyahoo can always spout such self assured vitriol 'cos he knows Sam's got his back.
I've walked in the Golan in the 80's - the whole place was a fucking minefield and arab villages utterly blown to shit. (Tanks vs cinderblock no contest.) Could only pull off such carnage because Sam OKed it.
Put a chokehold on AIPAC will = chokehold on Israehell, and this TWAT's big swinging dick balls will vanish.
"Put a chokehold on AIPAC"...delight of Zionists Adelson et al...numerous Israeli lobbies...aroma of Kosher coffee...
This Powerful Adelson-funded Israel Lobby Could Soon Rival AIPAC’s Influence in Washington Thousands will descend on D.C. this weekend to mark the 10th anniversary of the Israeli-American Council. But some early supporters warn its growth comes with a price
Amir Tibon (Washington) Oct 31, 2017 4:53 PM
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-1.819705
The US .gov does not "have his back". Rather, the US is his puppet. Bought and paid for.
I lived and worked in the Golan back in the early '80s, and you are right, lots of minefields.
The Hezbollah B team kicked the vaunted IDF's ass in southern Lebanon in 2006. The only thing NutzyYahoo has got are his nukes. Putin probably told him last August that if he uses nukes Russia will turn the postage stamp call Zionastan into a black glass parking lot in half an hour with nuke armed Kaiibr's. And Putin never bluffs.
Those were not Hezbollah best, but volunteers trained for limited role.
Elite units were in reserve.
El buitre "The only thing NutzyYahoo has got are his nukes."
Take heart. El nukes won't do him any good against Lebanon. Certainly not the border region because ... Blowback. He'll be nuking his own. It's too damn close.
At the end of the 2006 war, the wrecked and raging Israelis did drop a nuclear device on the border, but as Fisk points out, by doing so, they irradiated their own entity. When an Israeli cuts off his nose to spite his face, that's a lot of nose meat.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article15432.htm
"Mystery of Israel's secret uranium bomb
Alarm over radioactive legacy left by attack on Lebanon
By Robert Fisk
10/28/06 "The Independent" -- -- Did Israel use a secret new uranium-based weapon in southern Lebanon this summer in the 34-day assault that cost more than 1,300 Lebanese lives, most of them civilians?
We know that the Israelis used American "bunker-buster" bombs on Hizbollah's Beirut headquarters. We know that they drenched southern Lebanon with cluster bombs in the last 72 hours of the war, leaving tens of thousands of bomblets which are still killing Lebanese civilians every week. And we now know - after it first categorically denied using such munitions - that the Israeli army also used phosphorous bombs, weapons which are supposed to be restricted under the third protocol of the Geneva Conventions, which neither Israel nor the United States have signed. ...
When it's door-to-door in Tel Aviv, the nukes are useless.
Personally, I think Gaius was wrong to charge Jews with wanting to enslave us.
Genrikh Yagoda made it perfectly clear in the Holodomor, the Bolshevik genocide in Ukraine, that most of us Goyim have no value to the Jews at all except as corpses being eaten by our family members for their entertainment. Alleging that Jews will merely enslave us is giving them too much credit.
Ultimately, (((they))) want robot slaves and physical immortality, even if they have to become cylons to do it. However, they will always will want a few of us goy meat people around, for pizza, dominos, hot dogs, and spirit cooking. They will always have to give their diety his due.
Famine, Depradations was Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan also
Russians suffered more than any, but news of does not suit western agenda
Red Terror 300,000 Russian Priests, Nuns and millions Christiians slaughtered
Read Solzhenitsyn
I'm right where I want to be.
Over the target.
Apologies for hanging this off your comment
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toe_the_line
One day, someone will work it out.
hate it when I don't know what the heck I am talking about.
Why are you getting downvotes? Do you know?
Putin Is Mediating A Secret Deal Between Assad And Netanyahu, Bombshell Report Reveals
My response: This action is yet another step toward the fulfillment of the PSALM 83 war prophesy.
Interesting.
There are no prophecies in the Bible.
I suggest you read the Sermon on the Mount closely... and ask yourself what 'anti-Christ' is.
Do it now.
And pleasant dreams.
Remember the USS Liberty, when Israel (and LBJ) murdered US Marines and Sailors in a failed attempt to sink a ship to blame on Egypt in a war Israel started to grab land.
http://theantimedia.org/new-evidence-proves-israel-attacked-uss-liberty-...
And remember the fantastic costs of Israel to US taxpayers
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-money-machine/
Remember that under US Law, groups like AIPAC are *required* to register as foreign agents, but the ZOG refuses to enforce this law against Israel, just like it provides weapons to Israel though US laws forbid providing weapons to nuclear states that have not signed the NPT.
Note that the failure of the ZOA/AIPAC to comply facilitated the theft by Israeli agents of US nuclear material by a ring which Netanyahu was involved with.
https://youtu.be/tnwfUIoCQ_Q
http://original.antiwar.com/smith-grant/2012/07/03/netanyahu-worked-insi...
Remember the ZIONIST JEW CREATED AND RUN 'Office of Special Plans' which fabricated evidence to lie the US into a war for Israel, as the Zios had long craved:
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2005/11/lie-factory-2/
Remember that the Mossad lied to the US about a Syrian 'nuclear reactor' and weapons program
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/18/
israels-ploy-selling-a-syrian-nuke-strike/
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/19/how-syrian-nuke-evidence-was-faked/
Skim the following, which is an overview of Zionist calls to destroy Syria and Iraq and Lebanon for an expansionist Jewish state
http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=western_support_for_islam...
The 'neocons' were and are a Zionist and Jewish clique whose primary goal is Greater Israel. They conflate Israeli interests with American ones, and use wildly disproportionate campaign contributions, bribes, and the term 'anti-Semite' to prevent discussion of their Jewishness and primary allegiance to a foreign power that spies on the US relentlessly while selling its secrets in the past to the USSR, China, and others.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
Remember that the NSA, which illegally spies on all US citizens and sucks up every email and packet transmitted across the intertubes, but couldnt find hillary's deleted emails or prove the DNC was hacked by Russia...
was and is absolutely compromised by Israel
https://www.wired.com/2012/04/shady-companies-nsa/
to which it gives the 'raw data' with a nice pretty bow on it.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/sep/11/nsa-americans-personal-dat...
Remember that Mossad posed as CIA agents while recruiting terrorists in Iran
http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/330-131/9431-focus-false-fl...
That Israel is the biggest 'ally' spy threat by far
https://arabist.net/blog/2014/5/9/israel-wont-stop-spying-on-us-which-wo...
And recall US Army Intelligence's report of 9/10/01 regarding Mossad's capacity to attack the US and make it look like Arabs.
http://rense.com/general50/blame.htm
Remember the Israeli spies caught filming and celebrating the collapse of the towers on 9/11
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QphxGBXiA-M
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it/Dancing_Israelis
Remember multiple reports demonstrating Israeli (and Saudi) support for Al Qaeda and ISIS as the latter expecially targeted Christians, murdering and torturing thousands of them... not merely weapons and buying their oil but explicit military coordination
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/06/israeli-fire-support-for-its-al-qae...
http://21stcenturywire.com/2015/02/19/un-report-reveals-how-israel-is-co...
And remember the many, significant Jewish/Zionist/Israeli connections to 9/11 which launched the Endless War in MENA
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
http://educate-yourself.org/cn/MastersOfDeception.pdf
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/File:Solving_9-11.pdf
And remember, (((they))) are lying, hard, about Iran to lie us into another war for Israel, energy profiteering, and ultimately, The One Bank.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/translated-doc-debunks-n...
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/23/how-us-ties-to-link-iran-to-al-qaeda/
IUDAEA DELENDA EST
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/26/the-dark-inevitability-of-zionism/
Once the SECRET is known, it loses its power.
Using covert hypnotism to make the peasants believe that whatever they say IS REAL.
That is pretty darn clever, it is like L Ron Hubbard calling his mutinational corporation for stealing people's wallets by the label scientology. Each time you see the word your subconscious gets told there is SCIENCE in it, impllying there is something to it...
-----
2nd part of THE SECRET
Associate your enemies with the smell of burining flesh.
Worked GREAT to discourage anyone questioning Catholic doctrine. The whole town smells an odor that is hard wired in DNA to mean very bad things... This is exactly what occurs when you hear the phrase "Holocaust denier" Works every time to STOP THINKING, STOP INQUIRY, to induce HEADS TO TURN AWAY..
However, it won't work so well after reading this
Magic: Is not knowing how the trick was done
Hope this helps
“The French conjurer of the 18th century, Robert Houdin, who magicians today call the Father of Modern Magic, once said, “It is immaterial how skillfully an orange is caused to disappear, my friend. There is no magic unless the audience is aware that the magician had an orange in the first place?” John Mulholland
And don't forget to watch 'Censored Voices' about the propaganda surrounding the Six Day War.
Are you trying to insinuate that "foreign" policy is not driven -- with a blatant conflict of interest -- by a disproportionate influence of Zionist Jew infrastructure deeply entrenched within our political class?
Listen to experts who -- including Jews -- will disagree with such an assertion:
2014 National Summit to Reassess the U.S.-Israeli "Special Relationship"
Gareth Porter: https://youtu.be/PY-6mmj3HsI (manufactured evidence against Iran)
Philip Giraldi: https://youtu.be/CkxuC0phFck
Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/-r97vxvl-MI
Mark Perry: https://youtu.be/zy2dA5NCqgI
Stephen Walt: https://youtu.be/PxpGkD9AMeA
Paul Pillar: https://youtu.be/Jdfsusb6ru0
Karen Kwiatowski: https://youtu.be/e8OGleE15QU
Alison Weir: https://youtu.be/5ly75-R5TN8
Ernie Gallo: https://youtu.be/rLr9fjg6cmM
Jeffery Blankfort: https://youtu.be/KB2lDJJr3lE
Stephen Siegorski: https://youtu.be/UCxQJ-oJyMQ
Paul Findley: https://youtu.be/UF0Pg3gfndI
Scott McConnell: https://youtu.be/Zr-uOZYSxW0
Justin Raimondo: https://youtu.be/EZBhtxSn1qM
Philip Weiss: https://youtu.be/0yNxVxT1E4o
Delinda Hanley: https://youtu.be/zodOs-Lg3XU
Folks, if you are interested to hear CIA/Mossad agents then I invite you hear from the horse's mouth (this was an attempt to out "the Saker" and was authored by this CIA/Mossad amphisbaena; pay very close attention -- in the comment section -- to one: "Bimbo Plumpe" {notice this incessant and emotionally charged defense of Zionistic principles -- no doubt imbedded from youth to stubborn defense, against all contradictory evidence ( that is how they are picked to begin with) of her "tribe"} a obvious knock on Valerie Plame):
http://cirilizovano.blogspot.hr/2015/11/who-is-saker.html
Hear a dual citizen and billionaire from the "Right" side of the aisle
(Sheldon Adelson in his own words):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EGgCdChPOw&feature=youtu.be
(5:08)"...The uniform that I wore in the military, unfortunately, was not an Israeli uniform; it was an American uniform...my two little boys, our two little boys one of whom will be Bar Mitzvah...his hobby is shooting and he'll come back and be a sniper for the IDF..."
(7:21)"...all we care about is being good Zionists..."
_________
Hear another dual citizen and billionaire from the "Left" side of the aisle
(Haim Saban -- the biggest single donor to HRC/DNC to date -- the part owner of Univision):
"...As Saban has said, “I’m a one-issue guy, and my issue is Israel.”..."
"...His greatest concern, he says, is to protect Israel, by strengthening the United States-Israel relationship. At a conference last fall in Israel, Saban described his formula. His “three ways to be influential in American politics,” he said, were: make donations to political parties, establish think tanks, and control media outlets..."
How does a duplicitous billionaire with dual citizenship stiff Uncle Sam for his share of taxes to the US Treasury (from sale of Fox Kids Worldwide, co-owned by Murdoch, to Disney for $5.3 billion netting him $1.5 billion), along with countless other evasions manage to stay out jail, yet his personal accounted served time for his part in this sceme; then, in turn, makes sizeable donations to Pro-Israeli institutions and the DNC
"... made it possible for Saban to pay no taxes on his $1.5-billion gain...
"...But the biggest bill by far that Saban didn’t want to pay was the government’s. In late December, 2000, after Saban had exercised his right to sell his share of Fox Family, Matt Krane said that he received a call from him. “He said, ‘Let me ask a question. What are we doing on taxes on the sale?’
“I said, ‘We’re going to pay the capital-gains tax, like we always discussed.’
“ ‘What is it?’
“ ‘Like, twenty-seven per cent state and federal, combined.’
“ ‘Are you fucking kidding me? Are you fucking crazy?’ He was shouting, ‘I’m not paying that!’ ”..."
In a response to Saban's suit agianst Krane, his accountant, the complaint read, in part: "“Despite being one of the richest men in the world, Haim Saban, believing he is above the law, has spent decades trying to avoid paying taxes on the many billions of dollars in income he has received, evidencing little restraint in his conduct other than seeking a convenient scapegoat.”
On Jewish tv: "...The interviewer, Dana Weiss, warmly told Saban, “You really are our rich uncle in America, and we can rely on you...”
"...he also founded the Saban Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, in Washington, D.C..."
"...A couple of years after the Saban Center was founded, Indyk, knowing that Saban was eager for more visibility, proposed creating a U.S.-Israel dialogue—to be known as the Saban Forum—which would attract high-level government officials and be held in Jerusalem one year, Washington the next. This dovetailed with the decision Saban had just made, in the spring of 2004, to start investing in Israel. “The Saban Forum provided him a very high profile in the business community, and an avenue for intercourse with high-level Israeli politicians,”..."
"...He also tried to buy Time and Newsweek, but neither was available. He and his private-equity partners acquired Univision in 2007, and he has made repeated bids for the Los Angeles Times..."
"...He has tried repeatedly to buy the Los Angeles Times, because, he said, “I thought it was time that it turn from a pro-Palestinian paper into a balanced paper.”...
"...Saban also said that he asked the New York investor Steven Rattner to let the Sulzbergers know that he would like to buy the New York Times, but Rattner told him they weren’t interested. “What’s it worth now, the whole thing—a billion dollars?” Saban said dismissively. “But it’s a family legacy or something, I don’t know.” If the Sulzbergers were to change their minds, he said, “I would be jumping all over it.”..."
"...By far his most important relationship is with Bill and Hillary Clinton. In 2002, Saban donated five million dollars to Bill Clinton’s Presidential library, and he has given more than five million dollars to the Clinton Foundation...."
"...In recent years, Saban has approached the acquisition of social and political power as strategically as he had his business career. The Clintons have been essential to this pursuit..."
"...For example, Saban continued, “Obama was asked the same question Hillary was asked—‘If Iran nukes Israel, what would be your reaction?’ Hillary said, ‘We will obliterate them.’ We . . . will . . . obliterate . . . them. Four words, it’s simple to understand. Obama said only three words. He would ‘take appropriate action.’ I don’t know what that means..."
"...Saban called Hillary’s defeat “my biggest loss—and not only mine. I’ll leave it at that.”
"...In early March, shortly before Vice-President Joe Biden visited Israel, he invited a group of prominent Jews to the Vice-President’s residence. Most were leaders of Jewish organizations or close Biden supporters...In the meeting, Saban said that the Administration “may want to consider the fact that their relationship with their Israeli wife is more valuable than their newfound relationship with their Arab mistresses.”..."
"...And, airing a grievance he had been nursing ever since the President’s Cairo speech, last June, Saban insisted that Biden correct what he considered to be Obama’s cardinal error—the implication that Israel’s creation was justified by the Holocaust, rather than by millennia of Jewish history...Saban animatedly told Shapiro that Obama had made his career—becoming President and a Nobel Prize winner—by the power of his speeches, so he ought to be aware of the importance of language..."
Saban said: “I was so committed to Hillary becoming President, with my whole neshamah,” Saban said. “I put my heart and soul into this campaign.”..."
"... “I hosted the Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid, in my home. I was informed that he refused to sign a letter to Obama, which was signed by most of the senators, supporting Israel, before the speech in Cairo. . . . I got the message on Saturday and he was at my house on Sunday. I asked him, ‘Why didn’t you sign?’
“So he said, ‘Because I don’t sign other people’s initiatives,’ as the leader, as head of the Democratic Party.
“I said, ‘So send a letter of your own.’ ” And, Saban added, smiling, and with hesitation, as though he did not like to boast, “He did.”..."
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2010/05/10/the-influencer
Shhh!...one is to be only FOCUSED on Soros & AIPAC...path opening Quarterback Sneak for Zionists and other various Israeli lobbies...
Rabin paid the ultimate price obstructing Zionists...
