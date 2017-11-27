"What's The F**king Point?" - John McCain Slams Hillary's Constant Whining

In an odd moment of clarity, Senator John McCain went 'renegadey' in an interview with Esquire magazine, telling Hillary Clinton to "get over it," comparing his post-2008 doldrums with Clinton's current struggle to understand how she lost to Donald Trump.

"You've got to understand that you can't rewrite history," McCain said in the interview published today.

"One of the almost irresistible impulses you have when you lose is to somehow justify why you lost and how you were mistreated... I did the right thing! I did!... The hardest thing to do is to just shut up."

"'History will judge that campaign, and it's always a period of time before they do. You've got to move on."

"What's the f***ing point?" he concluded.

What's the point indeed!! We look forward to Senator McCain claiming he was taken out of context when the establishment hears about this.