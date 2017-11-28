Blowback: CNN Pushes Plan To "Ban The Term 'Fake News'"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via InfoWars.com,
CNN is now pushing an effort to “ban the term fake news” after the slogan became synonymous with CNN itself thanks to President Donald Trump.
In a CNN opinion piece written by Hossein Derakhshan and Claire Wardle, who are affiliated with the globalist Council of Europe, the authors argue that the term “fake news” has “become meaningless” and lost its power because politicians (primarily Donald Trump) have hijacked it as a way to “undermine” the media establishment.
The authors decry the fact that many people now believe the mainstream media peddles “fabricated stories” and that information monopolies are being challenged by the ability for “anyone in the world” to have a platform.
Remember when the mainstream media & the Hillary campaign invented the term "fake news" in an effort to discredit alternative & right of center media outlets?
Complaining that “less powerful agents can harm large institutions or established individuals,” Derakhshan and Wardle warn that trust in institutions is declining and that only through intervention at the level of “public education” (ie indoctrination) can this be reversed.
Of course, the real reason media elites want to clamp down on the term “fake news” is because its original intention, to smear and discredit opponents of Hillary Clinton, right of center media outlets, and people who distrust the mainstream media, has completely backfired.
This was illustrated yet again by Donald Trump’s tweet earlier today when he suggested that a “fake news trophy” should be awarded to the network that has been responsible for the most inaccurate reporting.
We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!
“Fake news” was one of many excuses trotted out after November last year to push the narrative that President Trump’s election was somehow illegitimate.
In reality, a major Stanford University study found that “even the most widely circulated fake news stories were seen by only a small fraction of Americans,” and that the most widely believed fake news stories were those that benefited Hillary Clinton.
Fake news had virtually no impact on the election, but the establishment media weaponized the term as part of an agenda to silence and censor voices of dissent, including media platforms, that had opposed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
In addition, mainstream media news coverage in the weeks leading up to the election was 91% negative towards Trump, according to a study by the Media Research Center.
The Podesta emails also revealed how mainstream journalists were completely in bed with the Clinton campaign and even ran stories by them before publication.
The “fake news” narrative has completely backfired on the political establishment and the media because it has acted as a boomerang, showing the mainstream media to be the most consistently dishonest entity of all.
Is it any wonder therefore that the political class is now so keen to retire the term altogether?
First, those idiots aren't BANNING anything. 1A, bitchez.
Second, I do so love having a Shitposter-In-Chief. I wish he could get more done (thanks GOPe), but his complete lack of fucks to give is the best thing to happen to 'Murica in decades.
Problem: CNN Censorship
Solution: Start referring to CNN as "ONN" the Onion News Network.
Of course The Onion does report more accurate news than CNN.
Its not about fake news at all. Its about this: Truth is Treason, in an Empire of Lies.
These people want to LIE to justify their political ends. The ends justify the means. Fuck....them...all. Too bad for them George Orwell didn't spell it out in 1984. They just thought they could spoon feed the masses their bullshit and it would be taken without question. They won't fuck that up next time.
This is like Anheuser-Busch pushing to ban the term "alcohol abuse".
If there was more truth in a CNN broadcast than in a National Enquirer article we might not need the term "fake news".
'Men In Black' got it right when they threw in the line about how the National Enquirer was some of the greatest investigative journalism on the planet. Compared to CNN it is.
the EUrocracy to use 5 million euros to train EUROCRATS to not use "fake news"...
Lügenpresse is WAY WAY more classy, fake news is redneck -ish...
How about we 'BAN CENSORSHIP' instead
Everything is fake.
It's not the term 'Fake News' that needs to be banned but the networks that produce it. It will clear up the problem much quicker.
I'm still waiting on Human Rights Watch to file a protest for cruel and unusual punishment for us poor bastards forced to watch the Fake News Network at airports around the world.
Seriously no. We can't give the government the power to ban CNN, because they're more likely to ban FOX, ZeroHedge, Breitbart and Drudge.
Just quit watching them or clicking on their links. And boycott their advertisers if you see some of them in a government airport.
Given how stupid reality has become it must be very hard work at The Onion
I wholeheartedly agree with this entire post.
"Fucks to give." Excellent.
When We Can't Win the Debate, We Simply Prevent It From Ever Occurring.
We Are CNN...
lol...leave it to CNN to come up with a plan to ban speech ;-)
"When We Can't Win the Debate, We Simply Prevent It From Ever Occurring"
Which means, the "free speech" part of the 1st Amendment applies to them. But not to anybody else. And they get to tell you what the truth is. You can't figure it out for yourself. How Orwellian.
Everything you ever wanted to know about the ulterior motives of the "main stream press" but were afraid to ask, writ large for the world to see.
I just can't wait for the NYT's and WaPo, LA Times, Baltimore Sun, Chicago Tribune, Detroit Free Press and Des Moines goose wrapper to come down on CNN with their righteous free speech and press indignation for ever proposing such a thing!
Yeah...and they're screaming for ice water in hell and that ain't happenin either.
Fix the target, vocalize it and then neutralize it, with extreme prejudice ;-)
Ban politicians
Some of us never easily surrendered a single right.
And sacrificed a great deal to resist.
Not to the point of martyrdom, but resisted mightily.
To the point of exhaustion.
Anyhow, I think that they are not so smart because every stupid gesture that cnn et al make
Backfires on them.
And this will too.
COMEDY GOLD!
We can just shorten it to the F'n News if they wish
We should just ban fake news.
WE should stop marginalizing, and respect eachothers borders.
We should recognize that the margins are there for a reason and some things belong there.
Journalism? Or Punditry?
Ban the term CNN.
Ban corporate propaganda and (((foreign))) propaganda and the serpentine CNN symbol.
CNN is right. The term "Fake News" implies no intention. The term "Fraud News" is actually better. "Fraud News" describes more accurately the true intent of CNN. CNN has decided to propagate false news concerning Trump and those who oppose the Democratic globalist socialist agenda intentionally.
Or as Trump also said "Enemy of the American People" News.
Kinda wordy, but I like propaganda news. After a while, people would abbreviate to prop news.
LMAO...like that opinion piece isn't throwing fuel onto the fire of #Fakenews calling
So CNN is lobbying to create laws huh...interesting.
CNN thinks they can social engineer their way back to prominence by attempting to control language in the Internet age. They appear incapable of learning from previous failures. What a bunch of clueless morons.
