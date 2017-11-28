"The Cover-Up Begins To End": Judicial Watch Hints At Explosive New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs

Back on June 29, 2016, Obama's Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, tried to convince us that the following 'impromptu' meeting between herself and Bill Clinton at the Phoenix airport, a private meeting which lasted 30 minutes on Lynch's private plane, was mostly a "social meeting" in which Bill talked about his grandchildren and golf game. It was not, under any circumstances, related to the statement that former FBI Director James Comey made just 6 days later clearing Hillary Clinton of any alleged crimes related to his agency's investigation.
Not surprisingly, following the above media clip several concerned watchdog groups filed FOIA requests seeking any and all DOJ and/or FBI documents related to what was either (i) a really poorly timed meeting, in the best case, or (ii) a clear attempt by a former President of the United States to apply leverage over the current Attorney General to obstruct justice and get his wife elected President, in the worst case.
After originally being told by the FBI there were no documents to produce in response to their July 2016 FOIA request, Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton was subsequently told in October 2017 that the FBI had simply overlooked 30 pages worth of relevant docs...30 pages which Fitton now says will mark the "beginning of the end" of the DOJ's "cover-up" when they're released this Thursday.
FBI Hid Clinton/Lynch Tarmac Meeting Records. But the cover-up begins to end -- thanks to @JudicialWatch -- the day after tomorrow. @RealDonaldTrump needs to clean house at FBI/DOJ.
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 28, 2017
Of course, Fitton expressed his frustration with the botched FOIA response back in October after describing the FBI as "out of control" and saying it's "stunning that the FBI ‘found’ these Clinton-Lynch tarmac records only after we caught the agency hiding them in another lawsuit." Per Judicial Watch:
“The FBI is out of control. It is stunning that the FBI ‘found’ these Clinton-Lynch tarmac records only after we caught the agency hiding them in another lawsuit,” stated Judicial Watch Tom Fitton. “Judicial Watch will continue to press for answers about the FBI’s document games in court. In the meantime, the FBI should stop the stonewall and release these new records immediately.”
This case has also forced the FBI to release to the public the FBI’s Clinton investigative file, although more than half of the records remain withheld. The FBI has also told Judicial Watch that it anticipates completing the processing of these materials by July 2018.
There is significant controversy about whether the FBI and Obama Justice Department investigation gave Clinton and other witnesses and potential targets preferential treatment.
So what say you? Will Judicial Watch finally manage to release documents that expose collusion between a former U.S. President, the FBI and the sitting Attorney General to cover-up a massive Clinton scandal or will they simply release more heavily redacted documents that tell us precisely nothing. We'll let you know on Thursday.
It seems like a fever dream too good to be true: The Clintons and their cronies actually getting the justice they deserve.
The level of corruption over the last 9 years is stunning. It'll take a generation for amerikans to trust msm and any level of government
Unless radical change occurs, there will NEVER be the level of trust that existed prior to 9/11, and then the finaancial crisis.
You should post the follow-up where there was no record of Bill Clinton actually playing any golf, and the fact that it was 105-110 degress in Phoenix that day. Hardly golfing weather....
still a touch early to judge finally what trump is. if this deeply corrupt zionist/mic/cia etc. etc. deep state is ever to be reformed it must be a very delicate matter indeed. they did kill jfk and several fbi agents (church hearings: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij1lSmvpgZQ) as well as many others. the mossad have no scruples when it comes to protecting israel as they see it.
what is different this time is the internet and having an unvetted by aipac/cia president (like, i think, jfk and possibly ike, maybe even nixon). we and others like judicial watch, wikileaks, etc. must keep up the heat and the information flow. it seems that once people see the light they rarely change back to sheeple so this progress rachets forward as time passes.
max2205: The level of corruption over the last 9 years is stunning.
Your statement promotes an ignorant untruth. Corruption means private gain which makes Holland, England, and now the US the most corrupt nations in the world.
Both left and right are corrupted, because the core of their believes are for personal gains.
revolutions occur and this one can be one of consciousness and information. everyone with an internet link and a computer/smartphone, etc. is a newspaper/television station now.
no dynasty or empire lasts forever and history is speeding up. moore's law has many corollaries
He threatened her family. Talking about her grandkids. She said he talked about them.
There will not be any big take-down of the Clinton crime syndicate. More money will change hands and all will be forgotten.
it is. what's up with imran awan? why didn't the fbi examine the dnc servers for signs of this fabled russian hacking? why didn't the fbi investigate seth rich's murder as a possible link to the email theft? how about some freedom of information suits on these topics?
i think i'll try to send an email to judicial watch.
not hard: https://www.judicialwatch.org/about/contact-information/?thankyou=571573...
now i think i ought to contribute. they do do such excellent work.
Maybe there is a connection to this missle launch and the Clintons being under fire. After all, Bill put NK in the position to have nukes by giving them reactors.....
"The Cover-Up Begins To End": Judicial Watch Hints At Explosive New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs
My response: The INDICTMENT STORM is coming.
Observation in form of Question: Has everyone noticed how the news releases regarding OBAMA and CLINTON CORRUPTION are picking up pace? I believe this is by design to indoctrinate MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS with the TRUTH so as to minimize riots when arrests are made.
Nearly a 1000 sealed indictments have been delivered to various state federal courts across the USA. The DOJ is getting ready to LOWER THE BOOM.
I am really looking forward to seeing justice served.
Yeaah we keep hearing about this and the Marines storming the CIA HQ the other day. I hope it is true but I guess we will see.
This is just the tip of the iceberg with respect to the Clintons. Check out the charity fraud behind the Clinton Foundation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLQU0OAm2mA
Yes, it is the Clinton Family Foundation which is the mothership.
Make them give the money back..., that alone would make them suffer.