Israeli Defense Minister Contradicts Netanyahu: "There Is No Iranian Military Force On Syrian Land"

As we've long pointed out, anytime that Israel carries out acts of aggression against Syria, it can just blame Iran or Hezbollah and escape international criticism or condemnation. International media and Western governments have already demonstrated a penchant for towing the Israeli line whenever Iran can be conceivably blamed as a culprit - evidence or no evidence - this as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it official Israeli policy to oppose Iranian presence in Syria.
But on Tuesday Israel's own Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman flatly contradicted the prime minister's jingoistic alarmism by saying that there are no Iranian military forces in Syria, but instead merely stuck to acknowledging "experts and advisers". In comments to Israel's Ynet news, Lieberman admitted, "We must preserve our security interests. It is true that there are a number of Iranian experts and advisers, but there is no Iranian military force on Syrian land."
The comments came on the same day that the IDF Spokesperson made provocative and controversial statements, announcing that in the next Israel-Hezbollah War, "Nasrallah is a target" for assassination and that Israel is currently conducting psychological and media warfare against Hezbollah.
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman (left) and Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Image source: The Jerusalem Post
But Defense Minister Lieberman's statement flies in the face of claims made by Netanyahu in his speech before the UN General Assembly this year when he said, "We will act to prevent Iran from establishing permanent military bases in Syria for its air, sea and ground forces. We will act to prevent Iran from producing deadly weapons in Syria... And we will act to prevent Iran from opening new terror fronts against Israel along our northern border."
According to a BBC report dubiously sourced to "a Western intelligence source" from earlier this month, Syria stands accused of hosting a sizable Iranian military base south of Damascus, a story which Israel utilized to ratchet up rhetoric in preparing its case before the international community for further attacks on supposed Iranian targets inside Syria. Israel has long justified its attacks inside Syria by claiming to be acting against Hezbollah and Iranian targets.
But Lieberman's surprising comments represent a significant potential backing away from what appeared to be Israel's long running official stance on the issue. According to Tel Aviv based Haaretz newspaper, Lieberman responded as follows when presented with the contradiction:
Netanyahu has said Iran is working to build military bases in Syria, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its leader there, Qassem Soleimani, have been photographed in the war-torn country neighboring Israel to the north. When asked about this discrepancy, Lieberman said that "all the regional forces know we are the strongest power in the area. Israel is a regional power."
"Iran has a strategy to creating proxies everywhere. Obviously, they are not physically in Lebanon, that's what's Hezbollah is for. In Yemen, they're not physically present, they created the Houthi rebels. They have the same plan in Syria: creating different kinds of militias."
It could be that this new emphasis on acknowledging Iranian "proxies" while stopping short of claiming direct Iranian military presence - a clear lessening of Israel's intensifying rhetoric of late - is connected to a potential Syria-Israeli back channel deal to demilitarize the Golan region. We reported yesterday that unconfirmed Israeli sources are claiming that Putin is personally mediating demands issued between Assad and Netanyahu after both leaders traveled to meet with Putin within the past months.
The Jerusalem Post published a story early this week based on a well placed Israeli source privy to diplomatic maneuvering between Moscow, Tel Aviv, and Damascus. The report said, "the source, who remains unnamed, said that during Syrian President Bashar Assad's surprise visit to Russia last week, Assad gave Russian Premier Vladimir Putin a message for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Damascus will agree to a demilitarized zone of up to 40 kilometers from the border in the Golan Heights as part of a comprehensive agreement between the two countries, but only if Israel does not work to remove Assad's regime from power."
Meanwhile, both Israel and Saudi Arabia have increasingly gone public with their covert relationship based on intelligence sharing against what both sides perceive to be a strong and expansionist Iran.
Earlier this month Israel Defense Force (IDF) chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot gave an unprecedented interview to a prominent Saudi newspaper in which he said that, "Israel is ready to share intelligence with Riyadh on their shared arch-foe Iran." Eizenkot explained further, according to Tel Aviv based i24NEWS, that "Israel and Riyadh - which he noted have never fought one another - are in complete agreement about Iran's intentions to dominate the Middle East."
And like Israel, Saudi Arabia has long scapegoated Iran and the region's Shia for all of it's problems, especially as it wages its brutal war on Yemen.
But on Tuesday Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back. In comments picked up by Reuters, he said that Saudi Arabia presents Iran as an enemy because it wants to cover up its defeats in the region. Rouhani said in the midst of a live interview on state television, "Saudi Arabia was unsuccessful in Qatar, was unsuccessful in Iraq, in Syria and recently in Lebanon. In all of these areas, they were unsuccessful," and added further, "So they want to cover up their defeats."
These words of course could just as well be aimed at Israel too. And with today's surprise admission by Israel's defense minister - that there is "no Iranian military force on Syrian land" - it could be that Israel's bluff has finally been called.
Nutanyahu has been saying since the early 1990's that Iran is close to a Nuclear warhead. The best was the leaked cables between the spy agencies of the UK, South Africa, & Israel, and the Israel Mossad's findings that Iran was nowhere near a Nuclear Bomb and was not working on one eitherLeaked cables show Netanyahu’s Iran bomb claim contradicted by Mossad
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/feb/23/leaked-spy-cables-netanyah...
On another note Iran allows the 9000 Jews to live in Iran and worship there unmolested, they even allow them to have their wine at Bar Mitzvahs.
Nasrallah really must give Bibi and his buddies sleepless nights. Whether you like them or not, Nasrallah and Hezbollah are not stupid at all and they do not make many if any mistakes.
They also helped all Syrians, including Syrian Christians, survive against the Saudi/IDF/Zato/USSA head chippers.
The Middle East, an excellent example of religious tolerance, killing each other for thousands of years.
Thank god these intolerant religions are not being allowed into the west......oh, hang on a moment...well that's Europe screwed.
LETS TALK ABOUT ISRAELI SUPPORT FOR ISIS AND AL QAEDA AS THOSE GROUPS TORTURED AND MURDERED WOMEN AND CHILDREN AND CHASED CHRISTIANS OUT OF 2,000 YEAR OLD ORIENTAL ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN COMMUNITIES.
IUDAEA DELENDA EST
Remember the USS Liberty, when Israel (and LBJ) murdered US Marines and Sailors in a failed attempt to sink a ship to blame on Egypt in a war Israel started to grab land.
http://theantimedia.org/new-evidence-proves-israel-attacked-uss-liberty-...
And remember the fantastic costs of Israel to US taxpayers
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-money-machine/
Remember that under US Law, groups like AIPAC are *required* to register as foreign agents, but the ZOG refuses to enforce this law against Israel, just like it provides weapons to Israel though US laws forbid providing weapons to nuclear states that have not signed the NPT.
Note that the failure of the ZOA/AIPAC to comply facilitated the theft by Israeli agents of US nuclear material by a ring which Netanyahu was involved with.
https://youtu.be/tnwfUIoCQ_Q
http://original.antiwar.com/smith-grant/2012/07/03/netanyahu-worked-insi...
Remember the ZIONIST JEW CREATED AND RUN 'Office of Special Plans' which fabricated evidence to lie the US into a war for Israel, as the Zios had long craved:
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2005/11/lie-factory-2/
Remember that the Mossad lied to the US about a Syrian 'nuclear reactor' and weapons program
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/18/
israels-ploy-selling-a-syrian-nuke-strike/
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/19/how-syrian-nuke-evidence-was-faked/
Skim the following, which is an overview of Zionist calls to destroy Syria and Iraq and Lebanon for an expansionist Jewish state
http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=western_support_for_islam...
The 'neocons' were and are a Zionist and Jewish clique whose primary goal is Greater Israel. They conflate Israeli interests with American ones, and use wildly disproportionate campaign contributions, bribes, and the term 'anti-Semite' to prevent discussion of their Jewishness and primary allegiance to a foreign power that spies on the US relentlessly while selling its secrets in the past to the USSR, China, and others.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
Remember that the NSA, which illegally spies on all US citizens and sucks up every email and packet transmitted across the intertubes, but couldnt find hillary's deleted emails or prove the DNC was hacked by Russia...
was and is absolutely compromised by Israel
https://www.wired.com/2012/04/shady-companies-nsa/
to which it gives the 'raw data' with a nice pretty bow on it.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/sep/11/nsa-americans-personal-dat...
Remember that Mossad posed as CIA agents while recruiting terrorists in Iran
http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/330-131/9431-focus-false-fl...
That Israel is the biggest 'ally' spy threat by far
https://arabist.net/blog/2014/5/9/israel-wont-stop-spying-on-us-which-wo...
And recall US Army Intelligence's report of 9/10/01 regarding Mossad's capacity to attack the US and make it look like Arabs.
http://rense.com/general50/blame.htm
Remember the Israeli spies caught filming and celebrating the collapse of the towers on 9/11
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QphxGBXiA-M
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it/Dancing_Israelis
Remember multiple reports demonstrating Israeli (and Saudi) support for Al Qaeda and ISIS as the latter expecially targeted Christians, murdering and torturing thousands of them... not merely weapons and buying their oil but explicit military coordination
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/06/israeli-fire-support-for-its-al-qae...
http://21stcenturywire.com/2015/02/19/un-report-reveals-how-israel-is-co...
And remember the many, significant Jewish/Zionist/Israeli connections to 9/11 which launched the Endless War in MENA
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
http://educate-yourself.org/cn/MastersOfDeception.pdf
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/File:Solving_9-11.pdf
And remember, (((they))) are lying, hard, about Iran to lie us into another war for Israel, energy profiteering, and ultimately, The One Bank.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/translated-doc-debunks-n...
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/23/how-us-ties-to-link-iran-to-al-qaeda/
IUDAEA DELENDA EST
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/26/the-dark-inevitability-of-zionism/
Don't forget that every level of our government from the top of all 3 branches down to the local city councils are compromised and grovel to appease Israel.
The deal should be that israel don't come within 40km of the Golan heights. Why are these parasites aloud to draw demarcation lines in other folks territories?
Khazars should not come within 40km of the Middle East.
or 4000 light years of Earth.
How can Iran have military bases in Syria when the US has 8 hidden military bases in that country illegally (uncovered by Turkey)?
Netanyahu is again starting a senseless war using young American soldiers to push the greater Israel plan.....this is to minimize the real Arab population to be controlled by the Israelis (just look at the massacres in Yemen and Palestine not addressed by the MSM and UN).
Don't be fooled.
Excuse me but why are Israel permitted to attack Iranian or Hezbollah targets in Syria. It is against international law as they have been invited in by the legitimate government of Syria and it is nothign to do with Israel. When the civil war is passed Syria and Iran need to take back the Golan Heights.
