Obama-Appointed Federal Inspector Threatened By Clinton Campaign Over Email Investigation

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com,
An Obama appointed government watchdog central to the Hillary Clinton email investigation says that he, his family and his office faced an ‘intense backlash‘ from Clinton allies, who threatened him over findings that Clinton mishandled classified information.
Former Inspector General Charles McCullough III told Fox News Chief Intel correspondent Catherine Herridge that he was under intense pressure from senior officials on the left – with one Clinton campaign official threatening that he and another government investigator would be immediately fired under a Hillary Clinton presidency:
“It was told in no uncertain terms, by a source directly from the campaign, that we would be the first two to be fired - with [Clinton’s] administration. That that was definitely going to happen.” –Charles McCullough III
As a refresher, over 2,100 classified emails were sent over Clinton’s personal server, which was used exclusively for government business. Despite this, former FBI Director James Comey – who had drafted Clinton’s exoneration letter months before reviewing evidence in the case – recommended that the DOJ not prosecute the case.
McCullough was recommended to Obama by then-Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, who told McCullough that Clinton’s conduct was “extremely reckless,” adding “the campaign … will have heartburn about that.”
Via Fox News:
He [McCullough] said Clapper’s Clinton email comments came during an in-person meeting about a year before the presidential election – in late December 2015 or early 2016. “[Clapper] was as off-put as the rest of us were.”
After the Clapper meeting, McCullough said his team was marginalized. “I was told by senior officials to keep [Clapper] out of it,” he said, while acknowledging he tried to keep his boss in the loop.
Egregious violations
In January 2016, McCullough told Republicans on the Senate Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees that emails classified above “Top Secret” had been passed through the former secretary of state’s private, unsecure server – such as an email about Benghazi she sent to daughter Chelsea Clinton (using pseudonym Diane Reynolds) on the night of September 11th, 2012 from ‘@clintonemail.com’ which not only divulged highly classified military intel over a non-government server vulnerable to foreign surveillance – it also revealed that the Obama administration knew that an “Al Queda-like group” was responsible for the attack.
One wonders what Chelsea’s security clearance was at the time?
Instead of informing the American public that radical Islam was responsible for the attack, the Obama administration fabricated a story – peddling the lie that anger over an anti-Islamic YouTube video resulted in the attack, which led to the arrest and imprisonment of an innocent man.
Hillary knew it was an "Al Qeda-like group" hours after it happened when she told Chelsea ("Diane Reynolds") top secret information. pic.twitter.com/LiOJj3jck1
— ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) July 15, 2017
As one of a handful of people who reviewed the 22 Top Secret Clinton emails deemed too classified to ever see the light of day, McCullough says “There was a very good reason to withhold those emails … there would have been harm to national security,” adding “sources and methods, lives and operations” could be put at risk. According to Fox, some of those email exchanges were considered Special Access Privelage (SAP), or “above top secret.”
What’s interesting about that, is an anonymous 4chan poster known as “FBI Anon” - whose breadcrumbs of information have been largely correct, posted on July 2, 2016 that Clinton had “SAP level programs on her server, which if made public, would literally cause an uprising and possibly foreign declarations of war.”
Then, on October 16, 2016 - three weeks before former FBI Director Comey cleared Clintin, "FBI Anon" elaborated on SAP programs and made an unverified claim about Clinton:
A Special Access Program is an intelligence program classified above top-secret. They are held on closed servers at secret locations. The only way to get one is if you are specifically read on to a program, have a need to know, then you must physically go to a location and pass through several layers of security to even look at the program. A good example in non-classified terms would be the locations and operations of our intelligence operatives around the glove, or our missile silo locations. SAP is granted on a need to know basis, and Hillary did not have any need to know any of the programs on her server. All I can tell you about the SAPs is that Hillary had them, and she did not have proper authority to have any of them. They were leaked to her by someone, and she did sell them to overseas donors. Possessing them alone makes her guilty of treason." -FBI Anon
Turncoat?
In response to McCullough’s findings, Democrats turned their backs on the Obama-appointed Inspector General for doing his job.
“All of a sudden I became a shill of the right,” McCullough said, adding “And I was told by members of Congress, ‘Be careful. You’re losing your credibility. You need to be careful. There are people out to get you.’”
McCullough told Fox of “an effort… certainly on the part of the campaign to mislead people into thinking that there was nothing to see here.”
Damage Control
As the Clinton campaign geared up for the 2016 election, WikiLeaks documents reveal that Hillary’s inner circle was already starting to spin the investigation – writing in an August 2015 email that “Clinton only used her account for unclassified email. When information is reviewed for public release, it is common for information previously unclassified to be upgraded to classified.”
McCullough was critical of this response, telling Fox “There was an effort … certainly on the part of the campaign to mislead people into thinking that there was nothing to see here.”
In response to the Inspector General’s pushback, seven senior Democrats sent a letter to McCullough and his counterpart at the State Department, raising concerns over the impartiality of the Clinton email investigation. McCullough, however, was not arriving at any conclusions himself – he was simply passing along the findings of individual government agencies on appropriate classifications assigned to the emails.
Fox News reports:
McCullough described one confrontation with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office just six weeks before the election, amid pressure to respond to the letter – which Feinstein had co-signed.
“I thought that any response to that letter would just hyper-politicize the situation,” McCullough said. “I recall even offering to resign, to the staff director. I said, ‘Tell [Feinstein] I’ll resign tonight. I’d be happy to go. I’m not going to respond to that letter. It’s just that simple.”
As Election Day approached, McCullough said the threats went further, singling out him and another senior government investigator on the email case.
Inquiries sent by Fox to both Feinstein and Clapper were not returned at the time of publication.
Watch:
Herridge: "Was there an effort to deliberately mislead the public about [@HillaryClinton] classified emails?"
McCullough: "Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/UOwC5BoJ41
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2017
Follow on Twitter @ZeroPointNow § Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Lock Her Up!
..." Not even a smidgen of corruption " ... Obozo
This is getting juicy. Wonder what big event(s) is happening to bring this about today??
and yet she still walks free and is protected by secret service on our dime
Walking is a bit of a stretch
>FBI Anon posts on ZH
Best timeline.
The trial should be in Texas, where they still have executions.
Trial? She will never be brought to trial. At WORST she gets a slap on the cankle that Trump pardons her for right afterwords.
The whole government is sleazy. They all use secondary and tertiary communications to handle the shit they don't ever want brought before a committee (ie the people).
pods
Threatening retaliation against a Federal Inspector General isn't even a crime any more, I don't think.
Everyday citizens should have the right to threaten all federal employees, not the other way around.
Apparently neither is perjury or mishandling classified information.
This pisses me off the most out of ths entire thread. How this is possible is both amazing and unsustainable. People should be rolled up and in supermax with red eyes from being questioned 24/7
incredible
Cool. Should serfs like us then give it a whirl - just for giggles...?
Racketeering https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/part-I/chapter-96
Extortion https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/10/927
By government goons https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/872
and Threats https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/part-I/chapter-41
Everyone seems to have missed the process that is going on here. There are numerous steps required to "lock her up", and they must be taken in the correct order. These include things like "overthrowing the Saudi governemnt and replacing it with a more friendly leader", "destroying the credibility of the MSM", "exposing the crimes of the intelligence community", "exposing sexual (and other) abuse among the neoliberal donor class", etc.
This is a massive and complicated system that is being unwound. It was never going to happen overnight. Prosecutions will come, but only after they have lost their ability to evade the consequences of their actions. I suspect we are getting very close now. I think it will happen before the midterms.
There is some reason this won't die? Strange these people keep coming out of the woodwork?
Trump could save a lot of face if he could get, at a minimum, public acceptance of Hillary and the Clinton group exposed and verified as corrupt and dishonest. Could we see a trial, not sure but think a special counsel that drags out the truth would be most helpful.
Hillary has been distressed,biting her nails lately but then she just did a glory days speech in China where she hit at Trump and Tillerson for poor performance? She may be attempting to collect herself knowing she faces some critical headwinds shortly, one can hope?
Well fuck me. Looks like "obstruction of justice". Where's the MSM?
Getting ready to cover another false flag event perhaps? They’re gonna need to bring down more high-risers to sweep this under the rug. What’s Mossad up to these days?
That Fox News lady's mouth has had an enormous amount of plastic surgery done to the corners. Freaky & ugly.
I reckon we'll read in the news how his body was found - wallet and money still in it - dead from an undetermined and random assualt........ any day now.
Hillary has been distressed,biting her nails lately
I don't think so. The woman is a pure psychopath. Noone (even his most ardent supporters) can truthfully deny that Trump is a narcissictic asshole. That's ok, and even admirable by some. But this bitch is pure evil with no conscience and a lust for power and money unequalled in our lifetime.
@ My,
It’s why I refer to her in conversation as:
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton.
Describes her perfectly.
My Mother says" There is nothing 'those' men wouldn't do to keep a Woman out of the White House!
why do they use the SARS law against me when I want to bank with money over $10,000 or at 10 (hell I don't even know what the details of this BS law is exactly but I know it BITES "normal people" if you screw up) so why not use that against the Clinton Foundation, or Soros. Then they can be in supermax awaiting trial. And we can start getting a new narrative that holds truth and therefore light at the end of this dark hell. If SOROS, and CLINTON and Lynch and Holder and on and can't be arrested then there's no LAW ANYMORE
they are the ones actually funding domestic terrorists vs me or grandma ripping off our savings and saying we're scum
you think the chains that keep the dogs from biting will hold much longer? You better be right.
I doubt anything will happen to her, that’s why mueller was appointed, so he can destroy any damaging evidence, and he has a boatload of clintonista backup.
getting a gun for hire do the dirty job would be quite a shortcut, wouldn't it?
Timing is everything and timing for the mid-terms is the critical element here...
Honestly, if it doesn't happen by midterms I don't think it ever will.
Actually Trump pardening her would not necessarily be a bad thing. According to the Supreme Court a parden is an admission of guilt and therefore claiming the 5th amendment is no longer a viable alternative. So if Trump were to parden Hillary, she would be forced to provide testimony on EVERYTHING. Sure she wouldn't go to jail (unless she lies under oath) but her and Bill's corruption scheme would be completely destroyed and she would be done forever.
I am not saying this is preferrable but it is an alternative.
A pardon can only issued if someone is convicted of a crime. Clinton would have to be charged, tried and convicted before a pardon could be issued. it is the second part which will probably never happen. Sessions at least for now refuses to appoint a special prosecutor, The MSM will bury this story. Only chance is for someone to bring up charges in civil court.
Is there such as thing as a 'perp drag'?
I'm sure a citizens arrest would involve that. Could also be useful during questioning, trial and sentencing.
>Can't handle stairs
>Spotted hiking in the woods
Obama-Appointed Federal Inspector Threatened By Clinton Campaign Over Email Investigation
My response: I will bet there were a lot of people who wanted to come forward, but were afraid for their lives and well being if they did come forward.
Under Obama, this is called tyranny.
I completely agree. It is astounding on how much illegal and unconstitutional Obama's actions were and yet he is boasted as being such an amazing president. It is also incredibly odd that the MSM forgets how Obama literally used the intelligence apparatus to spy on journalists and had raids done on them for publishing leaks.
kidbuck has worked at a half dozen government agencies both federal and state. Saw felonious behavior at every site. The whistle blower ALWAYS fared worse than the felons. It has to do with the fact that so many people observed the illegal behavior and said and did nothing that they were effectively condoning it and thus guilty themselves.
I have no doubt that the Secret Service would love to drop her worthless ass off at prison and be done with the old hag. However, this brings up an interesting point. If she were sentenced to prison, would she be required to forfeit her Secret Service protective detail?
She would be a felon, not entitled to it I would believe.
I was just thinking the same thing.
If she goes to jail does the Secret Service go with her?
Nullify the detail, strip em away, they are needed elsewhere. She'll have supermax guards instead.
Wouldn't need guards if she's in gitmo or solitary or drop her off in Libia
JUST DO IT!
Sorry to be so repetitive, but my wife reminds me "they never put each other in jail".
It’s the mechanism of how Crime Syndicate’s function specifically the Criminal Globalist Administions that have been able to Tyrannically Govern with Impunity decade after decade.
Present Administration’s never Investigate previous ones out of fear that future Administrations may investigate the current one.
Thus, making them Criminal Accessories to previous Administrations War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
War Criminal Obama’s “moving forward” on War Criminal Bush Administration Torture, Lying The American People into War, the begining of mass Surveillance of The American room 641A at Criminal AT&T are but just some examples of the Tyrannical Lawlessness we see before us.
There are absolutely No stature of limitations on War Crimes.
This is standard cartel operating procedures.
Same as the Mob, DDB. The Mob takes their orders from the elites.
Updated link to the breaking story that Jeff Sessions was briefed by Eric Holder in 2000 on the Uranium One deal. That means he is in on the coverup.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5foXPFw_urY&feature=youtu.be
SETH
UPDATE! It's being reported on this site http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/#axzz4ze1pDIhB that Jeff Sessions was briefed by Holder in 2000 about the Uranium One deal. This means that Sessions was in on it and likely appointed to AG in order to continue the coverup. He sat in front of congress and did not mention he was involved, confirming the above point. This needs to be investigated ASAP!
Updated link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5foXPFw_urY&feature=youtu.be