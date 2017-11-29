NBC Fires Matt Lauer For "Inappropriate Sexual Behavior", Trump Gloats

The latest - and biggest - casualty from the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal was revealed moments ago, when NBC announced it fired its leading morning news anchor Matt Lauer over sexual harassment allegations, the network’s president for news said in a memo to staff on Wednesday.
"Today" star Matt Lauer, the highest paid personality in TV news, was fired following "a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to NBC News staff. Lauer, 59, was named a co-anchor of "Today" in January 1997 after three years as the newsreader.
The full email is below:
Dear Colleagues,
On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.
Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.
We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.
CNN said that reporters for The New York Times had been investigating Lauer for several weeks, according to sources who had been contacted by the Times. The firing removes one of the most recognizable personalities on television, and at aa time when morning news programs are increasingly important to network news divisions.
The NY Post reports that Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted a female NBC staffer during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014.
An NBC insider said Lauer’s alleged victim complained to HR on Monday: “This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”
Another source told Page Six that the decision to fire Lauer was made late Tuesday night by NBC News chairman Andy Lack.
The memo announcing the termination of Lauer was read on air during the Today show this morning. Lauer’s co-host, Savannah Guthrie, announced the news on live TV. Appearing on the verge of tears, Guthrie said,
"This is a sad morning at 'Today' and NBC News," she said. "As I'm sure you can understand, we are devastated. All we can say is we are heartbroken; I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague."
She described Lauer as “a dear, dear friend,” and said she was “heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story." Calling Lauer’s termination part of a national reckoning, she asked “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?”
Hoda Kotb, on the set with Guthrie, said she has known Lauer for years and "loved him as a friend and a colleague." "It's hard to reconcile the man who walks in every day" with the person who was identified in the complaint, she said.
Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017
Ironically, it was none other than Matt Lauer grilling Bill O'Reilly over sexual harassment:
This didn't age well. Matt Lauer grills Bill O'reilly over sexual harassment pic.twitter.com/jWMHt2LORe
— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) November 29, 2017
Moments after the news, a gloating President Trump seized on Lauer's termination, going on to ask in a tweet when executives at NBC and Comcast, the network’s parent company, would “be fired for putting out so much fake news.”
"Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!"
Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017
He then followed up with the following: "So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!"
So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017
Will Savannah speak out in support her co-host?
Asked Hillary some tough questions during the campaign.
Payback.
They're replacing him because he just wasn't liberal enough.
The intensity with which the blind(ed) look here, there and everywhere is in direct proportion to the intensity of their wish not to look within.
Oh nooes! Do not look within. You might find a lie (or a trillion of them).
Got caught blowing Tom Cruise back stage....
Someone needs to go back and find video of all these sanctimonious asshats preaching about pussy grabbing from last year and compile them into a montage
Andy Lack going down next ;-)
this is what he gets for switching the questions on shill
So Rose and Laurer get fired, but Franken "goes back to work";
Gee I guess I know which job I want when I fuck up......
Seems to me that some folks are going to learn a hard lesson on the value of due process. Accusation? YOU'RE FIRED! They made their beds, now they get to sleep in them.
Epstein, Franken, Lauer, Weiner, Weinstein. Jews, jews, jews in the news.
Jewish ethics regarding sexual assault, per jewschool.com
Did it involve a bathrobe or spanking his monkey? Or both?
Inquiring minds wanna know.
Another line of inquiry - let's hear from all of his former co-hosts, which one's knew what was going on and didn't say anything. But go all Tarantino and claim they feel bad about not saying anything - so all good!
Matt acted the muse for me this morning so I took my liberty with an old classic:
What the fuck, I'll post it.
I am Chumbawamba.
Meanwhile the pedophiles continue to run loose under the cover of the sexual harassment circus....
Sooooo ALL that coke at the Olympics was OK?
Rape as a tool of war. Destroy the goyim by raping their women
cuckolding the white race:
No secret that a lot of the black on white porn is heavily subsidized and run by.... you guessed it. Porn is but an extension of what happens in Hollywood.
How many adverts/films does your daughter watch by the time she's 20 to convince her that white men are weak and she should be seeking a non-white mate?
So fitting for a lib isn’t it? They can’t stand due process. You are guilty because I say so because I am a liberal!!
Haha!! I couldn’t possibly get tired of watching these people suffer. Hopefully, they will reap everything they have sown.
Male feminists, manginas, white knights, etc everywhere still do not see. They are simply used and when their importance for the movement lessens then they are allowed to be taken down. They also do not understand how tenuous their place is, one wrong public step or statement can be all it takes.
However make no mistake, the feminist have won, they control the laws, courts and are moving from having the advantage to harsh dominance. Youtube misandry today for a nice interview about England's new laws and policies, the US has and will follow.
Believe (her not him), Me Too (but I filed no police report), No More (I will white knight for women on their word),
MGTOW is Freedom!
Well it's not as sexy as a blood-on-the-wall swamp drain but we women are trying to do our part. We have quite a list for us to work on.
I do admit the timing is troublesome. I dealt with my issue in this area in a more timely fashion.
Something else has to be going on behind the scenes here. Since when does NBC care about this kind of stuff? $lick Willie was doing this shit from the WH pretty much all the time and NBC just brushed it off.
We're in a full blown culture war. IMO, this is the left and its establishment counterparts not having any real working strategy and running around like chickens with their heads cut off.
It is incredible really. The left has completely lost control of the "narrative" and the press has lost control. The major networks are all in TMZ/page six/Enquirer- mode and they can't get out. Epic fail. .... and I"m loving every bit of it.
I will posit a very serious issue to that: As this truns into a witch hunt, there really is some sick shit that goes down in the halls of power, and I'll bet that some false accusations do arise over this in numbers great enough to detract from the legitimate claims.
"I'll bet that some false accusations do arise over this in numbers great enough to detract from the legitimate claims"
The way I see it, is the false accusations Democrats keep coming up with, just before an election or appointment, regarding things that happened long ago, is it reflects very badly on the Democrats.
Accusations are easy to make, with no legal consequences, and often at least emotional compensation for the accusers from Democrats supporting them to go public, if not other compensation. Independent voters are capable of looking at the evidence and making up their own minds. It doesn't matter what the party partisans think, it matters what swing voters think.
As Smudge said below - don't wonder why you're being told this, wonder why now.
I particularly wonder about Lasseter - there must have been something major going on to make his announcement just ahead of releasing a big movie.
This is BANNON at work, bitches! He's making all the funny boys laugh it up........
Bang on! How do they know it wasn't the coworker who maybe came on to him and he spurned her advances, so she has a hissy fit and claims sexual harassment? Not saying that is what happened, just agreeing that, what happened to due process? However, it does look good on all these liberal holier than thou types, who all tore into Trump. Where's that wrinkled hag Meryl Streep now?? Haven't heard jack shit from her about any of this.
Due process? They're a private corporation,therefore they can do anything they want to him & destroy any one they want.He doesn't stand on one foot & suck the big red white,& blue war penis ,fuck 'em up the ass & blacklist him from any future employment. " Due Process" .Retard.
#FLAGWANKING
#FLAGWANKING #FLAGWANKING #FLAGWANKING #FLAGWANKING
#FLAGWANKING
And what about Conyers?
Lets get to the bigger fish please. Podesta and Biden.
And Bill and his succubus.
I keep wondering if all this sexual harassment BS is meant to point away from the far more serious pedophile question. This could be the equivalent of sacrificing an arm in order to save the body.
The good news about Franken and Conyers going back to work: it shows the Democrats really don't support women and put power before protecting them from sexual misconduct. And it reminds everyone of Bill's misconduct, and Hillary's attacking the victims.
Trump did not gloat. He madea valid point. When will NBC be called on being a front for CIA news?
I'm sorry, I wasn't paying attention I guess.
Matt who?
Not everyone at NBC is upset about this. Reports are suggesting Al Roker can hardly contain his excrement.
He's on the shart list to replace Lauer.
Do as I say not as I do, Bichez
The hypocrisy of the left is breathtaking.
Liars, devoid of morals and ethics
Welcome to Utopia
" "It's hard to reconcile the man who walks in every day" with the person who was identified in the complaint, she said."
I don't know the story...and I'll spend zero time trying to find it. But this sounds like a bitter woman playing the abuse card. Oh, yah, for two years she didn't mind the nooners with Matt, but now that she figured out she was a lunch dessert, she's coming out of the closet.
Usually the extent they spout support for the feminists, is the extent they don't really mean it for themselves. It's a form of compensation for their cognitive dissonance of holding two incompatible beliefs in their head.
So who was grabbing who by the pussy?
Obviously not famous enough. Otherwise they let you do that.*
*Disclaimer: In the same conversation where Trump said they let you do that, he also told the story of the lady that turned him down. Which just goes to show that even then, Trump knew his limits. How did he say it again? "I came onto her like a bitch but she wasn't interested"? Something like that.
"Grab them by the pussy. When they're famous, they let you do that." Obviously you needed to be more famous than Trump was back then. (And / Or "They" refers to a subset of women, not the whole set of women.)
Exactly! Nothing more satisfying than watching libtards, mouth agape, realize that they are the biggest suckers in the room. These libtards all stand around listening to the Matt Lauers of the world spouting their nonsense lefty viewpoints, not understanding what a fraud it all is. All the DEMS, women including, don't give a shit about sexism unless they can either make a buck off of it or bring down someone in the GOP and consolidate power. It's all just a game and now the fucking retards on the left are starting to see a glimpse of the fraud as the curtain is pulled back. Fucking morons, the lot of them.
And another far-left hack and outspoken Trump critic goes down. Garrison Keillor fired from his job at Minnesota Public Radio for inappropriate behavior.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/garrison-keillor-says-fired...
Perhaps this is why Matt had to go:
"Today Show host Matt Lauer faced a wave of criticism Wednesday night following NBC’s Commander-In-Chief Forum. By and large, the reaction was that Lauer, who moderated the forum, took a much more aggressive approach with Hillary Clinton than he did with Donald Trump. Many critics felt Lauer spent too much time addressing Clinton’s email scandal, while he failed to fact-check Trump on several statements.
During the one-hour forum, Clinton and Trump appeared back-to-back as they separately addressed an audience of veterans and active military members.
During and after the forum, Twitter was flooded by people who said they felt Lauer “grilled” Clinton with tough follow-up questions, but did not hold Trump to the same standards, who was asked more open-ended questions that he often evaded. At one point #LaueringTheBar was even trending on Twitter. The rough reviews weren’t only limited to social media, Lauer also received his share of criticism from the press."
I knew he would get the ax just like Cokie did since they 1) did not praise Soweeto Obama and BLM enough and 2) they did not adore crooked Hillary. Cokie was essentially replaced by far left raycist Dona Brazille on Sunday talk shows. Even george Will, another Sunday staple, was aghast at some of the ridiculous things Brazille said.