Sweden's New Government Censorship Exposed

Authored by Judith Bergman via The Gatestone Institute,
- In the report, placing the word "refugees" in quotation marks, as well as "unaccompanied children," is supposedly an expression of "hate". (Many, if not most, migrants classified as "unaccompanied children" have turned out to be grown men).
- Government agencies are going out of their way to protect the "integrity" of possible jihadists out of concern for a "democratic society" -- the society that these jihadists want to subvert and destroy -- and are using their government platform to smear non-mainstream media for matters as small as the use of quotation marks. What about the "integrity" of Swedish citizens and their right to not be blown up?
- Why is a municipality sponsoring an organization that supports terrorists and even awarding it prizes? It appears that glorifying terrorism is acceptable in Sweden, so long as its victims are the Israeli children. Far from countering "hate", Sweden appears to be doing all it can to strengthen Muslim extremism.
The Swedish government is now officially questioning free speech. A government agency has declared so-called Swedish "new media" -- news outlets that refuse to subscribe to the politically correct orthodoxies of the mainstream media -- a possible threat to democracy. In a government report, tellingly called "The White Hatred" written by Totalförsvarets forskningsinstitut (Total Defense Research Institute), a government agency under the Swedish Ministry of Defense, Swedish new media such as Samhällsnytt (formerly known as Avpixlat), Nyheter Idag and Nya Tider are lumped together with neo-Nazi media such as Nordfront.
"Hate" is defined broadly to include violent extremism, "hateful expressions", jokes, internet trolling and even the use of certain quotation marks. For instance, in the report, placing the word "refugees" in quotation marks, as well as "unaccompanied children," is supposedly an expression of "hate". (Many, if not most, migrants classified as "unaccompanied children" have turned out to be grown men).
"One might find," according to the report's conclusion, "that pluralism of information sources... is a positive addition in a democratic society where freedom of speech is an important foundation", but "the new media... stretch the limits of free speech," which "threatens other democratic values". The report further alleges that society risks becoming tolerant of the intolerant. That is rather rich coming from the authorities of a European country that has accepted Islamic intolerance to an astounding degree. There is even a proposal from a government minister to reintegrate returning ISIS fighters, who might still wish to destroy the tolerant society that houses them.
The report is part of a series commissioned by the Swedish government to conduct quantitative mapping and analyses of violent extremist propaganda spread in Sweden by the internet and social media. The survey is supposed to include violent extremist environments in Sweden: right-wing extremism, left-wing extremism and Islamic extremism.
A previous report, "The Digital Caliphate," supposedly looks at Islamic extremism, but is rendered useless in a Swedish context by explicitly refusing to engage with concrete ISIS propaganda in Sweden for "ethical" reasons:
"It is not in itself illegal to sympathize with violent ideologies. Our work is not about mapping the views of private people, as that would be incompatible with an open democratic society. Our analyses have therefore been limited to protect the integrity of private persons. No data has been collected from pages protected by passwords, closed Facebook pages or other types of Facebook pages or social media where the user has sought to keep the material within a closed group. All the material comes from open sources... this means that the material analyzed is limited as a large part of ISIS propaganda happens in closed channels..."
Government agencies in charge of national security, in other words, are going out of their way to protect the "integrity" of possible jihadists out of concerns for a "democratic society" -- the society that these jihadists want to subvert and destroy. Meanwhile, these agencies are using their government platform to smear non-mainstream media for matters as small as the use of quotation marks. What about the "integrity" of Swedish citizens and their right to not be blown up? Furthermore, this desire to protect the privacy of potential jihadists means that the most vital part of the work -- mapping the extent of Islamist violent propaganda in Sweden -- is still left undone.
|
Sweden's government agencies in charge of national security are going out of their way to protect the "integrity" of jihadists -- people like Mikael Skråmo, a Swedish convert to Islam and jihadist who went to fight for ISIS in Syria, and urged Muslims in Sweden to bomb their workplaces.
At the same time, the Swedish establishment has its own private vigilante mob acting as the thought police. A 76,000-member closed Facebook group, called "Jagärhär" ("I am here"), is a private initiative founded by journalist Mina Dennert to attack opinions on social media with which its members disagree. "She noticed that there were people around us who had been frightened into believing all these images painted by 'alternative media' of people of foreign backgrounds as violent criminals... " explains Dennert's husband, one of the group's administrators, who works for Swedish state television. The network has already won four prizes for its "work" in Sweden, including a prize from the Swedish group "Equalisters" ('Rättviseförmedlingen'), which awarded the network their annual prize, naming it the group that had done the most for equality in 2016. Dennert was also awarded the Anna Lindh Prize.
The methods of "Jagärhär" vary. One tactic is to send mass complaints against a Facebook profile, causing it to be removed by the social media giant. This verdict by mob rule is what happened to the Swedish-Czech author Katerina Janouch, whose profile was shut down several times by Facebook -- the apparent result of publishing, among other things, a satirical guide to political correctness. The network, which is one year old, is believed to be closely associated with Sweden's national public television and the Social Democratic party.
Mina Dennert, also with close connections to the Swedish government, had her network apply for half a million Swedish kroner (nearly $60,000) government grant to support its work, which involved shutting down dissent on social media. Her network, however, recently withdrew its application after its dubious "work" had been revealed by none other than the new media in Sweden. The Jagärhär network has apparently inspired similar projects in other countries, such as #IchBinHier in Germany.
Meanwhile, Islamic extremists in Sweden continue their work. In Malmö, Group 194 -- a Swedish-Muslim group that glorifies terrorism and actively sympathizes with the Arab terrorist group Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) -- participated in one of the DFLP's activities in Malmö in 2016. At the meeting, in which Swedish socialists apparently also participated, the participants reportedly celebrated the Ma'alot massacre, an Arab terrorist attack on an Israeli school in 1974 in which 115 hostages (including 105 children) were taken and 25 were murdered. The group, it seems, also routinely carries posters of Arab terrorists when it marches in the streets of Malmö on International Workers' Day. Group 194's entire work is focused on virulent anti-Israeli activism, as evidenced by its Facebook page. Sweden clearly has no problem with allowing hate speech from DFLP terrorists in Malmö.
This Swedish-Muslim group, bizarrely, is part of an initiative to make Malmö safe (Trygg Malmö or "Safe Malmö"). As part of this work, it is responsible for patrolling Rosengård -- one of the most problematic no-go zones in Malmö -- at night. The group was awarded SEK 10,000 (about $1,000) recently by the Malmö municipality -- together with the other groups in Trygg Malmö -- for its work in Rosengård. Why is a municipality sponsoring an organization that supports terrorists and even awarding it prizes? It appears that glorifying terrorism is acceptable in Sweden, so long as its victims are the Israeli children.
Originally, a Swedish administrative court, in a recent decision, ruled that there was no basis for denying the Muslim organization Young Muslims of Sweden (SUM) its state subsidy. Young Muslims of Sweden, which is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, had been denied state subsidies by the Swedish Ministry of Youth and Civil Affairs, as Young Muslims of Sweden and its member organizations "have been identified as an environment" where some individuals do not respect the ideas of democracy. The Swedish court did not think that there was sufficient evidence for taking away the state subsidy, so Young Muslims of Sweden may soon find its activities funded by taxpayers once more.
Far from countering "hate", Sweden appears to be doing all it can to strengthen Muslim extremism.
Article:
“The Swedish government is now officially questioning free speech. A government agency has declared so-called Swedish 'new media' -- news outlets that refuse to subscribe to the politically correct orthodoxies of the mainstream media -- a possible threat to democracy. In a government report, tellingly called 'The White Hatred' written by Totalförsvarets forskningsinstitut (Total Defense Research Institute), a government agency under the Swedish Ministry of Defense, Swedish new media such as Samhällsnytt (formerly known as Avpixlat), Nyheter Idag and Nya Tider are lumped together with neo-Nazi media such as Nordfront.
'Hate' is defined broadly to include violent extremism, 'hateful expressions', jokes, internet trolling and even the use of certain quotation marks. For instance, in the report, placing the word 'refugees' in quotation marks, as well as 'unaccompanied children,' is supposedly an expression of 'hate'. (Many, if not most, migrants classified as 'unaccompanied children' have turned out to be grown men).
[- - -]
The methods of 'Jagärhär' vary. One tactic is to send mass complaints against a Facebook profile, causing it to be removed by the social media giant. This verdict by mob rule is what happened to the Swedish-Czech author Katerina Janouch, whose profile was shut down several times by Facebook -- the apparent result of publishing, among other things, a satirical guide to political correctness.”
Some comments:
Placing words like “refugees” and “unaccompanied children” in quotation marks is not “hate speech” in Sweden from a judicial point of view, and nobody has so far said that laws or case law should outlaw the quotation mark method. But if you say “negro” you may today be fined and get 50 so called “dagsböter” (“dagsböter” is the general fining method in Sweden for a felony and is based on the size of the defendant´s income, 50 dagsböter = 50 x 0.1 % of the annual pre-tax income). Saying the word “negro” in a context which is not positive to black people has gradually become more illegal over the past 20 years through case law. 25 years ago, it wasn´t illegal at all. Displaying photos of 1930s Nazi leaders in a positive context has also been made illegal in Sweden through case law. But in some other respects Swedish hate speech laws are still actually generally less harsh than in other Western European countries.
Katerina Janouch belongs to the liberal anti-immigration movement in Sweden. She is still invited sometimes to mainstream media and is not regarded a nationalist or racist but can no longer be published through mainstream publishers so she has started up her own small publishing company. Katerina Janouch is Jewish but does not belong to the explicit counter-jihad movement unlike most other Jews who say they oppose immigration. Nor is she opposed to Israel and Judaism like the half-Jewish Swede Lars Wilhelmsson. The fact the she became a critic of the immigration is probably that she just can´t keep her mouth shut just like her parents who were Charta 77 dissidents in Czechoslovakia before they fled to Sweden in the 1970s. I´m not sure whether she regrets that she couldn´t keep her mouth shut. For her, the problems began when she called young, North African migrants who molested young women in the streets “riff-raff” (“pack” in Swedish).
Another example of the liberal opposition to large-scale immigration in Sweden is the independent journalist Joakim Lamotte who for instance recently published information on a group rape in Fittja in the outskirts of Stockholm (the victim seems to be an ethnically Swedish white woman although I´m not 100 % sure). Someone posted a rough translation in the reader comments section on detgodasamhället.com of this information, see below. Not every word seems to have been translated. The translation of "gruppvåldtäkt" is group rape. Mainstream media usually don´t inform the general public about racially motivated, hate crime style rapes of Swedish women. But they generally give lots of attention to cases with an ethnically Swedish man who has raped or killed a woman. This affects the perspective of reality the general public has.
Joakim Lamotte´s information on the group rape case in Fittja the outskirts of Stockholm:
"Warning for unpleasant but important reading Tomorrow, the trial of the men accused of raping a woman in a stairwell in Fittja last year, probably one of the worst gruppvåldtäkterna we've seen in Sweden. I have read the entire investigation and now choose to publish the vulnerable woman's own words about the rape, which, according to the prosecution, lasted several hours. It's scary to read, but it's important to understand the scale of what happened. In order to stop this development, we have to bring out the disgusting in the light. The following quotes are taken directly from the investigation. Out of interrogation with the woman 2016-08-15:
'there were 19-20 guys waiting in a stairwell. They discussed who would put me first and I panicked. Someone held me against the wall and put my dick down deep down the throat.' '6 guys lift me up and carry me through the stairwell. The others follow. Then I get a kick in the head." Then they pounded my head into the floor and I was unconscious. When I woke up, I had one in every hole. Mouth, anal and vaginal. Then they were replaced.' 'they pulled me up to the 2nd floor in the stairwell. A lot of people were standing with their pants down, waiting for their turn. They stripped me of everything, I was completely naked, the clothes were everywhere in the stairwell. They fired me. They are narrow, long, immigrants of different nationalities. They're in their 20 s. ' 'I was lying on the floor, then I had to stand on all fours. One was from the front and one was from behind. The others laughed. They thought it was funny.' ' a man came out in the stairwell to dump garbage. He didn't do anything to help me. He went to see the guys and went back in. I was lying naked on the floor.' Police notes after interrogation 2017-06-19: 'she describes again how they held her and turned her so that a guy could sit on the stairs and put his penis in his mouth, while they could rape her anal. She says that just that act, when one forced her penis in and pressed it down the throat, while another raped her anal, that was the worst during the entire rape.' 'she tells me that it was one of the guys who pulled a knife in connection with them raping her in the anal. She shouted, 'please not in the butt'. the knife then put on the floor. She tells me that at this moment she was lying on the floor and stretched her arm and took the knife. She tells me that she then stabbed it in the air as best she could to Freda. In this event, one of the guys had penetrated her anal. Since she was lying on the floor, she couldn't see much of what the other guys did.' 'a guy was a little older about 25-27 years, strong / fit, grabbed a hard grip on her and pulled her head up. He then drove his dick into her mouth. He put his dick in so far she had trouble breathing. She tried to turn her face off to get her dick off and get some air. The guy got angry and punched a punch in her face so she got nosebleeds.' 'when this was going on, there were several younger guys who came out and wanted to have sex with her.'
This is one of the most disgusting preliminary studies I've ever read. At the beginning of December, the judgment and I sincerely hope that the perpetrators will be punished. Anything else would be a scandal. Follow my page for updates. _________________________________________________ Support for work with independent journalism. Swish: 0707760990 If you have anything to recommend, please don't hesitate to hear from you."
Other alternative media web sites, such as Fria Tider, have also reported on this case, see http://www.friatider.se/fem-invandrare-talas-f-r-gruppv-ldt-kten-i-fittja-dunkade-offrets-huvud-mot-en-trappa (unfortunately in Swedish). Furthermore, it seems as if nobody helped the woman until she had made her way to central Stockholm. People she met in Fittja said she was “nasty” and therefore did not want to call the police.
There are also some non-white immigrants who have called attention to the reverse racism against Swedes carried out by non-white immigrants. One of these immigrants is Mr Bechir Rabani, a bouncer of Palestinian origin. He regularly posts information on reverse racism and similar topics on Facebook and sometimes also on his web sites "Crystalklart" and "Arab Nyheter" along with information related to the Palestinian/Israeli conflict (not on Facebook) one way or the other. He has repeatedly warned Swedish readers that the reverse racism may get worse in the future when the immigrants become a majority. He thinks that this is a legitimate topic to discuss. He also thinks that the big media and mainstream politicians increase the risk for escalating reverse racism in the future by continuously, by subtle means, touting the idea that there is some kind of general white guilt.
