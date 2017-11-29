WaPo Reporter Caught On Hidden Camera Being A Bit Too Honest; Admits "No Evidence" Of Trump-Russia Collusion

Nov 29, 2017 9:00 PM

After exposing the shocking, yet predictable, political bias of journalists at CNN and New York Times, Project Veritas has now set their sights on the Washington Post.  In a candid conversation with an undercover Project Veritas journalist, the Post's National Security Director, Adam Entous, put himself in danger of being a bit too honest, at least by his employer's standards, by admitting that "there's no evidence of [Trump-Russia collusion] that I've seen so far."  Entous goes on to admit that "it's a fucking crap shoot" and that he has no idea how Mueller's investigation might turn out.

Entous: "Our reporting has not taken us to a plcae where I would be able to say with any confidence that the result of it is going to be the president being guilty of being in cahoots with the Russians.  There's no evidence of that that I've seen so far."

 

PV Journalist: "There has to be something, right?"

 

Entous: "Maybe, maybe not.  It could just be lower-level people being manipulated or manipulating, but it's very hard to, it's really...It's a fucking black box."

 

"We've seen a lot of flirtation, if you will, between them but nothing that, in my opinion, would rank as actual collusion.  Now that doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, it just means we haven't found it yet.  Or maybe it doesn't exist."

 

"I mean it's a fucking crap shoot. I literally have no prediction whatsoever as to what would happen, and I do all the stuff for the Post on this so..."

Of course, on the surface, Entous' opinions are not that explosive and likely mimic the views held by many Americans...namely that despite 1.5 years of investigations no one has presented any actual, tangible evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. 

That said, what is explosive about this particular undercover sting is just how different Entous' private views on the Trump-Russia investigation are from the constant stream of narrative-building collusion headlines that flood the Washington Post's homepage each and every day.

Like this one...

Or this one if you prefer...

Of course, rather than focus on the blatant media bias that has once again been exposed by Project Veritas, the mainstream media rushed to the defense of the Washington Post by focusing instead on the foiled attempt of one of O'Keefe's journalists to plant a fake story at WaPo to see if they would simply run it with no questions asked or actually do their jobs.  Apparently CNN thought the foiled plot had put O'Keefe "on the defensive"...

PV

...but O'Keefe seemed to not be all that defensive in his response below...which presumably means we'll all be treated to many more undercover stings in the years to come.

Finally, here is the latest Project Veritas video for your viewing pleasure:

Bernie Madolf's picture
Bernie Madolf Nov 29, 2017 9:03 PM

Pocahontas.com

Lol

greenskeeper carl's picture
greenskeeper carl Bernie Madolf Nov 29, 2017 9:12 PM

Apparently his WaPo thing didn't really work, but they can't all be winners. His exposing of those DNC operatives during the campaign was brilliant. To this day I do not understand why they were allowed to just get fired or resign from all their postings without an indictment.

nope-1004's picture
nope-1004 greenskeeper carl Nov 29, 2017 9:14 PM

Honest on hidden camera, full of shit in the MSM.

So it is with all .gov media outlets.

 

overbet's picture
overbet nope-1004 Nov 29, 2017 10:00 PM

bet bezos teabags this little douche

ParticularlyStupidHumanoid's picture
ParticularlyStu... overbet Nov 29, 2017 10:18 PM

For those looking to find the people wearing a wire, wait for them to say "you [...] what?" when they quite plainly understood what you said. They want it clarified, for the wire.

Four chan's picture
Four chan ParticularlyStupidHumanoid Nov 29, 2017 11:03 PM

WARREN NOT INDIAN MADE 10 MILLION OFF CLAIMING TO BE INDIAN.

Troll Magnet's picture
Troll Magnet Four chan Nov 30, 2017 12:01 AM

I personally like what Luke Rudikowski’s doing better. O’Keefe’s been brilliant so far. But he too is biased the other way. Plenty of trash on both sides but he only covers one.

Antifaschistische's picture
Antifaschistische greenskeeper carl Nov 29, 2017 9:23 PM

tomorrow's headlines...

"ENTOUS FIRED AT WAPO"

an unnamed woman has come forward claiming sexual harassment from Entous...he is promptly fired from WaPo.

greenskeeper carl's picture
greenskeeper carl Antifaschistische Nov 29, 2017 9:25 PM

I suppose that beats suicide by nail gun and/or tall building.

wee-weed up's picture
wee-weed up greenskeeper carl Nov 29, 2017 9:28 PM

To be fired by big-Lib & WaPo owner Bezos in... 3... 2.... 1...

Troll Magnet's picture
Troll Magnet wee-weed up Nov 30, 2017 12:05 AM

They won’t fire him. It’ll be a PR disaster. But they could fire him if one of their womyn employees comes forward and reveals that he enjoys fucking women and really digs hot chicks.

BandGap's picture
BandGap Clock Crasher Nov 29, 2017 9:06 PM

Seriously.

Fucking liars.

WarPony's picture
WarPony BandGap Nov 29, 2017 9:29 PM

(((Fucking liars))) - what did you expect?

Luc X. Ifer's picture
Luc X. Ifer WarPony Nov 29, 2017 9:45 PM

Aren't left fascists aka communists liars by definition?! They sell the snake oil utopia story for more than a century to the credule ignorant suckers on the street.

Vageling's picture
Vageling Clock Crasher Nov 29, 2017 9:30 PM

I'm long on those. There are enough lamp posts. Oh... Long on signs too. The finishing touch. ;)

shankster's picture
shankster Nov 29, 2017 9:06 PM

People in the real world already know/knew this anyway.

GeezerGeek's picture
GeezerGeek shankster Nov 29, 2017 9:11 PM

Once the tables are turned via Uranium One or the Fusion GPS dossier or something else, WAPO will come out and forcefully state that they have found no evidence of collusion with the Russians and will never again mention it. They will than point to this revelation and say "See? We never really thought there was any collusion."

 

DjangoCat's picture
DjangoCat FullHedge1 Nov 29, 2017 10:52 PM

Not.  He is paying his tribute, and it is not cheap.

MrBoompi's picture
MrBoompi Nov 29, 2017 9:08 PM

But 17, i mean 4, intel agencies think it could possibly be true.  But the uranium one deal is meaningless.  

Miskondukt's picture
Miskondukt MrBoompi Nov 29, 2017 9:13 PM

And I still to this day see people saying that very thing as if it's the nail in the coffin.

DjangoCat's picture
DjangoCat MrBoompi Nov 29, 2017 10:51 PM

MIL and the Marines.  Mueller may have been turned.

kwh's picture
kwh Nov 29, 2017 9:14 PM

Umm... there's plenty of evidence of Trump surrogates and campaign staffers colluding with Russia or at the bare minimum trying to collude (The Trump Jr emails? Remember those? All those meetings with Russian spooks that the entire campaign seems to have forgotten having, it's just the evidence of Trump himself doing it that they don't have. Yet. I imagine MI6 is very interested in obtaining a copy of the Pee tape... 007 is even now crawling up a sewer pipe at the Kremlin looking to tunnel in to the video vault...

 

homiegot's picture
homiegot kwh Nov 29, 2017 9:19 PM

If there was he'd be impeached already.

aardvarkk's picture
aardvarkk kwh Nov 29, 2017 9:27 PM

I have some pretty land in Florida you might be interested in buying...

Vageling's picture
Vageling aardvarkk Nov 29, 2017 9:43 PM

Meh, leave him to me. I have some real estate on Venus for sale. Really cheap. With a one way ticket for free. You see... Throw some free shit in it, that draws them in.

swmnguy's picture
swmnguy kwh Nov 29, 2017 10:17 PM

The evidence is about laundering money and hiding the connections and trails, not to do with the elections.  

DjangoCat's picture
DjangoCat kwh Nov 29, 2017 10:49 PM

The Pee tape, hmmm...

Is that something NickPeeWee wrote, that I missed?

natxlaw's picture
natxlaw kwh Nov 30, 2017 3:37 AM

This is satire, folks.

homiegot's picture
homiegot Nov 29, 2017 9:17 PM

Thanks jew boy.

Stan522's picture
Stan522 Nov 29, 2017 9:19 PM

James O'Keefe is an American hero..... He does ten times more work than any mainstream media moron.....

Clashfan's picture
Clashfan Nov 29, 2017 9:19 PM

The whole Trump-Russia thing has been the stupidest thing to dominate the news in a long time. And over half of the morons that spew it are Jewish. Just sayin'. 

Cman5000's picture
Cman5000 Clashfan Nov 29, 2017 9:26 PM

Yep. It's going to be a long 8 years for the Snowflake Brown Shirts. 

Dragon HAwk's picture
Dragon HAwk Nov 29, 2017 9:24 PM

Never Ever Kick the Junk Yard Dog..

Chupacabra-322's picture
Chupacabra-322 Nov 29, 2017 9:25 PM

John Swinton New York Journalist at a Banquet

"...The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools and vassals of "rich men" behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes."

Mongoose's picture
Mongoose Chupacabra-322 Nov 30, 2017 12:56 AM

America needs you, Johnny Swinton;
Johnny won't you please come home?...
( no disrespect to Harry Truman, we could use a little Harry Truman too)

FredFlintstone's picture
FredFlintstone Nov 29, 2017 9:26 PM

What is the penalty for treason?

Cman5000's picture
Cman5000 Nov 29, 2017 9:34 PM

They all just assumed Hillary would win so they didn't want to risk any investigations at the time.Now the entire Russian narrative has collapsed. All that's left is Mueller going after things that happened before 2016. Clownage 

Vageling's picture
Vageling Nov 29, 2017 9:36 PM

These frauds keep exposing themselves. But as Veritas say... Yeah, opinion stories. There is no news in that. But someday... Never comes. Fucking hypocrite muppets. Whorenalism at it's best. All biased shit. And another one bites the dust ;)

nmewn's picture
nmewn Nov 29, 2017 9:47 PM

Yep, I prefer the article by the...

EDITORIAL BOARD.

They give their opinion (which is completely fucked...yet...this is what an editorial board is allowed to do) and of course "the boards" opinion carries great weight with the wage slave "reporters & jounalists" because..."the board"...consists of all their bosses.

So be of good cheer!

Now go out and burn it...leave nothing for them to scavenge aound in to find anything that ever says this was once "journalism" in America. 

They are a disgrace to "their profession" and all the progs in this nation should be greatly relieved for now that I'm not the President because I would shut their sorry asses down tomorrow as conspiring, traitorous, affiliated mouthpieces of the DNC posing as unbiased, neutral, inquisitive, touchy-feely..."journalists"...who rightly deserve to share the same couch with Matt Lauer tonight until the divorce papers arrive tomorrow and puts Matt Lauer out on the street as a homeless beggar where he belongs.

Vageling's picture
Vageling nmewn Nov 29, 2017 9:59 PM

And I thought I was struggling about that one. Indeed! Arrest them! This has nothing to do with "free press"! Just disband them and throw some lawsuits their way (I think I'm being reasonable here, cuz jailing them without trial is bit... Wrong). These guys get the idea fast enough! No moar " grey zone" to hide in. Deceiving fuckers they are.

rejected's picture
rejected Nov 29, 2017 9:59 PM

Everything that comes out of that cesspool Washington is a lie.

PCR has another great article of the lies put out by the US government.

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/11/29/washington-corrupt-governmen...

Korea98's picture
Korea98 Nov 29, 2017 10:20 PM

A half way honest reporter?  Give that man a goild star.  

Son of Captain Nemo's picture
Son of Captain Nemo Nov 29, 2017 10:34 PM

No worries Adam...

If all else fails and you get kicked out Wa-Po for those comments being "heard"... You can always go work for the 5th column at RT News that hosts Larry King and Max Keiser, or do the show "Boom Bust" with "Bukakei" Bart Chilton!...

P.S.

My apologies to the other half of RT News in Moscow that is the "real deal" and deserves nothing but respect and admiration for their "reportage" in Syria, Ukraine and everywhere else!

Lets just cut to the chase that after this official notification (https://www.rt.com/usa/411361-rt-congress-credentials-withdrawal/) it's high time you jettison the "5th column" token crud you've been forced to wear like an albatross just so that you can do business in America courtesy of the Tribe!!!

MuffDiver69's picture
MuffDiver69 Nov 29, 2017 11:44 PM

The most spectacular thing about this is the fact President Trump has taken a chainsaw to much of the Obama agenda behind the scenes. They blare this crap to their bubble and it’s meaningless at this point. Meanwhile all the things that would have them rioting from energy deregulation to judicial appointments disappear into crap like calling racist a stolen heritage blonde hair blue eyed women Pocahontas...Those of us actually following the President’s actions are happy as could be for most part and laughing out loud...Lauer,Weinstein.Charlie Rose, the ICON Conyers...Ahahahaha

nsurf9's picture
nsurf9 Nov 30, 2017 12:59 AM

I can't wait to watch this video-clip on mainstream media!

Ace006's picture
Ace006 Nov 30, 2017 5:26 AM

Go James qnd fellow disturbers!!

Be sure to support Project Veritas so they can keep this up!!

whatisthat's picture
whatisthat Nov 30, 2017 6:38 AM

I would observe there are many intelligent American taxpayers with common sense who do not believe the corrupt MSM lies and propaganda about foreign influence in elections...there is perceived benefit to pursue action against the various corrupt MSM entities as measure to force them to report / communicate truth and fact based information ....