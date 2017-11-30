North Korea Releases Photos Of ICBM Capable Of Striking The US

North Korea alarmed the international community on Tuesday when, after a two-month lull, it fired a Hwasong-15 ICBM into the waters west of Japan. State media touted the launch as its most powerful missile yet. Judging by the missile’s peak height reached during its flight, experts say the North now has the capacity to strike nearly any location in the Continental US. Now, the North's state media released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday’s launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared had “finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”. The photos show Kim Jong-un personally overseeing the launch of the missile, an obvious source of national pride.
Pyongyang claimed the Hwasong-15 reached an altitude of around 4,475 kilometers and flew 950 kilometers during its flight, which lasted 53 minutes.
Kim Jong-un was shown in delight as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in these photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017.
Pyongyang announced in a statement read on North Korean state TV that the missile was a Hwasong-15. “Tipped with super-large heavy warhead,” the missile is “capable of striking the whole mainland of the US.”.
“After watching the successful launch of the new type ICBM Hwasong-15, Kim declared with pride that now we have finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power,” it added.
The aim of the missile is solely “to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country from the US imperialists’ nuclear blackmail policy and nuclear threat,” according to Pyongyang.
If the missile was indeed a Hwasong-15, it would mean a new development for North Korea. The other launches that took place in 2017 were either claimed to be the older Hwasong-14 ICBM, or the intermediate range (IRBM) Hwasong-12.
Russia condemned Wednesday’s launch of the Hwasong-15, calling it “a provocative act that triggers further escalation and moves us further away from crisis settlement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. “We do condemn the launch and hope all the parties will exercise restraint which is so much needed to prevent the situation in the Korean peninsula from going the worst way.”
In a press conference organized to respond to the launch, President Donald Trump described it as “a situation that we will handle,” saying that it won’t change his approach to the crisis on the Korean Peninsula. “I will only tell you that we will take care of it,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.
Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia repeated his pleas for North Korea to stop the tests and called on the US and South Korea to cancel large-scale military maneuvers scheduled for December.
* * *
According to Reuters, the images of the rockets showed stronger engines and a larger design that likely puts Kim Jong Un closer to his goal of being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to a target anywhere in the world, though the missiles still lack accuracy.
“North Korea is continuing to pursue its ICBM in a methodical and pragmatic manner, making progress in incremental steps,” said Joseph Bermudez from 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project. U.S. officials noted, however, that North Korea has not proved it has an accurate guidance system for an ICBM or a capable re-entry vehicle.
The missile’s large size was immediately apparent in the photos, which analysts said could provide for a more powerful propulsion system.
“This is a very big missile,” Michael Duitsman, a research associate at the Centre for Nonproliferation Studies, said in an analysis posted to Twitter. “And I don’t mean ‘Big for North Korea.’ Only a few countries can produce missiles of this size, and North Korea just joined the club.”
One US intelligence official said the Hwasong-15 appears to have a more powerful North Korean solid-fuel propulsion system, especially in its second-stage rocket. A solid-fuel system for an ICBM would be a significant development and could allow the North Koreans to transport and launch a missile more quickly, compared to a liquid-fuel system that requires lengthy preparation. The photos appeared to show the missile with at least two large nozzles on its first stage, instead of the one large and several smaller nozzles on the Hwasong-14.
Your move, POTUS.
Who controls NK?
Who really controls NK?
Q
If the Norks nuke D.C. I'm not sure I would shed one tear.
I wonder if the missile can reach Israhell.
Sure can, if they point it WEST - only about 5,000 miles....
Just another asshole poster on Zero Hedge who posts the same thing over and over and over and over and over again.... Get a life...
It really makes sense that Best Korea is just an elaborate CIA proxy.
Lil Kim is an actor who shoots off an Elon Musk made rocket to get a couple pallets of USD every now and then
Now it appears that the Rothchilds/CIA may be actually ready to start a real nuke war if Trump gets too close to destroying their little pedo ring
Ever notice how they are always bundled up, even indoors. Must not have heat for themselves either.
They are always laughing as well. I think it's because of those funny hats. They make their head look small.
BINGO! NK wouldn't exist without US$, nor would their "rocekt program"....concurrently, the US media would be in even more trouble if they didn't have Trump, Kim, Lauer, etc., etc., to grok about.
It's amazing how people buy into these silly narratives.
Nothing but the best Bread & Circuses for the hoi polloi!
....BUT MEANWHILE, FUKUSHIMA KEEPS BLEEDING INTO THE OCEAN!!
More annihilation theatre from the Big Hat Brigade, here I was thinking it was a slow news day.
Your move, POTUS.
His move should be to not take the bite laid out there by the Deep State stooge. Kimmie's handlers would love to see Trump get sucked in to their game.
Move? Nothing needs to be done, NK is distraction. Carry on.
Nobody here said the next "move" should be a military move. Doing absolutely nothing is absurd.
Did I say anything about a military move? What do you want to do?
No. Neither did I.
Doing absolutely nothing is absurd. China is the key to resolving this (imo) without military force.
Heres somethin u cud do... fuck off home & take your aircraft carriers & mercenaries with u.... anyone who knows NKs history knows EXACTLY who the aggressor is here...
Warmongering bully nation, u can't even allow yourself to think Kim has u over a barrel... oohh he must be controlled by China/CIA/Deep State/Russia... a dog-poor nation has developed a nuclear deterrant & u can't handle it... tough...
Sage advice from a ~30-week troll...
Here's a message for you:
http://media2.giphy.com/media/y6r8eSqBvyeoU/giphy.gif
And being 7 years here makes u special ??? Fuck u ... & your hubris...
I'm here long enough to know that MY comment is as valid as yours oldtimer... lol
Ad hominim attack because you can't argue my point...
"You want the truth?? You can't HANDLE the truth"....
H.O.R.S.E.S.H.I.T.E.
I never condoned taking a military approach re. DPRK. I only said that doing absolutely nothing is absurd. It is. You have offered no argument to serve as a defeater to my claim. All you have offered is bluster. Kindly stop wasting space on ZH's servers with your bluster.
Dupe
What a powerful argument you make...
http://media2.giphy.com/media/y6r8eSqBvyeoU/giphy.gif
Thanks for the CGI/Photoshop bullshit propaganda!
Does anyone really believe this?
Trump is all bark and no bite; and it's scary, depressing, and pathetic.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump
We'd be better off if he just shut the fuck up.
STANDARD DISCLAIMER: I am not a liberal. I have never voted democrat, demanded a safe space, or "checked" anyone's pronouns.
Nah, you are just a short time Sockpuppet Media Matters lacky. An Ass Wipe, a Stooge, a Flunky and a Fucking Looser.
Try that for a Disclaimer.
Nah, you are just a short time Sockpuppet RenTech lacky. An Ass Wipe, a Stooge, a Flunky and a Fucking Looser.
The knife cuts both ways.
Yawn. “I’m sooooo scared.” Not.
1. NK launches missle at hits US
2. US launches missle(s) at NK and turns SK into an island ;-)
Fat man is just begging for a foot in his ass...
all this will do is ensure rising equities and a rising VIX.......exactly the outcome they want.......it much harder to reach dow 30k with the VIX at 7
Just a few months ago, all you fucking moronic know-it-alls were claiming N.K. was nothing to worry about and they were no where near having the expertise to launch an EMP attack...weren't even close to being able to fit a nuke to their missiles - congratulations assholes! Same dumbshit morons who now say this is all aburd and ridiculous 'clickbait doomporn'....absolute fucking morons - the lot of you!
Oh, and let's not forget to congratulate President Trump for setting on his ass and doing nothing but huffing and puffing while this fat psycho goes pedal to the metal...President Trump GET OFF your Sorry Pathetic Blowhard Ass and strike this little fucker before he progresses even further and successfully develops a credible submarine launched nuke as well.
chill, have some fentanyl ;-)
Relax, Tridents with Super-Fuse should scare anyone thinking they can fuck with us.
“a situation that we will handle,”
LOL
Well Trump did talk to the UN, he said "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission". You can't get much clearer than that.
China said that if we attack N Korea, they would back N Korea. Half the crap we consume comes from China. So Trump's hands are tied, there's not much he can do without upsetting the apple cart.
Here's the reality of this situation, that you won't hear from any media assholes, or any of these Zero Head assholes, or any of the government assholes: The US fucked up, the US should have killed the Kim Jung Un regime many years ago, they should have taken out his father, and killed all his loyal military, before they had nuclear ICBM's. Now its too late, now he can start mass producing those things, and he can blow the shit out of us. Now its got to be MAD, and we have two MAD leaders with their heads stuck up their asses.
Sometime's you're just fucked.
80 % of world´s idiots have us passports.
Repost
Donald Hump...
If China will just give us an unsecured loan of $5 or $10 trillion that includes holdings in physical gold and silver (to be paid back at a later time of our choosing)... We'd be glad to make the PRC a market economy and one of the "Club"!...
Plus as a bonus we'll leave "rocket man" alone and keep our "powerful armada of ships" out of their disputed islands!
And a "read between the lines" warning courtesy of the Russian Federation on continuing the threats in order to extort more "wealth" from other sovereigns the U.S. no longer has...
https://www.rt.com/news/411394-us-provoked-nkorea-lavrov/
someone is going to pay off somebody real soon ... who gets what is the question that is being played out in the press right now
Not lookin too positve for "Yankee Jewdle" in the "threats" department.
https://southfront.org/egypt-allow-russia-deploy-military-planes-soil/
https://southfront.org/sudan-offers-russia-to-establish-military-base-on...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-29/china-deploy-elite-troops-syria...
When your money is no longer worth anything which was once your most important asset... And looting everybody elses shit isn't getting you results and is cost prohibitive because YOUR $$$ "IS NO LONGER ANY GOOD"...
High time to rethink your strategy!!!
why not pay with gold, stolen from many countries of this world ?
"why not pay with gold, stolen from many countries of this world ?"
They're running out after Libya, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine when you balance it to the price of all those looting operation(s) "before" and "after"!
Wouldn't be at all surprised either that a good portion of that Au wound up going to the PRC and Russian Federation in order to "keep the doors open"!
simply print this green shit as you did since 100 years.
Fire it off Fat Boy. I double dog dare you.
Do they have a working guidance system or a reliable fusing system?
Stone Age fucks with a new toy.
I’m sick and goddamned tired of these guys.
be glad that he never will get tired of USA-Morons.
"I double dog dare you."
What are you ?? an 8 year old ?? LOL. .
everything is still made in china so this is all just bullshit.
BBC reports NK missile can't reach Florida! Everybody move to FL ASAP! Either that, or don't look at the fireball! Keep fear alive!
Relax, it’s only neutrons.
nothing like a fresh neutron, hot off the grill.
Shampoo twice and don't use cream rinse and everything will be okay.