Video Shared By Trump Featured US-Backed FSA Commander Destroying Virgin Mary Statue In Syria

While Trump's Twitter activity from yesterday continues to drive media and political outrage, especially in the UK, and with the focus of the frenzied coverage being that the president retweeted a far-right U.K. leader's "anti-Muslim videos", there is actually something much more interesting concerning the context to the “Muslim Destroys A Statue Of Virgin Mary” video.
That particular video shared by the president is from 2013 and shows a Free Syrian Army (FSA) commander named Omar Gharba destroying a Virgin Mary statue as the group invaded a Syrian Christian town. In a geopolitical and deeply ironic twist demonstrating the absurdity and contradictions of US foreign policy, the radical Islamist commander was actually supported by the United States at the time as part of the FSA, which the media and US government deemed "moderate".
So a sitting US president shared a video which reveals a Syrian "rebel" fighter committing war crimes who was part of one of the very groups backed by the CIA as official US policy under the Obama administration. Of course it is likely that Trump himself is not fully aware of this, yet the astounding geopolitical irony in this should not be missed, even as public outrage is reduced to merely discussing "anti-Muslim bigotry" and whether or not Trump is being "presidential".
But as former President Obama used to frequently say, "this is a teachable moment"...
And while multiple media outlets, for example NPR, continue to claim the videos are "unverified" and "have no context" or are of "murky origins" (as the Washington Post wrongly claims), this particular video especially was widely shared and discussed among the world's top Syria analysts and Middle East scholars at the time.
The video was taken in 2013 and shows the Wahhabi cleric and FSA commander smashing the Christian statue in connection with the US-backed group's prior attack on Yakubiya in Idlib province. The book, The Islamic State: Combating The Caliphate Without Borders, authored by counter-terrorism experts Yonah and Dean Alexander, gives his full name as Omar Gharba al-Khojji and like vast numbers of FSA fighters he eventually jointed ISIS (some online sources alternately list his name as Omar Raghba).
US-backed FSA commander Omar Gharba al-Khojji committed atrocities against Syrian Christians.
Yakubiyah was a mostly Christian village principally comprised of Armenian Orthodox and Catholic churches which after being taken over by the FSA was subsequently held by ISIS. The local Christians saw no distinction between the invading FSA and ISIS fighters as it was primarily the US-backed FSA which began massacring Christians and looting churches.
Even the US government funded Voice of America news had this to say based on an interview with a Christian survivor:
Christian refugees described to VOA the execution of a half dozen of their co-religionists in the northwestern village of al-Yakubiye, in Idlib province, by Sunni Muslims aligned with the Western-backed Free Syrian Army. Rahel, a 45-year-old former teacher, said, “Al Nusra didn’t come to our village; the people who came were from villages close by, and they were Free Syrian Army.”
...Nearly a third of Syria’s Christians, an estimated 600,000, have fled the country. Before the war, Christians accounted for about 10 percent of Syria’s population of 22 million.
And The Daily Beast also confirmed at the time that "nearly all Christians have fled [Yakubiyah] after half a dozen were executed with their heads chopped off and about 20 more were kidnapped" by the US sponsored FSA.
Furthermore, an October 2013 report in Arabic media confirmed that,
Terrorists belonging to al-Nusra front broke into homes in Yakubiyah in Syria's Idlib province, killed a Chrisitan man and destroyed a Virgin Mary statue. Upon arrival at a house that had the statue of virgin Mary, Wahhabi cleric, Omar Gharba' carried the statue of the Virgin Mary after it was taken over by militants from the "Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant" (ISIL) and broke it by throwing it on the ground. He stated that he and his fellow Wahhabis won't tolerate any form of worship except strict Wahhabism of Saudi Arabia.
"God willing, Only God will be worshipped in the land of the Levant," the terrorist who destroyed the statue said, noting that "no other idol will be worshiped after these days . We won't accept but the religion of Allah and the Sunnah of our Prophet Mohammed bin Abdullah."
In 2012 and 2013 Omar Gharba's name appeared somewhat frequently in Western news reports as he was interviewed on a few occasions and presented as a "moderate" rebel, for example by BBC Arabic in 2012.
The below video is one such example of Omar Gharba insisting that he and his fellow FSA militants would be tolerant and respectful of Christians and other religious minorities should they inherit power by toppling the Assad government - though he was subsequently outed as the destroyer of the Virgin Mary statue, as the edit of the video interview makes clear.
And we know the rest of the story well: the media swallowed and presented such lies of FSA rebel commanders wholesale. But in terms of exposing this false history of a "moderate" uprising and revolution in Syria, Trump's tweet could actually serve to educate the public, just not in a way the media would have us believe.
To Trump's credit, he announced last summer that he shut down the CIA program of covert support to rebel factions in Syria. This came after he viewed a gruesome video which showed "moderate" fighters beheading a child which reportedly helped him make the decision.
Oops?
So Trump is right yet again
Likely no accident his retweeting of those videos
It's a thing of beauty to watch him fry the Progressives (Commie rat ass bastards) mental circuits
Wonder if someone can dig up a picuture of John McCain having a photo op with this guy ?
What's real odd, is that Mary is in the Quran and is highly regarded as being touched by God
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_in_Islam
What would Jesus do?
I think he would pick up a big stick and start chasing the moneychangers out of the capitol building.
In modern parlance, he would nuke D.C.
During the debates Trump said that he didn't support the rebels. Upon becoming president he stopped aid to those rebels.
Where's the irony?
'....as former President Obama used to frequently say, "this is a teachable moment"...'
But, unfortunately, Obama isn't an educatable person.
Bingo! Trump was appauled what Obama was doing to Chritians in the Middle East.
"What will Jesus do?" is more pertinent.
Same thing he's been doing for 2000 years.
Absolutely nothing.
What do you want him to do? Get a tissue, carry it to you so you can blow you nose. The Eternal Father, Son, and Holy Ghost didn’t give us cognition for nothing you know.
This is NOT a US SUPPORTED Group, but more of a DEMOCRAT SUPPORTED Group.. Not on his watch..
You have food, clothing, and water don't you?
it doesnt matter , a true Christian would not have a statue of mary or anyone else, God is Spirit
In April 2013, GOP Senator McCain at an Idlib, Syria Terrorist Gathering Pledged US Money and Weapons to Ex-US POW Ibrahim Al-Badri of the “Free Syrian Army,”an Al Qaeda Leader Then Already Among Washington’s Five Most Wanted Terrorists with a $10 Million Reward on His Head; McCain’s Moderate Democratic Protege Badri Was Simultaneously Emir of ISIS, Styling Himself Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and Now Claims to Rule the World as Caliph Ibrahim of the Restored Caliphate — So Why Hasn’t McCain Been Indicted?
-Webster G. Tarpley, Ph.D.
http://www.infowars.com/mccain-other-top-officials-accused-of-illegally-...
By the end of 2019 you'll have 18-year-olds fighting in this war who weren't even born when it began.
The greatest military the world has ever known can't defeat a bunch of men that wear dresses, climb mountains in sandals and fuck goats.
You can't kill a ghost.
Video Shared By Trump Featured US-Backed FSA Commander Destroying Virgin Mary Statue In Syria
My response: I suspect that we are going to see a lot more video clips that show more RAW TRUTH of all kinds. I do believe that the public in general and the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS specifically are being fed daily with TRUTH so as to minimize LIBERAL RIOTS and OUTRAGE when the INDICTMENT STORM hits.To date, trusted sources believe there are 1000+ SEALED indictments distributed to federal courts across the USA waiting to be opened.
What a MESS President TRUMP has inherited!!!!
John Mcain was very concerned that Sessions would support USAID. Remember that in future news.
"What's real odd, is that Mary is in the Quran and is highly regarded as being touched by God."
There is no logic, no logos, no logical, nor moral, nor spiritual foundation.
The point is terror and chaos, with no time to THINK.
There are branches of the Muslim faith.. Radicalized Muslims do not abide by the Quaran, but only parts that suits them.
No,it's not odd. The Quran recognizes Mary and Jesus. As opposed to the Talmud which says that Jesus was a false prophet and is boiling in Hell ,in hot excrement(I kid you not) and Mary was a prostitute.
The Quran predicts the End Times when minor and major signs will happen,like:the chosenites will gather in the Holy Land(check),they will rule over the world(check,in the west at least),it will be total depravity in society,people will give up morals and decency(check),women will dress like men and men like women(check),women will be dressed yet naked(check),and many other predictions,which ARE absolutely fulfilled today(you wonder how they did it ,1500 years ago,when nobody would have even guessed about all these)
The Quran also says that USURY is a sin and money is ONLY GOLD and SILVER.
How about this?
WRONG.
The Quran recognizes the imaginations of Muhammed, who stated that Jesus is NOT begotten of God the Father.
You have your facts from zionist posts.I have mine from trusted Muslim scholars ,like Imran Hossein. To understand the Quran ,you need to study it and interpret every hadith in the whole context,not separately.
The Quran predicts that Jesus will descend the second time,IN DAMASCUS,and go to Jerusalem and kill the Anti Christ,the one eye GOD,Dajjal,who will rule the world( do you see any similarities with the Masonic ONE EYE?)
You're talking about some other Jesus, not the Son of God. Are you talking about the Son of God?
There is no other Jesus,but the son of GOD.
The Quran predicts also that the real Muslim world will ally with RUM,the third Rome(aka Russia,the Orthodox Christianity) against the Christians allied with the chosen. It forbids Muslim to ally with the Christians allied with the chosen.
Do you see any similarities with the current state of affairs?
Go check out what Imran Hossein is teaching. Last year,he was invited to the most important Russian University for lectures and the US forbid the airplane (on which he was flying from his tiny Caribbean island,where he lives) ,forbid it to fly above the US. He had to fly ,latter to Asia,then to Moscow. He must be right.QED.Yes,I trust him after this and after listening to what he says.
Dr. E. Michael Jones:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B51CwAOucu0
Fuck israel, USA, UK, france, KSA, little gulf shittistans and germany for making ISIL.
Doesn't matter, Pictures or Statues of anyone within their religion is a big no no. Other religions are complete targets no matter if printed or not.
FSA/ISIS=CIA/Israel
All for the Zionists. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSEtuckDbpk
You also need to add the SDF, they are also supported by the same. The SDF took Raqqa, well they did not take it, they relieved the ISIS branch and took over for PR reasons and to allow the US to attack the Syrian forces if they approach.
ISIS is being rebranded "coalition forces", and along with the FSA and SDF you have the US proxy forces. Supplied by 11 and counting US base in Syria.
ISIS is now SDF. Al Qaeda is "rehabilitated" by MSM. SDF is doing ethnic cleansing and looting ,including rare ancient artifacts,which are transported by US helicopters who knows where(aka stolen).They made a pact of non aggression with ISIS. The Russians said multiple times that they did not see any fight between SDF and ISIS ,when SDF advanced against the terrorists(like in Raqqa,where the US destroyed the infrastructure and killed civilians)
US saved through heliborne operations ISIS leaders(multiple times)
US,in its stupidity,thinks it can establish a military fortified field in NE Syria to cut off the road from Tehran to Beirut(this road is a done deal already) and as a base for future fights against Hezbollah and Iran.
I can assure you that this plan will fail. After the SAA and allies finishes off ISIS/Al Qaeda (not too long now),the US will be evacuated.It was already asked to leave.
The SAA is advancing in Golan Heights.
Of course it is likely that Trump himself is not fully aware of this
Not bloody likely.
Lolz... you think DJT was aware of what he was retweeting?
So Trump basically tweeted out something that was a result of Oblamo's funding of terrorist groups?
4D chess.
Apparently the Dumbocraps have never heard of Karma or the Law of Unintended Consequences.
and other examples of Trump being way in advance of the rest of the pack, maybe the FBI and Obama wiretaps on his campaign, this is similar, so he's either lucky or smart
The question is why, after campaigning on ending the Syrian war, Trump has surrounded himself so thoroughly with neo-con warmongers that no one is able to even brief him on what the fuck is going on over there? It's fucking maddening that anything he attempts to do is undermined/reversed by either the Pentagon, WH aides or Federal Judges. Why the hell do we even have a presidential election any longer?
He had to keep the princess happy. She was all torn up over the (fake) Assad gas attack.
If Trump wanted to, he could burn his political capital to end our meddling around the world. He chooses not to. Must be some form of 5D chess that I am too dumb to understand?
The sad fact is that the whole damn system needs to be taken down.
I would respond to all you asking about Trump and the NeoCons surrounding him:
You forget how and why JFK got his withdrawal from Vietnam vetoed? A round to the head.
Trump is going to have the skill of Hitler in the area of avoiding assassination to pull this off. It's pretty clear Trump is constrained in what he can do. It's pretty late to do much as the government is full of these evil clowns. You haven't noticed how long and how ludicrous this Russian collusion thing is? That demonstrates how deeply the enemy owns the mechanisms and institutions of our society. It's bad. I slap my head daily thinking "By god how deeply corrupt is it?" and then learn something that suggest it is deeper than what even I thought.
It does not help most citizens are asshole idiots that believe this shit they are told. More people are going to have to wake up before Trump has sufficient base to operate off of. I'd say he's doing a yeoman's job given what he has to work with.
I admit like you I am impatient for the rusting to cut the legs out from under these evil clowns. However I realize if rust is the mechanism it's going to be like watching paint dry.
Yes, it is one thing to rue the corruption in government, but the trusting public that is so easily swayed is the most worrying aspect of our democacy.
Go back to 1913 when they were hoodwinked into accepting the federal reserve, and consider that we have had over a hundred years to remedy this crime without success.