Flynn Will Testify Against Trump, Pleads Guilty

Gold is spiking as stocks and the dollar sink after headline reports from ABC that Michael Flynn promised "full cooperation to the Mueller team" and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians."
JUST IN: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Michael Flynn promised "full cooperation to the Mueller team" and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians." https://t.co/aiagnvr8eS pic.twitter.com/r8u2LWAd0O
— ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2017
Flynn said in court he was acting under instructions from senior Trump transition officials in his dealings with the Russian ambassador, As the WaPo reports, Prosecutor Brandon L. Van Grack said in court that “a very senior member of the transition team directed” Flynn to contact the Russian ambassador at one point. At another, Flynn “called a senior official of the Trump team at Mar-a-Lago” to discuss a United Nations resolution that Flynn talked about with Kislyak.
Reuters adds some color on what is occurring in the court:
- FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY FLYNN SPOKE WITH SENIOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP'S TRANSITION TEAM ABOUT HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR REGARDING U.S. SANCTIONS
- PROSECUTORS SAY FLYNN SPOKE WITH A 'SENIOR OFFICIAL' OF TRUMP'S TRANSITION TEAM WHO WAS AT MAR-A-LAGO RESORT IN DEC 2016 TO DISCUSS WHAT TO COMMUNICATE TO RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR
- PROSECUTORS SAY FLYNN WAS DIRECTED BY 'A VERY SENIOR MEMBER' OF TRUMP TRANSITION TEAM TO POLL COUNTRIES AHEAD OF UN VOTE IN DEC 2016
- PROSECUTORS SAY FLYNN WAS TOLD BY THE SENIOR MEMBER OF TRUMP TRANSITION TEAM TO REACH OUT TO OTHER COUNTRIES TO INFLUENCE THE UN VOTE TO DELAY OR DEFEAT THE RESOLUTION
Flynn admitted making false statements to the FBI about asking the ambassador in late December to “refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed on Russia that same day.” Flynn also told authorities he did not recall the ambassador “subsequently telling him that Russia has chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of his request,” according to a court filing. That would suggest there was a second, previously unknown contact between Flynn and Kislyak.
In a statement, Flynn said “it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of ‘treason’ and other outrageous acts. Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right."
Full statement below:
After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of "treason' and other outrageous acts.
Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for.
But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right.
My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.
Separately, authorities say Flynn lied about asking the ambassador to delay a vote on United Nations Security Council resolutions. “Guilty, your honor,” Flynn, dressed in a dark blue suit and blue striped tie, told U.S. District Judge Rudolph “Rudy” Contreras.
Flynn then left the courthouse:
Michael Flynn leaves courthouse following guilty plea and amid shouts of "Lock him up." https://t.co/jyxYgIclMu pic.twitter.com/ATNxusMMIO
— ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2017
In a statement, White House lawyer Ty Cobb responded to the accusations that "the false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year. Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn. The conclusion of this phase of the Special Counsel’s work demonstrates again that the Special Counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion."
Trump’s lawyers have expected Flynn to plead guilty, particularly after one of Flynn’s lawyers, Robert Kelner, said he could no longer communicate about the probe with Trump’s lawyers.
As part of Flynn’s negotiations, his son, Michael G. Flynn, is not expected to be charged, according to a person with knowledge of the talks, the Wapo adds.
Trump's Impeachment odds spiked...
The Dollar plunged...
Gold spiked and stocks slumped...
All major equity indices are tumbling...
And VIX spiked to 4 month highs...
It did not take long for Dianne Feinstein to issue a damning statement:
- *FEINSTEIN SAYS FLYNN GUILTY PLEA ABOUT MORE THAN LYING TO FBI
- *FEINSTEIN: PLEA SHOWS TRUMP ASSOCIATE NEGOTIATING WITH RUSSIANS
Are you Fucking Kidding Me
Not buying it until I get credible confirmation.
C'mon, Man, It is ABC.
bitcoin?
Sure- he was talking to them about how we're not going to honor Hillary's deal on the uranium rights.......
Fuel for both sides of the house to yammer about impeachment again- this is all the swamp can come up with against Trump? Unsurprisingly pathetic.....
Didn't he admit to lying like 9 months ago, and he fired by trump for it? And isn't it normal for president elects to start reaching out to major foreign powers between the election and inauguration?
Is there video, like there is of Obama saying he'd have more flexibility after the election?
Maybe I'm mistaken, but weren't Flynn & Son involved in a plot to kidnap Gulen in Pennsylvania and ship him back to that Fuck Erdogan? "Full Cooperation with the Mueller Investigation" and we know that Mueller is as slimey as they come.
It's like this guy has his own, special FBI, that belongs to the Democrat/RINO Deep State.
Bye Bye Donaldo, Should'a Got RID of Deep-State SwampMasters While You Could ...
LMAO Nothing to see here. That was Flynn's job! Lying to the FBI???? That's a simple Martha Stewart crime. It's nothing.
Mueller is at the end of his investigation and this is all he has to try to make his investigation seem justified.
I Knew It, Hillery 2.0 On Tap~
Alt-left psychotics smelling blood in the water will go completely overboard with mastubatory speculations so distal from reality they will surely self-immolate for days or weeks on this one! Go Trump!
Do you retards really think this isn't going to end without civil war?
Have fun accessing your electronic FRNs and protecting your gold.
I'm laughing that, on one hand, it's just more giving more false wind to the pathetic sails of the Clintonista and RINO dreamers who want Trump impeached.
I'm also laughing because of how many of them would rightfully be killed in an uprising if their ATTEMPTED COUP was successful by some kind of dark and swampy miracle.
I am NOT laughing at all the money Mueller, the MSM and all their friends made on short S&P positions taken just before this BULLSHIT was announced!
But, it's probably a lot less than they expected to make at the outset of this Mueller shitshow because there's been so little substance to spin into news.
Anyway, everyone who goes to Washington gets rich and this is one of the ways they do it. :(
Hillary admits to having paid for a dossier sourced from Kremlin officials.
Hillary admits to having paid for a dossier sourced from Kremlin officials.
Hillary admits to having paid for a dossier sourced from Kremlin officials.
I like it when people get it; +1
This wasn't "candidate" Trump, it was president-elect Trump. Jesus, why is this a story? A guy gets elected and tells his people to start making contacts with foreign diplomats? How is that some big thing? Doesn't the transition team do EXACTLY that?
I don't get it. How is this anything? I would think that any president elect would be doing this. Yet they are acting like this was a crime.
And for the record, I am not a Trump guy. I just don't see how this would even be considered news, nevermind earth shattering.
pods
No Shit.
The ABC story doesn't even make sense on its own terms, in its first paragraph.
Did any of you see Fox's own breakdown of why the uranium deal was nonsense?!!? A third grader could understand it. It's so obviously not "Hillary sold nukes to the Russians".
Just incredible what the right wing audience will believe......just like when they did an experiment and made up a few of the most ridiculous stories they could think of and you all bought it immediately. Wake up mental midgets, it's tough to do some self examination and realize you've been fooled but the intelligent and strong do exactly that. Stop sucking down the lies of the lowest common denominator, if this was 1984 this administration would be the telescreen broadcast.
FNC has been all over U1 and
coverage consistently focuses
on the facts, i.e., the Klinton Krime
Kabal’s entichment thru this feal.
Nice try though.
I think the poster may be referring to Shep Smith’s U1 bullshit monologue.
It was pure mockingbird.
Username doesn't check out.
Fuck off with your gay redditisms. This is Zero Hedge, bitch.
I am Chumbawamba.
Are you actually mentally retarded or just pretending to be? Follow the money, moron
When does DOJ start indicting and squeezing the real criminals?
(((The Media)))
You're welcome.
ABC does not deal in "news".
Oh you have a spaceship and am I to assume Cylon's accept bitcoin? If you think a US civil war leaves you with many outs on planet earth or that Bitcoin will save you from the resultant chaos more than Gold and Silver in hand you're just delusional enough to believe your Cylon mates will come down and beam you up.
Civil war scenario and I have 100 pieces of silver.
Me: "Hi farmer I'd like to buy two chickens"
Farmer: "Well you're in luck I have two I can part with. What are you going to pay me with?"
Me: "Well I have this silver and you can cut these coins in half and ring them against one another to see they are real."
Farmer: "Hmm ok well my father always taught me cold hard cash and silver/gold are best I will charge you X coins which would be outrageous normally, but during these times I think it's fair, now you have a food source good luck."
Same scenario me with 100 bitcoins which at today's prices are worth like 1000x as much as the silver
Me: "Hi farmer I'd like to buy two chickens"
Farmer: "Well you're in luck I have two I can part with. What are you going to pay me with?"
Me: "Well I have the password for this bitcoin wallet with 100 coins in it how many bitcoins do you want"
Farmer: "Are you fucking kidding me right now? My kids like to use the internet and I log on once in a blue moon but I don't know a damn thing about no bitcoins. You have any real money?"
Me: "What are you some technophobe idiot these things are better than GOLD!!!"
Farmer: "Get the fuck off my land."
Lol at the downvoter. Coin heads go talk to any farmer over 40 (read 95% of them) about if they accept bitcoins right now, let alone post net neutrality or in a Civil War scenario. If you can find one who will take them I suggest you build that relationship now. I assure you that gold and silver coins will be vastly more universally accepted. Some people will value Bitcoins much higher in certain situations, but in a disaster, breakdown of society scenario such as civil war I think I will go ahead and bet on the 5,000 year track record of gold and silver which require me to have it in hand and nothing more.
For making money while Banksters run things? No doubt Bitcoins are VASTLY better! For how long is anyone's guess. The dual ticking time bombs of energy used per ledger clearing (currently at a weeks worth of electricity for the average house) which is ever increasing, and quantum computer or NSA ability to crack and hack (plus any hidden backdoors in your computer) means for me that Bitcoin is an amazing way (for now) to make shit tons of money. But it ain't gold or even silver.
Bitcoin is also INFINITELY better to move capital from one area to another. If you plan on staying on the soil you were born in and are American which is my situation, then recognize bitcoins are for making money and a possible bug out bag if things get truly dire. Of course when Pax Americana fails as would happen in the case of a Civil War you better believe there will be global regional conflicts. In that kind of scenario gold and silver in hand will be significantly better. They are just straight up way more accepted.
If you believe things will continue much as they have there is a much stronger argument for Bitcoin in the short to medium term until the timebombs go off which they will by apparently no later than early 2020's in the case of electricity demands being untenable. I've read that supposedly at current rates of increased consumption to clear the blockchain, Bitcoin transactions would use ALL electricity generated on earth by that time frame at current rates of increase. Universal acceptance on par with gold and silver would hasten that scenario.
You coin heads have had an awe inspiring run. As someone who has been burned by bubbles (REE lol) I would urge you to take some money off the table and bank it in PMs. I salute your foresight and courage. Don't fuck it up Isaac Newton style bros.
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/ywbbpm/bitcoin-mining-electri...
Its the lying to the FBI Gaius, a dipshit move if ever there was one. No sympathy here pal, you alway have the right to STFU, you don't have a right to lie to the FBI.
As for revolution, there ain't enough stones left in the entire country for a civil war. A country full of irrational, flat-broke, ignorant, hover-round riding, high-blood pressure, cholesterol chocked arteried fat asses, who can't even run a block let alone a mile? No.freaking.way. Tough tweets, tough talk, internet-warriors and maybe a video game. Maybe I'll write one, "Civil War 2.0 with obese zombies". Hmmm, you bichez better not steal my idea before I'm finished writing this code!
3%, my friend. As an example, the Bundy Ranch incident was totally without any centralized opposition control, whatsoever. The people who showed up, went there as their duty and their calling to opposed Tryanny when they see it. And they came from all over the U.S. and even other countries.
The Feds wisely backed down.
Lol. Naw man, the FEDs saw no reason to crackdown. They saw a great opportunity to draw out people who would oppose them for greater scrutiny and tracking. The FEDs didn't back down in terms of fearing defeat that's silly. If the Feds had felt threatened at all they would have dealt with it very differently.
The one thing I will agree with you on is that they knew if it became a shooting situation that risked escalation into a civil war that could actually threaten loss of power via loss of confidence. Far better to give the symbolic victory to the Bundy's.
The Feds enjoy things like that where they get to see who might actually oppose them and also to pump it in the media to divide Americans against one another. If you mean what I said re Civil War then I read your comment wrong and I agree the Feds did wisely choose against civil war with a Dem in charge. They want a civil war with a republican in charge because the biggest threat to government is the armed militias. They want those militias to respond with tribalism support of a government crack down because "their tribe" is in power. There was an article about exactly this just yesterday. My apologies if we were saying the same thing and I read it wrong. Cheers.
Maybe if what is left of the liberal left eat this big juicy nothing burger, they will have the energy to lose a civil war.
Think you will be right.
No way to clean this ... even if Trump committed a crime the Clintons / Obama etc. carried out far worse.
To jail any concept of a criminal Trump or yet ignore a 10x more criminal Clinton !!!!!
So how many people think Clinton has committed way more crimes than Trump?
YET SHE WILL NOT NEVER BE PROSECUTED BECAUSE SHE HAS BEEN A GIVEN A NEVER GO TO JAIL CARD.
She could and possible has commited genocide especially considering she created the war in Libya where there are now slave camps.
If Trump loses this covert war the dollar might hang in there for a bit longer. If he wins the petro-dollar is dead. Trump can't take down the rest of the cabal so the US will be an outcast. I'm good with that but reality says that the civil turmoil and international reactions will destroy our currency. I expect to hear comments like "$14 for a TacoBell taco??" and "I thought Treasury bonds were supposed to be safe". Flynn is taking a small hit for the team.
Methinks there is far less here than meets the eye. Sensationalist headline. Let's let this shake out for a couple days.
That was my thought.
What should happen now is that Trump calls a press conference and plainly tells people that YES, he was doing this. After he was elected, he figured he would make contacts with foreign diplomats so he didnt have to waste time once he was sworn in.
Not a fucking tweet either. Jesus I am so done with that shit. A prepared statement that merely states the obvious, that yes, he was making contacts with people on behalf of the USA, as that is what a president does. Then look at the reporters and tell them he won't take any questions because they will misconstrue anything he answers anyways. Then walk out.
pods
The problem is the lying. If President Trump made a clean breast of it now, he'd hand himself on the basis of his previous statements. And why the hell did Flynn lie in the first place? These guys have put the rope around their own necks by acting dishonest. My guess is there's a lot of money being concealed and Mueller has found the trail. And the trail starts with Flynn, and Mueller has a pretty good idea where the trail leads. Like all prosecutors, he's dirty as hell and he's good and he's got the full weight of the law behind him.
Yep, right to hiLIARy.
Nope, the press conferences is status quo ...
the tweets reach the folks that he wants it to without filters .... you want change then dont do what the fukkin tribe and their paid puppets want you to do.
I thought it was obvious why he does it.
Interesting timing, coming out with this on a Friday, right before the weekend. The news will blather about it all weekend and add what few bits they have, along with a smattering of outraged statements by the opposition, but by Monday, this will be a big 'Nothing Burger' as our favorite witch would say.
Let's not forget too, Flynn was the head of the DIA...
So it's literally burgers of nothing. Some guy lied to asshole prosecutors with penis envy. And the President stands accused of, hushed tones, attempting to engage in that which the Constitution itself instructs. Buy the dip in stocks, short spike in gold.
Exactly. If it did happen BEFORE the election it could be a violation of the Logan Act that has NEVER been prosecuted. But they would have to show Trump was working with the Russians to affect the election. But, I don't think this is even remotely the case.
And if Trump did direct him to make contact with the Russians, so what? Is there a law against reaching out to foreign governments before you are elected? Did he direct Flynn to pay the Ruskies a bribe to fix voting machines, because that would be illegal. Or did he contact them to say that they would like to begin their relationship early so that if/when Trump was elected they could hit the ground running making the world a better place?
Contact is not illegal, it's not impeachable, it doesn't constitute impeachment. More stupid shit that will go nowhere.
I dont think the Russians hacked the voting machines in favor of Trump.
IMO, the understanding was that they would NOT hack the voting machines in favor of the Witch like they had been paid for. I think Vlad double-crossed the DNC and the Witch.
There is no way monkey boy won the 2008 and 2012 elections like he did without the rigging.
Mortimer: "You really think I'd have a nigger running the family business Randolph?"
Randolph: "Of course not ... nither would I"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjkdynBFHuQ
b ut I do think "Soros hacked the voting machines in favor of ...... " you fill in the name.
Lol, let's take a look at the text of the Logan Act:
"directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States...
Unless they can find any "disputes or controversies" that Trump and/or Flynn was trying to influence, this is a complete nothingburger.
That said, CIA/Mossad/Deep State figured out how to try and convict Nixon in the media on an absurdly thin pretext, so you can't put anything past these shitbirds.
And, you'll notice that Flynn wasn't charged with violating the Logan Act. That pretty much says it all. This is a big nothing burger intended to make headlines.
And, Flynn wanted to get himself and his son out from under the Mueller microscope by agreeing to this small crime and saying he will cooperate and testify if needed.
Could a conviction cost Flynn his pension?