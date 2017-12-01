The Internecine Deep State Conflict Moves To Stage Two

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
It now seems evident that the Neoliberal Camp of the U.S. Deep State is highly vulnerable on an individual basis.
I tend to notice things like a year-old blog entry suddenly getting thousands of page views. The essay that received a surge of recent interest: Is the Deep State at War--With Itself? (December 13, 2016).
I'm reprinting the essay below for those interested, as nothing has emerged to change the conclusions.
That in itself reveals that the internecine war within America's Deep State is if anything heating up as those attempting to hang a "Russian collusion" narrative on their Deep State opponents have failed to produce any proof of this collusion despite a year of effort.
Then all of a sudden big political donor Harvey Weinstein gets taken down for behaviors that have been well-known within the circles of power for 20+ years. So what changed? Why did Mr. Weinstein's protective wall suddenly fail after serving him so effectively for decades?
But Mr. Weinstein was only the first to fall. Now high-profile figures across the mainstream media are toppling like dominoes. Doesn't it seem a bit peculiar that all these Protected Privileged are suddenly being exposed, disgraced and removed from positions of influence and power?
Maybe it's just random coincidence, but I doubt it. It has the scent of an intentional covert campaign. It's well known that the mainstream media and Hollywood has been in bed with the security agencies for decades, and so it seems non-random that suddenly all these big-shots have lost their Protected Privileged Status more or less at once.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but it looks like those who played on the losing side's team (or cheered from the sidelines) just had their privileges revoked.
Were we to speculate on the meaning of this first-sweep of the media: how about a campaign to strip the failed narrative of its media supporters? Now that everyone sees the lay of the land, the Second Stage will be to collect all the dirty laundry that's been hidden away out of fear, and then methodically expose, disgrace and remove the next layer of media/entertainment supporters of the failed narrative.
Stage Three will be to collect and release the same sort of evidence against the political class. We can discern evidence for this campaign in the number of candidates who suddenly declare they won't be running for re-election for personal reasons, or to "move on to other projects," etc.
As this campaign moves up the wealth-power pyramid, we'll see more big shots resigning or retiring. Those that resist will find all their dirty laundry is suddenly being made public.
Isn't it interesting that PBS and the rest of the mainstream media went all out to support Hillary Clinton's recent media campaign to revive the "Russian collusion" narrative via her new book, yet the campaign fell flat with the American public?
This is remarkable: a highly coordinated, massive media campaign failed to re-energize the "Russian collusion" narrative, and may have actually backfired by drawing renewed interest in Russian dealings with the Clinton Foundation during Hillary's term as Secretary of State.
I hesitate to draw a military analogy, but it certainly feels like a replay of the Battle of Midway, in which an over-confident Japanese Imperial Navy was poised to declare victory until the cream of its fleet, four aircraft carriers, were sunk or disabled in the space of a few moments by U.S. Navy dive bombers.
The grand attack that was supposed to reverse these catastrophic losses--Hillary's book and accompanying media blitz--fizzled, and that failure clearly eroded the defenses of those who supported this counter-attack by the demoralized but still powerful Neoliberal Camp of the Deep State.
It now seems evident that the Neoliberal Camp of the U.S. Deep State is highly vulnerable on an individual basis: all too many over-confident big-wigs appear to have counted a bit too much on their Protected Privileged Status being permanent.
Collectively, they appear to have forgotten, perhaps as a result of their titanic hubris, that only the paranoid survive.
Various cliques within the 3-Letter Agencies are frantically trying to protect their satraps and benefactors, but the tide has turned and all the threats and pay-offs that defended the Protected Privileged so effectively for decades are no longer working.
Now the Protected Privileged are running scared, as well they should, for the opposing camp within the 3-Letter Agencies has all the dirty laundry it needs to bring down the Neoliberal Camp, one disgraced big-shot at a time.
The way of the Tao is reversal.
Here's last year's essay on the Deep State conflict:
Is the Deep State at War--With Itself?
December 14, 2016
The recent pronouncement by the C.I.A. that Russian hackers intervened in the U.S. presidential election doesn't pass the sniff test--on multiple levels. Let's consider the story on the most basic levels.
1. If the report is so "secret," why is it dominating the news flow?
2. Why was the "secret report" released now?
3. What actual forensic evidence is there of intervention? Were voting machines tampered with? Or is this "secret report" just another dose of fact-free "fake news" like The Washington Post's list of 200 "Russian propaganda" websites?
4. The report claims the entire U.S. intelligence community is in agreement on the "proof of Russian intervention on behalf of Trump" story, but then there's this:
"The C.I.A. presentation to senators about Russia’s intentions fell short of a formal U.S. assessment produced by all 17 intelligence agencies. A senior U.S. official said there were minor disagreements among intelligence officials about the agency’s assessment, in part because some questions remain unanswered."
Given that the N.S.A. (National Security Agency) was so secret that its existence was denied for decades, do you really think the NSA is going to go public if it disagrees with the C.I.A.?
Given the structure of the Deep State and the intelligence community, "minor disagreements" could well mean complete, total disavowal of the C.I.A.'s report.
That this is the reality is suggested by the F.B.I.'s denunciation of the report's evidence-free, sweeping conclusion: FBI Disputes CIA's "Fuzzy And Ambiguous" Claims That Russia Sought To Influence Presidential Election
5. The supposed interventions clearly fall under the purview of the NSA. So why is the C.I.A. going public in what is clearly a politicized report intended to influence the public via massive, sustained coverage in the mainstream media?
6. Notice the double standard: so when the U.S. attempts to influence public opinion in other nations, it's OK, but when other nations pursue the same goal, it's not OK?
7. What are we to make of the sustained campaign to elevate "Russian hackers and propaganda" from signal noise to the deciding factor in the U.S. election?
8. Russian hacking and attempts to influence American public opinion are not new. The intelligence agencies tasked with protecting American cyberspace have long identified state-sponsored hacking from Russia and China as major threats. So why, all of a sudden, are we being told the Russians successfully influenced a U.S. election?
What changed? What new capabilities did they develop?
9. And most importantly, what evidence is there that Russian efforts affected the election? Were digital fingerprints found on voting machine records? Were payments to American media employees uncovered?
Shouldn't statements purported to be "fact" or the "truth" be substantiated beyond "trust us, an agency with a long history of failed intelligence, misinformation and illegal over-reach"?
10. Doesn't it raise alarms that such a momentous accusation is totally devoid of evidence? If you're going public with the conclusion, you have to go public with at least some of the evidence.
Here's the media blitz and some skeptical response:
CIA: Russia intervened to help Trump win
Secret CIA assessment says Russia was trying to help Trump win White House
Former UK Ambassador Blasts "CIA's Blatant Lies", Shows "A Little Simple Logic Destroys Their Claims"
Longtime readers know I have proposed a major divide in the Deep State--the elements of the federal government which don't change regardless of who is in elected office. This includes the intelligence community, the Pentagon, the diplomatic and trade infrastructure, Research and Revelopment, and America's own organs of media "framing" and "placement."
Is the Deep State Fracturing into Disunity? (March 14, 2014)
More recently, I wondered if the more progressive elements of the Deep State recognized the dangers to U.S. security posed by the neocons and their candidate, Hillary Clinton, and had decided to undermine her candidacy:
Could the Deep State Be Sabotaging Hillary? (August 8, 2016)
In other words, it's not the Russians who sabotaged Hillary--it's America's own Deep State that undermined her coronation. It wasn't a matter of personalities; it was much more profound than that. It was about the risks posed by the neocon strategies and policies, and just as importantly, the politicization of the intelligence network.
And this is precisely what we discern in the C.I.A.'s unprecedented and quite frankly, absurd "secret report:" a blatantly politicized "report" that is not supported by any evidence, nor is it supported by the other 16 intelligence agencies. (Silence doesn't mean approval in this sphere.)
We can now discern the warring camps of the Deep State more clearly. On the one side is the C.I.A., the mainstream media, and the civilians who have feasted on wealth and power from their participation in the neocon's Global Project.
On the other side is the Defense Department's own intelligence agencies (D.I.A. et al.), the N.S.A., the F.B.I. and at least a few well-placed civilians who recognize the neocon agenda as a clear and present danger to the security of the nation.
From this perspective, the C.I.A.'s rash, evidence-free "report" is a rear-guard political action against the winning faction of the Deep State. The Deep State elements that profited from the neocon agenda were confident that Hillary's victory would guarantee another eight years of globalist intervention. Her loss means they are now on the defensive, and like a cornered, enraged beast, they are lashing out with whatever they have in hand.
This goes a long way in explaining the C.I.A's release of a painfully threadbare and politicized "report."
* * *
Some of this imagery is ANTI-SEMITIC!
There is no left or right, there are a bunch of Money Printing SCAM ARTIST handing out fake money to get what they want, which is everything.
#EveryoneVsTheMoneyPrinters
https://plus.google.com/collection/QorNbB
there is nearly no left or right but there just might be zionist and anti zionist factions in the deep state especially given how deeply destructive of the u.s.'s long term strategic interests has been the "seven countries in five years" (now sixteen and counting) plan of the zionists.
while it was laid out in the yinon plan (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yinon_Plan) in 1982, it is a far different business to see the actual false flag "new pearl harbor" (https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=new+pearl+harbor+pn...) explode in new york city and washington d.c. with literal carnage and this followed by the starting and losing of five wars (afghanistan, iraq, libya, ukraine and syria).
their are limits to the patience of even patient men and women.
for more, please see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ot-D8exQOJI.
Who continues to keep WTC 7 out of the mainstream ... 100% ... globally?
One of the things skeptics say about that is it would be too hard for everybody involved to keep quiet about it.
We're seeing something very similar right now in that nobody in the media or the frauds up there in DC have ever heard of the murdered DNC staffer while all of them, in unison, are squawking about the Russians.
Deep State is very close to making their move. The C.I.A. knows that if Trump wins the day, they lose BIG time!
Trump has only ONE response to the ongoing soft coup being run by rogue elements within the U.S. Intelligence Community
Trump is British, never forget that.
Believe me when I say the British Empire is sinking.
LOL - if Trump is British I am an albino Somali.
The sex scandals are the Democrats drinking arsenic just to keep Hillary and Creepy Uncle Joe from running for pres in 2020.
Trump is German, and so is the Queen. Never forget that. FIFY
Sorry, Trump is indeed German / Irish, my bad!
But that doesn't mean the British empire isn't in decline!
British "Empire" : oh, LOL !
The "British Empire" is and always was a "Rothschild Empire" as it was totally controlled financially through the Rothschild-owned Bank of England. The Rothschild Empire is in progress moving its capitol from London to Jerusalem. Trump's family has now effectively been made Jewish through marriage, so of course he supports this British/Rothschild Empire capitol shift.
Trump is a British Muslim Jew! It's true, I read it on the internet!
Global Research had this on 1 July:
http://www.globalresearch.ca/color-revolution-comes-home-are-americans-a...
From the article:
“…The corporate media consistently hammers home RussiaGate, despite the lack of evidence to support it. Unlike the Watergate or Iran-Contra scandals, there is no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia to get elected. And, the security state – the FBI and the agencies that conduct regime change operations around the world – is working to undermine Trump in a still unfolding domestic coup….”
You suck at math.
@ Jeff,
The Israel of Theodore Herzl (1904) and of Rabbi Fischmann (1947)
In his Complete Diaries, Vol. II. p. 711, Theodore Herzl, the founder of Zionism, says that the area of the Jewish State stretches: “From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.”
Rabbi Fischmann, member of the Jewish Agency for Palestine, declared in his testimony to the U.N. Special Committee of Enquiry on 9 July 1947: “The Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates, it includes parts of Syria and Lebanon.”
Well, that's my take. Russia assisting Syria may have thwarted Israhell's plan from 1904 / 1947. Coincidentally, 1947 the same year the National Security Act passed establishing the "Intelligence" Surveilance State.
Operation Talpiot is icing on the cake. Total Complete Full Spectrum World Domination.
Would the winner of the Darwin lottery please stand up? You have it, sir. Now this time, grab the books before they burn them. Move!
Or face Total Complete Full Spectrum Global Domination and Genocide, to the hilt. Meter your trust solely on merit, fng. Search engines are disintegrating right before your eyes. Again. Do the math.
You have to fight. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkaJO0WFoh8
Huh?
Huh?
Anti what? What is a Semite?
Who is a Semite?
Lots of Arabs are.
Hardly anyone in modern Israel is a Semite. Go figure huh?
What is the rationale for saying the FBI is against Hillary? They've done NOTHING that shows they are the least bit interested in pursuing the numerous felonies that have been basically proven by Hannity night after night. This shit is right out in the open and we can't get Sessions or the FBI to do a fucking thing about it!
"Some of this imagery is ANTI-SEMITIC!"
Some of yours is ANTI-AMERICAN
...And ALL of the Impostor "Semite" tongue is ANTI-SEMANTIC.
Mossad Motto: "By deception shalt thou make war." And that is all. 0{;-|o[
Useful idiots are no longer useful. Plus they are bloated, expensive liabilities so they are getting thrown under the bus. Good riddance.
I didn't realize the NSA and FBI were any better than the CIA . . . edumacate me.
@ ultraticum,
To state the obvious; the CIA has deeply humiliated the American people in their attempt to tie the American people to be responsible for the CIA's crimes against humanity across the world.
The CIA appears to be the world's greatest threat to peace and prosperity. It is the penultimate terrorist organization, being the direct or indirect creator of all other terrorist organizations. It also appears to be the world's penultimate illegal drug smuggler and pusher making all other illegal drug trading possible and instigating the horrors of addiction and suffering around the world.
If I believed that the CIA was working in any way on behalf of the US government and the American people then it would be sad and shameful indeed. However, it is my belief that the CIA instead was captured long ago, as was the secret military operations and now works for a hidden power that wants to dominate or failing that, destroy humanity.
The Agency is Cancer. There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.
Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
And yet, there is something positive in this. By experiencing and knowing evil, we can choose the path of light or choose to ignore both dark amd light. It is a choice we all must make if we intend to evolve from being animals ruled by this world and its illusions.
What we hope and pray for is a good faction within the CIA is working to expose the rogue elements within its organization. There a good number of other agencies who are complicit with the devil.
true enough; imo israel's mossad spies and likud party are the hidden power to which you refer.
penultimate: last but one in a series of things; second to the last. the penultimate letter in the alphabet is "y".
@ Jeff,
+100. Very astute observation & spot on response.
Mossad is the head of the Intelligence Snake via Operation Talpiot.
Another article about how the good guys at NSA and DIA are fighting against the obviously bad guys at CIA. Wake me up when someone finds some good guys or the 1000 sealed indictments are unsealed.
Bill Clinton is criminal shitbag but he was smart in firing all the US attorneys after he won. Trump should have done the same thing plus fired FBI director and Comey plus fired a shitload more people. Also fired Jared and Ivanka.
The whole thing is a ciminal joke. The govt top to bottom plkus state and local is totalloy dishonest.
Even just a casual perusal of history shows the CIA is the worst. Bay of pigs. That LSD thing. Gun running, assassination, torture. They have a sixty year history. Just recently more shit came out of the JFK files. We know they do false flags. That is well documented, even by members of the CIA lol, but contemplating a false flag to go to war with Russia? Fuckers are insane
This is a handfull of documents about a couple of tortured prisoners who disappeared, but happened to be discovered. This was not a few "isolated" cases, and Bush did not "invent" the CIA torture program. It has existed since the 1960s. What Bush's lawyers did was merely take a "black ops" program and provide some legal justification for it, so that it could be "expanded" and even every day soldiers such as those at Abu Ghraib and Bagram prison could participate in torturing people.
The CIA began torturing people in the 1960s, after experimenting with torture techniques in the 1950s. The use of LSD and other mind-altering drugs were part of this "research" into torture. The first major torture program (that we know about) was conducted in Vietnam. It was called Project Phoenix. The CIA then set up workshops throughout Latin America to train secret police and death squads in Guatemala, Chile, and other countries in torture techniques.
These are not "allegations" or "conspiracy theories." These are confirmed historical facts, attested to by numerous participants, victims, and even photo-documents. The U.S. has no moral authority anywhere in the world. The crimes committed by the U.S. government, which the American people have deliberately ignored, are among the most serious "crimes against humanity" in human history.
The CIA is the most despicable institution on the face of the planet earth and with their silence in the face of these atrocities, the American people have been the CIAs willing co-conspirators.
Naomi Klein writes about CIA torture etc in this great book:
https://www.amazon.com/Shock-Doctrine-Rise-Disaster-Capitalism-ebook/dp/...
Read it. Hence, my post.
And people wonder why North Korea wants nukes... Fat Boy saw what happened to Gaddafi.
Just too damn funny =D
"The CIA is the most despicable institution on the face of the planet earth..."
Heartily agree. IMVHO, an Open Source model for National Intelligence is FAR superior to all the cloakey-daggery ops. Besides, as Frend Srteele of phibetaiota will tell you, 90% of all that we NEED to know as a nation is A) not in English and B) PUBLIC INFORMATION.
"...and with their silence in the face of these atrocities, the American people have been the CIAs willing co-conspirators."
With certain exceptions, Yours Truly being merely one of who-knows-HOW-many who defied all denial and Spoke UP. And were rewarded for their truthspeaking with aggressive gaslighting, interminable on-street harassment/gangstalking, exposure to advanced psychotronic weaponry's "Business End", denial of ALL *appropriate* medical care and a PERMANENT PSYCHIATRIC DOSSIER, fully compliant in every respect with the tenets of the Company's program(pogrom).
Reality: No sense denying the "paranoia" when That Gang really IS out to git'cha. Because it is merely and precisely about SURVIVAL. SELF-PRESERVATION INSTINCT putted against a lifetime of Mockingbird/Monarch/prostituted psych-generated operant conditioning/programming for a more-convenient self-destruction than one's living to tell might ever have been.
Name of the Game? "BEAT THE REAPER"! Said "game"(sic) is STILL ON.
But these days, ol' Guy Smiley is NOT in charge any more. And that is all. 0{;-|o[
http://www.newsweek.com/us-soviet-aircraft-jfk-docs-cover-operations-717460
Not to mention tons and tons of cocaine using Barry Seal; Mena, Arkansas and the Clinton evil ones, and the distribution of crack into SC LA.
If you really want to be honest, the entire government is in on the drug thing, that much is too obvious, & they have the audacity to jail drug users! Hypocrisy at it's fullest!
...Not to mention Op Mockingbird, the ultimate Weapon of Mass Deception that clearly sent the American People STRONG DELUSION so that all would BELIEVE A LIE. Not to even whisper about the program's BRUTAL enforcement methods deployed against post-WWII-era antiwar veterans, back inthe '50s and '6os - the crudest, most maddening bioweaponized disease-clusters ever invented up to that time were deployed. (Have first-hand microscopy of ONE component of that foul elixir. http://flickr.com/Walking_Turtle is the spot.)
Not against the (rightfully and Lawfully) dissident ones directly, though. The FIRST-BORN of said antiwar-inclined men were assaulted instead - a classic "Horse's Head in the Bed" tactic.
Fact: These days, YT is VERY happy to have helped develop the Internet, back in the '90s. Things had been Made Impossible and all hope had been driven off by then, but the Lookup Capability that the Web provided at last enabled YT to become their own doctor, eliminating the ill effects of having been placed on That List. Meanwhile, material advances in allopathic, naturopathic and even pharma-based medicine enabled the Impossible Cure. With a litle Help, all the way from Heaven, I tell you true. ;)
Prayer, hope and opinion: One day the whole scope and range of Mockingbird SHALL come out into full public view. Until then, we have these Internet Rumors having to do with Marines and a recent as-alleged Langley raid.
And experienced people like YT who Know Too Much and do NOT die on command. And even more, too! And that is all. 0{;-)o[
4289 SEALED Indictments ..... something is coming. SOON
Until it happens . . . not worth mentioning.
"Show don't tell" is absolutely true. That many sealed indictments is unprecendented. It is one step toward SHOWING. I agree with you, we will see. But SOMETHING IS UP.
Pretty sure its paedos and child traffickers.MS13 would overlap somewhat as the enforcers
for those rings.
Timing is right to have "turned" the initial arrested and worked up the food chain.
Not even most braindead libturds will be able to condone/justify the elites paedophilia
compulsion under any circumstances.My $0.02 .
The "sealed indictments" count is going up as fast as bitcoin. Maybe someo0ne did not get the memo because Mueller's Phony Witch Hunt rolls on and Sessions wants to crack down on marijuana. What a joke. This idea of good guys in teh govt fighting the bad guys or Marines invading the CIA is getting old. Show us some proof.
that amount of sealed documents is standard and someone has been pulling a scam...There are always this many sealed indictments. Check your facts. It would be like saying, 100 black people arrested in new york this month..