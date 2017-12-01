Kushner Is "Senior Official" Who Ordered Flynn To Contact Russia

When commenting on the Flynn plea deal with Mueller, we said that while hardly evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, especially since all events took place after the election, the real question is who was the "senior member of the transition team" that instructed Flynn to call Russia. Now, according to Bloomberg's Eli Lake we may have the answer: none other than Jared Kushner, who as Lake says, "could be one of the next dominoes to fall."
According to the Bloomberg report, "one of Flynn’s lies to the FBI was when he said that he never asked Russia's ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, to delay the vote for the U.N. Security Council resolution. The indictment released today from the office of special prosecutor Robert Mueller describes this lie: "On or about December 22, 2016, Flynn did not ask the Russian Ambassador to delay the vote on or defeat a pending United Nations Security Council resolution." At the time, the U.N. Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements was a big deal. Even though the Obama administration had less than a month left in office, the president instructed his ambassador to the United Nations to abstain from a resolution, breaking a precedent that went back to 1980 when it came to one-sided anti-Israel resolutions at the U.N.
This was the context of Kushner's instruction to Flynn last December. One transition official at the time said Kushner called Flynn to tell him he needed to get every foreign minister or ambassador from a country on the U.N. Security Council to delay or vote against the resolution. Much of this appeared to be coordinated also with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose envoys shared their own intelligence about the Obama administration's lobbying efforts to get member stats to support the resolution with the Trump transition team.
As Lake correctly notes, "for now it's unclear what to make of all of this" especially since th most important part of a case is missing: motive.
We also know from Flynn's "statement of the offense" that he lied to FBI agents as the bureau was investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any links between Russia and the Trump campaign in this period. Nonetheless, nothing in the Flynn plea sheds any light on whether the Trump campaign actually colluded with Russia to influence the election.
Here there are two possibilities: one bad for Trump, and one innocuous. As ABC News reported on Friday, Flynn is prepared to tell Mueller's team that Trump had instructed him to make contact with Russia during the campaign itself.
"If those contacts involved the emails the U.S. intelligence community charges Russia stole from leading Democrats, then Mueller will have uncovered evidence of actual collusion between the president and a foreign adversary during the election. Impeachment could then be in the cards."
That's the bad case. But, Lake concedes, it's also possible that the Justice Department became interested in Flynn's initial conversation with Kislyak on other, less explosive grounds.
One leading theory pushed Friday by Democrats involves a violation of a 1799 statute known as the Logan Act. A relic of the John Adams administration, this discredited law makes it illegal for a private U.S. citizen to undermine the foreign policy of a sitting president in contact with a foreign power. No American has ever been successfully prosecuted under that law.
This path is likely a dead end: some conservatives urged the George W. Bush administration to prosecute former House speaker Nancy Pelosi under the Logan Act in 2007 when she visited the Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad, when the White House was trying to isolate him. Nothing ever came of that.
Still, a Logan Act investigation would explain the bureau's interest in Flynn's conversations about the U.N. Security Council resolution on Israel. This is what Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Friday: "This shows a Trump associate negotiating with the Russians against U.S. policy and interests before Donald Trump took office and after it was announced that Russia had interfered in our election. That’s a stunning revelation and could be a violation of the Logan Act, which forbids unauthorized U.S. citizens from negotiating with a foreign power."
If that is the extent of Mueller's charges, it's nothing and Trump walks away scott free. As Lake notes, "if that's all there is, then the whispers of collusion will look foolish. Nonetheless, it may be enough to take out not only Flynn, but also the man who married the president's daughter."
Of course, if Kushner is the last casualty of all this, it is likely safe to say that not many tears will be shed.
Kushner is expendable. Fuck em.
Get him out of there. He's a swamp rat.
"contacting foreign powers" is a part of his fucking job, and he would have been negligent if he had failed to do so. Contact is NOT collusion.
Collusion is not a crime. It has to get to Conspiracy to be a crime.
Never understand why you could not contact foreigners, did Reagan\n do much worse?
Waiting for Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, and Sheldon Adelson to be indicted under the Logan Act for negotiating with Israel.
Any minute now...
...yep...
Any minute....
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-20/oy-vey-now-seven-flags-over-tex...
Every day I disappoint myself in thinking that Russiagate couldn't get any dumber
Kushner is fine - stop the jew hating on this site. We're on the same side - jews MADE this country!
"This was the context of Kushner's instruction to Flynn last December"
Hmmm.
Wasn't all this meant to be the other way around? I'm pretty sure it was Trump who was going to have a special prosecutor look into Hillary's emails.... and here we are a year later and the exact opposite is taking place.
I feel more than a little bit sick with this shit.
What other foreign gov people did Trump/Flynn/Kushner talk to?
I bet more than Russians. And I also bet its not even against the law.
Why aren't those contacts being looked into?
Please keep digging.
We'll find more shite on the Dems real quick
It all happened after the election
The Dims have no sense of unintended consequences.
SO....
The evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election boils down to a single meeting??
A MEETING THAT HAPPENED AFTER THE ELECTION?
Nice work boneheads.
This has got to be the dumbest bunch of politicians on the planet.
It looks like Flynn fell on his sword to protect Kushner. Then he got fired for his effort. Then he got indicted. Kinda feel sorry for the guy.
I think there’s something very disturbing about being a Hedger.
You tell me. Article:
….the U.N. Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements was a big deal. Even though the Obama administration had less than a month left in office, the president (Obama) instructed his ambassador to the United Nations to abstain from a resolution, breaking a precedent that went back to 1980 when it came to one-sided anti-Israel resolutions at the U.N.
Then came Trump:
One transition official at the time said Kushner called Flynn to tell him he needed to get every foreign minister or ambassador from a country on the U.N. Security Council to delay or vote against the resolution.
So are the Hedgers supporters of the Jewish people and the great nation of Israel?
Or, are the Hedgers, not all, of course, too lazy to read the article?
It can’t be both, right?
Well....Harvey Weinstein's a disaster, Jared Kushner's a disaster, you're pretty much a disaster, and the list goes on. Draw your own conclusions.
Kushner does what Trump tells him to do.
Try your propaganda someplace else.
The fuck are you smoking...
Yeah, he doesn't get it. All of the "kings" surrounded by all of those (((court advisers))) are puppet kings.
Selling out their host country time and again for century on end to advance tribal supremacism: Joos will be Joos.
(((They))) conquered everyone in politics. https://goo.gl/bFYusM
You guys should just call out jews when they are up to their shananigans instead of using those braces.
Logan Act (1799)
"Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.
This section shall not abridge the right of a citizen to apply himself, or his agent, to any foreign government, or the agents thereof, for redress of any injury which he may have sustained from such government or any of its agents or subjects. "
Kushner does what Trump tells him to do
Maybe not. Robert David Steele thinks that Kushner was run by the Trumps as part of a Mossad (war by deception) operation. Another case is Marc Mezvinsky who was run by Chelsea Clinton.
NSA intercepts could prove if Mossad was trying to capture these families. Steele wants to mine NSA to see if indeed a Chabad Lubavitcher was married off to Trump family as deception. William Binney formerly of NSA also has recommended mining the data to prove Russian collusion narrative is BS.
The data is available to prove or disprove if Kushner is an agent. Trump does seem to bend over backwards for Zion though, and he probably had to learn this early on due to real-estate dealings in New York.
So Kushner pushed Flynn into contacting the Russians to save the jews (so they can fuck another nation) before Trump was sworn in. And now everyone's getting fucked.....just because Israel did not want to wait 1 month! If they'd have shut up for a fucking month, this wouldn't be happening. Now we'll find out who's idea it was to lie about it too. Kushner?
I mean, that is the one good thing Obama did. Fuck Israel.
An interesting RT article on the topic:
Thanks Scar Bro, Nigga Pleeze and Yasha Levine (of all people) for the clearest view so far in the thread on this "scandal".
I have no tears to shed for Flynn. He's an Iran hater. America needs to leave Iran alone or lose the WWIII that the anti-Iranian policy on behalf of the (((tail that wags the dog))) will lead to.
Give Jared the boot.
Another layer to the onion: (((Kushner))) was motivated by (((NutAndYahoo))) to use his power to advance (((Israeli))) interests (not that (((Kushner))) would need much prodding to act for his beloved (((motherland)))). So we have a foreign (((leader))) telling the President-elect how to conduct international relations.
Of court that's not "collusion". Taking orders from (((Israel))) is ... wait for it ... "democracy".
Boom! Out of the park Nigga. Well done.
Somehow the beat down of America has advanced to the point that colluding with Israel to direct foreign policy is not a crime, but business as usual.
And all the posters who put something up before the Nigga and Scar Bro sussed it out are sleep walking in their indoctrinated state. Damn, even Yasha Levine, where ever she is, can figure it out.
Thank you Yasha.
What does this have to do with "meddling in the election" exactly? How is any of this related to "collusion" to throw the election to Trump? The UN resolution is immaterial to the investigation's purpose. Yet the parties who were actively colluding with Russia and the Ukraine (Podesta Group, Clinton Foundation) throughout the election are ignored. To me this all points to the fact that the FBI really doesn't want their money-making corruption games to get shut down. McCabe is a dirty cop. Mueller seems very corrupt as well. Weapons for drugs is clearly highly profitable.
Listen, no one, including me knows all the reasons, and what they know about Trump’s shoddy dealings and tax evasions.
But one thing we know: Trump constantly blamed the establishment and exposes its failures.
So now it’s payback time, because Trump doesn’t have a clean record himself. To the contrary.
how about we don't accept your false premise and furthermore did your mom?
The Obama Administration probably staged its reversal of policy on Israel and its snap sanctions on Russia in order to trap the Trump people into working behind the scenes to undermine Obama's policy. The Obama Spooks (Brennan, Clapper) knew that Trump's people were all under 24/7 surveilance. It was a setup designed to get a Logan Act violation. Obama's spooks are very good at what they do, and Obama himself was probably a spook once too.
Let’s see in next elections if are just the politician dumbs
More "look at the shiny object, sheeple..."
While the Chabad-Lubavitch cult stages the "end times" holy war play that is leading to the NWO "solution"...
Wake up folks...its Rothschilds/Rockefeller puppet strings and these idiots think you will be distracted enough to actually engage in this mental masturbation circle jerk bullshit.
Are you?
yup.
they managed to imprison Brendon O'Connell in NZ.
maybe ol' matt lauer planned to intervene on his behalf.
+12:17
It's theatre, but lots of folks are gonna die.
Majestic12 and peddling-fiction you are on the list too.
So now it is Scar Bro, Nigga Pleeze, Majestic12, peddling-fiction and Yasha Levine where ever she is who have eyes that see. Congratulations. I'm particularly happy about Yasha Levine. Maybe there's hope for us all after all. Maybe she's hot?
Well we got to die someday, somehow.
It is about how you live, and your choices that makes the difference.
You have to be righteous to be a great person.
No fear and seek the Holy Spirit with virtue and faith.
I'm just joining the party today . . .
It escapes me why none of the lawyers for the people being persecuted (yes, persecuted) by Mueller haven't gone to court to nullify his actions since they fall completely outside of his mandate.
We all know his charter is to investigate Trump-Russian collusion affecting the outcome of the 2016 election. He has no charter whatsoever to delve into anything not connected to the election - therefore, these charges exceed his authority as a special counsel.
Mueller is nothing but a Stalinesque inquisitor. Anyone with enough sense to know what day of the week it is in their locality (had to be that specific to front-run the idiot trolls who will post about how it can be one day in one time zone and another day in another time zone . . . lunatics) knows that is exactly what we have on our hands in Mueller.
To begin with, Mueller is a criminal himself. He was the bag-man dropping off the paperwork for the Uranium One deal at the Moscow airport when he carried them in a diplomatic pouch. That's just one of a dozen I could list.
However, the real crux of the legal argument is this, and I'm using an incredible simplified illustration to present the situation in a manner anyone can understand:
A building inspector has police powers. He/she/it can arrest individuals, get search warrants, etc.
Now then, can a building inspector launch a probe into a bank laundering money? No? Why not?
Because that is beyond the legal charter of his/her/its authority. The building inspector can investigate violations of the building codes, and that's it. Having investigative police powers is not a blank check to investigate anything the building inspector feels like investigating.
Mueller is exactly like the building inspector; his authority was created by writ from the deputy attorney general to investigate collusion between the Trump campaign and agents of the Russian government. What happened before, or after, the election is outside the writ authorizing his existence.
What we have here is nothing less than a Stalinesque Totalitarian Grand Inquisitor. He is a wild man, a sub-human animal whose psychotic sociopathic mental illness is an exact replica of the mental illness that swept Europe during the Inquisition, or that swept France in the 1789 revolution, where the blood flowed down the streets like rainwater after a storm.
Both of Mueller's indictments are outside his writ of authority, in fact, it appears everything he is doing is outside of his writ of authority. As I said, he is a wild animal seeking the blood of any prey he can find.
This is probably too complex for the ordinary citizen to comprehend, and of course, the Malicious Seditious Media will run as fast as they can, as far as they can, away from it.
Unfortunately, that leaves us with nothing but the lawyers and the judges.
In so may ways, the fate of the present USA lies in their hands. If ever there was a reason to divorce our states from the federal government through secession, this is one of the most obvious.
The federal government is nothing less than a wholesale criminal syndicate. Mueller is its current hit-man. There is no justice under the law, because there is no law any longer. There are only animals seeking whom they can devour.
Who will cage these animals?
Mueller went out on a fishing expedition in the Dead Sea, caught an old tire, and wants us to believe it's a fish and to eat it.
The real news today is that the IRS is ordering Bitcoin exchanges to turn over user data:
http://thesoundingline.com/top-news-stories-highlight-court-orders-bitco...
Wake me up when Mueller goes after his friends for the 911 murder spree.
Acting like he caught a whale when we can see it's a minow!
Absolutely correct!
It's a fucking gangster operation. What's happened today is not good.
I don't have the knowledge to judge how far he is outside his jurisdiction but there have to be suspicions about some of these people. Flynn did not have to lie. Why the fuck did he lie? Fuck, why did he do it? He could have just waited a month.
I don't understand this "wait a month". So the story now goes -->NuttyYahoo wanted to influence Russia, via Kushner then Flynn to vote against the security council resolution on illegal zionist settlements. If Flynn waited a month, the resolution would be in the rearview mirror.
As stated up thread, abstaining from, as in not vetoing the resolution was the best thing Obozzo did in office.
Strange times getting stranger.
A Stalinesque inquisitor indeed.
Perhaps, everyone is on the kabuki theater presentation and that maybe why Flynn knowingly lied for the setup.
Possible reason that no one points out the obvious flaws.
Distraction, Diversion, and Deception. A 3D production. Take off the Red/Blue glasses to see it.
I agree, the joint kabuki fest is a possible explanation. Let's see if any of the participants get hurt. On the other hand, maybe Flynn thought that as he was on a mission for NuttyYahoo, the power of NuttyYahoo would protect him?
Obama's contacts while campaigning for his first term would be insightful.
Reagan negotiated with the Iranians to hold the embassy hostages until after the vote to make Jimmy Carter look bad.