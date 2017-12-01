Michael Flynn Charged With Lying To FBI, Set To Plead Guilty

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn with "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia's ambassador. Flynn, in turn, is expected to plead guilty in a DC court to making false statements to FBI agents in January 2017, according to the court filing presented below. The plea hearing is set for 10:30 am ET.
- COURT FILING SAYS FLYNN FALSELY STATED HE DID NOT ASK RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO REFRAIN FROM ESCALATING SITUATION AFTER U.S. HAD IMPOSED SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
- COURT FILING SAYS FLYNN FALSELY STATED HE DID NOT RECALL THAT RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TOLD HIM RUSSIA HAD CHOSEN TO MODERATE ITS RESPONSE TO U.S. SANCTIONS AS A RESULT OF HIS REQUEST
- COURT FILING SAYS FLYNN FALSELY STATED THAT HE DID NOT ASK RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO DELAY VOTE ON PENDING UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION AND THAT AMBASSADOR NEVER DESCRIBED RUSSIA'S RESPONSE TO HIS REQUEST
Michael Flynn is now the second person involved with the Trump campaign to admit wrongdoing in Mueller’s probe into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia; he is however the first Trump administration official charged in relation to Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and aide Rick Gates were charged with money laundering from alleged crimes that took place before they worked with Trump. A campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI earlier this year over contacts with officials connected to the Russian government.
After he left the administration, Flynn filed a foreign registration form showing that he hadn’t disclosed multiple contacts and payments from foreign entities while serving as a campaign adviser to Trump starting in February 2016. The company received $530,000 from a Dutch company working on behalf of Turkey’s government, to lobby the U.S. for extradition of an exiled cleric who has opposed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. He’s also disclosed payments from the Russian news site RT, described in an unclassified U.S. intelligence report as “the Kremlin’s principal international propaganda outlet.”
The news about Flynn comes a day after CNN reported that Jared Kushner had met earlier this month with Mueller's team as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election, according to two people familiar with the meeting.
The question is whether as part of the plea Flynn will 'reveal' something about Trump, because if 6 months after the Mueller probe the best he could get out of Flynn is making a "false statement" about meeting the Russian ambassador, then Trump has nothing to be worried about.
*cough* Hillary *cough*
That's it? That's #RussiaGate? OMFG. Impeach!
Russiagate nets two convictions for lying to the FBI. Uranium One not even on the radar screen. What's the matter with this picture?
Attorney General Jeff "The Stiff" Sessions to announce DOJ Mattress Tag Task Force!
Dilly Dilly!
Why would someone lie about a conversation about adoption policy?
Lesson Learned: NEVER speak with anyone associated with the F@!#$ Bee Eyes!
""willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements""
Being somebody who occasionally likes to pick nits, I happen to notice the word "and" in both of those statements. So, if Flynn's lawyers can convince a jury that his statements don't meet ALL FIVE of those criteria, well...... if the glove don't fit, you must acquit.
Honest Hill'rey could come out and write a book "Ron, Vince, and Seth - How I Had Them Murdered For Dummies" and the experts up there in DC would focus in on the definitions of "is" and "and".
I'm so entertained with this fake shit I no longer find joy in any other pursuit.
Gen Flynn = Ham Sandwich... Notice no charges for espionage, money laundering, collusion or any other nefarious activities, just making conflicting statements to the special counsel... His only mistake, talking to the Mueller gang at all...
I'm losing track of all this fake shit. Isn't lying the reason the maverick outsider fired this guy in the first place? If this fraud Mueller is setting the stage for going after liars watch the operative phrases become "not under oath" and "no intent".
wasn't judicial watch's foia suit about loretta and bill on the tarmac due out today? where is it?
oh here it is: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-r...
was there any lying to the fbi about the email servers, crowdstrike, guccifer 2.0? no because the fbi didn't ask any questions except can we take a peek?
if mueller takes down some more dems, especially a certain goldwater girl made over into a "liberal" and john pederesta, i'll be satisfied with a long game well played. if not, maybe it's time to kick old sessions in the butt and get things going.
Here's Tom Fitton's Tweet about Flynn this morning. Tom is with Judicial Watch. He says Yates MCabe & Comey improperly targeted Flynn & Trump should pardon him.
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/936609717924909057
I'm tired of blaming everything on "Stiff" but he opened his yap again yesterday I think about his federal pot crusade. Reading through that now, lots of redactions, Lynch talk about grandchildren, but interesting that they talk about the Phoenix person who started the tarmac talk "a security threat" that needed to be "stemmed". (<--very loose cursory observation)
"Gen Flynn = Ham Sandwich... Notice no charges for espionage, money laundering, collusion or any other nefarious activities, just making conflicting statements to the special counsel... His only mistake, talking to the Mueller gang at all..."
Maybe all those things were negotiated out of the deal as part of the agreement? That's how these things tend to work.
You can try to turn this into nothing, but it's something.
Obama: "On all these issues, but particularly missile defense, this, this can be solved but it’s important for him to give me space."
Medvedev: "Yeah, I understand. I understand your message about space. Space for you…"
Obama: "This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility."
Medvedev: "I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir, and I stand with you."
The question is, what did he have to offer? We know from his work history he has info on Turkey and Afghanistan. Possibly Syria. What could they do with that?
"Maybe all those things were negotiated out of the deal as part of the agreement? That's how these things tend to work."
Nope. "Lying to the FBI" is what they charge you with when they can't get you on anything real, but they are so desperate to get you for something, that they go through what you said to the FBI with a fine-tooth comb and if they can dig up the tiniest contradiction or inconsistency in your testimony, you're fucked.
The problem with "Lying to the FBI" is that there is no legal difference between a tiny lie, a medium-sized lie, or a giant whopper. And even worse, the FBI is allowed to lie to you, and is allowed to falsify YOUR testimony if you let them get away with it. That's why you NEVER talk to the FBI without your lawyer in the room, and making his own recording of the conversation so when the FBI tries to lie about what you said, you can call them on it.
What undoubtedly happened here is, the NSA captured what Flynn said to the Russian ambassador, and then the Obama administration unmasked the surveillance. Then before Obama left office, he teed up the FBI to go after Flynn. Odds are pretty good that Flynn didn't even remember what he said to the ambassador, so when the FBI interviewed him, he reflexively denied that he said anything meaningful. Then the FBI compared what the NSA recorded to what Flynn told them, and when they found a contradiction, they charged him. That's undoubtedly the reason that Flynn was forced to resign-- when Trump took office, the FBI shared the NSA recordings with Trump, and highlighted the differences between Flynn's testimony and the recordings. Trump then had no choice but to fire Flynn because the FBI had successfully entrapped him and there really wasn't any recourse.
This is easily the bluntest and dirtiest instrument in the Federal prosecutorial playbook, and the outgoing Obama/Clinton team skillfilly wielded it to fuck Flynn, and fuck Trump.
Hope he gets 20 hours of community service for this. I'll be pissed if it's only a half day.
The FBI would say Hillary didn't form the intention to "intend" to kill anyone, ergo, no charges will be laid. The Crime Families in Washington won't let this thing of theirs end.
The charges don't even make sense. Flynn said one thing, the Russian Ambassador said another. It's just a he said/she said argument with no proof. Affirmative action justice. BTW is this the same Russian Ambassador that suddenly died? If so, did he really say anything against Flynn?
Nope, it's not a he said/she said. The NSA records EVERY communication and stores it in the Utah NSA data center. When Flynn listened to the recording, he folded.
Yep, that's why Trump had to fire Flynn in the first place-- the FBI pointed out to the new President that Flynn was captured on tape saying one thing, but testified to the FBI that he said something else. We're just seeing the drawn-out aftermath of something that happened a year ago.
Ah, but was the wiretap & unmasking of Flynn legal???
At a quick glance, the things he is accused of saying, actually look like they would be good for America's best interests...
Yeah, by today's standards, that would be criminal. FFS
How many of my hard-earned tax dollars that were stolen from me, have been spent on this fucking shitshow? I'd rather see Mueller's head on a silver platter than a turkey this Christmas.
not sure about your dollars or this shitshow but brown university estimates that the wars the u.s. was hoodwinked into fighting to destroy mideast countries for greater israel have cost about five trillion dollars. a trillion here a trillion there, soon you're talking about real money.
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=brown+university+es...
Brown University? The same Brown University that allows students to choose their racial identity?
Now there's a credible source.
i don't know. perhaps. have you a better source? what is your estimate?
donald trump says six trillion dollars:
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=estimates+of+cost+o...
I'm not attacking your argument. But after this week, I wouldn't embarrass myself by citing Brown on any topic.
One further point - "our tax dollars" is largely a figure of speech when .gov outspends it's revenue. It's printed money. Which means it comes out of dollar devaluation rather than tax revenue.
Fun statistic: Federal Deficit FY 2017: $666 billion
https://www.usgovernmentspending.com/
That same Brown U that put tampons in the men's rooms?
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2016/09/08/brown-university-provide-tampon...
I know what you mean, but the 50+% that the cumulative cocksuckers steal from me/my family's earnings are far more "real $$" in my daily life than the monetized debt from the Fed. (which I would love to see ended as well).
Edit: While I'm at it, I'll re-share an audio link I posted last night Re Tax Bill...I think you all might like it...
Nmewn, I hope you (and others here) can find time to listen to Spirko's opinion on the tax bill. It's awesome! Skip Fwd to 58:20
http://www.thesurvivalpodcast.com/calls-11-16-17
You may have missed the point - this is a plea agreement.
Yep. Another "Martha Stewart".
So the Mueller section of the Washington Mob is promoting that having back channels to the nuclear-armed Russians is not allowed - meaning nuclear war can be left to errors in the field. Thuggery in Washington has lost it's mind.
Ha, Criminal Flase Flag 911 Muellar is just pissed FLynn was going to out Mueller’s protection & assistance in the Criminal FBI’s arming, funding & training of terror organizations.
Former FBI translator Sibel Edmonds was gagged by the Bush Administration after 911. She’s was going to blow the whistle on the arming, funding, training, Madrasah’s etc...she was gagged for 10 years.
Know who gagged her?
Criminal Mueller from the Criminal FBI Crime Syndicate investigating the whole fake Russia narrative.
Published on Oct 24, 2017FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds exposes Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conflict of interest in pursuing General Michael Flynn’s case due to his direct involvement as former FBI Director and his role in covering up and protecting Gulen Networks’ criminal operations within the United States, and demands that he steps down.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DvFCAIRkvWU&sns=tw
Muellar you Vile piece of Shit. We haven’t forgotten. Wish I had you in a room to myself. I’d tear you apart with my bear hands.
kind of like wolverine's only bigger.
Mueller's code name is Limp Noodle.
+100
Let me know if you sell ringside seating!
Liars calling liars liars
Great piece of justice doled out.
I had to take all the double negatives out of all five just to try to understand what the fuk they were saying...
My eight year old grandson could do a better job of explaining the charges...
Please don't let it be misconstrued that I do not totally disagree...
Flynn's Mistake is his Military background - standard operating procedure - transferred to other professions!
He is trained to "tell the truth" and to answer questions candidly - especially senior officers - so he acted instinctively with decades of protocol
His REAL obligation was to answer -"I dont recall" - to ANYTHING - Standard Hillary response or in the other format - depends on what the word "is" means if using Bill's protocols
I am happy that the Gulen kidnap rumours couldnt be actionable -
Flynn should not go down after 30 years of service!
General Flynn we need a warrior - please come back ...soon !
Flynn is the one who outed the ISIS/US gov connection. That is the ONLY reason the deep state is gunning for him. When even Generals get ruined for being whistle blowers, what kind of country do we have?
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2015/08/10/former_dia_chief_mich...
Exactly! Private Military Contractors are & have been the ones assisting the CIA arming, funding & training the I CIA SIS. Remember, the CIA / Deep State have been funding the Madrasah's / Wahabism programs with Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Syria, Lybia & Central Asia etc...as well as the Gülen terror networks.
So in summary, it's perfectly normal for Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Hillary & Bill to profit to the tune of, THIRTY MILLION DOLLARS...with uranium deals that benefit Russia while she was Secretary of State, the DNC to pay for dossiers compiled by known spies, meetings in DC with Ukrainian's in the Ukrainian embassy for the purpose of defeating Trump.
And, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Obama using the DNC dossier as evidence to get FISA warrants approved by a federal court to eavesdrop on Trump and his associates, so that Mzzz.Sunstein can then unmask & leak anything damaging to Trump in the Alinsky press.
Does that about cover it besides Seth Rich's murder?
"I don't recall" worked great for Sessions. But his training is "lawyer"
Lesson Learned: NEVER forking EVER speak with the Police or FBI w/o a lawyer present.
No matter what they ask or goad you with, your response is:
"As a matter if policy, I don't care to speak to any LEA, w/o my lawyer present. Unless you're charging me with something, please get off my property. Have a nice day."
Repeat until they leave.
Never speak when you can nod.
Never nod when you can wink.
Never wink when you can do nothing.
To the Pit of Misery with all of them. And them hippie dope smokers too. Dilly Dilly!
Having difficulty pinning this down..
Would "Mueller not YET indicted for treason/dereliction of duty" be a possible answer?
Lying to the FBI is a crime, but the FBI lying to you is totally cool and in fact encouraged as morally superior behavior. True story.
JFK, Ruby Ridge, Waco, OKC, TWA 800, 9/11, Sandy Hook, Boston & Las Vegas all say you don't know what you are talking about.
Black Ops Operator Cody Snodgres: Whistle Blower