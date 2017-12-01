Mike Flynn Issues Offical Statement, Trump's Lawyer Responds

Moments after the stunning news that Mike Flynn "flipped" on Trump as part of his guilty plea, and was preparedd to testify against Trump, the former National Security Advisor released the following statement:

Statement by Lt. General Michael T/ Flynn (Ret.) After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of "treason' and other outrageous acts. Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.

At the same time, Trump attorney Ty Cobb countered saying that nothing about Michael Flynn's guilty plea "implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn." The full text below:

Statement from Ty Cobb: "Today, Michael Flynn, a former National Security Advisor at the White House for 25 days during the Trump Administration, and a former Obama administration official, entered a guilty plea to a single count of making a false statement to the FBI. "The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year. Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn. The conclusion of this phase of the Special Counsel's work demonstrates again that the Special Counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion."

Of course, the one response everyone is wating for is that of Trump.