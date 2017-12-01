Paul Craig Roberts: "Can't You See War On The Horizon?"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
According to news reports in the British press, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Russia’s industries to prepare themselves to be able to make a quick switch to war production.
Clearly, the Russian government would not make such an announcement unless it was convinced that the prospect of war with the West was real.
For some time I have emphasized in my columns that the consequence of years of hostile actions taken by Washington and its European vassals against Russia was leading to war.
It is easy to understand that the massive US military/security complex needs a convincing enemy in order to justify its enormous budget, that the crazed neoconservatives put their fantasy ideology of US world hegemony above the life of the planet, and that Hillary and the Democratic National Committee will do anything to overturn Trump’s presidential victory.
However, it is difficult to understand why the European political leaders are willing to put their countries at risk for Washington’s benefit.
Yet, they do.
For example, on November 13 UK PM Theresa May said that Russia was a threat to international security and was interfering in European elections and hacking European governments. There is no more evidence for these claims than there is for “Russiagate.” Yet the allegations continue and multiply. Now the European Union is organizing former provinces of the Soviet Union—Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan—into an “Eastern Partnership” with the European Union.
In other words, the West is openly organizing former provinces of Moscow against Russia, declared by Prime Minister May to be a “hostile state.” Russia knows that there is no basis for the allegations against Russia and regards them as identical to the false allegations against Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi, and Assad in order to justify military attacks on Iraq, Libya, and Syria. Having convinced Russia that she is being set up for attack, Russia is preparing for war.
Think about this for a moment. The world is being driven to Armageddon simply because a greedy and corrupt US military/security complex needs an enemy to justify its huge budget, because Hillary and the DNC cannot accept a political defeat, and because the neoconservatives have an ideology of American Supremacy. What’s the difference between the detested White Supremacy and the American Supremacy that President Obama himself endorsed? Why is white supremacy terrible and American supremacy God’s gift to the “exceptional” and “indispensable” country?
The Russian government has openly shared its concern that Russia is being set up for military attack. As I, if not CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, have reported, the deputy commander of the Russian military’s Operation Command stated publicly the concern that Washington is preparing a surprise nuclear attack against Russia. President Putin recently called attention to Washington’s collection of Russian DNA for a US Air Force weapons lab, which implies development of a Russian-specific bio-weapon. On many occasions Russia has called attention to US and NATO bases on its borders despite previous assurances from US administrations that no such thing would ever happen.
We have to ask ourselves why it is not the top item of public and political discussion that Washington has convinced Russia, a premier nuclear and military power, that Russia is going to be attacked. Instead, we hear of football players who kneel for the national anthem, fake news about Russiagate, a Las Vegas shooting, and so on.
We also must ask ourselves how much longer Washington is going to permit any of us via the Internet to report the real news instead of the fake news that Washington uses to control explanations.
The effort by the Federal Communications Commission chairman to destroy net neutrality and other efforts underway to discredit factual news as Russian propaganda indicate that Washington has concluded that in order to war on Russia Washington must also war on truth.
Washington will not survive its war, and neither will the American and European people.
Certainly there will be no winners in a conflict w/Russia.
But Trump, as inept as he is, seems to grasp this.
So until he’s gone, it’s all sound and fury......
You assume he's not a controlled by the British crown, yet they are still over there in the east & midde east yes?
British Crown??? Pffft!
Any war WILL BE for Israhell. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
British crown= Rothschild puppets= Zionists= Israel
"However, it is difficult to understand why the European political leaders are willing to put their countries at risk for Washington’s benefit."
Paul... I really appreciate your clarion calls to warn us of impending doom due to our reckless leaders, but c'mon. "Washington" is not the beneficiary of this insane policy. It is the (((criminal cabal))) of all recorded history which seeks to destroy everything civilized. They wrecked Christian morality. They wrecked Germany in WWI. They wrecked Russia with their Bolshevik Revolution. They wrecked the British Empire in WWII. They wrecked America - turning it into a hedonistic, money-worshiping zombie state. They are wrecking the entire Middle East as we speak. And they will wreck the entire planet - IF WE LET THEM! The first step in combatting and defeating an enemy is to NAME them. "Them" is not a city called Washington. "Them" is a tribe whose unholy Talmud and Protocols explicitly instructs its adherents to wage war against all goyim until total world domination and subjugation is attained.
Put it into print, Paul. They despise you already... you've got nothing to lose.
That picture that is used in this article reminds me of the Rothschild magazine The Economist, hint perhaps?
"I don't know much about Hitler. Except that last thing, about the Jews. There has never been a country that put its heel down on the Jews that ever lived afterwards."
— Huey Long (Williams p. 761)
http://www.hueylong.com/perspectives/huey-long-quotes-in-his-own-words.p...
U.S. Senator Long...assassinated †1935 State Capitol building Baton Rouge by Dr. Carl Weiss
NATO lied saying it “increased its presence in Eastern Europe to enhance collective defense.” US-dominated NATO since it's inception has just been an alliance for offense, not defense. Gangsterism.
Its NATO'a aggressiveness that is the greatest threat to world peace. Putin goes all-out to preserve it. Moscow doesn’t threaten or attack other countries.
There is ALWAYS a war on the horizon. It's called government intercourse.
I thought Russian expansionism was mostly a Cold War thing, and remember, that war ended, officially, in 1989 with the fall of the Berlin Wall. In the wake of the Cold War, some scholars even wrote books about “The End of History.”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_End_of_History_and_the_Last_Man
That picture is the cover art for a RTS video game from 10 years ago.
It is skillful artwork. The chiaroscuro shading is masterful.
European political leaders are willing to put their countries at risk
They aren't as willing as they are affraid of retribution and possible disastrous false flags or terrorism unleashed on them by the empire. They are moar like hostages to the empire. Russia and China are not and that is why the empire continuously demonises the two. They threaten the Atlanticists.
Humility is admitting that — except for the part-time-worker single moms, legal and illegal immigrants whose rent and grocery bills are paid by government for sex and reproduction, with a $6,318 child tax credit thrown on top of other welfare for max womb productivity — many in the ever-expanding bottom of the job market are living on earned-ONLY income from part-time / churn jobs that pay so little that rent takes half or more of the monthly pay. We are being priced out of using the internet as it is without the destruction of net neutrality. If it gets too slow and tiresome, we’ll quit buying the service, just as cash-strapped Americans have cut back on other purchases. We will do this even if the ISP advertises itself as the best place for childbearing-age moms to work, emphasizing the paid daycare and yada, yada in interviews, letting you know who they hire/retain upfront, like so many other low-wage, mom-gang employers in the service sector.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/do-not-repeal-net-neutrality
https://www.reddit.com/r/KeepOurNetFree/?utm_source=amp&utm_medium=top-p...
The City of London is a Rothschild stronghold and the City is a law unto themselves- if you were a truly powerful monarch would you allow this in the middle of your realm? This just proves they are puppets of the Red Shield.
I see you jackasses trying to make all problems the fault of the Jews.
This was done, unsuccessfully, in the 1930's-1940's.
The mighty IDF cannot even defeat the ragtags of Hezbollah.
the "royal family" has to obtain PERMISSION before they visit the city of london...
Separate mayors, taxes and police and not all laws passed by Parliament apply in the COL
Queen Elizabeth II, head of state of the United Kingdom and of 31 other states and territories, is the legal owner of about 6,600 million acres of land, one sixth of the earth’s non ocean surface.
She is the only person on earth who owns whole countries, and who owns countries that are not her own domestic territory.
Queen’s land holding is worth a notional $33,000,000,000,000 (Thirty three trillion dollars or about £17,600,000,000,000). Her holding is based on the laws of the countries she owns and her land title is valid in all the countries she owns. Her main holdings are Canada, the 2nd largest country on earth, with 2,467 million acres, Australia, the 7th largest country on earth with 1,900 million acres, the Papua New Guinea with114 million acres, New Zealand with 66 million acres and the UK with 60 million acres.
The 4th largest landowner on earth is the Federal Government of the United States, which owns about one third of the land of the USA, 760 million acres.
This is the one line I'll disagree with.... "because the neoconservatives have an ideology of American Supremacy"
Try Jewish Supremacy instead! America is just the Jewish mafias hired thug, out there to do their bidding!
What exactly makes TheLastTrump a fuckin traitorous swine? Scapegoats are perhaps soothing for the indiscriminate mind, but they're certainly not helpful when you need to analyse the mess we've gotten ourselves into in the Western world. By faulting "the jews" for all of our problems, we're not only overestimating their reach, but also underestimating our own capacity for human weakness.
Or to put in simpler terms: I dislike Jamie Dimon or Hillary Clinton as much as I dislike Harvey Weinstein or Lloyd Blankfein.
Let me simply put it this way: being independent and fair-minded -- by the way the Jewish contribution to our society is of GREAT admiration to me personally -- but the stubborn nature of our friends ( WHEN YOU'LL STAND UP IN PUBLIC WITH Sincerity against your ZIONIST interests?)
When this is verifiably done, ONLY, then will moderate people like me stand with you....imagine the how the extremists feel...Israel must be held accountable for its 911 role.
What is coming for your people--and for which I would be able and willing to hide and shelter the innocent amongst you given the right circumstances, your arrogant members are the RUIN in the waiting amongst you...
Even I, being moderate, will be unable to stop what awaits given your passivity ...your choice ... imagine the extremes given my position.
What is coming for your people
You make it sound as if I'm Jewish and as if we'll be up in arms against each other. Wrong on both counts. Well, maybe we will be each other's enemy, maybe we won't. But I'll probably need less sheltering than you seem to imply in your reply, because I - like you, it would be appear - try to prepare for what's coming. And let me tell you, homesteading when SHTF will be nothing compared to choosing reliable allies in your community.
So when that time comes, I'll have them already mapped in my brain and believe me, I won't give a rat's ass about a christian cross (my own badge) or a star of David when I need to decide who I'll team up with. It's the moral behaviour of people in my community today - in times of peace so to speak - that will decide whether they can count on my help or not, or whether I might ask for their assistance when needed.
Nothing to do with religion or jewishness, but everything with their current moral compass.
Judea Declares War on Germany March 24, 1933.
“Judea Declares War on Germany” and accounts of some of the historical events leading up to the start of World War Two, by International Revisionist Video Productions
Zionism is a political ideology fabricated by Theodor Herzl, and the Rothschild family. Historically, Judaism and the holocaust industry has been largely steered by the Rothschilds.
“It is essential that the sufferings of Jews… become worse… this will assist in realization of our plans…I have an excellent idea… I shall induce anti-Semites to liquidate Jewish wealth. The anti-Semites will assist us thereby in that they will strengthen the persecution and oppression of Jews. The anti-Semites shall be our best friends”
— Theodor Herzl, Founder of Zionism in 1897
Compiled by Arthur F. Billy Ph.D., P.E.
Wow, still playing the "US vs. Russia" card after 4 decades and the fools still eat it up. Dont they know the NWO has been in place for a century and when the cameras are turned off, Putin and May and Trump drink Cognac and smoke cigars while laughing at the stupid masses who think the rich and powerful would actually risk their cushy livestyles for something as meaningless as political ideaologies or the herd state of dumbed down cattle?
You've got that partially right, but the nation-state of Israel is also a puppet of the Zionists, and like all the rest of puppets, it, too, will be destroyed to further the NWO agenda.
Trump now is in the same position as JFK was in November 1963 as George Bush and company were planning his assassination. We will know if H-hour is approaching when there are reports of giant black transport submarines off the East and West Coast. None of us here will be on those evacuation subs.
Id rather see the flash than get on any submarine with some dirty elites
I'd expect pure self-preservation to "prevent" any major conflict, since once things get out of hand, the situation for everyone will become very bad (as "probably dead" very bad).
No doubt the "well-insulated" may have been convinced by their Military Top Brass that this will be a "little war" - however the past has shown how such thinking leads to BIG wars - Look up "Hitler's Foreign Policy 1933 - 1939 - the road to WW2"
With modern systems, war is going to be a very fast affair, and the pressures on Field Commanders extreme - pressures that may lead to mis-interpretation of data / genuine mistakes - which in turn lead to "actions with consequences".
So, whilst "common-sense" should prevent any war from even starting, it is fairly evident from recent rhetoric that common-sense seems a little lacking, being replaced by hubris on a grand scale.
Maybe PCR is right, maybe not. Hopefully he is wrong but the evidence for him being right is growing stronger day by day.
I grew up during the cold war. The Reds were the existential threat. Their weapons were so much better than ours. Little Ivan was studying physics while I was wiling away my hours chasing girls and listening to rock and roll. It was obvious we were going to lose. Then sometime later when I wasn’t looking, the Soviet Union simply disappeared.
The truth is our current system came about as a direct result of the imagined threat the Soviets represented. Much of the evil within the system was sanctioned as a counter balance to the real and imagined evil in the Soviet system. In the process, over time, we became what we purported to hate. We don’t even pretend to be the good guys anymore.
Like the Soviets, we are in the process of collapsing under our own weight. It is my hope that as we slink back to our own borders that we don’t set the world on fire. We came very close several times during the cold war. If we can make it through this without making a fatal mistake I will be amazed.
The way to defeat the United States is not to launch a nuclear first strike that will make the northern hemisphere uninhabitable. The way to defeat the United States has already been gamed out in the t.v. series Jericho. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jericho_(2006_TV_series)
Whenever you guys get through, the CFR is running America & the world.
