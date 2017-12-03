America's Military-Industrial Addiction

Authored by JP Sottile via ConsortiumNews.com,
Polls show that Americans are tired of endless wars in faraway lands, but many cheer President Trump’s showering money on the Pentagon and its contractors, a paradox that President Eisenhower foresaw...
The Military-Industrial Complex has loomed over America ever since President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned of its growing influence during his prescient farewell address on Jan. 17, 1961. The Vietnam War followed shortly thereafter, and its bloody consequences cemented the image of the Military-Industrial Complex (MIC) as a faceless cadre of profit-seeking warmongers who’ve wrested control of the foreign policy. That was certainly borne out by the war’s utter senselessness … and by tales of profiteering by well-connected contractors like Brown & Root.
Over five decades, four major wars and a dozen-odd interventions later, we often talk about the Military-Industrial Complex as if we’re referring to a nefarious, flag-draped Death Star floating just beyond the reach of helpless Americans who’d generally prefer that war was not, as the great Gen. Smedley Darlington Butler aptly put it, little more than a money-making “racket.”
The feeling of powerlessness that the MIC engenders in “average Americans” makes a lot of sense if you just follow the money coming out of Capitol Hill. The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) tabulated all “defense-related spending” for both 2017 and 2018, and it hit nearly $1.1 trillion for each of the two years. The “defense-related” part is important because the annual National Defense Authorization Act, a.k.a. the defense budget, doesn’t fully account for all the various forms of national security spending that gets peppered around a half-dozen agencies.
It’s a phenomenon that noted Pentagon watchdog William Hartung has tracked for years. He recently dissected it into “no less than 10 categories of national security spending.” Amazingly only one of those is the actual Pentagon budget. The others include spending on wars, on homeland security, on military aid, on intelligence, on nukes, on recruitment, on veterans, on interest payments and on “other defense” — which includes “a number of flows of defense-related funding that go to agencies other than the Pentagon.”
Perhaps most amazingly, Hartung noted in TomDisptach that the inflation-adjusted “base” defense budgets of the last couple years is “higher than at the height of President Ronald Reagan’s massive buildup of the 1980s and is now nearing the post-World War II funding peak.” And that’s just the “base” budget, meaning the roughly $600 billion “defense-only” portion of the overall package. Like POGO, Hartung puts an annual price tag of nearly $1.1 trillion on the whole enchilada of military-related spending.
The MIC’s ‘Swamp Creatures’
To secure their share of this grandiloquent banquet, the defense industry’s lobbyists stampede Capitol Hill like well-heeled wildebeest, each jockeying for a plum position at the trough. This year, a robust collection of 208 defense companies spent $93,937,493 to deploy 728 “reported” lobbyists (apparently some go unreported) to feed this year’s trumped-up, $700 billion defense-only budget, according to OpenSecrets.org. Last year they spent $128,845,198 to secure their profitable pieces of the government pie.
The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Defense Department, as viewed with the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., in the background. (Defense Department photo)
And this reliable yearly harvest, along with the revolving doors connecting defense contractors with Capitol Hill, K Street and the Pentagon, is why so many critics blame the masters of war behind the MIC for turning war into a cash machine.
But the cash machine is not confined to the Beltway. There are ATM branches around the country. Much in the way it lavishes Congress with lobbying largesse, the defense industry works hand-in-glove with the Pentagon to spread the appropriations around the nation. This “spread the wealth” strategy may be equally as important as the “inside the Beltway” lobbying that garners so much of our attention and disdain.
Just go to U.S. Department of Defense’s contract announcement webpage on any weekday to get a good sense of the “contracts valued at $7 million or more” that are “announced each business day at 5 p.m.” A recent survey of these “awards” found the usual suspects like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics. The MIC was well-represented. But many millions of dollars were also “won” by companies most Americans have never heard of … like this sampling from one day at the end of October:
- Longbow LLC, Orlando Florida, got $183,474,414 for radar electronic units with the stipulation that work will be performed in Orlando, Florida.
- Gradkell Systems Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, got $75,000,000 for systems operations and maintenance at Fort Belvoir, Virginia
- Dawson Federal Inc., San Antonio, Texas; and A&H-Ambica JV LLC, Livonia, Michigan; and Frontier Services Inc., Kansas City, Missouri, will share a $45,000,000 for repair and alternations for land ports of entry in North Dakota and Minnesota.
- TRAX International Corp., Las Vegas, Nevada, got a $9,203,652 contract modification for non-personal test support services that will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, and Fort Greely, Alaska,
- Railroad Construction Co. Inc., Paterson, New Jersey, got a $9,344,963 contract modification for base operations support services to be performed in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
- Belleville Shoe Co., Belleville, Illinois, got $63,973,889 for hot-weather combat boots that will be made in Illinois.
- American Apparel Inc., Selma, Alabama, got $48,411,186 for combat utility uniforms that will be made in Alabama.
- National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, got a $12,884,595 contract modification to make and advanced combat helmet pad suspension system. The “locations of performance” are Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Sharing the Largesse
Clearly, the DoD is large enough, and smart enough, to award contracts to companies throughout the 50 states. Yes, it is a function of the sheer size or, more forebodingly, the utter “pervasiveness” of the military in American life. But it is also a strategy. And it’s a tactic readily apparent in a contract recently awarded to Raytheon.
On Oct. 31, 2017, they got a $29,455,672 contract modification for missions systems equipment; computing environment hardware; and software research, test and development. The modification stipulates that the work will spread around the country to “Portsmouth, Rhode Island (46 percent); Tewksbury, Massachusetts (36 percent); Marlboro, Massachusetts (6 percent); Port Hueneme, California (5 percent); San Diego, California (4 percent); and Bath, Maine (3 percent).”
Frankly, it’s a brilliant move that began in the Cold War. The more Congressional districts that got defense dollars, the more votes the defense budget was likely to receive on Capitol Hill. Over time, it evolved into its own underlying rationale for the budget.
As veteran journalist William Greider wrote in the Aug. 16, 1984 issue of Rolling Stone, “The entire political system, including liberals as well as conservatives, is held hostage by the politics of defense spending. Even the most well intentioned are captive to it. And this is a fundamental reason why the Pentagon budget is irrationally bloated and why America is mobilizing for war in a time of peace.”
The peace-time mobilization Greider referred to was the Reagan build-up that, as William Hartung noted, is currently being surpassed by America’s “War on Terror” binge. Then, as now … the US was at peace at home, meddling around the world and running up a huge bill in the process. And then, as now … the spending seems unstoppable.
And as an unnamed “arms-control lobbyist” told Grieder, “It’s a fact of life. I don’t see how you can ask members of Congress to vote against their own districts. If I were a member of Congress, I might vote that way, too.”
Essentially, members of Congress act as secondary lobbyists for the defense industry by making sure their constituents have a vested interest in seeing the defense budget is both robust and untouchable. But they are not alone. Because the states also reap what the Pentagon sows … and, in the wake of the massive post-9/11 splurge, they’ve begun quantifying the impact of defense spending on their economies. It helps them make their specific case for keeping the spigot open.
Enter the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), which notes, or touts, that the Department of Defense (DoD) “operates more than 420 military installations in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.” Additionally, the NCSL is understandably impressed by a DoD analysis that found the department’s “$408 billion on payroll and contracts in Fiscal Year 2015” translated into “approximately 2.3 percent of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP).”
And they’ve become a clearinghouse for state governments’ economic impact studies of defense spending. Here’s a sampling of recent data compiled on the NSCL website:
- In 2015, for example, military installations in North Carolinasupported 578,000 jobs, $34 billion in personal income and $66 billion in gross state product. This amounts to roughly 10 percent of the state’s overall economy.
- In 2014, Coloradolawmakers appropriated $300,000 in state funds to examine the comprehensive value of military activities across the state’s seven major installations. The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs released its study in May 2015, reporting a total economic impact of $27 billion.
- Kentuckyhas also taken steps to measure military activity, releasing its fifth study in June 2016. The military spent approximately $12 billion in Kentucky during 2014-15. With 38,700 active duty and civilian employees, military employment exceeds the next largest state employer by more than 21,000 jobs.
- In Michigan, for example, defense spending in Fiscal Year 2014 supported 105,000 jobs, added more than $9 billion in gross state product and created nearly $10 billion in personal income. A 2016 study sponsored by the Michigan Defense Center presents a statewide strategy to preserve Army and Air National Guard facilities following a future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round as well as to attract new missions.
Electoral Impact
But that’s not all. According to the DoD study cited above, the biggest recipients of DoD dollars are (in order): Virginia, California, Texas, Maryland and Florida. And among the top 18 host states for military bases, electorally important states like California, Florida and Texas lead the nation.
President Trump speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Nov. 1, 2017, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Trump’s right and son-in-law Jared Kushner seated in the background. (Screen shot from whitehouse.gov)
And that’s the real rub … this has an electoral impact. Because the constituency for defense spending isn’t just the 1 percent percent of Americans who actively serve in the military or 7 percent of Americans who’ve served sometime in their lives, but it is also the millions of Americans who directly or indirectly make a living off of the “defense-related” largesse that passes through the Pentagon like grass through a goose.
It’s a dirty little secret that Donald Trump exploited throughout the 2016 presidential campaign. Somehow, he was able to criticize wasting money on foreign wars and the neoconservative interventionism of the Bushes, the neoliberal interventionism of Hillary Clinton, and, at the same time, moan endlessly about the “depleted” military despite “years of record-high spending.” He went on to promise a massive increase in the defense budget, a massive increase in naval construction and a huge nuclear arsenal.
And, much to the approval of many Americans, he’s delivered. A Morning Consult/Politico poll showed increased defense spending was the most popular among a variety of spending priorities presented to voters … even as voters express trepidation about the coming of another war. A pair of NBC News/Survey Monkey polls found that 76 percent of Americans are “worried” the United States “will become engaged in a major war in the next four years” and only 25 percent want America to become “more active” in world affairs.
More to the point, only 20 percent of Americans wanted to increase the troop level in Afghanistan after Trump’s stay-the-course speech in August, but Gallup’s three decade-long tracking poll found that the belief the U.S. spends “too little” on defense is at its highest point (37 percent) since it spiked after 9/11 (41 percent). The previous highpoint was 51 percent in 1981 when Ronald Reagan was elected in no small part on the promise of a major build-up.
So, if Americans generally don’t support wars or engagement in the world, why do they seem to reflexively support massive military budgets?
Frankly, look no further than Trump’s mantra of “jobs, jobs, jobs.” He says it when he lords over the sale of weapon systems to foreign powers or he visits a naval shipyard or goes to one of his post-election rallies to proclaim to “We’re building up our military like never before.” Frankly, he’s giving the people what they want. Although they may be war-weary, they’ve not tired of the dispersal system that Greider wrote about during Reagan’s big spree.
Ultimately, it means that the dreaded Military-Industrial Complex isn’t just a shadowy cabal manipulating policies against the will of the American people. Nor is the “racket” exclusive to an elite group of Deep State swamp things. Instead, the military and the vast economic network it feeds presents a far more “complex” issue that involves millions of self-interested Americans in much the way Eisenhower predicted, but few are willing to truly forsake.
Death Machine.
and Trump is mainlining the MIC
and fucking hard
and you dimwits look the other way because of a tough tweet about bullshit
You’re generalizing.
I don’t “look the other way.”
then you are better than most
but have you seen some of the trumptards around here???
-------
safe space seeking trumpflakes
fucking pathetic
Unfortunately yes, I have indeed.
Look, a farmer one day decided to start an apple farm, soon other people wanted to work on his apple farm, & he paid them with apples, then the farm grew & the workers felt like they were getting cheated by working for something that grew off of trees, so the farmer, having a warehouse full of apples decided to fire all of his workers & hire new ones, of course the new workers were over joyed at having an opportunity to work, but after a while they began to see the futility of working for apples that they took from trees.
Stop & think about the story, replacing apples with money, but the farmer who controlled the farm got all of their labor at what real cost to him?
Now read this collection & you'll get it!
https://plus.google.com/collection/QorNbB
(May need to open in a new tab)
Soldiers & cops kill for MONEY, if they realized it was literally fake & something they hyper printed yearly, they'd put down their shovels & go get mob justice with torches & whatever else they needed!
Go skiing great cover 4 MIC
"... during his prescient farewell address on Jan. 17, 1961. The Vietnam War followed shortly thereafter..."
Viet Nam started long before Jan. 17 1961.
I like Ike, but I don't like kike. Stop the war machine.
Perhaps you don't know Ike as well as you thought?
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2017/12/02/eisenhowers-evil-deception-ext...
The MIC spending appears to be another fleecing of mainstreet in favor of wall street.
The spending does create jobs, but the good materialized from this spending are a cumsumable commodity. not enhancing the overal resiliency of civilian life and culture, education, communiutues etc.
Example. WE all have a finite budget. If i spend my budget on guns and ammo and training classes. well, we don't do other things, because the money was consumed in the guns and ammo category.
the kids don't get to go to good private school, my wife doesn't get a new kitchen, we dont get to accelerate mortgge payments or set up a good retirement nest.
So extrapolate this to the community.
money for the national guns and ammo budget comes from taxes. taxes we pay, are already approaching a limit that greatly restricts our personal lifestyle. But the benefit derived from the taxes is NOT, better schools, better road, more cultural enrichment, safer communities.
No, its dumped in a blackhole of defense spending we do not get to benifit from locally.
But what of the JOBS the MIC creates.
I am not certain, but there is what I imagine. Stop taxing us on the MIC category, free up each person's income to spend in other areas, and I bet you we would see better roads, school, homes, etc. The money could go to demanding higher Quality education, roads, homes etc.
A higher education workforce would be required. a higher standard of living would result.
kinda like our imagination of West Germany or Sweden, before the Muzzie invasion.
German roads ARE better, German Homes are higher quality, and have you been to Japan? Ditto 2x.
Our military protects these countries, so THEY get to have a highwer QUALITY of civilian life.
And now they look down on US for becoming fat, stupid and slovenly.
Well America tried to build a good car, the Saturn. I guess all the good raw materials will make killing machines for Israel, Sad!
All enemies, foreign and domestic. CIA -- "let's bomb Florida and blame it on Castro." This shit is public, but no one goes to jail and no one cares.
The last sentence says it all.
No one cares.
ZHers are a special group, salt of the earth-type folks.
But the rest of America - with their petty and superficial interests, self-absorption, entitlement mentality, materialism, and so on, and on, and on - are just begging for Divine consequences.
You're right. ZHers are a special groop. At least ZHers complain about how bad things are then do nothing, not like everyone elso who don't even do that...
Your assumption that ZHers do nothing is perhaps based on your own inaction, don't judge people by your own inaction.
When war breaks out, have a plan
at least its not a tool of mass murder for mass murderers
.
everyone appreciates a hand me down
My cousin is part of the military-industrial complex. He a civilian mechanic fixing F-16s at Hill AFB in Utah. I'm sure he hardly thinks of himself as such, but he is as dependent on continued war and military spending as any Army general or the CEO of Lockheed-Martin. His job depends on it. His family depends on him. The MIC is such a huge, ingrained part of the US economy, I don't think the US can afford peace. Depressing thought.
Maryland would fucking collapse if not for .gov spending. COLLAPSE!
Which would be a wonderful thing. Nice state - except for the parasites in Baltimore City, and Montgomery and Prince George counties.
Not really. Planes require constant maintenance even without wars abroad.
Without endless war, there would be less, or maybe no, F16s to maintain.
We wouldn't need F16s, we'd be instead exploring the planet and space.
That $1.1tn per year divided by the 150m families is $7333 per year you (and everyone else) are unable to spend on holidays and shit.
War spending is a dead end (ROI = 0%), diverting from that would give the economy and standard of living an enormous boost - fixing that dam or repairing that bridge is an investment with an ROI of thousands%.
America's war spending is literally throwing money down the drain on a local level, and destroys wealth and civilisations whereaver it lands.
"Mankind must put an end to war before war puts an end to mankind."
-JFK
lol, aledgedly that's why they shot him.
Yet another of the never ending 'news' items pointing out how bad things are and accusing the US government of tyranny which poses the question... "At what point does tyranny matter if no one is prepared to do anything about it?"
In ancient times, the Assyrian empire began as a colony of traders that opened the trade route between the East and the West through what is today northern Iraq. The established trading ouposts and even, what we would call today, joint-stock companies in places as far away as Hittite-controlled Anatolia (Turkey), Persia, and the Gulf of Arabia.
Over the centuries, in order to protect their far-ranging economic interests, the Assyrian government became increasingly despotic and their military increased. By the 7th century BC, they had the most powerful military in the ancient world by a large measure and rapidly expanded their territory. Under Tiglath Pileser III and his successors, they also began, what we would call today, a policy of total war. They would raze completely the cities of their enemies and slaughter populations wholesale who did not submit to their tyranny. Any who were not slaughtered were stripped naked, hooks were placed through their noses, and they were led off as slaves: deported to another location in the ever-expanding Assyrian territory. The terms of subordination that they placed on their vassals were extreme; they demanded enormous sums in tribute to support their lavish capitals, their hedonistic lifestyles, and their enormous military apparatus. They were the most warlike and ruthless people that history has ever recorded: until modern times, that is.
At the end of the 7th century BC, a coalition of Medes, Scythians, and Chaldeans destroyed the Assyrian empire utterly: unleashing the same devastation upon them that they had unleashed upon other for centuries. Every Assyrian city was destroyed utterly to its very foundations, such that abosulutely nothing remained. 2 generations after the destruction of Assyria, no one in the entire world even remembered where the capitals of the empire, Nineveh and Ashur, were. 200 years after the fall on Nineveh, the famed Immortals of Xerxes's Persians marched directly over the mound that was once Nineveh completely ignorant that beneath their feet was once the capital of the greatest empire of antiquity.
The Christian Bible described the fall of Assyria in the books of Nahum, Habbakuk, and Jonah, who told the Assyrians to stop their evil ways during the reigh of Ashur Dan III in the 8th century BC. The prophets of Israel hold up the compete annhiliation of Assyria as embematic of God's justice upon those nations that love and celebrate violence: an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth is the nature of God's justice on nations is how it is explained. For every city that the Assyrians razed to the ground: one Assyrian city was razed to the ground in the day that Jehovah visted them. In fact, such is the way that it has been throughout history. The more ruthless a nation has been to others, the more terrible has been its downfall.
How many cities have been destroyed to the ground by the U.S.? In Germany? In Japan? In North Korea? In Vietnam? In Iraq? In Syria? In Libya? How many? How many children, women, and babies have been set of fire by American bombing and napalm? What if there is a God and He is just? What will be the fate of the U.S.? An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.
The answer is NONE... not since England unless by our own hand. And, it's the Jewsish bible that reads athat way. Not the Christian one. But then, ask the same thing of Austrailia or Icelandick folks. Karma didn't kill the Assyrians, time did. It's no coincidence that all of the F-35s were in the Pacific after the "Asia Pivot" I mean we sent almost all of our F-22 raptors and F-35bs over there. We have a ton of naval elements. We are officially putting NORK on notice, this week. Pearl Harbor not again.
They should have armed themselves. We are still animals. It took centruies for Rome to burn down, too.
Interesting post, thank you for the history. The U.S will probably see an increasing decline in Nationlism in 2 generations, corporations will control much of the financial structure and many of the Institutions...They will be sponsored into privatisation. Identity politics will be stronger than the generally accepted rule of 'Utilitarianism.' (the precept being that the needs of the majority outweigh the needs of the minority.) and thus the decline will begin tho' in reality it has already begun. The same goes for many European countries. Populations will change in identity and culture, the host race will be forced to the fringes and rural areas except for those who have retained their positions of power.
'The great Replacement"- which has been written about by the French philosopher Renaud Camus - is already under way.
Who would want to destroy the riches that the west has when it can be just transferred into another's hand. Gaddafi was right when he said "We don't need to go to war with the West, we just need to out-breed them."
What an inane opening sentence! The Military-Industrial Complex has loomed over America ever since President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned of its growing influence during his prescient farewell address on Jan. 17, 1961. The military-industrial complex has loomed over America since 1945. The entire American economy was dominated by the American military-industrial complex and the cold war was created to fuel it. The military-industrial complex was what kept America from falling back into the great depression when the war boom ended. All Eisenhower did was to warn the country about it long after it was well entrenched and immovable. If Eisenhower had any real concern about it, he had eight years as president to do something about it and he did nothing! Nothing! Truman encouraged it in order to be re-elected in 1948. Eisenhower did nothing in order to be re-elected in 1956.
What an inane opening sentence! The Military-Industrial Complex has loomed over America ever since President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned of its growing influence during his prescient farewell address on Jan. 17, 1961. The military-industrial complex has loomed over America since 1945. The entire American economy was dominated by the American military-industrial complex and the cold war was created to fuel it. The military-industrial complex was what kept America from falling back into the great depression when the war boom ended. All Eisenhower did was to warn the country about it long after it was well entrenched and immovable. If Eisenhower had any real concern about it, he had eight years as president to do something about it and he did nothing! Nothing! Truman encouraged it in order to be re-elected in 1948. Eisenhower did nothing in order to be re-elected in 1956.
Well, to be fair.... He did unleash McArthur on the Korean Peninsula.
Bribing america with some of it's own money, and some new fiat.
No wonder the adults of Russia and China are working to cut the off the fuel for this barbaric engine of death: the petrodollar.
Land of the fine and fee, home to the tax and debt slaves. If you don't like it, they have a for profit prison for you to go to and contemplate your dissent.
If one were to take Eisenhower's coining of the term MIC as being intended to AWAKEN PUBLIC AWARENESS and stop criticizing its historical accuracy -
The concept was in its public infancy when JFK was taken out for recognizing the folly of Vietnam. The MIC and other parties who realized that a president was actually going to put their funding streams in jeapordy did one hell of a job feeding the trusting public with information that benefitted/served them and hid the conspiracy. CPL593H