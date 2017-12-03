Republicans Prepare For War With FBI, DOJ: To File Contempt Action Over Anti-Trump Bias

Five weeks ago, House Speaker Paul Ryan accused the DOJ and FBI of “stonewalling” the House Intelligence Committee’s wide-ranging subpoena for all pertinent information about how the largely unsubstantiated “Trump dossier” played into the DOJ’s decision to launch the infamous Trump collusion investigation. At the time, the speaker said the agency was preparing to turn over the information requested by the committee, but despite his assurances, the promised documents never materialized.
Then yesterday, thanks to a series of coordinated media leaks, Nunes learned – at the same time as the broader public - about the reassignment of Peter Strzok, a senior Mueller aide who had played a critical role in the DOJ’s original collusion investigation. And before that, Strzok helped lead the FBI’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information.
As it turns out, the agent had been reassigned for expressing anti-Trump sentiments in a series of text messages to FBI attorney Lisa Page while the two were having an affair. The bureau, it appears, had willfully tried to conceal this fact from Nunes and his committee.
Upon being blindsided with this information and publicly embarassed, the Intel committee chairman was understandably less than pleased. So in a statement issued Sunday, Nunes announced a serious escalation: His committee, he said, is preparing to hold Andrew McCabe and assistant AG Rod Rosenstein in contempt for the DOJ's failure to comply with Nunes's subpoena.
Strzok was reassigned in July, shortly before Nunes issued the request for the bureau to turn over all documents relating to the Trump dossier. In a transparent attempt to save face, the bureau contacted Nnes shortly after the Strzok news broke on Saturday to say they were ready to comply with the subpoena. But Nunes rightly repudiated this offer, saying it was too little, too late. He laid out his argument for preparing the order of contempt in a statement released Sunday offering details of the committee's unsuccessful push to convince the FBI to turn over the documents it had requested.
Here’s a timeline of Nunes' contact with the Department of Justice courtesy of the Washington Examiner:
- On Oct. 11, Nunes met with deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein. In that meeting, Nunes specifically discussed the committee's request for information about Strzok.
- In an Oct. 31 committee staff meeting with the FBI, bureau officials refused a request for information about Strzok.
- On Nov. 20, the committee again requested an interview with Strzok. (Three days earlier, on November 17, Strzok met with the Senate Intelligence Committee.)
- On Nov. 29, Nunes again spoke to Rosenstein, and again discussed Strzok.
- On Dec. 1, the committee again requested to speak with Strzok.
Republicans, including President Trump, pointed to the news as evidence that the entire probe into Russian meddling had been politically motivated.
Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017
After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017
Unsurprisingly, both the FBI and House Democrats have been silent on the issue, according to Bloomberg:
A Justice Department spokesman, Sarah Isgur Flores, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment by telephone or text. There was no immediate response Sunday from a spokesman for the committee’s top Democrat, Representative Adam Schiff of California.
In his statement, included in full below, Nunes accused the FBI and the Department of Justice of willfully refusing to comply with an Aug. 24 committee subpoena in part by refusing the committee's request “for an explanation of Peter Strzok’s dismissal from the Mueller probe.” Nunes is giving the FBI until end of business day tomorrow to fully comply with the committee's requests, or face a contempt order before the end of the month.
Washington, D.C. – House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today amid press reports that Peter Strzok, the top FBI official assigned to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of collusion between Russia and Trump officials, had been removed from the probe after exchanging anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton text messages with his mistress, who was an FBI lawyer working for Deputy Director Andrew McCabe:
“The FBI and Department of Justice have failed to sufficiently cooperate with the Committee’s August 24 subpoena, and have specifically refused repeated demands from the House Intelligence Committee for an explanation of Pete Strzok’s dismissal from the Mueller probe. In light of today’s press reports, we now know why Strzok was dismissed, why the FBI and DOJ refused to provide us this explanation, and at least one reason why they previously refused to make Deputy Director McCabe available to the Committee for an interview.
“By hiding from Congress, and from the American people, documented political bias by a key FBI head investigator for both the Russia collusion probe and the Clinton email investigation, the FBI and DOJ engaged in a willful attempt to thwart Congress’ constitutional oversight responsibility. This is part of a months-long pattern by the DOJ and FBI of stonewalling and obstructing this Committee’s oversight work, particularly oversight of their use of the Steele dossier. At this point, these agencies should be investigating themselves.
“The DOJ has now expressed—on a Saturday, just hours after the press reports on Strzok’s dismissal appeared—a sudden willingness to comply with some of the Committee’s long-standing demands. This attempted 11th-hour accommodation is neither credible nor believable, and in fact is yet another example of the DOJ’s disingenuousness and obstruction. Therefore, I have instructed House Intelligence Committee staff to begin drawing up a contempt of Congress resolution for DOJ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Unless all our outstanding demands are fully met by close of business on Monday, December 4, 2017, the committee will have the opportunity to move this resolution before the end of the month."
In the statement, Nunes pointed to “a months-long pattern by the DOJ and FBI of stonewalling and obstructing this Committee’s oversight work,” including also withholding subpoenaed information about their use of an opposition research dossier that targeted Trump in the 2016 election.
In targeting McCabe and Rosenstein, Nunes explained that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was being excused from any contempt action by the committee because the AG had recused himself from the investigation into Russia meddling.
In addition to the threat of contempt, Strzok is also facing an internal review for his role in the investigation into Clinton's handling of classified information on her private email server. It has already been revealed that then-FBI Director James Comey drafted his letter excusing Clinton before she had even been interviewed. The Office of the Inspector General probe into Strzok will examine his role in a number of "politically sensitive" cases this year, according to Fox News.
At the FBI, senior managers are facing a serious dilemma: It's probable that the information pertaining to Strzok is only some of what the bureau has tried to keep from Nunes and the committee. Now, the FBI is facing a dilemma: Either rush to comply without having the time to screen all the documents that have been supplied to the committee, or continue to resist, and face a Congressional subpoeana. Either way, we're certain this isn't the last of the story.
A frenzied panic for the head of Trump while -
Bush, Cheney & Rumsfeld, who are responsible for creating a B.S. false flag upon Iraq, leading to the death, destruction and misery of untold millions and whose consequences are still being unwound to this very day, go scot free, unabashed and unencumbered.
actually, darth canceled a trip to canada b/c he was afraid of being arrested for war crimes..
dont think for a minute they are not paranoid..
I think Contempt of Everyone Everywhere would be a better charge!
if all the above cocksvkerz were not so old and near death i would start a go fund me to finance a safari.
i give george jr a pass b/c he is just a brain dead crack head with no original thought process.
What in the hell does it take for one of these treasonous dark and swampy creatures to FUCKING GET ARRESTED?
Drain it Trump. Burn the mother fucker down.
Every time Trump does, tweets or says something I like, I have been donating to him, Moore or a similar conservative. Its starting to get expensive.
Start by firing 90% of the Obama appointees and replace with Americans.
Remember, Obama fired about that many FBI AND doj lawyers when he was elected and filled those slots with far left Marxists.
We need to thus investigate the FBI and DoJ for illegal activities.
Illegal activities.
Which might have interfered with the commission of justice.
Hello!?!?!?!?!
Anybody home?
You progressives have no idea of the Hell you've Unleashed. If you try to burn down the temple, you best not fail and then ask forgiveness.
In cases such as these (Conspiracy to Overthrow ... cough ... George and your Purple Revolution) forgiveness is best measured out as the relative absence of pain and short duration of self induced suffering.
Get off my lawn
Just close them down; pink slips for everybody and no pensions.
If you or I were creating fake evidence and ignoring subpoenas, you'd better believe we'd be unemployed and in jail. But we (as little people Citizens) also inhabit the bottom rung on the Just-Us ladder.
get sessions in there too - dont leave that dirtbag out
I'd grab him, he's probably a flight risk.
is cabbage fart cuntlary a flight risk ?
GPS moniter ?? at 2:23 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COieuB-eWHc
I saw that, Top Gun McCain was wearing a boot on one foot also, then another photo came up with the boot on the other foot.
Remember all those times I said Mueller was brought in to be the "clean up crew"? Believe me now?
Believe you now? No. Mueller could not figure out 9/11. Go back and look at algol-dog's first comment with 100plus upvotes. Mueller played his part in that dereliction of duty. Swamp creature thru and thru. What kind of name is Strzok? Big nose dual passport kind of name?
Polish most likely
Some have same Q as you say found family Polish/Czech but nationality only
meaning not slav but other
With politicians at war w/ each other, America's WOES won't be fixed. http://bit.ly/2eeHcZb
not the most cogent post of the b.i. but i didn't downvote you.
however i believe it is only through a (figurative) war between politicians that america's (the u.s.'s) woes will be fixed. the war on terror and its excuse, 9-11, are supremely political acts, committed crucially by politicians in the bush administration and covered up by the obama administration and, so far, the trump administration though i am having a glimmering of hope in regard to the latter.
until the law enforcement and clandestine services of the federal government are reformed, no progress will be made and that will take a war of sorts. i hope not a real one but it wouldn't surprise me if there were some bloodshed if it comes to that. trump may not be the person to do it but if anyone does bring these mass murderers and traitors to justice it will feel like war to them.
I'm making over $15k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFvv...
Hey V,
Q. How many Polish jokes are there?
A. None. They're all true.
"What kind of name is Strzok?"
It's another tell, like "Reality Winner" -- Peter "Stroke" -- fake names for fake people to take the fall.
"Could not figure out" my ass
Complicit is more like it! Mueller is gulity of crimes against the American people for participating in the execution and cover-up of 9/11.
I don't understand. Do you think Mueller is actually a swamp drainer?
For fuck's sake NO, I don't think he's a swamp drainer. He's the CLINTON/OBAMA clean-up crew (whod o you think appointed him?). He's there to bury the bodies while he spins off misdirection pointed at Trump. I will guarantee you he's locking down any "witnesses" who could nail Clinton/Obama while destroying evidence of the PLANNED destruction of Tump's presidency.
Nailing Trump is SECONDARY to his role in insulating Clinton/Obama. I'm sitting here STUNNED that this isn't as obvious to everyone else as it is to me.
Do you have any idea how much illegal shit went down under the previous administration's watch? The late-game shit that happened only AFTER Trump's election victory (like the Flynn bullshit) is heinous enough that people should be put in jail. But they were pulling all sorts of shit for EIGHT YEARS before that. EIGHT FUCKING YEARS!
There HAS TO BE A CLEAN UP CREW FOR THAT. Mueller is the clean up crew.
Clear enough now??
no. not at all. it is not clear to me that mueller is protecting clinton obama uniquely.
he is protecting the great deep state project, the global war on terror and its treasonous mass murder excuse, 9-11. he was appointed head of the fbi one week before 9-11 by republican george w. bush and headed it for the next twelve years with obama getting a special law passed to allow mueller to serve more than the ten year limit for fbi head.
in that time he couldn't find a single prosecutable (or mentionable) zionist or israeli connection to the whole shebang. not even dov zakheim, the israeli rabbi who sold "anti-hijacking devices" to the relevant airlines, which didn't apparently work on 9-11, while he held down his day job as pentagon controller in charge of running down the missing trillions rumsfeld announced on september, 10, 2001 only to have whatever hit the pentagon explode into the computers and files of that money search, even that didn't look fishy to him.
but i'm glad to have him reprise his role as coverup expert for the mossad likud zionists. let's see if he's as convincing the second time around.
Honestly the reason I asked is because none of it is clear to me at all. It's something I'm sick of pointing out but it's there and it's real, it's entirely germane, and I'm not making it up.
Assange is batting 1000 with his info and he's offering proof this Russia thing is a false and he's being ignored, and then there is the murdered DNC staffer, another topic that is strictly taboo. I have no clue what's going on because none of it makes sense.
Trump I believe could torpedo Mueller with the above but has not.
summed up:dirt bags with dirt on each so therefore the dirt is sweep under the rug. behind closed doors each participant reminds the other of the consequences of indictment. nothing happens unless political war breaks out and triggers civil unrest demanding heads to finally roll. trump could actually be the cleanest dirty shirt, but is just the pot stirrer. just sickening...
Tally on GFC indictements/convictions?
Yes! He is the head of the swamp right now, and he's about to sink himself with all of the rest of the criminal swamp creatures.
Mueller is the swamp. Mcccabe, Comey, Rosenstein are all part of the problem. None of what has come from Mueller leads me to believe he is cleaning this mess up. If so where are the indictments? Don’t give me the ‘sealed’ indictments bs either. I want handcuffs on these guys tomorrow and that includes Mueller.
http://www.tomheneghanbriefings.com/
Ignoring subpoenas is just buying time to shred documents.
The FBI/DOJ is the enforcement arm of the Washington Mob.
Right. And they are going to hit them with "contempt of congress". Who is not in contempt of congress at this point? I'm sure they are staying up nights losing sleep over it. /Not.
oh i think some of them are losing sleep over this "matter", not the contempt of congress but the charges of accessory to treason and mass murder that are, now, seemingly way down below the surface of this tempest but which await the slow but inevitable process of the weakest link turning state's evidence.
harvey weinstein, charlie rose and matt lauer never thought they were in danger.
i think hillary clinton is not so sure at this point.
Found an attorney on Mueller's investigative team who has donated to Hillary Clinton's primary and presidential campaigns.
Jeannie Rhee
"Rhee joined Mueller's team in June, according to The Washington Post, and also worked as a partner at WilmerHale. She had previously served as deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, where she advised White House officials and the attorney general on issues including criminal procedure and national security, according to a WilmerHale press release from 2011. She also served as Assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia."
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-are-the-lawyers-on-robert-muellers-sp...
Rhee donated to Hillary Clinton the maximum allowable of $2,700 on 4/23/2015 and $2,700 on 7/29/2016
https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=Jeannie+Rhee
Found a second attorney on Mueller's team who donated to Hillary Clinton
"Elizabeth Prelogar left her post as an assistant in the U.S. solicitor general's office within the Justice Department to join Muller's team. The Harvard Law School graduate previously worked at Hogan Lovells, a private international law firm, and was formerly a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. Prelogar brings Russian language knowledge to the team, as she participated in a graduate student Fulbright Scholar program in Russia from 2002 to 2003. She was also crowned Miss Idaho in 2004."
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-are-the-lawyers-on-robert-muellers-sp...
Elizabeth Prelogar donated $250 to the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign on 9/26/2016
https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=Elizabeth+Prelogar
Found another attorney on Mueller's team who donated the maximum to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
James Quarles donated $2,700 on 10/07/2016
https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=James+Quarles
"
Quarles served as an assistant special prosecutor as part of the Watergate Special Prosecution from 1973 until 1975. More recently, he also was a partner at WilmerHale. He also served as a law clerk in a U.S. District Court of Maryland in the early 1970s, according to Bloomberg."
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-are-the-lawyers-on-robert-muellers-sp...
Everyone on the team is NWO. This is all NWO vs humanity.
you may not have just the right term with nwo, maybe i'm a touch too specific with likud mossad zionists but we aren't wrong. and it is the rest of humanity which is the victim.
take that shit pompeo at cia, warning assange that his sources might not be safe and using chelsea manning as his big example of the secrets he's so hot to protect. fucking war crimes. gestapo mentality. he's just a pompous koch tool that needs a lot more laps around the track. the fbi and the cia are losing the war in the public arena badly. that they helped kill jfk and hide it is becoming common knowledge and their alliance with the mossad to commit 9-11 and seven countries in five years is about to bite them in the genitals like a honey badger.
i hope they all catch aids from cruel men in slam.
Now you're talkin'. All enemies foreign and domestic. Where's those MIA Oath Keepers?
Sent the following to Drudge:
3 on Meuller team w/ donations to Hillary:
Jeannie Rhee donated $2,700 on 4/23/2015 and $2,700 on 7/29/2016
Elizabeth Prelogar donated $250
James Quarles donated $2,700 on 10/07/2016
https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=Jeannie+Rhee
https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=Elizabeth+Prelogar
https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=James+Quarles
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-are-the-lawyers-on-robert-muellers-sp...
I wonder how both ladies got so far up...and I bet it had nothing to do with Bill.
http://thecareerist.typepad.com/thecareerist/2017/06/news.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/rheejini
Your killin it AlaricBalth!!! Nice work!
More on Prelogar...
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/lawyer-with-expertise-in-russia-joi...
Jesus christ....
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/world/nation...
Edit: twitter link is wrong Rhee. Here is the correct one who also worked for....The Clinton Foundation.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/robert-mueller-stacks-special-co...
One of the hires, Jeannie Rhee, also worked as a lawyer for the Clinton Foundation and helped persuade a federal judge to block a conservative activist’s attempts to force Bill and Hillary Clinton to answer questions under oath about operations of the family-run charity.
Campaign-finance reports show that Rhee gave Clinton the maximum contributions of $2,700 in 2015 and again last year to support her presidential campaign. She also donated $2,300 to Obama in 2008 and $2,500 in 2011. While still at the Justice Department, she gave $250 to the Democratic National Committee Services Corp.
https://medium.com/@louisweeks_16301/jeannie-rhee-worked-for-the-clinton...
"In a filing last month, Clinton Foundation attorneys Jamie Gorelick and Jeannie Rhee called Klayman's allegations "fatuous" and legally defective."
Judge halts depositions for Bill and Hillary Clinton and ex-aides
By JOSH GERSTEIN 07/21/2015 04:42 PM EDT
https://www.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2015/07/judge-halts-depos...
There were fragments of information concerning these conflicts of interest in the public domain for months. However as we start putting these puzzle pieces together, it looks like as if there was a coordinated effort by Mueller to stack the deck against the President.
Thanks for bringing this to light. I am biting my tongue, washed my mouth out with soap and put one hand in a bear trap as not to say something that really should be said. How much was spent on this fiasco? High treason charges must be brought forth NOW. And these folks need to be tried by the people as even Justice itself is complicit.
good work. could anyone have foreseen such a result of mueller's "stacking the deck against trump?" i wonder. this certainly looks like the messy long game not the neater long con with mueller and trump cooperating that swirled through the rumor mills a couple weeks back. personally i'm glad to see it as more evil will be exposed from two warring factions than one cooperating team.
Great job!!!
Lawmakers threaten Trump about commenting about this developing situation.
http://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1DX0TY