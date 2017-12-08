CNN Botches "Bombshell" Report "Proving" Collusion Between Trump Jr And Wikileaks

Cable news networks just can’t seem to get their facts straight when it comes to publishing purportedly damning reports about the Trump campaign’s efforts to “collude” with the Russians.
Last week, ABC News suspended reporter Brian Ross after Ross reported that Mike Flynn had agreed to testify that Trump ordered him to reach out to the Russian government during the campaign – something that, if true, would’ve validated the mainstream media’s collusion narrative and potentially placed the president in serious legal jeopardy.
Shortly after publishing its initial report, ABC was forced to issue a crucial correction: Flynn actually planned to testify that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner ordered him to reach out to representatives of the Russian government during the transition. This changed the whole context from something that would’ve been overtly illegal to something much more mundane. The correction was issued – but not before the Dow shed 350 points.
Today, it was CNN’s turn to bungle a “bombshell” concerning the Trump campaign and Wikileaks.
To wit, Trump’s favorite fake news network has issued a correction to a Friday morning “exclusive” claiming that Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign staff received a directive from Wikileaks to download a trove of emails stolen from the DNC before those emails were made public. CNN initially claimed the Wikileaks email was dated Sept. 4 – ten days before the watchdog publicly released its filings.
As it turns out, the email was dated Sept. 14. The documents had actually been made publicly available earlier that day. Wikileaks was merely trying to draw the Trump campaign’s attention to the documents.
So, two of CNN’s ace political reporters managed to write a “bombshell” story, which presumably made it through at least one round of edits, and was also probably reviewed by the network’s legal department, without anybody double-checking the date of the email - the crux of the entire. For what it’s worth, CNN said it based its story on the accounts of two sources who had seen the email. But this just highlights the dangers of relying on second-hand information, and should make readers question the next anonymously sourced story they see.
CNN corrected its story after the Washington Post, which managed to obtain a copy of the email, pointed out the error, which transformed the CNN story from a “bombshell” into essentially a nonstory.
Here’s the correction posted on CNN's website...
Washington (CNN)Correction: This story has been corrected to say the date of the email was September 14, 2016, not September 4, 2016. The story also changed the headline and removed a tweet from Donald Trump Jr., who posted a message about WikiLeaks on September 4, 2016.
And the on-air correction...
Video: Here's how @MKRaju corrected his reporting on @CNNNewsroom https://t.co/zy33tA3NIa
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 8, 2017
After the correction was appended, the original story was altered to reflect these changes…
Candidate Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and others in the Trump Organization received an email in September 2016 offering a decryption key and website address for hacked WikiLeaks documents, according to an email provided to congressional investigators.
The September 14 email was sent during the final stretch of the 2016 presidential race.
CNN originally reported the email was released September 4 -- 10 days earlier -- based on accounts from two sources who had seen the email. The new details appear to show that the sender was relying on publicly available information. The new information indicates that the communication is less significant than CNN initially reported.
After this story was published, The Washington Post obtained a copy of the email Friday afternoon and reported that the email urged Trump and his campaign to download archives that WikiLeaks had made public a day earlier. The story suggested that the individual may simply have been trying to flag the campaign to already public documents.
CNN has now obtained a copy of the email, which lists September 14 as the date sent and contains a decryption key that matches what WikiLeaks had tweeted out the day before.
The email came two months after the hacked emails of the Democratic National Committee were made public and one month before WikiLeaks began leaking the contents of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's hacked emails. It arrived about a week before WikiLeaks itself messaged Trump Jr. and began an exchange of direct messages on Twitter.
In a statement, CNN’s communications department acknowledged that the reporting was incorrect…
CNN PR statement on that corrected story (fixing initial tweet which cut part off) pic.twitter.com/mnqzuun0lS
— andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) December 8, 2017
Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at the network in a tweet, where he suggested that Jeff Zucker & Co. apologize to “the 2 or 3 people who still believe you are credible.”
I know you can’t help but spread #fakenews @cnn, but now that you know the truth you should have the decency to retract the false story, make the correction, take down the bs tweet, and apologize to the 2 or 3 people that still believe you to be credible #yourewelcome https://t.co/bjL6mSdaii
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2017
Good way to start the weekend CNN.
Mom's caught them dressed in her lingerie jerking off in front of the mirror so many times they should be embarrassed to death by now.....
CNN should go back to blogging from basements.
They are whores and bad at writing.
Too bad the blogging whores market is saturated, they'll have to turn some nasty tricks in order to keep up.Gamer and Vloggerr Abigale Mandler Leaked Nudes and Blowjob VIDEO
So... it wasn't an apple?
Imagine a world where if you wanted to float a fake story all you had to do is have someone call up your nearest reporter who will immediately publish it without verification because they, personally, want so bad for it to be true.
How easy would it be to sit back, at arm's length, and just lob these stories into the public sphere, one after another, and never get your own hands dirty?
Now who's that sound like to you? I will give you a hint: their initials are CIA.
John Swinton New York Journalist at a Banquet
"...The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools and vassals of "rich men" behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes."
Intellectual Presstitute’s.
How to interpret the news. http://bit.ly/28P8q6j
More shockingly, some people not only had CNN on, but also had the sound on too. Most “viewers” in airport lounges are spared that.
VERY Fake News CNN.
Fake News = CNN
Number lines and calendars, that's like what? 4th or 5th grade math? These fucking CNN imbeciles can't even count much less reason.
Don't throw any of that minus a negative number stuff at them. It would be a disaster.
the decrypt key was Seth Rich
it still is. the questions that the fbi must answer:
why didn't you inspect the dnc email servers, which you acknowledge as "best practice?", with a presidential election and relations between the two most heavily armed nuclear powers in the balance? why was not best practice good enough?
and speaking of seth rich, given the circumstances of his life and death, why did you not investigate his murder which was started on a street in d.c. and finished in a hospital? and even if that weren't enough, why did you not at least look at his phone and computer? this is where incompetent shades into insincere.
i really want to hear what the fbi has to say when asked under oath by someone with unlimited follow-up questions.
p.s. say hey to gidget for me. https://www.google.com/search?q=gidget+photos+sandra+dee&client=safari&r...
p.p.s. Comey confirmed this and said: “That’s correct, although we got the forensics from the pros that they hired which – again, best practice is always to get access to the machines themselves – but this, my folks tell me, was an appropriate substitute.” (my italics) https://www.em360tech.com/featured/fired-comey-claims-fbi-barred-looking...
at this point is this even good enough for government work?
It's a show. The show must go on. This is the part of the show where the teflon Don comes out on top as his adversaries trip over themselves. Hollyweird has been putting on shows for decades. They know Americans are gonna eat it all up.
"Mom's caught them dressed in her lingerie jerking off in front of the mirror so many times they should be embarrassed to death by now....."
This is the wrong thread. Go to the Al Franken thread to make this post.
Are you talking to me??
https://youtube.com/watch?v=lQkpes3dgzg
;)
can never get enough. didn't get nominated for best picture in 1976 because hollyweird had to nominate steven speilberg's jaws. had to.
the one state solution (jews get palestine, palestinians get votes in israel) will have many ramifications.
kind of like the little bust 9-11.
https://www.amazon.com/War-Terror-Plot-Rule-Middle/dp/0985322543
http://www.voltairenet.org/article179295.html
http://www.whale.to/b/israel_did_911.html
https://sites.google.com/site/onedemocraticstatesite/archives/-solving-9...
http://www.amazon.com/Solving-9-11-Deception-Changed-World/dp/0985322586
http://www.luogocomune.net/site/modules/sections/index.php?op=viewarticl....
http://topdocumentaryfilms.com/everything-rich-man-trick/
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/098213150X/sr=1-1/qid=1467687982/ref=olp_pro...
http://www.europhysicsnews.org/articles/epn/pdf/2016/04/epn2016474p21.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgE-hGNy2W0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYUYya6bPGw
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Trump+there+must+have+been+bombs&vi...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ldMj9y9w
Oh golly gee willikers! We fucked up!
We are releasing a patty-cake retraction when no one is watching.
Mission Accomplished! Russian Collusion! Proof! Do not read past the headline!
CNN was so worried that the ABC story was going to propel ABC to the front of the FAKE NEWS category. But this strike by CNN puts them firmly back in the lead for the prestegious FAKE NEWS Pulitzer Prize.
PHEWlitzer prize, you mean?
i think they should be awarded annually by some ambitious blogger and i say they should be called judiths. can you beat that? named after judith miller the absolutely towering figure in this business. and with the oh so suggestive first name.
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=nyt+reporter+that+h...
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=judith+miller+and+s...
How about Fauxlitzer Prize (Copyright 2017, Demologos Multimedia Inc)? The problem would be choosing which fake news story was the biggest lie. You would need categories for 2nd place, 3rd and dishonorable mention.
"I want to thank the Academy for choosing me as Best Lying Sack of Shit for the year 2017. Do I get a corner office now?"
Are you not entertained?
The sheeple love that junk, wantonly consuming it with a creepy zeal for their next serving.
The higher the pay, the lower the standards must be. I have seen a freelancing gig that required two [named] sources, in addition to two [verbatim] quotes, and each story paid well below $20.....Piecework.....It is what is known in labor history as “piecework,” like 19th century women did at home when children still worked in factories.
If your rent is not paid by government for womb productivity or by a spouse, how many two-source stories @ $20 per pop do you have to write to cover your $750-per-month rent?
Then we have the [elite] journalists in the MSM.
In between Russiagate stories, which are presented by an overwhelming number of childbearing-age, female experts—enough childbearing-age mom employees to rival the frequently absentee mom gangs in financial services back offices and many other [un-diverse] workplaces—we hear a constant sexual harassment drumbeat from the MSM.
And it is not just CNN.
Here is what women want: They want to use their physical assets, i.e. youth and beauty, for [opportunistic] purposes when they can, but at the same time, they want people to ignore that they are profiting from physical assets, saying it is 100% about qualifications and merit. They haughtily resent any references to youth and beauty from men.
Those women would never cede their million-dollar TV journalism jobs to older women who would not be sooooo in danger of sexual harassment.
It is the same [hypocrisy] at lower levels, where the pay is insufficient to cover rent. The back-watching mom gang members who dominate those office jobs have spousal income, child support checks that cover rent or free rent, free groceries, monthly cash assistance and yearly cash assistance from their $3,400 to $6,318 child tax credits to boost up the low pay.
These absentee mommies, too, are feminist career women, and you must constantly acknowledge that, in addition to acknowledging their [womb privilege].
They want it both ways.
They want their “voted best place to work for moms,” their 99% mom-staffed jobs with the free daycare advertised as part of the inadequate pay package. They want their mornings, afternoons, days and weeks off for kids activities beyond all PTO and multiple pregnancy leaves. Moms want (and get) this excused time off, even when they fail to meet quotas.
They want to cry discrimination and sexism.
They want to hold women with no birth canal exits who actually come to work everyday, stay all day and meet the quotas every month to ENTIRELY different standards, petty and trivial standards, right down to the MINUTE.
Discrimination?
They are the epitome of discrimination, starting in the child and family-centric interviews.
When not indulging in excused absenteeism for kids, those women transform the workday into a baby-fest, spending a ton of time on things like baby-mommy-look-alike-bulletin-board-decorating contests, which sounds cute, although it [like frequent absenteeism] often puts paying customers on the back burner, not to mention the fact that these cloyingly cutesy mommies are the biggest barracuda bullies in the world—full of brow-beating harassment that is not sexual in nature, but is harrasment nonetheless.
You gotta be in their mom gang to escape their catty claws.
All of our institutions are suffused with fakeness, not just on Russiagate—on much more important issues, like fake economic statistics that count part-time, low-wage, temp, churn and gig jobs that do not cover rent as “employment.” It is not just sources; it is the emphasis. They are emphasizing trivialities and pure gossip in many cases. They also hype parts of the economic scene, while completely ignoring other crucial parts.
We do not have real journalism anymore.
I cannot believe I heard Peggy Noonan say that today’s journalists were doing a great job because of a renewed enthusiasm for chasing the story. Does just any story qualify, even sex gossip? Does a sex-gossip story with unnamed, anon sources qualify? Peggy Noonan does not write like that. Why is she endorsing it?
Why aren’t people like David Stockman and Ann Coulter on the news anymore? There is more analysis and more facts in a Stockman article than in 50 MSM segments. More experts of that caliber exist than ever before; this is an overeducated world. They just do not hire them. They are producing entertainment products.
Some of their news-as-entertainment is aimed at bringing down this or that individual in the Swamp, but it is done unfairly, just trying to ruin that one individual, without addressing the underlying economic issues of globalism and cronyism at all. The Swamp is not going to change via throwing the book at a few scapegoats. They have done that before. It just went right on. The Swamp needs new rules. Journalism needs to go back to the old rules.
The only way stories like this will embarrass Trump is if it ever turns out the 'sources' were actually Trumpites who were doing it just because it's SOOO fun to watch CNN be embarrassed. The look on her face in the video was priceless. Be careful all you Trumpians, I know it's fun, but don't get caught. LOL
first i think there is a backstory to napoleon.
now to your comment, excellently on point. but if they're, you know, spies, could they get away with it? use secret identities and disguised voices and shit? because it's starting to look like the zionist legacy media is having their pants pulled down and their balls speedbagged by some very professional actors.
CNN:
Trump names BATBOY to Media watchdog committee according to highly placed White House sources.
The dumbest part is this is a retread. Wikileaks tweeted a correction about this exact timeline fake news a month or so ago. It was this exact timeline error and correction. Their journalists are deliberately doing this or reading old liberal blogs for new stories...
So fucking fake... At some point the FCC has to put this in their license files right?
They are still blogging from a basement. Look at the 'quality of their reporting'. O'Keefe makes them look like third graders doing hand impressions in plaster of paris and calling it 'art'. Clearly Not Newspeople.
Good thing CNN knows I can't handle the truth.
Me american who dont like think.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/08/roy-moore-accuser-admits-forg...
Progressives...fabricating "evidence"...lol...its what they do best! I mean, besides being lost in some sort of weird space/time continuum where they see clearly legible dates as a different date.
I'm tellin all ya'll's...progressivism is a mental disease!
And yes...I said "ism" and I will continue to ;-)
progressives????? fabricating evidence?? how in the hell can anyone be so blind as to think any of this has anything to do with progressivism (teddy roosevelt was a literal "progressive") or conservatism for that matter?
at least seven of the administrations since jfk was killed, alternating party five times, have fabricated life or death, war or peace evidence, and been caught at it. clinton got a blowjob while trying to negotiate middle east peace.
the world is torn by aggressive, cruel, selfish, deeply insincere people who claw their way into positions of power. most have nothing more than self aggrandizement as their goal. a few are true believers as well. that's why the likud zionists have gotten as far as they have.
time to see where the awans have been keeping themselves, what all the details of the christopher steele peein' russky whores dossier are and who depended upon it for a fisa warrant and maybe exactly what was overheard about the trump campaign by the nsa.
LoL, this BS? Didn't take long to flip flop. Anyone who can see and has a functional brain already noticed that. Just like it's so damn obvious she's a bad actrice. Yeah... Gloriafied Bloom, or Allred as she keeps calling herself. She has some experience with this herself. Faking rape stories of her own.
He sounds like a dickhead, even trying to correct himself.
This has gone from fun to watch..to boring. I imagine there are still a few libtards who tune into this shit, and get their hopes up....only to be massively deflated..again.
Just like election night. All this winning. Mr. Trump did say we were going to get tired of winning, didn't he? They've been tortured enough..just kill them now and get it over with.
Why, why , why
if you are going to leak porn at least be sure it is QUALITY porn....these phone shot of you in your bathroom under flourescent lights do NOT make you look hot....they make you look like a wife who is exhausted after being up all, night....not that we don't appreciate the effort but it isn't sexy.
Hire a pro to 'leak' 'very private' moments.
You call that a cock?
I can get midget porn, fat women porn, skinny girl porn, big tit/little tit porn black on white, white on black, gay, straight 3 way, crowd, lesbian, dudes fucking a donkey, women fucking a dog, any kind of porn a twisted ming could fap to... point being, why are you hawking fake celeb (sort of) porn here. I come to ZH for bitcoinarticles and occasionally to fap to a doom porn chart.
Pfff... Some attention whore being unsecure trying to get her likes. She matters why? Ah vlogger - meaning attention whore - and gamer... Wut gamer? Playing games makes you someone special or something? What's wrong with this damn planet. Making pron movies. Big fucking deal. Just some horny bitch that wants to show the world she's horny and "naughty". This is relevant or news worthy... Why?
You cost me some spit bourbon
You cost me some spit bourbon
https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/search/uid/lerIYP4K/page/3
In front of a green screen
Another fake news fuckup from Clinton News Network.
everytime I see or hear anything resembling 'bombshell report' I pretty much assume its more fake news and just ignore it until I see the retraction headline. They are getting predictable. BUT, this tactic still works. Many people get their news from lefty facebook pages, and these pages will post the 'bombshell report' nonsense from CNN et al and talk endlessly about it, but when the retraction comes they NEVER post it. So, they get people to think these investigations are bearing fruit, the message spreads, and they get cover for their lying with these retractions, even though it seems few people actually see when its retracted.
They're not going to stop. Why should they when the most serious consequence is a bombastic "tweet storm" that fails to mention the murdered staffer or Assange or any of the other things that are never mentioned?
Cunts
Nerds
Numbnuts
Oopsy....
...but that was in the past, so....
Just in - CNN shares tank. Clamour to off load shares in CNN has started in earnest.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
retraction - I could be wrong.