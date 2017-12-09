Iran's Revolutionary Guard Sends Formal Message To US Military: Leave Syria Or Else

Submitted by Elijah Magnier, Middle East based chief international war correspondent for Al Rai Media
Well informed sources have said the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp Brigadier General Haj Qassem Soleimani sent a formal verbal message, via Russia, to the head of the US forces command in Syria, advising him to pull out all US forces to the last soldier “or the doors of hell will open up”.
“My message to the US military command: when the battle against ISIS will end, no American soldier will be tolerated in Syria. I advise you to leave by your own will or you will be forced to it,” said Soleimani to a Russian officer. Soleimani asked the Russian officer to make known the Iranian intentions towards the US: that they will be considered as forces of occupation if these decide to stay in northeast Syria where Kurds and Arab tribes cohabit together.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Aleppo province in 2015. Image source: Iraqi Shiite militia Harakat al Nujaba via Long War Journal
The Russians are not necessarily against the US presence and can adapt to this after defining the demarcation lines to avoid any clash, but Iran has a clear position and has decided not to abandon the Syrian President alone to face the US forces, if these stay behind.
Soleimani’s message to the US clearly indicated the promise of ‘surprise measures’ against the US: "You shall face soldiers and forces you have not experienced before in Syria and you will leave the country sooner or later."
Russia conveyed to the US that Iran will stay in Syria as long as President Assad desires, and he insists on liberating the entire territory from all forces without exception. Russia confirmed to the US its intention to refrain from offering any air support to Iran and its allies in the case of attacks on US forces. From the Russian perspective, the Iran-US dispute is not its concern nor on its agenda.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo said last week that he had sent a letter to Soleimani expressing his concern about Iran’s intention to attack American interests and “will hold Soleimani and Iran accountable for any attack in Iraq.”
Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, a senior aid to the Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed Pompeo’s attempt to send a letter but said “Soleimani refused to read it or to take it because he has nothing further to add.”
Sources in the area believe it is not unlikely that Kurdish groups – operating in al-Hasaka (Syria's northeastern province) and who are faithful to the government of Damascus – are willing to spearhead attacks against the US forces. Many of these groups remained loyal to Syria: they reject any occupation forces on its land or the partition of the country.
Meanwhile, Al-Hasaka 2018 is being widely compared to 1983 Beirut where hundreds of US Marines and French paratroopers were killed following double suicide attacks by Islamists in the Lebanese civil war. The multinational forces became hostile rather than peacekeepers and were pushed to hastily exit Lebanon as a consequence of this attack. The future could well mirror these past events.
When you have a doctrine that touts it's own suicide (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_Option) through ransom blackmail and murdering everyone else in order to get what it wants...
The response becomes inevitable and "proportionate"!!!
Qassem Soleimani is the Hannibal of his Century!...
You replied to yourself.
Yes I did.
I have to remind myself how truly awesome he and his Nation Iran are!!!
No worries...
Israel will get what it wants... Going out like the U.S. with the biggest "hallow(s)" around them!
I'm READY!... Are YOU?!!!...
LOL GOOD. PACK UP YOUR JOOMINATI SHIT AND GET THE FUCK OUT
Like I said: Will Trump move the Jew capital to Jerusalem?
Of course, the idiot will. Trump is a Jew.
Just like, Obama, Bush and (Bill & Hillary) Clinton are all Jews.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
And as to how real wars are fought,.... i.e., through deception, see
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, there were no people even resembling Jews in the middle-east at all.
Turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single city where the Hebrew script is used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,.... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of Gentiles (i.e., non-Greeks) to the Temple precinct....
https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clos...
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are in written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just defined/invented).
Your comment is complete BS.
Here is one very famous ancient Hebrew inscription from Jerusalem:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siloam_inscription
How about the dead sea scrolls? Hebrew yet again:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_Sea_Scrolls
And here's another one:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tel_Dan_Stele
And another one:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gezer_calendar
And another one:
http://www.bible-history.com/archaeology/israel/uzziah-tablet.html
FAIL
I don't see a single building inscription among your items.
Let alone one written in Hebrew.
You are wrong.
The first example I have given is from the Siloam tunnel, a water aqueduct which was discovered in Jerusalem in 1838.
The tablet was set on the walls of the tunnel.
A U.S. F-22 messing around and blocking Russian fighter jets should raise more eyebrows.
https://www.rt.com/news/412590-russia-us-syria-air-force/
Whether there are inscriptions in Hebrew or not in Jerusalem is IRRELEVANT.
BECAUSE today's converted Jews are not the Hebrews of the bible.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/14/are-jews-the-israelit...
Mementoil Dec 9, 2017 2:39 PM "You are wrong. The first example I have given is from the Siloam tunnel"
My apologies. Missed that one. However:
The Siloam inscription is written Paleo-Hebrew which is not Hebrew at all but Phoenician (which is an archaic form of Greek).
The Phoenician alphabet is so similar to the greater-Greek alphabet (and nothing at all like Hebrew) that only Jews could call it Paleo-Hebrew.
So your list still rates a FAIL.
Dude, most of what might have had hebrew inscriptions was destroyed or cleansed three times over, but there is no question that it was known as Judea and Samaria three millenia ago.
This tack is even lamer than your global warming BS.
Great Just fucking Great.
Yes we have no forces in your country for you to throw out, la la lah la lah laddie dah
Look a squirrel
WATCHOUT!
The Russians hacked the squirrel!
Has Iran successfully annexed Iraq and Syria?
Thanks W for all the work you do to honor the soldiers you killed and fucked up so bad. May you never have another good nights sleep as long as you live.
Yes, the Iranians have annexed both. Now they have a land route to the Golan Heights.
You need to think more tribal-sectarian & less nation-state.
See, this is a perfect example of how the DC Swamp starts trouble and bloodshed for nothing.
We should not be in Syria for any reason, not even to protect our ISIS serial killer employees.
That Syrian takedown project was a total bust and the ISIS recruits turned out to be proven losers in every way.
An army of lemons.
A complete waste of money, military instruction, medical care, even when we supplied them with advanced weaponry.
Whatever.
The Russians showed up and eliminated one ISIS pocket after another, and now they more or less run the show.
You win some you lose some.
There is nothing for America in Syria but a waste of blood and treasure.
This international baby sitting routine has no cost benefit for Americans, nor anyone else for that matter -- Syrians, Israelis, Iraqis, etc., none of them.
might have been is long way from real...
WHoa...
"Phoenician (which is an archaic form of Greek)"
never go full retard bud. You've now reversed the fruits of two centuries of scholastic work to uncover the philological truth about the antecedence of near eastern languages.
I had no problem with your pursuit of a spurious claim about the imagined Greek presence in ancient Canaan ... as every one is welcome to their own interpretation of history...
but THAT is a bridge too far. Back to the drawing board Jack.
I became convinced of this guy's troll status when a few months ago he said words to the effect that V. V. P. would not do anything to impede Israeli interests in Syria. I pointed out to him/her that the very presence of Russian forces in Syria was impeding Israeli goals in Syria. Russia drstroyed ISIS in Syria. Even the Zionist government has acknowledged that they prefer the murderous head-choppers to the legitimate, elected Syrian government that their Oded Yinon Plan calls to do away with.
Anyhow ... The Greek presence in Syria began in the 7th century BC and became more prominent during the Hellenistic period
The Hellenistic period covers the period of Mediterranean history between the death of Alexander the Great in 323 BC and the emergence of the Roman Empire
After Alexander the Great's invasion of the Persian Empire in 330 BC and its disintegration shortly after, the Hellenistic kingdoms were established throughout south-west Asia (Seleucid Empire, Kingdom of Pergamon), north-east Africa (Ptolemaic Kingdom) and South Asia (Greco-Bactrian Kingdom, Indo-Greek Kingdom). The Hellenistic period was characterized by a new wave of Greek colonization[5] which established Greek cities and kingdoms in Asia and Africa.[6] This resulted in the export of Greek culture and language to these new realms, spanning as far as modern-day India.
This mixture gave rise to a common Attic-based Greek dialect, known as Koine Greek, which became the lingua franca through the Hellenistic world.
Scholars and historians are divided as to what event signals the end of the Hellenistic era. The Hellenistic period may be seen to end either with the final conquest of the Greek heartlands by Rome in 146 BC following the Achean War, with the final defeat of the Ptolemaic Kingdom at the Battle of Actium in 31 BC, or even the move by Roman emperorConstantine the Great of the capital of the Roman Empire to Constantinople in 330 AD.[8][9]
See the map. Note it includes the Levant, Jerusalem, etc.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/31/Rome-Seleucia-Parthi...
Israelite Ten Tribes
http://stevenmcollins.com/html/scythians.html
Indeed, according to RT these fighters were interfering with anti ISIS operations.
US is complaining that Russian aircraft are violating US airspace in Syria.
US airspace in Syria? On which planet?
You mean in the sewer?
You're battle is with God. That makes you a fool! Good luck with that.
there is God and then there is a party of God
Your battle is with English grammar. Stop butchering this beautiful language.
You are battle all are belong to us.
Your fallacy is that buildings are inscribed by the culture that built them. I own a building part of which (the cellar) is 2000 years old and yes, the brick bears the name of a Roman emperor. But it was not Rome. It’s in Central Europe.Rome controlled everything.
Your request is a lie.
solemani is a totally controlled elite.
It matters little in the bigger picture. Whether or not Hebrew buildings existed prior to 70AD is a moot point. Thereafter they were destroyed along with 99% of the Jewish population. Those jews of modern times are not jews at all- merely Khazarian converts, who became jewish not from faith but from political expediency- not wishing to side with either their Muslim or Christian neighbours.
Four out of your five references are from Wikipedia. LOL. Go back to your hole, Zionist Joo. The evidence is overwhelming that the Joos in Israel today aren't the Hebrews of yesterday.
So, Commander Qassem Soleimani has drawn a red line in the sand. LOL
Let us know when you want to get your ass kicked all the way back to Tehran.
Are YOU going to go to Syria to kick his ass or are you gonna puss out and let someone else do it?
I bet if you start a gofundme page a lot of ZHers will contribute just to see you gone.
I don't know about that, Hymie- battle-tested soldiers against IDF "warriors" that are used to shooting unarmed Palestinian kids? Or are you talking about the US Armed Goyim Forces composed of dykes and fairies and trannies?
Sound like an update to that old song by "Ten Years After".
"Everywhere is freaks and hairies
Dykes and fairies..."
Watch these guys in action and tell me you are not afraid ... very afraid.
https://www.rt.com/news/412533-us-army-poland-road-accident/
Watch to the end or you miss the grand finale.
LOL, I love watching these idiots make a mockery of themselves.
"Other somewhat embarrassing incidents involving US troops included a US military truck colliding with a bus; a military ammunition truck falling in a ditch; and a service vehicle getting stuck in another ditch while turning around."
https://www.rt.com/news/412533-us-army-poland-road-accident/
Putin for the WIN!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oti5LtSX8w0
Not a chance. Our new style of "combat" is advising and providing support to local proxies who theoretically do the fighting for us. The problem here is we keep losing. And we kinda ran out of idiots. So who's gonna fight for us now? The Kurds? LOL. Yemen? Probably not. Jordan? As if. Somalia? Keep us laughing. Wait, Iraq and Afghanistan? Uh huh. Quatar? Maybe 5 years ago. Last I heard we were bringing in troops (mercenaries) from the Sudan.
The "coalition" is looking mighty thin these days.
I guess most of the battle tested 6 day war types have retired by now, but still one of the few to have win in the region.
mossad's been working within the headchoppers, could be they are the headchoppers...maybe a year ago someone posted a clip of the headchoppers with star of david tattoos.
This Iranian response is an excellent example of SPIRITUAL WARFARE.
Let me remind everyone of just one point: All of what we are seeing was predicted thousands of years ago. If you follow the timeline back to the time of Abraham. one finds that both Sarah and Abraham decided that they would give GOD some help in giving Abraham an heir. So Abraham has relations with Sarah'servant, Hagar, which lead to the birth of Ishmael. Of course this incident was in disobedience to GOD's plan. Ishmael's decendents are the Arabs who follow ISLAMIC religion we see today.
So why do Saudi Arabia and Iran behave like they do today? Genesis 16 has the full story and the answers.
And GOD says ...
The angel of the Lord also said to Hagar:
“You are now pregnant
and you will give birth to a son.
You shall name him Ishmael,
for the Lord has heard of your misery.
He will be a wild donkey of a man;
his hand will be against everyone
and everyone’s hand against him,
and he will live in hostility
toward all his brothers.”
Jumpin' Jesus on a Pogo stick; you actually believe this shit?
I suppose you also believe that the earth is FLAT; & that the rest of the solar system orbit's the earth, just like it say's in the bible???
Bubba Rum Das
While I don't know how the "earth is FLAT" comment fits here, I do believe in the Bible and how it lays out the GENEALOGY OF ABRAHAM.
In fact, I could show you which of NOAH's sons is your GREAT, GREAT, GREAT .... GREAT GRANDFATHER. The GENEALOGIES are well known today. You can google the GENEALOGIES for yourself.
You also said: "I suppose you also believe that the earth is FLAT; & that the rest of the solar system orbit's the earth, just like it say's in the bible???" This presupposition is in error. Below is another verse that was written thousands of years ago that gives additional details of how GOD designed the earth and the heavens.
Isaiah 40:21-22 (The Earth is round!)
21 Do you not know?
Have you not heard?
Has it not been told you from the beginning?
Have you not understood since the earth was founded?
22 He sits enthroned above the circle of the earth,
and its people are like grasshoppers.
He stretches out the heavens like a canopy,
and spreads them out like a tent to live in.
Submitted by Elijah Magnier, Middle East based chief international war correspondent for Al Rai Media
"Well informed sources have said"
That blew it for me right there . I call bullshit. Fake nuus.
Actually, the super corrupt persian Islamist pedophiles have been saying the same tired old violent shit for over forty years. Like a broken record, shit gets old. Isn't "Death to America" their national anthem?
Of course let me qualify that I am of the opinion that the US should not be in Syria or anywhere else in the middle east and it is only because of bloody progressive criminals like Hillary who led the charge to destabilize Syria and Libya with her "Assad must Go" and Qaddafi must go" crap that the US is there. Opps--- almost forgot dumbass George Bush and his Iraq crime.
I like to point out tyrannical bullshit-no matter where it is from.
Grimaldus
"Let us know when you want to get your ass kicked all the way back to Tehran.
He has let you know now.
Now watch.
Hey Donald. How many wars can you fight on other peoples states? Yes, lets get back into Lybia. Lets open up a war in Palestine, Afghanistan, Somalia, Venezuela. If this is winning, then I would like to lose alot more.