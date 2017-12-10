Pentagon To Undergo First Ever Audit After Decades Of Sloppy Accounting And Missing Trillions

Dec 10, 2017 4:48 PM

After decades of waste, overpayments, trillions of missing or improperly accounted for dollars, and most recently losing track of 44,000 US soldiers, the Pentagon is about to undergo its first audit in history conducted by 2,400 auditors from independent public accounting firms to conduct reviews across the Army, Navy, Air Force and more - followed by annual audits going forward. 

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks with DoD Comptroller David L. Norquist, June 15, 2017

The announcement follows a May commitment by Pentagon comptroller David Norquist, who previously served as the CFO at the Department of Homeland Security when the agency performed its audit. "Starting an audit is a matter of driving change inside a bureaucracy that may resist it," Norquist told members of the Armed Services Committee at the time when pressed over whether or not he could get the job done at the DHS. 

According to the DoD release

The audit is massive. It will examine every aspect of the department from personnel to real property to weapons to supplies to bases. Some 2,400 auditors will fan out across the department to conduct it, Pentagon officials said.

 

"It is important that the Congress and the American people have confidence in DoD's management of every taxpayer dollar," Norquist said. -defense.gov

The Pentagon is no stranger to criticism over serious waste and purposefully sloppy accounting.  A DoD Inspector General's report from 2016 - which appears to be unavailable on the DoD website (but fortunately WAS archived)- found that in 2015 alone a staggering $6.5 trillion in funds was unaccounted for out of the Army's budget, with $2.8 trillion in "wrongful adjustments" occurring in just one quarter.

In 2015, the Pentagon denied trying to shelve a study detailing $125 billion in waste created by a bloated employee counts for noncombat related work such as human resources, finance, health care management and property management. The report concluded that $125 billion could be saved by making those operations more efficient. 

On September 10th, 2001, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced that "According to some estimates we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions," after a Pentagon whistleblower set off a probe. A day later, the September 11th attacks happened and the accounting scandal was quickly forgotten.

And twenty years before that, DoD analyst Franklin C. Spinney exposed what he called "accounting games," saying "Those numbers are pie in the sky. The books are cooked routinely year after year." In a 2002 testimony before the House Committee on Government Reform, Spinney laid out the DoD's accounting quagmire of un-auditable books and budget projections which don't match reality. 


Franklin Spinney, 2002

Finally, those of us old enough to remember the 80's, let's not forget the bombshell report on overpayments the Pentagon made for simple items, such as $37 screws, $7,622 coffee makers, and $640 toilet seats which Sen. William Roth Jr (R-DE) was able to whittle down to $200

The announcement of the audit comes amid a looming government shutdown battle which was given a two-week extension last week until December 22. If this occurs, military personnel would report to work as usual, but the DoD would not pay them until the shutdown ends. 

 "I cannot emphasize too much how destructive a shutdown is," Norquist said. "We've talked before about the importance of maintenance on weapons systems and others, but if it's not an excepted activity, there'll be work stoppage on many of those maintenance functions."

With both parties standing to lose more than gain from a shutdown, that is unlikely to happen. Meanwhile, with decades of lost confidence in the Pentagon's accounting practices, we eagerly await the results of this "massive" audit to see exactly how much dirt - and where - previous administrations have swept under the rug.

Donewidit's picture
Donewidit Dec 10, 2017 9:12 AM

Why didn't Obama think of this?

CHIIEFHANGMAN's picture
CHIIEFHANGMAN Donewidit Dec 10, 2017 9:14 AM

Because he is the dumbest and worst prez in history.

JRobby's picture
JRobby CHIIEFHANGMAN Dec 10, 2017 9:19 AM

$$ TRILLIONS $$$

Sitting in anonymous offshore accounts somewhere..............

$$ TRILLIONS $$$ of taxpayer $$$$

Better pay your taxes or they will seize "your property"

JimmyJones's picture
JimmyJones JRobby Dec 10, 2017 9:24 AM

Good, I'm glad to see an Audit, CIA needs a good one too and the Federal Reserve .

JRobby's picture
JRobby JimmyJones Dec 10, 2017 9:27 AM

NEXT: AUDIT THE FED !!!!!!

"But, but, but,.........."

Love to see an audit of all the QE transactions. Especially considering how criminal it already was before QE.

hedgeless_horseman's picture
hedgeless_horseman JRobby Dec 10, 2017 9:38 AM

 

Audit the swamp?

The Fed is going to get so tired of winning?

Bring our troops back to the Middle East?

Deregulate the National Parks?

Obamacare up our asses?

Build the lol?

Rainman's picture
Rainman hedgeless_horseman Dec 10, 2017 9:38 AM

The most common historical explanation of governments “losing” money is, of course, embezzlement to enrich an oligarchy.

waterwitch's picture
waterwitch Rainman Dec 10, 2017 9:40 AM

Hey auditors! How's about auditing the Clinton Foundation?

chunga's picture
chunga waterwitch Dec 10, 2017 9:46 AM

Here's something else I found in my own audit that needs checking.

US to grant Israel largest military aid package in history

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20160427-us-to-grant-israel-largest-mi...

The United States currently gives Israel $3.1 billion annually in military aid, but Israel wants to increase it to $5 billion a year. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that he would wait for Obama’s successor to get what Israel wants.

Bes's picture
Bes chunga Dec 10, 2017 9:47 AM

calling Bullshit on this

major bullshit

---------

the devil is in the details

WillyGroper's picture
WillyGroper Bes Dec 10, 2017 9:54 AM

why?

it gives the appearance of honestly trying to drain the swamp while increasing defense spending.

 

Tyler's get'n a bit slow...i posted the link for this 3 days ago.

 

old news?

old fake news?

chunga's picture
chunga WillyGroper Dec 10, 2017 10:01 AM

A few years an original Tyler, just full of that snark we used to love, did a story on a behemoth gov statistics accounting dept that was frequently so wrong a whole 'nother behemoth one had to be established to adjust the first one, and it was off by a mile too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYYjgYea51w

Lumberjack's picture
Lumberjack chunga Dec 10, 2017 10:11 AM

IG turns ‘blind eye’ to DFAS’ fudged financial records, Grassley reports

https://federalnewsradio.com/defense/2013/11/ig-turns-blind-eye-to-dfas-...

CuttingEdge's picture
CuttingEdge Lumberjack Dec 10, 2017 10:12 AM

"...a study detailing $125 billion in waste created by a bloated employee counts for noncombat related work such as human resources, finance, health care management and property management."

 

I suppose that includes the +$10m syphoned from the DoD to Chelsea Clinton's unvetted best mate?

Swamp draining may not lead to many jail terms from Carlin's "club" but it sure as hell shines a blinding public light on what utter verminous cunts they all are - from which point they should be hounded and humiliated into obscurity (with maybe the odd suicide thown in as a bonus to mankind). A bit like Wankstain and Franken but a whole lot heavier, if possible.

IH8OBAMA's picture
IH8OBAMA CuttingEdge Dec 10, 2017 10:51 AM

 

Who did they hire to do the audit?  Arthur Anderson?  LOL

mailll's picture
mailll IH8OBAMA Dec 10, 2017 11:08 AM

Yes, and the same results.  Just like Enron, the paper shredders will be running into overtime, if there are any paper records. 

SafelyGraze's picture
SafelyGraze mailll Dec 10, 2017 11:19 AM

we have also lost track of 20,000 drones

15,000 autonomous weaponized robots

4,000 autonomous sea vessels

12,000,000 lines of code

hugs,
dod 

King of Ruperts Land's picture
King of Ruperts Land SafelyGraze Dec 10, 2017 12:04 PM

I think the 12 million lines of code became self aware and formed its own army.

bobcatz's picture
bobcatz King of Ruperts Land Dec 10, 2017 12:47 PM

Which ARMY is protecting the only institution the government WON'T AUDIT: the Fed - because a certain group controls it. http://bit.ly/1W8Hl3Z

earleflorida's picture
earleflorida bobcatz Dec 10, 2017 1:44 PM

maybe they should audit via IRS the 1000 or so retired generals and admirals checking/savings accounts v. their MIC advisory salaries

billions missing/ trillions even?...---, and  kim can make a ICBM for $10 mln counterfeit?

[and], each and every NK cut-outs of USSA cruise (~ $1.3 - $1.6 mln) missiles with 60% accuracy at best for a $75k [wong`dong] each,...[with] a NK guarantee of 90% kill ratio!!! 

winning!!!

Luc X. Ifer's picture
Luc X. Ifer earleflorida Dec 10, 2017 3:56 PM

1. They will find nothing - means, it was the current team's old boys gang at fault.

2 They will find something - means, it was the former team's old boys gang at fault.

YUNOSELL's picture
YUNOSELL Luc X. Ifer Dec 10, 2017 6:28 PM

They must be having Fitts over this -- even still, they'll only Skidmore

MayIMommaDogFace2theBananaPatch's picture
MayIMommaDogFac... King of Ruperts Land Dec 10, 2017 3:08 PM

...and their first offensive is to bid BTC up to even more ridiculous prices -- using Coinbase accounts of all things (you would think a robot would know better).

earleflorida's picture
earleflorida webmatex Dec 10, 2017 1:47 PM

merc's <2x entry>

?rounding error?!?

lol

AldousHuxley's picture
AldousHuxley earleflorida Dec 10, 2017 5:55 PM

You know they are hiding something when you need 2400 Auditors.... for the decisions of 25,000 employees.

 

 

AldousHuxley's picture
AldousHuxley IH8OBAMA Dec 10, 2017 5:45 PM

Goldman....

investment analysts (aka. promoters)....now doing "sell side audits"....The trick is find small timers  (thousands of dollars and let big timers (billions of dollars) go.

 

 

Secret Weapon's picture
Secret Weapon IH8OBAMA Dec 10, 2017 6:11 PM

Probably the same crew that gives Illinois bonds a AAA rating.

GUS100CORRINA's picture
GUS100CORRINA chunga Dec 10, 2017 10:33 AM

Pentagon To Undergo First Ever Audit After Decades Of Sloppy Accounting And Missing Trillions

My response: This is when the SHTF and everyone runs for cover. Last numbers I saw were that the DOD was missing north of 6 Trillion. 

A trillion here and a trillion there and pretty soon we are talking about REAL MONEY.

President TRUMP has a very good sense for where budgets and accounting are all messed up because of corruption.

The POTUS may not like what he finds because previous POTUS office holders for the last 24 years were liars, thieves, perverts and incompetent.

a Smudge by any other name's picture
a Smudge by any... GUS100CORRINA Dec 10, 2017 11:10 AM

Should be a great charade nontheless. And anyone that believes this money is "missing" is a fool. Unless "missing" means stuffed in offshore accounts and in mattresses.

Yog Soggoth's picture
Yog Soggoth a Smudge by any other name Dec 10, 2017 1:09 PM

They could make some of that money back by holding an auction. I am already looking at my toilet seat in disdain.

DownWithYogaPants's picture
DownWithYogaPants GUS100CORRINA Dec 10, 2017 11:53 AM

..........and CIA members.  Presidents since Bush the Elder were CIA agents.  

Last time they wanted to audit the Pentagon aircraft flew into the side of two skyscrapers.   What disaster movie will unfold this time to preempt?

Those auditors better wear a vest because their health insurance rates are about to go UP.

monk27's picture
monk27 DownWithYogaPants Dec 10, 2017 2:01 PM

Sorry, but I have to disagree. Obozo was just too stupid to work for "The Company". And don't get me started about GW...

WernerHeisenberg's picture
WernerHeisenberg monk27 Dec 10, 2017 2:12 PM

The CIA isn't a meritocracy!  Obama's mama was CIA as were both of her parents.  It is a big club and he was born into it.  Same for W.  His daddy was CIA, that is all that matters.

AldousHuxley's picture
AldousHuxley WernerHeisenberg Dec 10, 2017 6:00 PM

They don't let some African guy (Obama Senior) admitted to Harvard unless they see the need of you in the future.

Easier to control the colonies when the dictators look like the populace.

cynicalskeptic's picture
cynicalskeptic DownWithYogaPants Dec 10, 2017 9:24 PM

Last time Someone (Rumsfeld) talked about unaccounted for funds in the Pentagon was on 9/10/01........      Office of Naval Intelligence found a cruise missile 757 in its offices the next day

I hear a few hundred billion in T bills that weren't supposed to exist were cleared under emergency measures on 9/12 as well

 

........seriously... what's left to loot?   are they looking for the change lost in couch cushions now?

BetweenThe Coasts's picture
BetweenThe Coasts GUS100CORRINA Dec 10, 2017 2:43 PM

Excuse me but it is $21 trillion so far out of just DOD and HUD.

'DOD and HUD Missing Money: Supporting Documentation'

https://missingmoney.solari.com/dod-and-hud-missing-money-supporting-doc...

SilverRhino's picture
SilverRhino GUS100CORRINA Dec 10, 2017 9:07 PM

Last time the Pentagram lost this much money it was on Rumsfeld's watch and 9/11 happened LITERALLY a day later. 

 

Bay of Pigs's picture
Bay of Pigs chunga Dec 10, 2017 12:26 PM

The original Tyler(s) used to actively post on the threads and bitch slap posters. It really was a thing of beauty how they often used a sledgehammer to get their point across.

Those days are long gone.

Andre's picture
Andre WillyGroper Dec 10, 2017 10:53 PM

If there was ever an omen for nuclear war, this is it.

The last time anybody talked about this was Sep 10, 2001. The next day, Building 7 gets "pulled" (the owner's word, not mine) destroying evidence, and a plane - or Tomahawk, or ALCM, or whatever - just happens to hit the Pentagon in the very place the ONI team was investigating financial data, killing all of them save one and (conveniently) destroying the data.

Given the dancing Mossad agents, there are questions about what happened to the money - or was that only part of the issue?

Sector Catalyst's picture
Sector Catalyst Bes Dec 10, 2017 5:21 PM

All bread and circuses without a shadow of a doubt.

two hoots's picture
two hoots chunga Dec 10, 2017 9:50 AM

Flag every DOD bueraucrat that puts in retirement papers. 

Gaius Frakkin&#039; Baltar's picture
Gaius Frakkin' ... two hoots Dec 10, 2017 10:09 AM

Don't forget to pay your taxes goy.

And if you don't, you're lazy and/or greedy.

Arnold's picture
Arnold two hoots Dec 10, 2017 10:09 AM

Congressional Budget Office.
(hacking maniacal coughing fit)

Latina Lover's picture
Latina Lover chunga Dec 10, 2017 11:48 AM

"On September 10th, 2001, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced that "According to some estimates we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions," after a Pentagon whistleblower set off a probe. A day later, the September 11th attacks happened and the accounting scandal was quickly forgotten."

 

Does this audit mean another false flag terrorist event is imminent?

WernerHeisenberg's picture
WernerHeisenberg Latina Lover Dec 10, 2017 12:38 PM

A cruise missile stopped the last audit by destroying the auditors in the Pentagram on 9/11.  I guess after 16 years there is a new crop of suicidal accountants?

remain calm's picture
remain calm chunga Dec 10, 2017 11:53 AM

Who is the dumb fuck that is going to believe the numbers? I have some sterile shit to sell you then.

neidermeyer's picture
neidermeyer chunga Dec 10, 2017 12:18 PM

I'm all for Israel getting what they need for defense and Israels citizen army taking the responsibility and the bullets.. it means we don't need to be there.