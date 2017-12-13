Mapping World War In Syria & Iraq

For some time now Syria and Iraq have been a place where interests of many players are clashing. The region is being devastated by civil war or a war by proxy, fought by a number of participants, where the borderline between friend and foe is sharp or vague as the case may be.
The military sorties, airstrikes and other activities are taking place on a day-to-day basis. Conflicting pieces of information that can be gleaned from a variety of sources may reflect both the factual status or the propaganda of the powers that be, hidden behind the media outlets. It is not easy to see the forest for the trees, to filter valuable data in this informational noise. Still, our readers deserve to be informed. With all this in mind, the Gefira team has made an effort to present the current situation in Syria and Iraq in an accessible graphic and textual way according to the best of our ability.
Australia
The Australian Defence Forces have an estimated 780 personnel in Iraq. At Camp Taji and other bases they have trained more than 20 000 of the Iraqi Security Forces and 3 000 federal policemen. Australia has 3 kinds of Task Groups in Iraq:
1) Task Group Taji – which is a training mission – 300 personnel;
2) Australian Air Task Group (ATG), operating within a US-led international coalition assembled to disrupt and destroy ISIL. The ATG consists of six Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets, an E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and a KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT);
3) Special Operations Task Group (SOTG) – about 80 personnel.
Belgium
The Belgian mission in Iraq and Syria to fight the Islamic State was planned to end in June 2017, but Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel decided to extend it, and sent four F-16 fighter jets along with 100 troops to a base in Jordan to take part in the war against IS in Iraq and Syria.
Great Britain
The Royal Air Force (RAF Typhoon and Tornado jets and Reaper drones) has flown more than 3000 missions and launched over 1 600 airstrikes across Iraq and Syria. The British Army has already trained almost 60 000 Iraqi and Kurdish troops in bases at Besmaya, Taji and al-Asad. The UK has about 600 troops in Iraq, almost all involved in training Iraqi forces, and 80 soldiers in Camp Taji.
Denmark
Denmark currently has around 120 troops stationed at the Al-Asad air base. Danish contribution in Iraq primarily consists of training Iraqi and Kurdish military units. At the end of 2016 it launched airstrikes against ISIS.
France
Operation Chammal, the French contribution to US-led military operations against Islamic State (IS), has been under way for 3 years. French aircraft have performed a total of 7 349 flights in Iraq and Syria with 1 413 strikes on Daesh and destroyed 2 197 objectives. France has supplied weapons and training to local forces in Syria and Iraq, has special forces operating in the region and has been one of the main countries bombing militants. In total, it has some 1 200 troops in its Levant operation.
Germany
The German contribution includes: a type 122 Augsburg frigate, six Tornado aircraft for surveillance operations in Syria, an Airbus 310 MRTT aircraft for aerial refuelling and participation of staff officers. The German government declared sending 1 200 soldiers to take part in the military operations. In fact the Bundeswehr sent between 500 and 700 soldiers. German troops have been helping train security forces in the area around Erbil in northern Iraq.
Iran
Iran currently has 70 000 combatants in Syria (counting both regular Iranian troops and militias under Iranian control: around 7 000 Hezbollah fighters, thousands of Afghan recruits in the Al Fatemiyoun militia, and volunteers from Iraq and Pakistan).
Iraq
The Iraqi army numbers 168 000 active military personnel and 150 000 reserve personnel.
Israel
Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes on alleged weapons convoys bound for Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel’s real security interests in Syria lie in countering Hezbollah and monitoring the rise of Iranian influence.
Italy
The Italian contingent in Iraq is made up of approximately 1 400 military from all services of which 400 are currently engaged in Erbil, including 120 instructors. 70 military are deployed in Mosul to protect the dam and its personnel. The Carabinieri Task Force has been operating there since June 2015. The 90 members of the Task Force have been training Iraqi federal Police Forces tasked with operations to be conducted in areas conquered back from Daesh.
Jordan
After the downed Jordanian pilot was executed by ISIL by being burned to death, King Abdullah II vowed revenge and temporarily took the lead in the bombing raids on ISIL. Current activities include airstrikes and protection of the Jordanian border.
The Netherlands
The Dutch military personnel are training Iraqi and Kurdish forces to fight the ISIS terrorist organization on the ground (150 trainers, advisers and security and logistic personnel, 35-man force protection for Belgian F-16).
Russia
Russia has deployed an S-400 air defense system, and stations Su-24 bombers at the Russian military base in Latakia.24)Russians have three bases in Syria: Latakia (also listening station), Tartus naval base and Khemeimim air base. Due to Russian military activities, Syrian government forces have an advantage.25)The Russian military intervention started on 30.09.2015 with 4 000 military personnel.26) Moscow has used the Russian Navy a few times like the Admiral Grigorovich. 27)According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian fighters carried out 672 sorties and bombed over 1 450 targets to support the “offensive by the militias of eastern Euphrates tribes and Kurdish militias”.28)Independent experts said up to 10,000 Russian troops and private contractors could have been deployed to Syria. He suggested that Russia had between 4,000 and 5,000 Russian military servicemen in Syria including personnel at Russia’s airbase in Khmeimim, a stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad in northwest Syria, and the Tartus naval facility. On top of that, independent Russian military expert Pavel Felgenhauer said, some 2 000 to 3 000 military advisors helped the Syrian army gain an upper hand over rebels and jihadists on the ground. 29)Vladimir Putin announced 11.12.2017 that his forces will start withdrawing from Syria after a two-year military campaign against ISIS.
Spain
The Gran Capitán military base in Bismayah, which is under Spanish command and where some 450 soldiers and members of Spain’s Civil Guard are stationed, along with US, British and Portuguese personnel have helped train 6 000 Iraqi troops.31)The continued presence of the Spanish Patriot missile battery on the border between Turkey and Syria was a decision taken at the request of the Turkish Government, within the framework of the NATO.
Syria
Al Assad’s army is made up of 154 000 active and 150 000 reserved military personnel.
Turkey
Turkey has a military base in Iraq: in Bashiqa near Mosul, Northern Iraq and in the Shaqlawa region (near Erbil). Roughly 2 000 Turkish troops are currently in northern Iraq.34)35)In northern Syria after conducting Operation Euphrates Shield against ISIS and Kurdish militias, Turkey controls the region stretching from the city of Jarabulus on the Syria-Turkey border to Manbij, Al-Bab and northern Aleppo. Turkey is strengthening its position in the Middle East, also prevents the Kurdish state from coming into being.36)The Turkish military contingent in Syria was reduced from 8,000 to 1,500 people (also commandos, like 180 commandos in Syrian city Al-Bab).
USA
The United States has about 5 200 troops in Iraq (primarily in an advisory capacity) and about 2 000 in Syria. Unofficial military sources announced that there are also 4 000 American troops in Syria.
Israel’s real security interests in Syria lie in countering Hezbollah and monitoring the rise of Iranian influence.
Yes, so much for those campaign 'promises' to bring home the overstretched military...(George W. made the same campaign promise in debates with Al Gore).
https://olduvai.ca
does the Bible predicts all armies of the World fighting in there and Armaggedon, the battle between good and evil ? A lot of what is written in the Bible has proven to be true.
they tell us is about some gas pipelines passing through, but somehow i doubt it.
a lot of this mess is founded exactly on those religious feelings
- a battle between two sides, Good & Evil
- Armageddon, please asap
- read the Bible, sir, see the Prophecies
- give me the Apocalypse, I must be a witness of the End Of Times
feelings artfully exploited by Cheney and Bush when they pushed, with most of the current combatants/allies in the list... including Russia, note, screaming at the US administration, which led exactly those people in the US to defend their president from all that foreign criticism, and some Freedom Fries as a side dish
in the meantime...
... everybody that has followed a bit the story ought to have noted that it was/is
- NOT a Two Side Thing. Evidence abounds, in every pocket of this region different factions clash... even if in other pockets their interests are aligned, up to local alliances
- it's about pipelines And independence And local religious clashes And Iran vs KSA And Russia And China And the US And Turkey And Qatar (currently under a semi-siege) And Weapons Sales, And, And So On
I repeat: you, gentle, goodmeaning, righteous Madame or Sir and supporter of Bush Jr's Admin... have been lied to, and duped
Eternal War. Do you really think it's... affordable? in the long run?
Dubya's Team Exploited Your Feelings, including the Warrior Mentality that some have, including that "Be Prepared", including that "...even for the End Of Times"
Your Feelings Were/Are... OK. Their Exploitation... NOT
This is a good article about the World's Military map in a part of the Sand Box.
War will destroy Saudi Arabia or Qatar next. Alas, one or the other must go. Given what our System requires in order to continue, Saudi shall be completely wrecked most likely.
For it's now a weight upon the Empire and there's just too much natural gas. There's no profit in the Natural Gas sector, so someone's gotta go. And yes, one hears the Houtis are now crossing the border; the Saudi mercenaries... is there money to pay their wages?
We'll soon see how tough the Salafists in Saudi are... easy to beat unarmed women, but Yemeni men are a different matter altogether.
The Second Phase of the Reset is well underway gentlemen. I have strongly urged you to exit the USA, it shall be terrifying for those that stay. Not long now.
www.beforethecollapse.com/2017/05/23/the-reset/
The Russins left after ISIS aka USSA was defeated.
When will the others leave?
I have no idea where this map comes from, but it is certainly out of date.
The Iraqi forces now control the Syria/Iraq border up to Turkey, effectively splitting the SYria Turds from the Iraqi Turds.
The British pulled out of al Tanf (Syria/Iraq/Jordan border) ages ago, when they saw the writing was on the wall. It is solely a US op now.
Syria controls the whole of the Wst bank of the Euphrates all the way to the Iraq border.
Thanks Howdy. I was looking for a place to say the map is a joke. And they say in the text "to the best of our ability"!! Are they riding the short bus to work?
Come on ZH. Better sources are available.
"Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes on alleged weapons convoys bound for Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel’s real security interests in Syria lie in countering Hezbollah and monitoring the rise of Iranian influence."
Israel's main interest is stealing the oil under the Golan Heights.
And Greater Israel according to Oded Yinon.
And of that list of nations, which were actually invited to participate by the Syrian government?
I guess Jordan did not have a strong commitment to the cause. CIA-ISIS had to execute the Jordanian pilot to motivate the King.
I love it how the USSA cobbles together coalitions of the willing of downtrodden butt kissers, to legitimise the racket.
Africa is where its at. How many troops there?
Thoroughly enjoyed this little trinket from South Front that explains the U.S. intelligence apparatus and it's "assets" up the asses of both Turkey and Iraq that is losing it's transparency by the millisecond, and "what of the Kurds"?!!!
https://southfront.org/enough-make-kurds-laugh/
It is truly remarkable that with the heavy losses in value of the U.S. petrodollar since 2007 that it's been able to hang on as long as it has being the "mortar" that no longer is holding ANY OF IT together anymore in order to "buy" regime change. But all you have to do is look at the blatant helpless acts of desperation in the creation of moar rubble "everywhere" and how they've been slapped silly with embarrassment post-Maidan by the Russian Federation with the painful revelations of there funding terrorism at every level and you know the end is very near.
However at the end of the day, when this is all you have to get the "job done" using your increasingly worthless money "backed by nothing" that represents the only catalyst for persuading the indigenous people off their own properties... with alternative(s) Nations that have money actually worth something, i.e. Russia, Iran and China you eventually LOSE IT "ALL"!
Which is what we are now witnessing with the U.S. and it's "MISSING" (http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-09/dude-wheres-my-troops-pentagon-...) 44,000 troops that are more than likely in all those places they still secure inside Iraq, Syria and Turkey!