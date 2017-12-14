Judicial Watch President: "Forget Mueller," The Real Question Is "Do We Need To Shut Down The FBI?"

Echoing the thoughts that are undoubtedly running through the minds of many Americans following startling revelations of an "insurance policy" crafted by FBI agents Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok to prevent a Trump presidency at all costs (something we covered here: FBI Texts Reveal "Insurance Policy" To Prevent Trump Presidency), Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on Fox News last night to say it's time to move beyond discussing whether or not it's appropriate to shut down Special Counsel Mueller's investigation and move on to consider whether it's now time to consider shutting down the entire FBI after "it was turned into a KGB-type operation by the Obama administration?"

"Fusion GPS was a Hillary Clinton campaign vendor and the DOJ was working hand and glove with it...perhaps paying them money...the suspicion is they were paying them money...top DOJ official's wife was working with them. There was no distinction between the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Department of Justice and the FBI." "Forget about the FBI investigation into Clinton and Trump being compromised by these conflicts. I think the FBI's been compromised. Forget about shutting down Mr. Mueller...do we need to shut down the FBI because it was turned into a KGB-type operation by the Obama administration?"

.@TomFitton: "I think the FBI's been compromised. Forget about shutting down Mr. Mueller. Do we need to shut down the @FBI because it was turned into a KGB-type operation by the Obama administration?" pic.twitter.com/zBParrU9QJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 14, 2017

For those who missed it, Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC) did a masterful job during Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's hearing yesterday of summarizing all the DOJ/FBI conflicts which prove that Special Counsel Mueller's probe is nothing but a farcical, politically-motivated witch hunt led by Obama/Clinton loyalists. If you missed this exchange, it's definitely worth a listen...