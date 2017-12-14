Judicial Watch President: "Forget Mueller," The Real Question Is "Do We Need To Shut Down The FBI?"

Echoing the thoughts that are undoubtedly running through the minds of many Americans following startling revelations of an "insurance policy" crafted by FBI agents Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok to prevent a Trump presidency at all costs (something we covered here: FBI Texts Reveal "Insurance Policy" To Prevent Trump Presidency), Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on Fox News last night to say it's time to move beyond discussing whether or not it's appropriate to shut down Special Counsel Mueller's investigation and move on to consider whether it's now time to consider shutting down the entire FBI after "it was turned into a KGB-type operation by the Obama administration?"
"Fusion GPS was a Hillary Clinton campaign vendor and the DOJ was working hand and glove with it...perhaps paying them money...the suspicion is they were paying them money...top DOJ official's wife was working with them. There was no distinction between the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Department of Justice and the FBI."
"Forget about the FBI investigation into Clinton and Trump being compromised by these conflicts. I think the FBI's been compromised. Forget about shutting down Mr. Mueller...do we need to shut down the FBI because it was turned into a KGB-type operation by the Obama administration?"
.@TomFitton: "I think the FBI's been compromised. Forget about shutting down Mr. Mueller. Do we need to shut down the @FBI because it was turned into a KGB-type operation by the Obama administration?" pic.twitter.com/zBParrU9QJ
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 14, 2017
For those who missed it, Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC) did a masterful job during Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's hearing yesterday of summarizing all the DOJ/FBI conflicts which prove that Special Counsel Mueller's probe is nothing but a farcical, politically-motivated witch hunt led by Obama/Clinton loyalists. If you missed this exchange, it's definitely worth a listen...
Federal Bureau of Insurrection?
Please shut its corrupt, lying ass down!
And the IRS, and the CIA and the NSA, and .......................................................
It won't happen. For a lot of reasons. But from a public opinion/psychology perspecting the dumbed-down American public won't believe it. People can understand a certain level of corruption. But when you start talking about an institution literally being turned into a MONSTER, they will reject the idea. They won't believe it. They won't accept it. The FBI is the good guy in their minds, there's no way this could be true.
You ever watch when the news interviews the parents of a mass murderer? They can't believe it. They WON'T believe it. That their cute little kid who used to play in the back yard turned out to be THAT? No way. Their heads just explode.
Well yeah. The FBI (and other .gov ABC agencies) are the heroes in 99 out of 100 films and TV shows. The sheeple are thoroughly indoctrinated to love their oppressors.
Never forget that the same FBI released the Five Dancing Israelis...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-03-08/do-you-remember-five-men-being-...
I haven't forgotten.
A cruise missile taking out the 7th floor might help.
The grunts six and down are probably praying for that event - such is the burden of shame and ridicule they now bear on a daily basis - gotta be tough for any honourable FBI agent taking orders from these corrupted clowns.
Trey Gowdy and a few others ask GREAT questions!! Man, they are impressive. They even display a healthy dose of emotion I read as impatient righteous indignation.
Except NOTHING ever happens. They might as well be asking these questions from the dying cockroach position.
All bark, no bite. 100% impotent.
Fucking losers and cowards, all of them!
It's a really big show.
Lights, camera, no action.
Great morning laugh. Unhinged
Journalist: Donald Trump Jr. Abusive Towards Women When He Was 3-Years-Old
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/12/14/journalist-accuses-do...
I hereby nominate the great Tom Fitton to head whatever would supplant the pathetic, corrupt, absolutely useless FBI.
Having that yellow FBI logo on your back these days makes you look like a gubmint teat sucking joke.
They can't even audit the FED.
Within the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI is responsible to the attorney general, and it reports its findings to U.S. Attorneys across the country. The FBI’s intelligence activities are overseen by the Director of National Intelligence.
The attorney general holds the power of attorney in representing a government in all legal matters. The attorney general is nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. There is no designated term for the attorney general; rather the president can remove him or her from the office at any time.
The power of the Executive Branch is vested in the President of the United States, who also acts as head of state and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.
Therefore the FBI is responsible to AG Sessions who is hired by President Trump who is head of the Executive Branch. So we have two layers of supervision that is allowing the FBI to run ragged. Why, Sessions recused himself and Trump is the target of an investigation coming from Sessions department? That puts the FBI and the Special Cousel in the driver’s seat as Congress is inept except for playing with/spending/taking advantage of our tax dollars.
Failing
Biased
Institution
Trump was never supposed to win. All this was just par for the course until the unthinkable happened. Now, their whole party is fucked. This is too much fun to watch. The things that ZH readers have known for years and years are being exposed to the sheep.
God I really love seeing this. Trump doesnt need to drain the swamp, the swamp is draining itself.
Trump is helping, puts another log on the fire as needed....
"Having that yellow FBI logo on your back these days makes you look like a gubmint teat sucking joke."
The expression you might be looking for is "target".
Performing on a stool we've a sight to make you drool
Seven virgins and a mule
Keep it cool. keep it cool.
We would like it to be known the exhibits that were shown
Were exclusively our own,
All our own. all our own.
Come and see the show! come and see the show! come and see the show!
See the show!
"Behold, a pale horse" by Bill Cooper. Everything you need to know about why, and how we are where we are today. It is an out of print book and about 30 years old.Behold a Pale Horse Paperback – December 1, 1991
by Milton William Cooper
https://www.amazon.com/Behold-Horse-Milton-William-Cooper/dp/0929385225
A really great read.
While we're at it let's shut down the treasonous, criminal IRS too.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/95379.Behold_a_Pale_Horse
fix that link for ya fuck amzn
and you can usually purchase anything for the same or less on ebay, including this book
https://www.ebay.com/p/Behold-a-Pale-Horse-Exposing-the-New-World-Order-...
Those barking dogs were unforgettable on the broadcasts.
There was a time when the FBI did not exist, same with the CIA, IRS and private federal reserve money. All these organizations have dragged this country down.
Dig down to find the root cause. Psychopathy.
Many of his radio broadcasts and speeches are on youtube.
Unfortunately, change will not come from anything political. Only when the value of the dollar will not support the infrastructure of the federal government. Of course, that's not going to be for a long time because there is an entire world of extremely cheap labor that is willing to live a very low standard of living so that Americans can afford to live a better life....not a great life, but certainly a life where most of us here on ZH are not living out of our cars or in tents. In the end, it's just conditioning. If people are use to be wage slaves and debt slaves, they know no better way. In fact, the plebs are willing to have children so that there kids can also be wage slaves and debt slaves. You want a permanent solution? Don't give the colony any more wage slaves. Yes, it is that simple in the LONG RUN.
You channeling Margaret Sanger?
In the long run? What happens in between?
What happens is, the productive stop providing labor by not having children, but the non-productive spits them out as fast as possible.
In the long run, who wins that race?
Whether they realize it or not, this is Waterloo for the reds. If they do nothing to stop what's going on they are toast.
And if they do nothing again we'd be better with their destruction, just remove them from the equation completely. FBI has been politically corrupted for a long time. Hillary asked them ~30 years ago to send her their confidential background check files, and they did.
So what are Trey Gowdy and the few supposed to do when at least 90% of the others are for the deep state, Clinton and corruption? Ron Paul was a lone voice for a long time and people thought what he said was crazy. It took years for the dumb sheep to finally realize he was correct.
It takes more than a couple of men to expose and fight this out of control government and corruption. Just look how utterly crooked the FBI is and then think what it takes to stand up against that. Seth Rich tried to expose these traitorous scum as did Peter Smith (Clinton emails) and look what happened to them. One ended up with two bullets in the back and the other with his head in a bag of helium.
The people at Judcial Watch have been doing a lot of work gathering information, investigating corruption and exposing corruption.
What are you doing Jack McGriff?
Gowdy is a wannabe tough guy who talks like a fighting gamecock, but is little more than a preening peacock.
Over a year and $15 million spent "investigating" Benghazi, and somehow his committee can't seem to ask the right questions or call the right witnesses.
Know anything about his background?
He was a Federal Prosecutor for 6 years, then SC State Solicitor for 10 years before running for Congress in 2010. During this time, he did a good job of self-promotion, and figured out how to get on TV a lot.
This guy is like a smoke bomb. A lot of noise designed to provide cover.
100% correct. You'll know a congressional investigation is going nowhere as soon as the "Trey Gowdy rips (fill in the blank)" videos start showing up.
HonoUrable, eh? Nyet.
The traitor on the 7th Floor are the CIA leadership at Langly Virgina, I'm not sure which floor of the Hoover Building the FBI "leadership" is on. They are however a disgrace to this nation.
Never forget the time the people stormed and took over the Stasi HQ in Berlin
http://www.dw.com/en/festival-in-berlin-marks-20-years-since-fall-of-sta...
Pepe divines your future: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFEbYjuO6iQ
And please dont forget this one HH - FBI Agent was in the car behind the ISIS attackers in Texas, and sent them encouraging texts messages. Tried to escape and evade local LEOs after they were killed too.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/27/fbi-undercover-agent-was-in-car-behind-terrorists-and-failed-to-stop-attack/
Never forget WACO
Eventually, the FBI launched an assault and initiated a tear gas attack in an attempt to force the Branch Davidians out of the ranch. During the attack, a fire engulfed Mount Carmel Center. In total, 76 people died...
Ruby Ridge and no doubt countless other instances.
Murrah Bldg.
2-1/2 hours of truthiness from a black ops insider who refused to do the Murrah bldg job.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qSzqL5IPWg
Wasn't Poppy Bush implementing several federal law enforcement projects designed to infiltrate "patriot" and "militia" groups, using the FBI? And this was done just before all the massacres kicked off under Slick Willy.
Remember also, the "heroes" of the FBI and ATF machine-gunned unarmed women and children as they were fleeing a fire ignited by those same heroes.
The fact NO ONE has been arrested tells me the outlook for justice looks very bleak.
Don't give up yet!
We have only been torturing those men in Gitmo for a little more than 12 years.
Any minute now...
...justice for 9/11...
...yep...
...any minute...
They're still torturing them to find out where Bush's WMDs are hidden.
LOL.
The threat of the FBI becoming a monster should have been clear from the start, Comey, Mueller are cut from the same cloth as J Edgar, i'm sure they're all very proud.
Do Comey and Mueller also cross dress like old JEdgar and Clive reportedly did?
Comey might, he seems like quite a dandy. I swear he looks like he wears ladies eye makeup.