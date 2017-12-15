Weapons Went From The CIA To ISIS In Less Than Two Months

- Mainstream media in 2013: "Conspiracy Theorists!"
- Mainstream media in 2017: "ISIS Got a Powerful Missile the CIA Bought!"
Years late to the party, mainstream media outlets like USA Today, Reuters, and Buzzfeed are just out with "breaking" and "exclusive" stories detailing how a vast arsenal of weapons sent to Syria by the CIA in cooperation with US allies fuelled the rapid growth of ISIS. Buzzfeed's story entitled, Blowback: ISIS Got A Powerful Missile The CIA Secretly Bought In Bulgaria, begins by referencing "a new report on how ISIS built its arsenal highlights how the US purchased munitions, intended for Syrian rebels, that ended up in the hands of the terrorist group."
The original study that Buzzfeed and other media are referencing comes from a UK-based independent weapons research organization called Conflict Armament Research (CAR) which has had a team of weapons and munitions experts on the ground in the Middle East for years examining arms and equipment recovered from ISIS and other terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria. Using serial numbers, crate shipping markings, and all available forensics data, the CAR experts began finding that as early as 2013 to 2014 much of the Islamic State's advanced weapons systems as well as small arms were clearly sourced to the United States and the West.
“Supplies of materiel into the Syrian conflict from foreign parties - notably the United States and Saudi Arabia - have indirectly allowed IS to obtain substantial quantities of anti-armor ammunition,” states the CAR report. “These weapons include anti-tank guided weapons and several varieties of rocket with tandem warheads, which are designed to defeat modern reactive armor.”
Image source: Conflict Armament Research
A PG-9 missile modified to fit a Model 2 recoilless launcher system. Produced in 2016 in Romania, exported to the United States and documented in Mosul in September 2017. Source: Conflict Armament Research
The study further reveals that in one notable instance, a weapons shipment of advanced missile systems switched hands from US intelligence to "moderate" Syrian groups to ISIS in only a two month time period. Though the report is now evoking shock and confusion among pundits, the same weapons research group has actually published similar findings and conclusions going years back into the Syrian conflict.
For example, a previous 2014 Conflict Armament Research report found that Balkan origin anti-tank rockets recovered from ISIS fighters appeared identical to those shipped in 2013 to Syrian rebel forces as part of a CIA program.
And CAR's damning publications presenting such inconvenient empirical data have been consistent for years, yet were largely ignored and suppressed by analysts and mainstream media who were too busy cheerleading US support for Syrian "rebels" cast as romantic revolutionaries in their struggle to topple Assad and his secular nationalist government. Of course, it's an old story if you've been reading Zero Hedge or the profusion of independent outlets that have long reported the truth about the covert "dirty war" in Syria since nearly the beginning.
Even though it's now suddenly acceptable and fashionable to admit - as does one recent BBC headline ("The Jihadis You Pay For") - that the US and Saudi covert program in Syria fuelled the rise of ISIS and various other al-Qaeda linked terror groups, it must be remembered that only a short time ago the mainstream media openly mocked analysts and writers who dared make the connection between the West's massive covert Syrian rebel aid programs and the al-Qaeda insurgents who so clearly benefited.
When news of the 2012 Defense Intelligence Agency report broke, which described what it called a "Salafist principality" or "an Islamic State" as a strategic asset or buffer in Syria that could be used by the Western coalition "in order to isolate the Syrian regime", American media outlets dismissed what was labelled a "conspiracy theory" at the time in spite of the hard evidence of a US military intelligence report being made available.
The Daily Beast for example mocked what it called "The ISIS Conspiracy Theory that Ate the Web" - describing those analyzing the Pentagon intelligence document as far-right and far-left loons. This occurred even as the document was taken very seriously and analyzed in-depth by some of the world's foremost Middle East experts and investigative journalists in foreign outlets like the London Review of Books, The Guardian, Der Spiegal , as well as RT and Al Jazeera.
Daily Beast fail from 2015
And yet now once again "conspiracy theory" has been confirmed as "conspiracy fact": Conflict Armament Research's new report out this week is the result of a three-year ground investigation which compiled findings from 40,000 military items recovered from ISIS between the years 2014 and 2017. Its conclusions are scientific, exhaustive, and irrefutable.
International weapon supplies to factions in the Syrian conflict have significantly augmented the quantity and quality of weapons available to IS forces. Read more here https://t.co/5QKauwzHpU pic.twitter.com/uZqb8zjP3r
— CAR (@conflictarm) December 14, 2017
The extensive report confirms what former MI6 spy and British diplomat Alastair Crooke once stated - that the CIA established the basis of a “jihadi Wal-Mart” of sorts - to which ISIS had immediate and easy access. Crooke noted that the weapons program was set up with "plausible deniability" in mind, which would allow its American intelligence sponsors to be shielded from any potential future legal prosecution or public embarrassment. Crooke noted in a 2015 BBC interview that, “The West does not actually hand the weapons to al-Qaida, let alone to ISIS…, but the system they’ve constructed leads precisely to that end.”
This is what enables Buzzfeed, USA Today, and others to report the bombshell findings yet continue to soft peddle the significance by emphasizing things like "weaknesses in oversight and regulation" while also highlighting the "accidental" nature of US-supplied missiles "ending up" in the hands of ISIS terrorists.
Buzzfeed's coverage of the CAR weapons report is summarized in the article introduction:
A guided anti-tank missile ended up in the hands of ISIS terrorists less than two months after the US government purchased it in late 2015 — highlighting weaknesses in the oversight and regulation of America’s covert arms programs, according to information published Thursday by an arms monitoring group called Conflict Armament Research (CAR).
Though the report says the missile was purchased by the US Army using a contractor, BuzzFeed News has learned that the real customer appears to have been the CIA.It was part of the spy agency’s top secret operation to arm rebels in Syria to fight the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The missile ended up in the hands of ISIS fighters in Iraq, according to the report.
The CIA declined to comment on the Obama-era program to back Syrian rebels, which was canceled by President Trump in July. The Pentagon did not provide information in time for publication.
The missile is one piece of a critical puzzle that is being solved only now, with ISIS on the run: How did the vast terror group arm its war machine? CAR spent three years tracking ISIS weapons as they were recovered by Iraqi, Syrian, and Kurdish forces — and found that what happened to the missile was no aberration. Indeed, the terror group managed to divert “substantial quantities of anti-armour ammunition” from weapons provided to Syrian opposition forces by the US or Saudi Arabia.
The anti-tank missile recovered from ISIS in February 2016. It originated with the US Army in December 2015. Image source: Conflicts Armament Research, "Weapons of the Islamic State" via Buzzfeed
But some astute observers might notice the significance of the timeline related to the CIA purchase of one of the anti-tank missiles examined: "A guided anti-tank missile ended up in the hands of ISIS terrorists less than two months after the US government purchased it in late 2015." As highlighted previously, the CAR team of experts had already documented the trend of CIA weapons delivered to the Syrian battlefield going to ISIS fighters as early as September of 2014. Beyond this 2014 study, a seemingly endless stream of articles going back years published in independent and international media have underscored the reality of ISIS growing and thriving because of Western and Gulf state covert weapons shipments.
This means that CIA and government analysts knew full well where the weapons were going in real time, yet continued with the program anyway. As former Pentagon intelligence chief Michael Flynn told Al Jazeera's Mehdi Hasan in a stunningly frank summer 2015 interview (significantly before Flynn was part of the Trump campaign), the White House’s sponsoring of radical jihadists (that would emerge as ISIS and al-Nusra/HTS) against the Syrian government was most certainly “a willful decision.”
Thus General Flynn in the summer of 2015, speaking as recently retired military intelligence officer, warned in no uncertain terms that US-supplied weapons in Syria were going to ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other jihadists. This was so well known at the time that it could be openly stated by a retired high ranking official an a major international program. Flynn also said something similar to both Seymour Hersh and the New York Times in 2015.
But what did the CIA and allied intelligence agencies do? They continued arming the jihadist insurgency in Syria in their efforts to oust Assad. This was indeed "a willful decision" as Flynn affirmed and not mere "weaknesses in oversight and regulation" as Buzzfeed would have us believe.
https://olduvai.ca
Has everyone forgotten the US openly reporting that they were paradropping arms into the Syrian desert "in the hope that they would fall into the right hands".
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria/u-s-airdrops-amm...
Fake News Mainstream medias main purpose is to lie us into wars to make billions for the bankster/MIC overlords.
BEIRUT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. forces airdropped small arms ammunition and other supplies to Syrian Arab rebels, barely two weeks after Russia raised the stakes in the long-running civil war by intervening on the side of President Bashar al-Assad.
One military official said the drop, by Air Force C-17 cargo planes in northern Syria on Sunday, was part of a revamped U.S. strategy announced last week to help rebels in Syria battling Islamic State militants.
Where did the money come form to pay for those weapons?
Oh, yeah, the 6 BILLION DOLLARS Clinton lost when she was Secretary of State.
(Compliments of the American taxpayer)
The Brown Clown revealed this years ago, was no one in the media paying attention?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2NkjNvwuaU
This does have implications as to the over the top policy desired by the real powers making decisions.
This roger waters song is kind of applicable
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YRWRRBX3TB0
"In rebel-held Syria, access to the weapons you need to wage an insurgency are just a tap away thanks to an encrypted messaging app. The Islamic State may be in retreat, but other militants in Syria have been trading thousands of weapons in publicly accessible black markets hosted on Telegram, including dozens of U.S. military assault rifles and parts for the same kind of anti-tank missile systems distributed by the CIA to anti-Bashar al-Assad rebels."
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/11/06/the-messaging-app-fueling-syrias-ins...
Re "What difference does it make? People will still pay their taxes and transact in USD which implicitly endorses this shit."
Not so. Some of us BTC-stackers and HODLers are "Going Galt":
We're putting FRB fiat into the Parallel Economy and keeping it there.
Parallel Economy = CB fiat killer
= Decentralized, discreet, not tracked easily or at all
= Barter + PM + CC1 + AA2
1 Crypto Currency,
2 Appreciating Assets (Antiques, some Art, Diamonds, Gems, prime RE)
Got clarity and civic courage? Pass the word.
Yes he so much caused the SU to vote themselves out of existence at the height of their economic powers after exiting the Afghanistan campaign which barely dented their finances. Unlike the latest lot of "democratizers" :D
I had this figured out before October of 2012.
I simply looked into the whole Benghazi thing the month prior and was wondering what the hell they were doing there in the first place. I forget what exactly tipped me off, but in less than a month I was all but certain it was a weapons trafficking operation.
The only outstanding question really, is "did the operation go bad... or as intended?" Knowing the Clinton pattern of silencing people who know too much, I have a guess.
Reading around page 36 on in the CAR report it wasn't just an anti-tank missile or two. It's everything . What is the US Army doing buying Romanian 7.62 x 54 medium machine guns in 2012? Is this for the Chicago police or the Forestry Service rangers in Yellowstone? What budget doe the army pay for it in? Why is Kiesler Police Supply incorporated in Indiana selling AK weapons and ammunition to Iraqi Security Forces? Is this another fast-and furious? Do they even touch anythign or are they just a front (stupid me). Best I just watch the Live Leak videos of the Apache flying opposite the convoys of Toyotas flying their ISIS flag. Wish I had that contract.
I lived near Picatinney Arsenal and a neighbor who worked there said that whenever a new model of an artillery shell came off the line (Martin-Marietta?) the State Deoartment bought them and sent them to Israel to be tested for efficiency on real live Palestinian targets. Yes, Our State Department in action bring democracy to the world.
And the rest came from the poppy fields in Afghanistan.
It's all part of Obama-backed Orwellian politics of war on your own people
TERRORISM IS FREEDOM
DEATH IS LIFE
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Arming, funding, & training I CIA SIS terror organizations since the days of the Mujahaideen.
The time for Elimination of the CIA is here.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018.
>Thus General Flynn in the summer of 2015, speaking as recently retired military intelligence officer, warned in no uncertain terms that US-supplied weapons in Syria were going to ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other jihadists. <
They took care of him, didn't they?
To state the obvious; the CIA has deeply humiliated the American people in their attempt to tie the American people to be responsible for the CIA's crimes against humanity across the world.
The CIA appears to be the world's greatest threat to peace and prosperity. It is the penultimate terrorist organization, being the direct or indirect creator of all other terrorist organizations. It also appears to be the world's penultimate illegal drug smuggler and pusher making all other illegal drug trading possible and instigating the horrors of addiction and suffering around the world.
If I believed that the CIA was working in any way on behalf of the US government and the American people then it would be sad and shameful indeed. However, it is my belief that the CIA instead was captured long ago, as was the secret military operations and now works for a hidden power that wants to dominate or failing that, destroy humanity.
The Agency is Cancer. There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.
Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
And yet, there is something positive in this. By experiencing and knowing evil, we can choose the path of light or choose to ignore both dark amd light. It is a choice we all must make if we intend to evolve from being animals ruled by this world and its illusions.
The slaughter of the Green Beret colonels Cutolo, Rowe, Bayard, Baker and the fifth - conveniently 'dustbinned' by Google, a brave man who was the SOF commander in early '90s killed in a parachute 'accident' - should clearly show Americans, especially, who their mortal enemies truly are.
The slaughter of the Green Beret colonels Cutolo, Rowe, Bayard, Baker and the fifth - conveniently 'dustbinned' by Google, a brave man who was the SOF commander in early '90s killed in a parachute 'accident' - should clearly show Americans, especially, who their mortal enemies truly are.
I am glad that the plans to oust assad backfired on the us imperial government and israhell...now the filthy jews have iran and hezbollah on their border.
the jews are going to fall into the pit they have dug for everyone else
Every VETERAN injured during the U.S. armed ISIS conflict shoukd SUE the CIA and the PENTAGON for millions PER injured troop!
Globalist traitors!
I know someone that I strongly suspect of having been on one of the airdropping planes, and when questioned about it he obviously couldn't say anything, however I learned quite a bit from what he could and couldn't say.
And yes the unit was tasked directly from the Secretary of State's office.
David Packouz and Efraim Diverol. Among many others.
This isn't news and the FBO posts have been linked here in the 0H comments before.
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2015/06/b00k-arms-dudes-guy-lawson-p...
any statistical analysis of their fucked up weapon drops would prove that the repartition between "good" and "wrong" hands was just to slanted for them to pretend being innocent. You can argue what you want until someone shows you 100% of your drops fell in the wrong hands...
Yeah, well... There can't be many of us ZH readers who ever believed the MSM's dismissal of the truth as just another "conspiracy theory". Three years ago I wondered in my personal blog (link below) which offshore tax-haven had facilitated the sale of those Toyoto pickups that ISIS was driving around the deserts of North Africa and the Middle East. Was it my home territory of the Cayman Islands? I never found out, but it was fun speculating.
http://barlowscayman.blogspot.com/2014/10/who-sold-isis-all-those-toyotas.html
Toyota dealerships all oger the middle east. It's not hard to buy a fleet in SA and send them to Syria
as... fucking always, the word 'Israel' is absent from yet another report and article.
Two things though, boys:
1) Anyone with an internet connection can learn about Israeli weapons found in the hands of AQ and IS;
2) Just because weapons were made in the US doesn't mean the US delivered them anymore than the fucking Bulgarians had a ratline into Syria. My shiniest nickel says a lot of the US weapons were delivered by Saudis, Qataris, and Israelis.
The CIA gave weapons to jihadi psycho scumbags who went on to murder civilians and quite probably US special operators.
Let that sink in.
Saudis, Qataris, Israelis...and Turks, i.e., the Principals. How could the entire global MSM turn a blind eye to the vast supply of money and materiel needed to win a war against the government of Syria and hold half the country? I hope the Nobel Prize winner was innocent of all that death and destruction. War Merchants all.