Facebook Ditches Its "Fake News Flag" After People Shared Flagged Articles Even More

Roughly one year ago Facebook promised to eradicate "fake news" from its platform by "flagging" articles that were deemed inaccurate by their hand-selected "fact checkers" (A.K.A. "liberal propagandists")...we wrote all about it in a post entitled "Facebook Launches Campaign To Combat 'Fake News'".
Among other things, the crusade attempted to dissuade people from sharing certain content, like the $100,000 of Russia ads that apparently changed the course of human history, by shaming them with a big red caution flag underneath their post. Per The Telegraph, it looked something like this:
Unfortunately, after a year of trials, it seems that Facebook users were not shamed by Zuckerberg's 'scarlet letter' but actually wore it as a badge of honor and shared those articles even more than they otherwise would have...oops.
Facebook is getting rid of its fake news red flags because they were making fabricated media reports appear more believable to its users.
The U-turn was prompted by research suggesting users would actually believe fake news even if it was flagged as incorrect or a misleading.
"Academic research on correcting misinformation has shown that putting a strong image, like a red flag, next to an article may actually entrench deeply held beliefs – the opposite effect to what we intended," Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons wrote in a blog-post.
As a result, Facebook is ditching the "fake news flag" and instead force feeding users articles that more closely align with Zuckerberg's political beliefs before allowing them to share articles that have been deemed 'inconvenient' for one reason or another.
It conducted research which suggested that false news stories with "related articles" next to it were shared fewer times than those highlighted with a red flag.
"False news undermines the unique value that Facebook offers: the ability for you to connect with family and friends in meaningful ways. It’s why we’re investing in better technology and more people to help prevent the spread of misinformation," Lyons wrote.
"Overall, we’re making progress. Demoting false news (as identified by fact-checkers) is one of our best weapons because demoted articles typically lose 80 percent of their traffic. This destroys the economic incentives spammers and troll farms have to generate these articles in the first place."
Facebook's latest attempt to censor its users will look something like this:
Of course, the "fake news" task force inside Facebook better come up with an effective censorship tool soon or they're going to miss an opportunity to run an effective campaign for Democrats in the mid-term elections.
Tired of all this fucking stupid intervention. Just stop. Let the masses figure out truth from lies.
Many people have an innate instinctive ability to recognize a lie when they hear/read it.
Unfortunately, our molly-coddled society would prefer to have their information spoon-fed to them after having the relevant content passed through several filters from the Ministry of Truth before accepting the information as fact.
I'm over analyzing and I really don't have a question but consider how much of an Ass Facebook looks like now. Either they believe it is fake news and they should keep doing what they believe, or now they are not sure what is fake news but since their customers are making more use of this flagging then they should continue it. Absolutely no reason to stop.......except that they are facist traitors trying to undermine the people of the world in order to empower their statist partners in crime.
Where did facebook get their certification to decide what is true or not? Is there some kind of testing or licensing required to perform this monumental and crucial job? I can only imagine the certification for this must be some of the most rigorous testing standards on the planet. They must have a massive team of super journalist, lawyers and private detectives all working on this to be capable of telling us all what is the truth and what is false. Clearly a task of this importance isnt just left to ugly, picked on their whole lives, biased little sniveling liberal cucks.
CIA front man. Look up Leader Industries versus Facebook legal case.
For the mindless millennial parasites and Clintonite scum: Merry Christmas, shitbags - your last. No more "chances."
Unintended consequences, Mark - you CIA tool.
People still use facebook?
This is delightful beyond words.
I post irritating truths on there constantly. And I share a ton of ZH pieces. Fun times.
This is stupid man, just let the free flow of ideas go on. Do you want to ban the flat earth society? If its fake, the lumpen will eventually figure it out, or not! Who cares, just provide the service. Its not your job to moderate what people think. Just. Provide. The. Service.
NOTE: Censorship is not a service