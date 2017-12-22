Facebook Handing Over More Info To US Government: "This Is What Facebook Was Designed To Do"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Every year, Facebook gets tens of thousands of requests for data from governments worldwide, including search warrants, subpoenas, or calls to restrict certain kinds of content. And, according to a new report, those requests are increasing at an alarming rate.
According to QZ.com, in the United States, the requests rose by 26% from the last six months of 2016 to the first six months of 2017, while globally, requests increased by about 21%. Since 2013, when the company first started providing data on government requests, the US number has been steadily rising - it has roughly tripled in a period of four years.
This is alarming many and causing a concern about privacy. Joe Joseph, from the Daily Sheeple, isn’t sugarcoating the reality of Facebook either. “Duh. This is exactly what Facebook was designed to do,” says Joseph.
“You have to remember that Zuckerberg had “seed money” and that seed money came from CIA front companies that put a lot of resources into this and…basically think about it as like, sowing seeds; if you will. They knew that Facebook was gonna bear fruit.
I don’t think they realized just how big it would become. But I can tell you that they get so much information and intel from social media: I don’t think that it would go away even if we wanted it to.”
The government keeps requesting the information, and Facebook continues to comply with the government’s demands.
In the first six months of 2013, it granted the government - which includes the police - 79% of requests (“some data was produced” in these cases, the company says); in the first six months of 2017, that share rose to 85%. “We continue to carefully scrutinize each request we receive for account data — whether from an authority in the U.S., Europe, or elsewhere — to make sure it is legally sufficient,” Chris Sonderby, the company’s general counsel, wrote in a post. “If a request appears to be deficient or overly broad, we push back, and will fight in court, if necessary.”
But Joseph thinks Facebook is just trying to pacify the easily manipulated sheeple of society.
“This is pretty troubling when you think about what you put out there, what they collect, and Facebook only being one of the many avenues that they have,” Joseph says.
“The United States is collecting your data. Whether you like it or not. They are scooping up everything. And they’re taking it and they’re storing it in their facility at Bluffdale, Utah which has the capacity at this time to store every communication on the face of this earth for the next one hundred years.”
“It’s unbelievable,” Joseph continues. “This is stuff that is unacceptable to me, but I’m sure, to a lot of you. And these companies have really gone too far…they can reconstruct your life and make anyone they want a patsy.”
bloomberg published a piece exposing that facebook uses 'troll armies' to influence elections and spread propaganda worldwide
think the article came out today - or yesterday
Facebook will soon be replaced by a distributed ledger implementation.
Well, in the forseeable future, all faces are booked.
No escape. Resistance is futile.
All faces are already booked. FBI has been working on a facial recognition database made up of all DL and booking photos for several years.
What's new??
Anyone with half a brain could see this was the case a LONG time ago.
Any guesses why "Facebook" did so very well, and near-identical analogues did NOT??
Someone had (and still has) the "right connections", and those connections lead right back to the MIC / "Intelligence" Monstrosity.
All you need do is a bit of digging and familiarise yourself with the Leader Industries versus Facebook legal case that was largely ignored by the MSM. Facebook is more of a faux company than people know and the stupid film was simply a myth creating device.
http://www.leader.com/docs/Michael-McKibben-Facebook-is-built-on-technol...
GOOGLE IS RIGHT there with them, even more so.
Fleecebook. Obviously, he'll hand over anything. He doesn't give a shit about you. If you use it, then you don't give a shit about yourself.
Israel's Mossad Spy Agency Turns to Facebook for Recruiting
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-12...
While everyone on Zero Coin is busy having stupid conversations about cryptos, the smoke is starting to clear in California; watch this video, and then tell me this *was not* a 'smart fire'. Cars upside down, glass missing/melted, steel melted...FYI, glass and steel melt at anywhere from 2600 to 2800 F, WAY hotter than an open air fire.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jm_ffRXuBrQ
I can find a reasonable explanation for most of it, but I'm having some trouble with the grass and trees being unmolested, while a steel and aluminum car is trashed, half-melted, and turned over with its engine removed 50 feet away... If it was a wildfire from dry, windy conditions, would it not have burned wild things? Why did it seem to target only man-made things?
www.wheredidthetowersgo.com
It's supposed to be a forest fire, but there are green trees standing around homes and businesses that appear to have been sawed off at the ground.
Saw a vid, too lazy to find a link, suggesting the same thing. He overlaid some UN Agenda 21 map over the map of the N.CA fire several m onths ago, and the fire zone was very close to an Agenda 21 no-go area. Same thing with that choosy fire, destroying cars and homes but not nearby trees.
Why does anyone still use Facebook. Trust me, your life will be better without it.
Went and understood the business model of farcebook when it first came and I decided to never use it. I know I'm better off for that decison
Remember the Facebook IPO Fiasco?
Floyd (Money) Bankheist had a near death experience, handling all that CIA/DS Special Ops Public Welfare Seed Lucre.
I suspect it's true that Facebook was funded by .gov, but I haven't seen any actual evidence. I also wouldn't be surprised if the NSA started Bitcoin, considering .gov seems to be letting it run, but I haven't seen any evidence for that either. Credible links would be appreciated.
It would be tangential, not direct, as it is the CIA does not directly fund in venture markets but through its positions. And if the link were too obvious it might spook other investors. But its well known there was early interest from Gilman Louie (In-Q-Tel) and Anita Jones (although I don't find her link any longer available on the web) https://www.corbettreport.com/meet-in-q-tel-the-cias-venture-capital-fir...
I appreciate the info
If you start to explore there is a lot of stuff. Go look up legal case Leader Industries versus Facebook which was largely ingnored by the MSM. It's a faux company and the stupid film is to promote the myth. The interviews with McKibben are interesting if you can put up with the interviewer.
http://www.leader.com/docs/Michael-McKibben-Facebook-is-built-on-technol...
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com.au/2017/11/the-weaponization-o...
I suspect it’s true that Facebook was funded by .gov, but I haven’t seen any actual evidence.
https://www.corbettreport.com/meet-in-q-tel-the-cias-venture-capital-fir...
I also wouldn’t be surprised if the NSA started Bitcoin, considering .gov seems to be letting it run, but I haven’t seen any evidence for that either.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSn7Iomisyc
http://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/classes/6.805/articles/money/nsamint/nsa...
In-Q-Tel - one of the venture capital funding co's the CIA uses to build out their dark world of public espionage organs. This company was used to build out FACEBOOK. Zuckercuck is another Zio-shill plant, nothing more than a highly overpaid sock-puppet.
He had next to NOTHING to do with building Facebook. He was however instrumental in stealing it from those who organically built it out and then it got perverted right from the get-go into an intelligence apparatus organ of the MIC.
They're infected into EVERYTHING, including Bitcoin and MANY other crypto's as well as Google and virtually 100% of all US tech and search engines. If it's a US Based tech / communications company, they're completely compromised and will turn you out in a tenth of a second as well as they're already doing that for companies. The ad model system is as invasive into your life as it gets. The only way out of it is to use NONE of it. EVER
Crypto's are a migration, established in the 90's and part of the premeditated move to lance the dollar as the debt bursts and takes out a swath of humanity with it.
Crypto's are now in their testing phases before they are put online as the ultimate form of government controls over the human population.
They're going to cross-migrate the crypto's, Facebook and with YOU being CHIPPED. That's the plan, that's the goal.
And if you choose to dissent, and you don't like what dotgov anywhere in the world is doing and decide to speak out... they'll just shut off your chip.
Bitcoin... is a dry run and a funnel. Nothing more.
Maybe right. This is intresting as well.
https://surveillancevalley.com/blog/baffler-pavel-durov-cia-privacy-cryp...
Start here
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/technology/news/article.cfm?c_id=5&objectid=10...