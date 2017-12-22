Saudi Government Wants $6 Billion For al-Waleed's Freedom

In case you were wondering what the going-rate was for one of the world's richest men's freedom... it's $6 billion... in unencumbered cash (not Bitcoin).
That is the price that Saudi authorities are demanding from Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal to free him from detention.
The 62-year-old prince was one of the dozens of royals, government officials and businesspeople rounded up early last month in a wave of arrests the Saudi government billed as the first volley in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s campaign against widespread graft.
According to the Mail, al-Waleed, who is (or was, until recently) one of the richest men in the world, has also been hung upside down and beaten.
The Saudi government has disclosed few details of its allegations against the accused, but as The Wall Street Journal reports, people familiar with the matter said the $6 billion Saudi officials are demanding from Prince al-Waleed, a large stakeholder in Western businesses like Twitter, is among the highest figures they have sought from those arrested.
While the prince's fortune is estimated at $18.7 billion by Forbes - which would make him the Middle East’s wealthiest individual - he has indicated that he believes raising and handing over that much cash as an admission of guilt and would require him to dismantle the financial empire he has built over 25 years.
Prince al-Waleed is talking with the government about instead accepting as payment for his release a large piece of his conglomerate, Kingdom Holding Co., people familiar with the matter said. The Riyadh-listed company’s market value is $8.7 billion, down about 14% since the prince’s arrest. Kingdom Holding said in November that it retained the support of the Saudi government and that its strategy “remains intact.”
According to a senior Saudi official, Prince al-Waleed faces accusations that include money laundering, bribery and extortion. The official didn’t elaborate, but said the Saudi government is merely "having an amicable exchange to reach a settlement."
The prince has indicated to people close to him that he is determined to prove his innocence and would fight the corruption allegations in court if he had to.
“He wants a proper investigation. It is expected that al-Waleed will give MBS a hard time,” said a person close to Prince al-Waleed, referring to the crown prince by his initials, as many do.
Some people close to Prince al-Waleed say they believe his high profile helped turn Prince Mohammed against the tycoon. Kingdom Holding has long acted like an arm of the Saudi state, striking deals that could have also been done by the crown prince or the kingdom’s own sovereign-wealth vehicle, the Public Investment Fund.
* * *
We suspect al-Waleed will not get his day in court, and will instead be forced to live on "diet food" since, as a reminder, the WSJ previously confirmed that fundamentally, the purge may be nothing more than a forced extortion scheme, as the Saudi government - already suffering from soaring budget deficits, sliding oil revenues and plunging reserves - was "aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom’s elite."
Can't let that man free with anything, he's dangerous.
He's too dangerous to be let go.
The Prince should just pay the money. He could make it back in a week if he changed his name a little and opened a business in Colorado. How about instead of Prince al-waleed he become Prince All-AWeed? It's sort of catchy and could propel him to become the premier ganja producer in Colorado.
Or, Price Al-Blockchain
"the purge may be nothing more than a forced extortion scheme"
Just like Israhell extorts BILLION$ every year from American Taxpayers, and no one says sh*t. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-7x
It shouldn't be that hard to raise the cash and then he can move to one of his hotels, maybe the one in Las Vegas, the one somebody supposedly was shooting from. I forget the name.
Who would like to buy my outdated discounted Saudi Prince for a measly $6b i/o 8?
Because that's what the question is.
The slave trafficker finishing his life being sold as an expensive one.
And don't they strip him from everything instead of only 6bn? Either they are stoopid or they don't tell everything.
Odds that this Clown Prince MBS will be assassinated in 2018 have got to be about 99.5% do they not!!
How to piss off friends and make enemies 101!!!
He feels a tad overpriced- get back to us when he drops to around $29.95.......
Right. Cleanup in Aisle 6!
Prince Al-Waleed vs. Prince Mortgage Backed Securities ..
This is gonna be epic ..
Trump will likely bomb whoever frees him. He is old guard.
i'm with gaius on this one. how can they let these people ever go? we have a early thirties, cozened prince. i guess that's mafia enough but all the wealthiest men in saudi?? that's enemies beyond understanding. if the guy mbs has pancreatic cancer i can understand his behavior.
why can't anyone tell me if these
are the good wahhabists
or the bad wahhabists?
which one's did Trump sword dance and hold's with?
The good ones don't traffic humans and maybe let women drive.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking...
Word is this is why Schmidt resigned, along with a slew of other high level CEOs in past quarter.
Arrests Christmas morning?
I would think Schmidt resigned because he has a history of sexual relationships with employees.
The Board decided not to wait for #METOO to get around to him. Maybe they have already been paying out to keep things quiet.
Schmidt is a sleazebag. A perfect tool for Deep State.
thanks for the link. sounds heartening. hope these are the real bad guys not the fake bad guys.
i like it that there are thirteen on the list. did one get cut or one get added?
I'll go along with the good ones don't traffic humans, but letting women drive ?
But seriously , good Wahhabists ?
who are "these"? mbs or the billionaires he's hanging like fruit in the riyadh ritz carlton ballroom?
if i had to guess, mbs is guilty of transcedent evil via rule of men not rule of law to a probably motley crew containing some real bad guys. possibly the money will be better spent by the saudi government but i wouldn't count on it. probably buying drones for yemen with it already. so very guilty vs. partly guilty. but revolutions are like that. discontinuous. although hardly a pure bred, this one could be described as quasi-left wing as it certainly targets the aristocracy and seems to be spreading. still have a king though, and with a vengeance.
however there may be ancillary benefits: many of these men are allies of many u.s. politicians and know where at least a few bodies are buried. i suspect hillary and bill clinton may be among them. since donald trump clearly gave mbs the go ahead on this (i'd love to know the precise provenance or whatever of this plan to shake down the saudi wealthy), mbs may offer a modest reduction in the material penalty (but seriously, has anyone been released?) for good dish.
Has anyone here seen my old friend Al-Waleed?
Can you tell me where he's gone?
Oh, he fleeced a lot of people
But it seems the good die young, yeah
I just looked around and he was gone
Has anyone here seen my old friend Tim Osman?
Can you tell me where he's gone?
Oh, he fooled a lot of people
But it seems the good die young, yeah
I just looked around and he was gone
Has anyone here seen my old friend Twin Towers?
Can you tell me where they've gone?
Oh, they've fooled a lot of people
But it seems the good die young, yeah
I just looked around and they were gone
Jeff, the old power structure of Saud is tribal. None of these princes technically have any posessions, wealth, status or position that their Sultan doesn't technically "own". To challenge this challenges their own power structures, indeed, the ENTIRE structure. Other tribes and clans would be happy to take over given a real chance and that's ultimately what everybody is afraid of.
MBS is betting on this fear. It's working so far.
w,w, wait, do you mean they needed the 6B to manufacture 10s of 1000s of Sophies, for...(i wonder)!
Come to Cali after Jan 1, he can open prince ALL-WEED!
Call made to a local smoke shop. "Do you have Prince Al-Waleed in the can?"
It's a "Sheik Down"!
nice. get that copyright.
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2009/08/sheik-down/ in another context.
"How about instead of Prince al-waleed he become Prince All-AWeed?"
When TSHTF my friend, I want you in my foxhole.
How about just seize all his assets and hang the S.O.B.
And back to the substance of the article itself, spammers aside, I'm guessing that from the way ol' Dickweed is being treated, within a year most Saudi wealth will be parked outside the country where it can't be touched at the whim of the State. Unless Saudi imposes complete capital controls, in which case there are always solutions for big money, including cryptos of course. It's a bitch how these things always have unexpected consequences?
Only unexpected for an IQ 75 arab fuckface. I.e. all of the middle east minus jizrael and iran.
you seem to be picking on the arabs who get picked on a lot, imo.
nice one on jizrael. they need to get picked on more, imo. let's give two million more votes to line one and make them citizens of israel. no one has to move and for complete, at least visual, assimilation somebody needs to learn a new but similar language, get a shave and a haircut (or not), and wear a different hat (or not).
p.s. they both circumcise
MBS to al Waleed: All your CitiCorp R belong to us
Will al Waleed change his name to Ibn Hadd once he buys his freedom?
re the story: blackwater (or ze or whatever its called now) is interrogating these guys held in the ritz carlton.
i hope they’re feeding info direct to trump.
$6 Billion ransom, and they think they're lifes wont be in danger??? How much do assassins charge these days?
Ask the fucking Clintons.
That is one helluva 6 Billion Tether they got on him.